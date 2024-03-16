13.03.2024, 12:38 6376
Kazakhstan and Germany are strengthening their investment partnership
Kazakhstan, in collaboration with Germany, has implemented 22 cooperative projects, with an additional 22 investment projects currently underway.
On March 12th, in the city of Erfurt, Federal Republic of Germany, the first working visit of the Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Saparbekov, began. Representatives of the Kazakhstan business community also participated in the meetings organized as part of the trip, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
During his speech at a business roundtable dedicated to the cooperation in investment projects between Kazakhstan and Thuringia, the Vice Minister highlighted Germany's high level of investment activity in the key industrial sectors. For example, 22 cooperative projects have been implemented jointly with Germany, including projects with companies such as Linde Group and Knauf, and another 22 investment projects are in the process of being implemented.
As a result of the event, four documents were signed in the fields of energy efficiency, vocational education, road infrastructure in housing and communal services, and an agreement was concluded with a partnership. The parties also agreed to continue their cooperation with the Government of Thuringia by establishing a working group.
Today, the delegation plans to meet with the Eastern Committee of the German Economy and the Federal Association of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Germany.
12.03.2024, 15:00 15126
Volumes, logistics and optimal location of infrastructure. How to make waste management sector attractive for investment
Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev made a report on intensification of construction of municipal solid waste processing plants in large cities with the involvement of investors at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Akimats, in 2023 the country generated about 4.1 million tonnes of municipal waste, of which 1 million tonnes were sorted and processed, the rest was buried in landfills. Centralised waste disposal services are mainly covered by cities and large settlements, where about 80% of the country's total population lives.
Space monitoring of only 39 large settlements revealed 5,533 unauthorised dumps last year, which indicates a significant excess of the actual volume of waste over the accounted volume. The morphological composition of municipal waste consists of about 70% of useful fractions, namely 16% of plastic, 11% of waste paper, 9% of glass, 37% of organic waste, 27% of other waste. This indicator may differ by regions," the Minister said.
For the main types of waste, such as glass, plastic and waste paper, the existing processing capacities are at a low level. The development of MSW processing with the production of finished products requires quality secondary raw materials. For this purpose, it is necessary to establish all previous technological operations: organise collection, transportation and deep sorting of MSW.
The Government has approved a mechanism of preferential financing of projects in the sphere of waste management - the purchase of rubbish trucks, sorting lines and processing facilities. Financing is provided through the Industrial Development Fund with an interest rate of 3 per cent and a loan term from 3 to 15 years. The total amount of funds allocated is about 200 billion tenge for 3 years.
The project group under the Ministry held meetings with all akimats, as well as representatives of the industry business. When considering the projects, special attention was paid to analysing the current situation with municipal waste in the regions and the effectiveness of projects in terms of systemic solution of existing problems. As a result, 94 projects worth 232.2 billion tenge were selected. Implementation of projects will launch the production of finished products: paving stones, manholes, bins, glass containers, stretch film, bumpers for cars, and other consumer goods," Nysanbayev said.
In addition, 21 projects for the construction and modernisation of sorting lines with a capacity of more than 3 million tonnes per year have been worked out with the regions to the tune of more than 49.2 billion tenge, including about 10 billion tenge of private investment.
Implementation of the projects will make it possible to increase the capacity of sorting lines from the current 1.7 to 4.7 million tonnes and cover cities and large settlements in all regions of the country. In Aktobe, Atyrau and Abay regions there are not commissioned sorting lines with a total capacity of more than 300 thousand tonnes per year. Akimats of these regions should take measures to put the facilities into operation," the head of the department emphasised.
On processing of MSW 45 projects have been worked out, including construction of 37 new plants and modernisation of 8 existing plants with a total capacity of more than 1.2 million tonnes per year for the amount of 171.6 billion tenge, including 34.3 billion tenge of private investment. The implementation of the projects will bring the processing volume to 1.5 million tonnes per year.
Re-launched this year, the EcoKoldau programme will help provide existing and newly established plants with the necessary raw materials. Payments will be made to special enterprises, with 7.6bn tenge earmarked for this purpose this year. As noted above, an important chain in sustainable waste management is the provision of a sufficient number of containers and rubbish trucks. According to akimats, today there are 133 thousand containers available in the country, the additional need is about 60 thousand units," the head of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said.
Large cities are served by 1681 units of rubbish collection equipment, the additional need is about 900 units, of which 223 units are taken into account by investment projects. Purchase of containers and rubbish trucks should be carried out at the expense of the local budget and private investment.
Yerlan Nysanbayev noted the experience of Kyzylorda region and Zhetisu region. In these regions, not only the regional centre, but also the districts have been worked out. The solution was based on the volume of waste generation, logistics and optimal placement of necessary infrastructure. This approach is proposed to be replicated in other regions, taking into account their specificity.
I note that all projects have been agreed with local executive bodies and will soon be sent for consideration to the Industry Development Fund. Therefore, we ask to instruct akimats to accompany each project up to commissioning, and the Industrial Development Fund to shorten the terms of consideration of applications. As it was noted at the beginning of the report, organic waste accounts for about 37% of all generated municipal waste. In order to increase the investment attractiveness of projects to obtain alternative energy from organic waste, the Ministries of Energy and Ecology are invited to jointly review approaches to their implementation," the Minister of Ecology summarised.
12.03.2024, 13:58 15241
Production in machine-building grows by 23% - Baibazarov
Manufacturing industry is developing at an accelerated pace in Kazakhstan: the volume of production for two months increased by 7.4%. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov at the Government session, where the results of socio-economic development of the country and implementation of the national budget for January-February were considered, primeminister.kz reports.
In this sector of the economy growth was recorded in 16 regions of the country. Thus, the largest increase is noted in Kyzylorda region, Aktobe region, East Kazakhstan region and West Kazakhstan region. At the same time, in terms of sectors of manufacturing industry production growth is provided in machine building by 23%, including in the automotive industry by 21%, production of electrical equipment by 45%.
It is noted that as a whole for the first two months of this year, Kazakhstan's economy grew by 4.2%, accelerating from 3.9% in January. Positive dynamics is observed in the real sector, where growth was 5.1%, in services 3.5%.
Nurlan Baybazarov also informed that in addition to manufacturing industry, the greatest growth is demonstrated by construction, information and communication, transport and warehousing.
Investment in fixed assets grew by 7.9%, accelerating from 0.6% in January this year.
The volume of investments increased in construction by 2.7 times, education - by 56%, transport and warehousing - by 47%, information and communication - by 45%, manufacturing - by 37%, agriculture - by 12%. In the regional context, the best indicators are noted in Kyzylorda region, Turkestan region, Zhetisu region, as well as in Astana. At the same time, there is a decrease in investment in Akmola, Atyrau and Mangystau regions," Deputy Prime Minister said.
According to preliminary results in January this year, foreign trade turnover exceeded $10 billion. Exports amounted to about $6 billion, with processed goods - $1.6 billion. Imports exceeded $4 billion. In general, a positive trade balance was formed at the level of $1.7 billion.
In the first two months of 2024, growth occurred in metallurgy production, up 11 %, chemical industry, up 25 %, metal products, up 24 %, construction materials, up 1.4 %, light industry, up 2.3 % and furniture, up 23 %.
Production in the mining industry increased by 1.9 %. Extraction of metal ores increased by 7.2%, gas - by 1.2%, oil - by 0.4% compared to January, other minerals - by 2.9%. Coal production decreased by 4.1 per cent.
In construction, a high growth rate is also preserved. The volume of work in this sector increased by 12.7%. Positive dynamics was recorded in 18 regions, with the greatest growth in construction and installation work in the Zhetisu region, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions.
Over 2 million square metres of housing was commissioned in the republic in January-February this year, which is 3.4% less than the corresponding period of last year. A significant decrease in housing commissioning is noted in Ulytau region, Mangystau region, Atyrau region, as well as in Almaty. The highest indicators are observed in Zhetisu region and Astana," Deputy Prime Minister said.
In agriculture, the volume of gross output increased by 1.3%. The highest growth here was observed in Almaty, Pavlodar, West-Kazakhstan and North-Kazakhstan regions.
As a whole, on all 7 economic indicators growth occurred in 7 regions - Kyzylorda region, West-Kazakhstan region, North-Kazakhstan region, Turkestan region, East-Kazakhstan region, Abay region and in the capital.
It was emphasised that in order to ensure further economic growth, central and local executive bodies need to focus on the following measures:
ensuring positive growth rates in the sectors of the economy at the planned levels, including through the expansion of existing production facilities and the launch of new ones;
attracting private investment in the sectors of the economy;
promptly responding to exporters' requests and providing comprehensive support for non-resource exports;
curbing the growth of consumer prices, providing comprehensive support in preparation for spring field work;
timely implementation of budget investment projects.
Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev reported on the performance of public finances on the results of two months at the Government session.
He said that during the reporting period the state budget received 3 trillion 224 billion tenge, the plan was fulfilled by 102.5%. Receipts to the republican budget amounted to 1 trillion 902 billion tenge, the execution of the plan - 83%.
On revenues, the plan was not fulfilled by 396 billion tenge. These are VAT on imports, CIT and ETP on crude oil. One of the main reasons is the continuing downward trend in world prices for major export commodities. Thus, in January-February this year, prices for metals fell by an average of 9.1 per cent. There is also a decrease in the volume of crude oil exports subject to ETP by 1 million tonnes due to Tengizchevroil LLP postponing the volume of oil exports from December 2022 to January 2023. In addition, the non-fulfilment of the plan was affected by the return of VAT on debts of 2023 in the amount of 252 billion tenge out of 594 billion tenge," the head of the Ministry of Finance explained.
According to the results of two months of this year, the revenues of local budgets were executed by 156% and amounted to 1 trillion 322 billion tenge. The plan was overfulfilled by 475 billion tenge, including 433 billion tenge for taxes. It is emphasised that all regions exceeded their revenue plans.
The republican budget has made expenditures totalling 3.7 trillion tenge. Non-fulfilment amounted to 70 billion tenge, of which 25 billion tenge - savings, not utilised - 45 billion tenge. And the largest amounts of non-utilisation were formed in the ministries of tourism and sports, finance, culture and information, state protection service.
The main reasons for non-implementation were named: these are failed tenders for public procurement, long tendering procedures and untimely submission of certificates of completed work.
Expenditures of local budgets totalled 1 trillion 409 billion tenge, 74 billion tenge was not executed.
This year, the regions are provided with targeted transfers totalling KZT1.8 trillion. As of 1 March, they were allocated 74 billion tenge. Of these, 91 per cent have been utilised. Not fulfilled - 7 billion tenge, including savings - 1 billion tenge, not utilised - 6 billion tenge. The greatest non-implementation was formed in Astana, Karaganda, Mangystau and Kyzylorda regions," Takiyev noted.
The head of the agency also informed that for 2 months of the current year desk control covered more than 142 thousand procedures of public procurement for a total amount of about 3.8 trillion tenge.
As a result of inspections established violations of 18,240 procedures, of which the objects of state audit executed 91% of notices to eliminate violations.
It is noted that as a result of 239 audit activities on 467 billion tenge of budgetary funds were established financial violations, the total amount of which was about 12 billion tenge. To date, eliminated violations for 568 million tenge.
The Comprehensive Privatisation Plan for 2021-2025 provides for the implementation of 657 objects. Since the beginning of the plan implementation 384 objects worth 396 billion tenge have been transferred to the competitive environment. 70 objects were directed for reorganisation and liquidation.
As of 1 March this year. 25 objects are at auction, 178 objects are in pre-sale preparation, 4 objects have been realised.
The Ministry will continue to work on improving the efficiency of management and use of budget funds, assets of the state and quasi-state sector entities, including by expanding the implemented digital tools," the head of the Ministry of Finance summarised his report.
12.03.2024, 12:01 22361
Kazakhstan’s economy expands at 4.2% annual rate since Jan
Kazakhstan’s economy expanded at a 4.2% annual rate since January, Kazakh National Economy Minister Nurlan Baibazarov told the Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In January-February the country’s economy grew at a 4.2% pace accelerating from 3.9% recorded in January. Positive dynamics is seen in the non-financial sector with 5.1% growth.
The most growth is reported in the construction sector, communications and information, transportation and warehousing, and processing industry.
Capital investments rose by 7.9% accelerating from 0.6% in January. Investments into the construction sector increased by 2.7 times, education by 56%, transportation and warehousing by 47%, information and communications by 45%, processing industry by 37% and agriculture by 12%.
Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhetysu regions, and Astana demonstrated the best performance indicators, while Akmola, Atyrau, and Mangistau regions reported a decrease in volume investments.
The country’s foreign trade exceeded 10 billion US dollars in January. Exports reached 6 billion US dollars, imports exceeded 4 billion US dollars.
The processing industry output rose by 7.4%.
11.03.2024, 16:14 24536
Development of renewable energy sources is a demand of the times
Scientists from the RSE "National Center for Comprehensive Processing of Mineral Raw Materials of the Republic of Kazakhstan" of the Committee of Industry and MIC RK participated in the "Development and Practical Application of Renewable Energy Sources in the Republic of Kazakhstan" training from March 4th to 7th. This event was organized by the RE association "Qazaq Green" with support from the GIZ global project "Capacity Development for Climate Policy in the Countries of South-Eastern and Eastern Europe, South Caucasus, and Central Asia" (CDCP) at Satbayev University, Almaty. The event discussed global trends in renewable energy development, tools for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, economic aspects of renewable energy projects, including international financing and support experiences, as well as the state regulation system of the renewable energy sector in Kazakhstan (NPA), and the prospects for renewable energy development, among other topics, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
According to E.N. Makhambetov, PhD, Head of the Ferroalloys and Reduction Processes Laboratory at the RSE "National Center for Comprehensive Processing of Mineral Raw Materials of the Republic of Kazakhstan" of the Committee of Industry MIC RK "Zh. Abishev", participating in the training not only enhances knowledge levels and accelerates the adoption and implementation of technologies using renewable energy sources in metallurgical processes but also will motivate the institute's scientists to develop technologies that can reduce the share of carbon dioxide emissions in metallurgy by using alternative methods and components in metallurgical processes, where carbon dioxide is either not produced or produced in significantly smaller quantities.
Furthermore, scientists from the branch of the RSE "National Center for Comprehensive Processing of Mineral Raw Materials of the Republic of Kazakhstan" of the Committee of Industry and MIC RK "D.A. Kunaev Institute of Mining" have been addressing renewable energy issues for over 20 years. They have developed design documentation and manufactured wind power stations of various capacities (2 kW, 5 kW, and 30 kW) with efficiency more than twice that of traditional ones and new-generation solar panels with an efficiency of 45-60% instead of 18-20%. The cost of electricity generated by these means, for the first time in the world, does not exceed the cost of energy from traditional power grids.
A number of wind power stations have been manufactured and installed by us in villages with electricity issues. The advantage of our wind power stations is their automatically adjustable swept surface area, allowing them to work efficiently in the sharply continental climate's wind speeds ranging from 3 to 50 m/s, and with increased efficiency, power usage, and time," shared N.S. Bukhtukov, Director of the Branch of the RSE "National Center for Comprehensive Processing of Mineral Raw Materials of the Republic of Kazakhstan" of the Committee of Industry and MIC RK "D.A. Kunaev Institute of Mining", academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Bukhtukov's developments in renewable energy were presented and highly appreciated at the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 "Energy of the Future" in Astana. The author was invited to work in Italy but declined in order to deploy wind power stations in his country.
06.03.2024, 15:49 46251
Kazakhstan exported three times more furniture last year
Kazakhstan exported furniture worth $13.7 million in 2023. This is 31% more than in 2022. The main volume of furniture products was sent to the CIS countries, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
In total, last year domestic enterprises produced furniture worth 82.6 billion tenge. This is 28% more than in 2022.
The share of the furniture industry in the total industry for 2023 was 0.18%, in the manufacturing industry - 0.4%. The industry's IFI indicator was 143.5%.
An increase in production volumes is noted for such goods as kitchen furniture - by 50.4%, wooden office furniture - by 5.4%. But a decrease in production occurred in the goods "Special seating furniture" (mainly with a metal frame) - by 46.9%, "Wooden furniture for the dining room and living room" - by 2.3%, "Wooden furniture for bedrooms" (except beds and wardrobes) - by 0.1%.
Last year, 5.3% less furniture was imported into the country than in 2022. Apparently, Kazakhstanis are increasingly giving preference to domestic products.
The domestic market for consumption of furniture products at the end of 2023 amounted to $537.4 million, or 245.2 billion tenge.
17 billion 166 million tenge were invested in the sector. This is 3.9 more than in 2022.
Furniture in Kazakhstan is produced by 1,515 enterprises, of which 1,507 are small. Last year, the industry employed about 14.5 thousand people.
05.03.2024, 17:57 46761
Unified benefits package for investors proposed to be introduced as part of new Tax Code of Kazakhstan
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baybazarov reported on the current measures to support and stimulate investment, as well as further plans to improve them at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister noted that investment activity is of great importance to ensure dynamic economic growth of Kazakhstan. The Government has set ambitious tasks to attract investment.
It is planned that in 2024, 22.1 trillion tenge will be invested in fixed assets, which is 22% more than the results of last year. Within the framework of the Unified Pool of Investment Projects, 234 projects worth 2.3 trillion tenge are expected to be implemented this year.
KPIs have been assigned to each regional akim and minister of a sectoral state body. Measures are taken to promptly resolve investor issues within the framework of the Investment Headquarters. On the instructions of the Head of State, prosecutors in all regions accompany projects from the pool. The work on re-location of 37 companies continues," Baibazarov noted.
Today the country has a number of tools to attract investment. The mechanism for concluding an agreement on investment has been improved by switching from a list of priority activities to the formation of a prohibited list. A total of six such agreements have been concluded.
There is also an opportunity to conclude an agreement on investment commitments, which guarantees producers stability of tax legislation for 10 years. This allows enterprises to plan financial flows for a long-term period, ensuring the predictability of return on investment. It is stated that to date six agreements on investment commitments have been concluded.
Nurlan Baibazarov reported on the measures taken to attract investment in geological exploration and replenishment of the mineral resource base of the oil and gas industry. In 2023, the republic introduced fiscal incentives for the conclusion of the Improved Model Contract.
For FEZ participants there is an opportunity to buy out the land plot after fulfilment of all investment obligations.
Territories with a combined regime have been identified, where priority projects will receive benefits in the FEZ regime, and others who plan to implement projects outside the priorities - only infrastructure. Also, a differentiated approach of providing tax benefits for FEZ participants has been introduced according to the principle "the more investments - the more benefits," Deputy Prime Minister said.
Taking into account the National Development Plan being developed, work is also underway to update the Investment Policy Concept until 2029. Regional and sectoral investment needs are being formed for subsequent targeting of quality investments oriented towards labour productivity growth and export basket sophistication. The issue of establishing new KPIs on the investment climate, taking into account international ratings, is also being considered. In general, it was noted that the relevant department is actively studying international experience in improving the investment climate.
When granting investment preferences a selective approach will be applied depending on the complexity of the project and its export orientation. Approaches to post-monitoring of investment projects and assessment of the effectiveness of preferences granted are also envisaged. The updated Concept will be adopted after the approval of the National Development Plan.
The Ministry, together with interested government agencies and the business community, is working to update existing support measures to ensure the effectiveness of investment incentives. Thus, the analysis of the practice of concluding investment agreements has shown that granting tax preferences (exemption from CIT) from the moment of signing the document affects the attractiveness of this instrument, since a significant part of the grace period falls on the stages of design and construction and installation work.
Out of 10 years of CIT exemption, the investor actually receives benefits for 7-8 years, i.e. after the facility is put into operation. In this regard, it is proposed that as part of the investment agreement, CIT exemption should be applied in accordance with the actual commencement of the project. This will ensure a more fair and balanced distribution of tax benefits for the investorm," Nurlan Baibazarov noted.
In order to support projects and improve the ecosystem for attracting investment in the country's economy, the Ministry of National Economy has developed comprehensive measures, where the Investment Headquarters has been identified as a single coordinator. In addition, the Fast Track or "green corridor" system of investment projects support will be introduced. The advantage of this system is the accelerated and simplified passage of all necessary procedures by the investor: from registration of the enterprise to putting the production into industrial operation.
It is necessary to fully launch the National Investment Platform, which will make it possible to track the practical implementation of the formed pool of investment projects in the context of regions and sectors of the economy. In addition, a systematic work on the formation of "orders" from government agencies to attract investment with due regard to sectoral and regional specifics will be built," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
He emphasised that in this matter it is critical to ensure the availability of ready-made infrastructure. Now at the stage of development is the National Infrastructure Plan until 2029. In order to accelerate the process of infrastructure supply, the issue of allowing investors to do it independently is being worked out. And to reduce the costs of investors in the construction of production facilities, the possibility of applying international standards for construction is being considered.
The absence of the need to adapt to national standards will reduce the time of project implementation by 1.5-2 times and reduce costs at the stage of design and construction by 20-30%," Baibazarov said.
As part of the new Tax Code in Kazakhstan will be introduced a service model of administration, focused on the taxpayer, who will be provided with fiscal assistance - from registration to deregistration. Also, the agency intends to revise the mechanism of seizure of accounts in the collection of arrears.
Tax reporting in Kazakhstan intends to reduce by 30%, tax payments - by 20%. At the same time, incentive and effective benefits will be preserved: for example, the procedure for paying VAT on imports by offset method with optimisation of the list of goods. In addition, new projects in the manufacturing industry will be granted incentives for 3 years.
Within the framework of the new Tax Code, unification of preferences is being considered by providing a "single package" of benefits with a differentiated approach depending on the volume of investment, complexity of production processes and other factors that are important for the development of domestic production of end products. This will make it possible to optimise the procedures for granting tax incentives. Thus, while maintaining the existing incentives, new measures of business support will be adopted.
On the instructions of the Head of State, the Ministry has developed a draft programme for the provision of state support measures, which provides for the unification of the programmes "Business Road Map" and "Economy of Simple Things". Budget allocation for subsidising new projects will be made primarily for enterprises in the manufacturing industry.
New approaches to subsidising SME projects envisage a differentiated method of subsidising with a gradual transition to market conditions.
In order to increase the effectiveness of state support measures, counter obligations have also been strengthened. Input basic criteria for selecting competitive SMEs have been established. Today, the guarantee instrument is the most effective measure and solves the main problem of business - the lack of collateral to the HLB. A gradual transition from the subsidy instrument to the expansion of the Damu Fund's loan guarantees is also envisaged.
In general, all the proposed initiatives are aimed at improving the effectiveness of support measures and will provide further stimulation of investment," the Deputy Prime Minister summarised.
Chairman of the Board of NUH "Baiterek" Rustam Karagoyshin in his report at the Government session said that the assets of the holding today are estimated at 13.7 trillion tenge, investment and loan portfolios - 10.1 trillion tenge, net profit - at the level of 408 billion tenge.
The total financial support to business through NUH Baiterek at the end of 2023 totalled more than 2.6 trillion tenge. The volume of financing of large projects and leasing transactions under the CDB line was in the amount of 689.2 billion tenge. In terms of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, Damu Fund provided support in the form of loans to 23,900 projects totalling about 1.57 trillion tenge. As part of the development of export potential, the amount of support through CDB and KazakhExport totalled 716 billion tenge," he said.
According to the head of the holding, in 2023, subsidiaries of Baiterek in the field of agribusiness allocated 554.7 billion tenge to finance agrarians through lending and leasing. Housing 2,155,000 square metres of housing was commissioned through the line of the Housing and Construction Company. About 65 thousand families improved their housing conditions through mortgage loans issued by Otbasy Bank.
Rustam Karagoyshin voiced a number of measures proposed to ensure annual 6% economic growth and increase the effectiveness of support measures. Thus, in the next three years, Baiterek sees opportunities in providing comprehensive support for entrepreneurship in such areas as agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, transport, logistics and housing construction.
The holding implements measures to support and nurture leaders in each sector that will become growth points of the economy. For example, the agribusiness sector is in dire need of both investment and working capital. Our subsidiaries will work to increase the volume of financing for agriculture. There is also a problem of low coverage of SMEs by state support measures and programmes for the purchase of affordable housing. In this regard, measures will be taken to increase the coverage of rural entrepreneurship with further development of targeted regional programmes. In addition, we will increase the coverage of rural population with affordable housing programmes," the head of the holding said.
New initiatives will include the use of guarantee, syndication and co-financing instruments. They are necessary to involve commercial banks in lending to the real sector of the economy.
It is also envisaged to develop and apply factoring instruments to cover cash gaps and replenish working capital of entrepreneurs.
The issues of introducing a mechanism for securitisation of the mortgage portfolio, increasing the share of in-country value in purchases of the holding group and in projects financed by them by means of corresponding counterclaims are also being worked out.
In general, analytical support will be strengthened in all areas, and the Damu Fund's experience will be scaled up.
The digitalisation of the holding group is also continuing. Relevant action plans and roadmaps have been developed. It is expected that within two years the application processing time will be reduced threefold, and a digital portrait of the business will be created. In total, 60 types of services will be digitised, with centralised integration with all databases of government agencies. In general, the level of digitalisation of internal processes in "Baiterek" intends to reach 100%.
At the end of 2023, for every tenge of budgetary funds, 2.36 tenge of extra-budgetary funds were attracted. The holding received a sustainable development rating of "3" according to Sustainable Fitch, credit ratings at the level of sovereign were confirmed. Meetings with foreign investors are held on a regular basis, agreements and memoranda of understanding are signed. For further development it is necessary to involve free liquidity of commercial banks, to carry out joint work with government agencies in terms of improving Kazakhstan's position in the OECD country classifier of credit risk. And the development of the venture capital market," Rustam Karagoyshin concluded.
01.03.2024, 14:12 74441
Kazakh diesel-electric locomotives began to be supplied to Mongolia
Last year, exports of domestic railway products expanded. Now diesel-electric locomotives produced in Kazakhstan are sent to Mongolia. These are the first four copies worth over $4 million each, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
Six countries are already ordering our locomotives: Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Moldova, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.
In a diesel-electric locomotive, the engine drives either a DC electrical generator or an AC electrical generator-rectifier.
In Kazakhstan, diesel-electric locomotives are produced by two enterprises - Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty JSC and Elektrovoz Kurastyru Zauyty LLP. The production capacity of each enterprise is 100 units of equipment per year.
For example, the capital’s enterprise "Electrovoz Kurastyru Zauyty" began to develop the railway market in 2010. The plant produces full-cycle locomotives and plays a leading role in the Central Asian mobility market.
29.02.2024, 13:01 77301
Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region
The Directorate for Monitoring and Analysis of Project Implementation of QazIndustry QazIndustry JSC conducted an analysis of industrial development in the Kyzylorda region. Experts report that within the framework of the regional Pool of Industrial Projects, the implementation of 46 projects with an investment volume of about 1.1 trillion tenge is envisaged. It is expected that about 7,200 permanent jobs will be created. Among the key projects are enterprises for the production of composite materials, fiber cement, glass containers, mirrors and others, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
In 2024, it is planned to launch eight projects in the manufacturing industry, attracting investments in the amount of about 10 billion tenge and creating 165 permanent jobs. In particular, the production of building materials will be established - energy-saving glass, gas blocks, asphalt concrete," the directorate said in a statement.
According to representatives of QazIndustry, last year eight projects worth 7.3 billion tenge were commissioned in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region and about 400 jobs were created. The bulk of the introduced projects were implemented in the food industry. This includes the production of rice, poultry meat, bakery products, semi-finished potato products and other projects.
On the territory of the regional center - the city of Kyzylorda - there are industrial zones "Serpin" and "Ondiris". There are industrial zones in the Aral, Kazalinsky, Karmakshinsky and Shieli districts.
It should be noted that the Directorate for Monitoring and Analysis of Project Implementation at QazIndustry is forming a list of industrial and innovative projects in the manufacturing industry and developing proposals for further improvement of the project support system.
