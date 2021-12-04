Система Orphus

Kazakhstan and Kuwait launch direct air service

03.12.2021, 10:10 17659
A solemn opening of a new international flight bridging Kazakhstan and Kuwait took place on December 1 at the international airport of Kuwait.

Kazakh Ambassador to Kuwait Azamat Berdybai, representatives of the civil aviation service of Kuwait, Jazeera Airways air carrier and Al Kuwait Airport took part in the event, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the Kazakh Ambassador noted, the new route is expected to promote economic, trade and political relations between the two countries.

Kuwaiti Jazeera Airways air carrier will perform regular flights twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays on Airbus A320 and A320neos.

As earlier the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry said, the new route would contribute to widening of trade and economic cooperation, boosting tourism and business partnership between the nations. All sanitary and epidemiological measures will be strictly observed on board. Face mask is a must. Besides, upon arrival passengers should present COVID-19 vaccination certificate and PCR tests conducted within 72 hours since departure.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Kazakhstan will increase oil production under the OPEC + agrt

03.12.2021, 15:55 15040
Kazakhstan will increase oil production under the OPEC + agrt
Images | samara.bezformata.com
On December 2, a ministerial meeting of the countries participating in the OPEC + agreement was held in the format of a video conference. Kazakhstan was represented at the meeting by Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The meeting discussed the implementation in October by the countries of their obligations under the Agreement. The level of fulfillment of obligations by the OPEC member countries in October amounted to 108%.
 
Following the meeting, it was decided to continue increasing the current production level by OPEC + countries by 400 thousand barrels per day until the restrictions are completely lifted.
 
The OPEC + quota for Kazakhstan in December was set at 1.556 million barrels per day, and every month production will increase by an average of 16 thousand barrels per day. Thus, liabilities in January 2022 will amount to 1.572 million barrels per day.
 
It was also decided to extend the period of compensation for overfulfilled volumes until the end of June 2022.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

UAPF changed threshold of sufficiency for withdrawal of pension savings

03.12.2021, 14:46 17605
UAPF changed threshold of sufficiency for withdrawal of pension savings
In 2022, the sufficiency threshold for withdrawing pension money will change. Compared to 2021, the indicators will increase by almost 1.8 times.
 
The Unified Accumulative Pension Fund has changed the threshold of sufficiency for the withdrawal of pension savings in 2022. The amounts are different from the current ones. For example, if now 20-year-old Kazakhstanis, after withdrawing part of their savings, should have at least 1.7 million tenge, then next year there should be twice as much - 3.1 million tenge, Kazpravda.kz reports. 
 
Below is a table published on the UAPF website:
 
20 years old - 3,140,000 tenge
 
21 years - 3 250 000 tenge
 
22 years - 3 370 000 tenge
 
23 years - 3 490 000 tenge
 
24 years - 3 610 000 tenge
 
25 years - 3,730,000 tenge
 
26 years old - 3 860 000 tenge
 
27 years old - 3,980,000 tenge
 
28 years old - 4 110 000 tenge
 
29 years old - 4,240,000 tenge
 
30 years - 4 370 000 tenge
 
31 years old - 4 510 000 tenge
 
32 years - 4,640,000 tenge
 
33 years - 4,780,000 tenge
 
34 years old - 4,920,000 tenge
 
35 years - 5,060,000 tenge
 
36 years - 5,200,000 tenge
 
37 years old - 5 350 000 tenge
 
38 years old - 5 490 000 tenge
 
39 years old - 5,640,000 tenge
 
40 years - 5,790,000 tenge
 
41 years - 5,950,000 tenge
 
42 years - 6,100,000 tenge
 
43 years - 6 260 000 tenge
 
44 years - 6 420 000 tenge
 
45 years old - 6 580 000 tenge
 
46 years old - 6,750,000 tenge
 
47 years - 6,920,000 tenge
 
48 years - 7,090,000 tenge
 
49 years old - 7 260 000 tenge
 
50 years - 7 430 000 tenge
 
51 years - 7 610 000 tenge
 
52 years old - 7,790,000 tenge
 
53 years - 7,970,000 tenge
 
54 years - 8 150 000 tenge
 
55 years old - 8,340,000 tenge
 
56 years old - 8 530 000 tenge
 
57 years old - 8,720,000 tenge
 
58 years old - 8,920,000 tenge
 
59–62 years - 9,120,000 tenge.
 
The data are indicated on the UAPF website in the section for checking the available amount for partial withdrawal of pension savings.
 
As a reminder, starting from 2021, Kazakhstanis can use their pension savings to improve housing conditions, for medical treatment and transfer to an investment portfolio manager. Basically, depositors use this money to resolve the housing issue.
 
AUTHOR:
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Timber export banned in Kazakhstan

02.12.2021, 16:13 29458
Timber export banned in Kazakhstan
Images | sreda24.ru
Kazakhstan introduces a temporary ban on the export of timber, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Zakon.kz.
 
The Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed an order dated November 23, 2021 "On some issues of regulating the export of certain types of timber."
 

Introduce a ban on the export of certain types of timber from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for a period of 6 months," the document says.

 
The code of the commodity nomenclature of the Foreign Economic Activity of the Eurasian Economic Union is 4401, 4403, 4404, 4406 and 4407.
 
The order comes into force on December 7, 2021.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read