Kazakhstan attracted some 7 trl tenge of investment into subsoil management

The head of state instructed the chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency to ensure compliance with the law in the cases under investigation, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov. During the meeting, the President was informed on the results of the agency's activities in the first quarter of this year. 552 criminal cases have been initiated, more than half of which are for grave and especially grave crimes. 14 pre-trial investigations have been launched on the facts of the creation of an organized criminal group. The amount of damage caused to the state amounted to 62 billion tenge.

According to Zhanat Elimanov, within the framework of the Comprehensive Plan for 2021-2023, systemic measures are being taken to reduce the level of the shadow economy. 34 criminal cases were initiated in the customs sphere. The total value of undeclared goods exceeded 10 billion tenge.

The President was informed about the investigation into the theft of 20.5 billion tenge allocated for the modernization of oil refineries.

As the chairman of the agency reported, special attention is paid to solving social problems in society. Within the framework of the Tariff project, work continues to reveal the facts of unjustified tariff increases in the field of public utilities and the destruction of monopolies.

In the Mangistau region, a case is being investigated against officials of the Ministry of Energy, the regional akimat and electronic trading platforms on the grounds of speculation in the sale of liquefied gas.

As part of the instructions of the President, work continues to counteract the illegal withdrawal of funds outside of Kazakhstan. As of today, 7 criminal cases are being investigated, and $28 million has been arrested.

Noting the importance of the agency's actions to counter the legalization of proceeds from crime and reduce the shadow economy, the Head of State instructed Zhanat Elimanov to ensure strict compliance with the law in all criminal cases under investigation in relation to business. According to the President, law enforcement and regulatory authorities should promptly respond to requests from entrepreneurs and not infringe on their rights.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that small and medium-sized businesses need special support from the state, and here the role of the AFM is important. The overall task of law enforcement and regulatory authorities is to promote the creation of a favorable business environment in the country in order to ensure the sustainable development of our economy.