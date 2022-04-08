Kazakhstan approves criteria by which mobile transfers will be considered income

By order dated March 29, 2022, the Minister of Finance approved the criteria for classifying transactions carried out on bank accounts of individuals as transactions that have signs of receiving income from entrepreneurial activities, Kazpravda.kz reports citing Zakon.kz.
Thus, the criterion for classifying transactions carried out on bank accounts of individuals as transactions that have signs of receiving income from entrepreneurial activities is the receipt by one individual during each of three consecutive calendar months from 100 or more different persons of funds to a bank account, not intended for business activities.
Also, the rules, forms and deadlines for the provision by second-tier banks and organizations engaged in certain types of banking operations of information on operations carried out on bank accounts of individuals classified as operations that have signs of receiving income from entrepreneurial activities have been approved.
The order comes into force on April 15, 2022.
Earlier, the Ministry of Finance raised the issue that with the help of online transfers, unscrupulous businessmen do not issue cashier's checks, do not reflect turnover in tax reports, transfers go to third parties who are not related to them at the time of the sale of goods or the provision of services.
As a result, the norms of the Tax Code, the Law "On Protection of Consumer Rights" and the Civil Code are violated.
These changes will not affect private transfers.
