Kazakhstan-Qatar relations at new level: Governments on behalf of heads of state launched investment projects worth $17.6bn
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov paid a working visit to the State of Qatar on 20 March this year, primeminister.kz reports.
In Doha, Olzhas Bektenov was received by the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan conveyed sincere words of greetings and good wishes on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
During the meeting it was noted that Kazakh-Qatari relations are strengthening in all areas of cooperation and are characterised by intensive dynamics. The talks between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, held in February this year, confirmed the mutual desire of the two countries to bring cooperation to a new strategic level.
Within the framework of the visit Olzhas Bektenov held negotiations in narrow and extended formats with the Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
The subject of the intergovernmental meetings was the implementation of agreements reached by the heads of the two states, as well as the promotion of quality and timely implementation of major investment projects in the spheres of energy, agriculture, etc.
Qatar is an important economic partner of Kazakhstan in the Arab world. The agreements reached during the visit of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar bring our investment co-operation to a qualitatively new level. We are on the threshold of implementation of large-scale and strategically important investment projects for an unprecedented amount of $17.6 billion," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during the meeting that Kazakhstan is ready to become a partner in supplying halal and organic agricultural products to the Qatari market. Currently, Kazakh enterprises are establishing co-operation with Qatari companies to implement projects in the field of agro-industrial complex.
In turn, the Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar also confirmed interest in further increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation.
There is a good political basis for strengthening co-operation between our countries. Earlier during the visit, our heads of state expressed readiness to bring cooperation to a higher level and implement a number of joint projects. Our today's meeting will make it possible to realise the agreements reached at the highest level. For our part, we are ready to explore new avenues to broaden and deepen cooperation," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said.
In addition, the parties discussed issues of co-operation in the field of culture and education, civil aviation and tourism.
Following the negotiations, an agreement was signed between the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Qatar on the establishment of a long-term strategic partnership for the development of projects in priority sectors. Among the largest investment projects:
- projects for the construction of gas processing plants totalling about $5.7 billion. Implementation of the projects will saturate the domestic market and increase export volumes of marketable gas;
- projects for the construction of the Aktobe-Kostanai and Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent trunk gas pipelines totalling about $7.7 billion aimed at developing gas supply to Kazakhstan's regions, ensuring natural gas supplies to backbone enterprises and the population of northern regions, and expanding the country's export opportunities;
- projects to build a power plant based on a combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 1100 MW and a hydroelectric power plant with a capacity of 350 MW for a total of about $2.7 billion, aimed at ensuring Kazakhstan's long-term energy security;
- projects to build plants for deep processing of wheat, peas and milk.
Heads of Government Olzhas Bektenov and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani noted the importance of signing the agreement for further development of full-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation.
26.03.2024, 11:30 6631
Kazakhstan set to reduce crop areas
Kazakh agriculture minister said during a government session today that the priority task for 2024 is to carry out timely and quality spring field works, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
As you know, the harsh weather conditions in 2023 affected the financial condition of agrarians. To mitigate the consequences, the government took all measures needed to support farmers affected upon the Head of State’s instruction. Today, the priority task for 2024 is to carry out timely and quality spring field works, said Saparov.
According to the agriculture minister, the operational staff has been set up to coordinate the work to carry out spring sowing in the regions with engagement of all necessary government bodies and organizations as well as deputy governors and mayors.
Earlier, the ministry conducted a broad analysis of the sector, including an analysis of the existing issues and their causes. As a result of the analysis, a number of systemic issues have been revealed. So, one of the issues preventing intensive development of the agro-industrial complex is week diversification in crop production. For that, the ministry delivered the regional administrations indicators on diversification which need to be kept in control, said Saparov.
The minister said that taking into account the work, this year it is planned to plant crops on an area of 23.8mln ha, less by 209.6 thousand ha than in 2023, according to the regional administrations.
19.03.2024, 16:01 31291
Kaizen helps save raw materials and water in production
The company for the production of natural mineral water Ferrum Contract introduced the Kaizen method - a lean manufacturing practice. Part of the enterprise’s costs for increasing labor productivity in the amount of 14 million tenge was reimbursed by the Kazakhstan Center for Industry and Export "QazIndustry", press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
As representatives of Ferrum Contract shared with us, the introduction of well-known Japanese practices into work had a positive effect. Plant workers learned to save raw materials, and most importantly, water and electricity costs decreased.
Last year, the plant underwent training on the implementation of the Kaizen lean production system," says Daniyar Kakimov, director of Ferrum Contract LLP. - We invited a trainer who taught employees the principles of Kaizen, introduced them to eight types of losses in production, and taught them how to find problem areas and quickly eliminate them. The training gave a positive result: employees learned to save raw materials, especially PET containers, glue and labels, and most importantly, water and electricity costs decreased. This saves money."
The West Kazakhstan company Ferrum Contract is engaged in the production and bottling of natural mineral water. The plant is located in the village of Birlik, Taskalinsky district. 14 people are employed in production.
The company produces 2,000 0.5-liter bottles, 1,000 one-liter bottles and 700 1.5-liter containers per hour.
The analysis of Kaizen results also revealed improvements in process water reuse. It is used for washing tanks and large bottles. In summer, this water is used to water trees, which reduces its consumption and saves money on utilities.
We plan to use part of the costs that QazIndustry reimbursed us for further improvement of production and technological processes, as well as for training workers and improving their competencies," shared D. Kakimov.
Let us remind you that QazIndustry provides services to stimulate industry in the form of reimbursement of part of the costs of enterprises. Expenses may be aimed at increasing labor productivity or promoting products on the domestic market.
For example, industrial enterprises can reimburse costs previously aimed at increasing the competence of workers, improving technological processes, introducing digital technologies, conducting certification and laboratory tests of products, registering certificates, and more.
18.03.2024, 16:58 31486
Turkestan region has become the leader in investment in the furniture industry
The volume of investments in the domestic furniture industry in 2023 reached 17.1 billion tenge. This is almost four times more than a year earlier (4.4 billion tenge), press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
The Turkestan region has become the leader in investment in the furniture industry. Last year, 13.2 billion tenge of investments were invested in the furniture industry of this region. This is 76.8% of the republican level. This was reported by the Directorate for the Development of the Light Industry, Woodworking, Furniture Industry and Production of Construction Materials QazIndustry.
According to the Bureau of National Statistics, in 2022, 1.4 billion tenge was invested in this industry in the Turkestan region, that is, the growth for the year was more than nine times (9.1). Such a high result was made possible due to an increase in investment in the production of furniture for offices and retail enterprises (+5.8 times - up to 6.3 billion tenge), other furniture (+18.9 times - up to 6.9 billion tenge).
18.03.2024, 13:14 37541
Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan supports the proposals of Kazakhstan designers for new approaches in the construction industry
During a briefing at the Central Communications Service platform under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction, Timur Karagoyshin, responded to a collective appeal from the Republican Union of Designers of Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
Despite criticism from some deputies regarding the draft Construction Code, designers support the version submitted to the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In their appeal, the professional community presented proposals in three areas:
First, to revise the current mechanism to enable a comprehensive project implementation, from planning to commissioning, by a single qualified contractor.
Second, to simplify the design process by incorporating the technical and economic justification procedure into the "design" stage of two-stage design.
Third, to consolidate engineering services for technical and author's supervision under the management of the design organization.
These proposals are supported by the authorized body. Moreover, work on the first two proposals is already underway actively. We consider these proposals to be radical, timely, and well-founded" Timur Karagoyshin stated.
Highlighting new approaches, the Committee for Construction Affairs has developed amendments for introducing the "technical client" activity, covering all project implementation stages, from planning to commissioning. The foundation of the technical client is the design organization, focusing on the responsibility of the project developer and the engineering staff, including the project manager. This approach will optimize the construction process and allow for systematic comprehensive development.
Furthermore, to optimize the design process, amendments have been developed to exclude the technical and economic justification for construction objects from the pre-design documentation, integrating it into the "design" stage of two-stage design.
This will reduce the timeframe for starting construction and installation work to approximately 1.5 years, ensure process transparency, and enhance the efficiency of improving the investment climate.
Simultaneously, the Deputy Minister fully supports the designers' initiative to merge the engineering services of author's and technical supervision under the management of the design organization.
We support this initiative because, currently, these services not only duplicate each other but also dilute responsibility and act as a catalyst for the development of a corrupt environment" Timur Karagoyshin highlighted.
Merging these engineering services under the management of the design organization will ensure quality support by engineers who developed the project during the construction stage and eliminate incorrect project interpretation. It will also shorten the duration for conducting a competition to select a technical supervision contractor. This service will be procured based on the exclusive right of the project's author.
15.03.2024, 14:10 37691
Growth in Kazakhstan's manufacturing industry reached 4.1%, according to the Ministry of industry and construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The production in the manufacturing sector is showing positive dynamics, as reported at a meeting of the MIC RK board, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
In 2023, the production volume amounted to 21.6 trillion tenge, marking a 4.1% increase from the previous year (2021 - 17.1 trillion tenge, 2022 - 20.7 trillion tenge). This growth was driven by increases in machinery (+25.4%), woodworking (+38.0%), the light industry (+12.2%), and the construction industry (+6.1%).
The volume of investments grew by 11.2%, reaching 1.7 trillion tenge, fueled by investments in the production of various transport vehicles (a sevenfold increase), clothing (5.6 times), furniture (fourfold), and the automotive industry (3.5 times).
Product exports totaled 25.3 billion dollars.
By the end of 2023, 170 investment projects were initiated, totaling 928 billion tenge and creating over 12,000 jobs.
A mechanism for ensuring the supply of raw materials to the manufacturing industry enterprises has been developed. It prioritizes the saturation of the domestic market over the export of raw products to fully utilize the capacities of enterprises. Implementing this regulation will facilitate the launch of more than 10 new projects and increase aluminum processing by 2029 to 166 thousand tons (64% of the country's output), lead to 81 thousand tons (79%), and copper to 91 thousand tons (22%)," MIC RK reported.
Following the directive of the head of state, a Comprehensive plan for the development of the machinery industry for 2024-2028 has been adopted. It outlines key systemic measures for supplying enterprises with raw materials, accessible financing, skilled personnel, promoting sales, and sector-specific measures. Additionally, a Comprehensive plan for the development of the rare and rare earth metals industry for 2024-2028 was adopted, aiming for a 40% increase in investments and production volume.
This year, the manufacturing industry plans to implement about 180 projects with an estimated total of 1.3 trillion tenge, creating approximately 17.8 thousand new jobs.
13.03.2024, 12:38 57001
Kazakhstan and Germany are strengthening their investment partnership
Images | Ministry of Industry and Construction
Kazakhstan, in collaboration with Germany, has implemented 22 cooperative projects, with an additional 22 investment projects currently underway.
On March 12th, in the city of Erfurt, Federal Republic of Germany, the first working visit of the Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Saparbekov, began. Representatives of the Kazakhstan business community also participated in the meetings organized as part of the trip, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
During his speech at a business roundtable dedicated to the cooperation in investment projects between Kazakhstan and Thuringia, the Vice Minister highlighted Germany's high level of investment activity in the key industrial sectors. For example, 22 cooperative projects have been implemented jointly with Germany, including projects with companies such as Linde Group and Knauf, and another 22 investment projects are in the process of being implemented.
As a result of the event, four documents were signed in the fields of energy efficiency, vocational education, road infrastructure in housing and communal services, and an agreement was concluded with a partnership. The parties also agreed to continue their cooperation with the Government of Thuringia by establishing a working group.
Today, the delegation plans to meet with the Eastern Committee of the German Economy and the Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Germany.
12.03.2024, 15:00 65671
Volumes, logistics and optimal location of infrastructure. How to make waste management sector attractive for investment
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev made a report on intensification of construction of municipal solid waste processing plants in large cities with the involvement of investors at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Akimats, in 2023 the country generated about 4.1 million tonnes of municipal waste, of which 1 million tonnes were sorted and processed, the rest was buried in landfills. Centralised waste disposal services are mainly covered by cities and large settlements, where about 80% of the country's total population lives.
Space monitoring of only 39 large settlements revealed 5,533 unauthorised dumps last year, which indicates a significant excess of the actual volume of waste over the accounted volume. The morphological composition of municipal waste consists of about 70% of useful fractions, namely 16% of plastic, 11% of waste paper, 9% of glass, 37% of organic waste, 27% of other waste. This indicator may differ by regions," the Minister said.
For the main types of waste, such as glass, plastic and waste paper, the existing processing capacities are at a low level. The development of MSW processing with the production of finished products requires quality secondary raw materials. For this purpose, it is necessary to establish all previous technological operations: organise collection, transportation and deep sorting of MSW.
The Government has approved a mechanism of preferential financing of projects in the sphere of waste management - the purchase of rubbish trucks, sorting lines and processing facilities. Financing is provided through the Industrial Development Fund with an interest rate of 3 per cent and a loan term from 3 to 15 years. The total amount of funds allocated is about 200 billion tenge for 3 years.
The project group under the Ministry held meetings with all akimats, as well as representatives of the industry business. When considering the projects, special attention was paid to analysing the current situation with municipal waste in the regions and the effectiveness of projects in terms of systemic solution of existing problems. As a result, 94 projects worth 232.2 billion tenge were selected. Implementation of projects will launch the production of finished products: paving stones, manholes, bins, glass containers, stretch film, bumpers for cars, and other consumer goods," Nysanbayev said.
In addition, 21 projects for the construction and modernisation of sorting lines with a capacity of more than 3 million tonnes per year have been worked out with the regions to the tune of more than 49.2 billion tenge, including about 10 billion tenge of private investment.
Implementation of the projects will make it possible to increase the capacity of sorting lines from the current 1.7 to 4.7 million tonnes and cover cities and large settlements in all regions of the country. In Aktobe, Atyrau and Abay regions there are not commissioned sorting lines with a total capacity of more than 300 thousand tonnes per year. Akimats of these regions should take measures to put the facilities into operation," the head of the department emphasised.
On processing of MSW 45 projects have been worked out, including construction of 37 new plants and modernisation of 8 existing plants with a total capacity of more than 1.2 million tonnes per year for the amount of 171.6 billion tenge, including 34.3 billion tenge of private investment. The implementation of the projects will bring the processing volume to 1.5 million tonnes per year.
Re-launched this year, the EcoKoldau programme will help provide existing and newly established plants with the necessary raw materials. Payments will be made to special enterprises, with 7.6bn tenge earmarked for this purpose this year. As noted above, an important chain in sustainable waste management is the provision of a sufficient number of containers and rubbish trucks. According to akimats, today there are 133 thousand containers available in the country, the additional need is about 60 thousand units," the head of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said.
Large cities are served by 1681 units of rubbish collection equipment, the additional need is about 900 units, of which 223 units are taken into account by investment projects. Purchase of containers and rubbish trucks should be carried out at the expense of the local budget and private investment.
Yerlan Nysanbayev noted the experience of Kyzylorda region and Zhetisu region. In these regions, not only the regional centre, but also the districts have been worked out. The solution was based on the volume of waste generation, logistics and optimal placement of necessary infrastructure. This approach is proposed to be replicated in other regions, taking into account their specificity.
I note that all projects have been agreed with local executive bodies and will soon be sent for consideration to the Industry Development Fund. Therefore, we ask to instruct akimats to accompany each project up to commissioning, and the Industrial Development Fund to shorten the terms of consideration of applications. As it was noted at the beginning of the report, organic waste accounts for about 37% of all generated municipal waste. In order to increase the investment attractiveness of projects to obtain alternative energy from organic waste, the Ministries of Energy and Ecology are invited to jointly review approaches to their implementation," the Minister of Ecology summarised.
12.03.2024, 13:58 64671
Production in machine-building grows by 23% - Baibazarov
Tell a friend
Manufacturing industry is developing at an accelerated pace in Kazakhstan: the volume of production for two months increased by 7.4%. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov at the Government session, where the results of socio-economic development of the country and implementation of the national budget for January-February were considered, primeminister.kz reports.
In this sector of the economy growth was recorded in 16 regions of the country. Thus, the largest increase is noted in Kyzylorda region, Aktobe region, East Kazakhstan region and West Kazakhstan region. At the same time, in terms of sectors of manufacturing industry production growth is provided in machine building by 23%, including in the automotive industry by 21%, production of electrical equipment by 45%.
It is noted that as a whole for the first two months of this year, Kazakhstan's economy grew by 4.2%, accelerating from 3.9% in January. Positive dynamics is observed in the real sector, where growth was 5.1%, in services 3.5%.
Nurlan Baybazarov also informed that in addition to manufacturing industry, the greatest growth is demonstrated by construction, information and communication, transport and warehousing.
Investment in fixed assets grew by 7.9%, accelerating from 0.6% in January this year.
The volume of investments increased in construction by 2.7 times, education - by 56%, transport and warehousing - by 47%, information and communication - by 45%, manufacturing - by 37%, agriculture - by 12%. In the regional context, the best indicators are noted in Kyzylorda region, Turkestan region, Zhetisu region, as well as in Astana. At the same time, there is a decrease in investment in Akmola, Atyrau and Mangystau regions," Deputy Prime Minister said.
According to preliminary results in January this year, foreign trade turnover exceeded $10 billion. Exports amounted to about $6 billion, with processed goods - $1.6 billion. Imports exceeded $4 billion. In general, a positive trade balance was formed at the level of $1.7 billion.
In the first two months of 2024, growth occurred in metallurgy production, up 11 %, chemical industry, up 25 %, metal products, up 24 %, construction materials, up 1.4 %, light industry, up 2.3 % and furniture, up 23 %.
Production in the mining industry increased by 1.9 %. Extraction of metal ores increased by 7.2%, gas - by 1.2%, oil - by 0.4% compared to January, other minerals - by 2.9%. Coal production decreased by 4.1 per cent.
In construction, a high growth rate is also preserved. The volume of work in this sector increased by 12.7%. Positive dynamics was recorded in 18 regions, with the greatest growth in construction and installation work in the Zhetisu region, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions.
Over 2 million square metres of housing was commissioned in the republic in January-February this year, which is 3.4% less than the corresponding period of last year. A significant decrease in housing commissioning is noted in Ulytau region, Mangystau region, Atyrau region, as well as in Almaty. The highest indicators are observed in Zhetisu region and Astana," Deputy Prime Minister said.
In agriculture, the volume of gross output increased by 1.3%. The highest growth here was observed in Almaty, Pavlodar, West-Kazakhstan and North-Kazakhstan regions.
As a whole, on all 7 economic indicators growth occurred in 7 regions - Kyzylorda region, West-Kazakhstan region, North-Kazakhstan region, Turkestan region, East-Kazakhstan region, Abay region and in the capital.
It was emphasised that in order to ensure further economic growth, central and local executive bodies need to focus on the following measures:
ensuring positive growth rates in the sectors of the economy at the planned levels, including through the expansion of existing production facilities and the launch of new ones;
attracting private investment in the sectors of the economy;
promptly responding to exporters' requests and providing comprehensive support for non-resource exports;
curbing the growth of consumer prices, providing comprehensive support in preparation for spring field work;
timely implementation of budget investment projects.
Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev reported on the performance of public finances on the results of two months at the Government session.
He said that during the reporting period the state budget received 3 trillion 224 billion tenge, the plan was fulfilled by 102.5%. Receipts to the republican budget amounted to 1 trillion 902 billion tenge, the execution of the plan - 83%.
On revenues, the plan was not fulfilled by 396 billion tenge. These are VAT on imports, CIT and ETP on crude oil. One of the main reasons is the continuing downward trend in world prices for major export commodities. Thus, in January-February this year, prices for metals fell by an average of 9.1 per cent. There is also a decrease in the volume of crude oil exports subject to ETP by 1 million tonnes due to Tengizchevroil LLP postponing the volume of oil exports from December 2022 to January 2023. In addition, the non-fulfilment of the plan was affected by the return of VAT on debts of 2023 in the amount of 252 billion tenge out of 594 billion tenge," the head of the Ministry of Finance explained.
According to the results of two months of this year, the revenues of local budgets were executed by 156% and amounted to 1 trillion 322 billion tenge. The plan was overfulfilled by 475 billion tenge, including 433 billion tenge for taxes. It is emphasised that all regions exceeded their revenue plans.
The republican budget has made expenditures totalling 3.7 trillion tenge. Non-fulfilment amounted to 70 billion tenge, of which 25 billion tenge - savings, not utilised - 45 billion tenge. And the largest amounts of non-utilisation were formed in the ministries of tourism and sports, finance, culture and information, state protection service.
The main reasons for non-implementation were named: these are failed tenders for public procurement, long tendering procedures and untimely submission of certificates of completed work.
Expenditures of local budgets totalled 1 trillion 409 billion tenge, 74 billion tenge was not executed.
This year, the regions are provided with targeted transfers totalling KZT1.8 trillion. As of 1 March, they were allocated 74 billion tenge. Of these, 91 per cent have been utilised. Not fulfilled - 7 billion tenge, including savings - 1 billion tenge, not utilised - 6 billion tenge. The greatest non-implementation was formed in Astana, Karaganda, Mangystau and Kyzylorda regions," Takiyev noted.
The head of the agency also informed that for 2 months of the current year desk control covered more than 142 thousand procedures of public procurement for a total amount of about 3.8 trillion tenge.
As a result of inspections established violations of 18,240 procedures, of which the objects of state audit executed 91% of notices to eliminate violations.
It is noted that as a result of 239 audit activities on 467 billion tenge of budgetary funds were established financial violations, the total amount of which was about 12 billion tenge. To date, eliminated violations for 568 million tenge.
The Comprehensive Privatisation Plan for 2021-2025 provides for the implementation of 657 objects. Since the beginning of the plan implementation 384 objects worth 396 billion tenge have been transferred to the competitive environment. 70 objects were directed for reorganisation and liquidation.
As of 1 March this year. 25 objects are at auction, 178 objects are in pre-sale preparation, 4 objects have been realised.
The Ministry will continue to work on improving the efficiency of management and use of budget funds, assets of the state and quasi-state sector entities, including by expanding the implemented digital tools," the head of the Ministry of Finance summarised his report.
