Kazakhstan and Luxembourg Confirm Commitment to Deepening Political and Economic Cooperation
Kazakhstani oil transit via Azerbaijan reaches nearly 1.5 mln tons
The Kazakh leader said he is pleased to note the joint work on transporting Kazakh oil via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. "Last year, transit of this strategic resource through Azerbaijan reached almost 1.5 million tons," said Tokayev.
Kazakhstan Presented Structural Reform Outcomes and Economic Prospects to International Rating Agencies
Kazakhstan to step up international cooperation against money laundering
At the instruction of the Head of State, Government is taking measures to ensure macroeconomic stability and mitigate the negative effects of economic reforms
- elimination of tax audits;
- elimination of desk (cameral) control;
- cancellation of lawsuits seeking to invalidate transactions;
- cancellation of lawsuits seeking to invalidate registration or re-registration.
- Tax penalties and fines will be written off if the principal amount of tax debt is repaid by April 1, 2026.
- Taxpayers who exceed the threshold for VAT registration will not be subject to administrative liability.
Kazakhstan harvests 25.9 mln tons of grain
In addition to grain crops, agricultural producers have harvested 2.7 million tons of oilseeds, 2.9 million tons of potatoes with an average yield of 228.5 c/ha, and 3.6 million tons of vegetables yielding 305.1 c/ha," the Ministry noted.
Kazakhstan’s Policy for Proactive Economic Growth Presented to U.S. Investors
Kazakh Foreign Minister Meets with Heads of Leading Italian Companies
Қазақстандағы бөлшек сауда айналымының маңызды драйверлерінің бірі - электрондық сауда
Өсім елдің барлық өңірлерінде байқалады. Сауда өсіміне ең көп үлес қосқан өңірлер - Алматы, Астана, Шымкент қалалары мен Атырау және Қарағанды облыстары. Аталған бес өңірдің үлесіне жалпы сауда көлемінің 71,3%-ы немесе 37,6 трлн теңге тиесілі. Осылайша, негізгі іскерлік және тұтынушылық белсенділік орталықтары сауда секторының дамуының негізгі бағыттарын қалыптастырады, онда логистика инфрақұрылымы, цифрлық қызметтер мен дистрибуциялық қуаттар шоғырланған. Сала құрылымында көтерме сауда үлесі 66,4%-ды құрайды", - деді Арман Шаққалиев.
Бөлшек сауда да тұрақты өсім көрсетіп отыр. Сауда саласының нақты көлем индексі 107,1%-ды, ал айналым көлемі 17,5 трлн теңгені құрап, өткен жылдың сәйкес кезеңімен салыстырғанда 2,6 трлн теңгеге артық болды. Сауда кәсіпорындары арқылы сату 6,7%-ға өсті, жеке кәсіпкерлер арқылы, оның ішінде базарларда жұмыс істейтіндерді қосқанда, 8,1%-дан астам деңгейінде қалыптасты", - деді министр.
