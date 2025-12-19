Kazakhstan Commends Cooperation with UNHCR on Refugee Protection

Images | gov.kz

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev received Dumitru Lipcanu, Acting Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Central Asia, on the completion of his duties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Noting the active cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNHCR, the parties emphasized the significant progress in strengthening Kazakhstan’s legislation and institutional capacity to ensure the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers in accordance with international obligations of the country.





Kazakhstan’s measures to improve legislation defining the procedure for statelessness, ensuring the registration of children’s births and the issuance of birth certificates, regardless of the legal status of their parents, and the production of refugee certificates in accordance with international requirements and standards for machine-readable travel documents were commended.





Concluding the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat thanked the UNHCR representative for his work in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and presented him with a certificate of honour from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.





In turn, Dumitru Lipcanu thanked the Kazakh side for constructive partnership, open dialogue, and consistent support of organization’s initiatives, particularly emphasizing Kazakhstan’s role as a responsible supporter of international efforts to protect the rights of refugees and stateless persons.