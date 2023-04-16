Kazakhstan-China cargo turnover rises by 35% since Jan 2023 - KTZ
Kazakhstan and China set a historical record in cargo turnover last year - over 23 million tons, and it keeps rising this year. In January-March 2023, cargo turnover between the two countries increased by more than 30%. Exports from Kazakhstan to China grew by 53% in the first quarter. We see further potential for cargo turnover growth and we will work hard on it," he said.
