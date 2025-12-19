18.12.2025, 17:41 28331
Kazakhstan Commends Cooperation with UNHCR on Refugee Protection
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev received Dumitru Lipcanu, Acting Representative of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Central Asia, on the completion of his duties, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Noting the active cooperation between Kazakhstan and UNHCR, the parties emphasized the significant progress in strengthening Kazakhstan’s legislation and institutional capacity to ensure the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers in accordance with international obligations of the country.
Kazakhstan’s measures to improve legislation defining the procedure for statelessness, ensuring the registration of children’s births and the issuance of birth certificates, regardless of the legal status of their parents, and the production of refugee certificates in accordance with international requirements and standards for machine-readable travel documents were commended.
Concluding the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat thanked the UNHCR representative for his work in strengthening cooperation with Kazakhstan and presented him with a certificate of honour from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
In turn, Dumitru Lipcanu thanked the Kazakh side for constructive partnership, open dialogue, and consistent support of organization’s initiatives, particularly emphasizing Kazakhstan’s role as a responsible supporter of international efforts to protect the rights of refugees and stateless persons.
KazTransOil and Transneft sign agreement on transportation of kazakh oil for 2026
KazTransOil and Transneft sign agreement on transportation of kazakh oil for 2026. A working meeting between delegations of JSC KazTransOil and PJSC Transneft was held today in Astana, kaztransoil.kz reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral cooperation and signed an agreement for the provision of services for the transit transportation of oil through the territory of the Russian Federation for 2026.
Artificial Intelligence, Transport and Agri-Industrial Sector in the Focus of Greek Business Interest
A Round Table was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Greece with the participation of representatives of Greek innovative companies and research institutes expressing interest in the implementation of joint projects and the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan in high-technology sectors of the economy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting was attended by representatives of TheThoms, IONOS Industrial Agridrones & Smart Farming Solutions, CUBEiE, as well as the research center CERTH (Hellenic Institute of Transport). The participants discussed practical aspects of the possible deployment and localization of innovative solutions in Kazakhstan, including digital technologies based on artificial intelligence, intelligent transport systems, the use of drones for precision agriculture, as well as decarbonization technologies and energy efficiency solutions.
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Greece, Timur Sultangozhin, provided the Greek side with an overview of Kazakhstan’s priorities in the areas of digitalization, sustainable development, modernization of the agri-industrial complex, and development of transport and logistics infrastructure. It was noted that Kazakhstan is consistently implementing a state policy aimed at attracting advanced technologies and foreign investment, including through a favorable investment climate and tax and administrative incentives offered within special economic zones and innovation clusters.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in developing practical cooperation, including the launch of pilot projects, expansion of scientific and technological exchange, implementation of innovative solutions in the agricultural sector, as well as the transfer of green and sustainable technologies.
Tokayev Meets with Head of Rakuten Group Hiroshi Mikitani
During his official visit to Japan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Hiroshi Mikitani, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Rakuten Group, akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State commended Rakuten’s achievements in building a global digital ecosystem recognized as one of the most advanced in the world.
President Tokayev emphasized that the company’s experience is of great interest to Kazakhstan, which has entered a new phase of technological development and digital transformation. He informed his interlocutor that Kazakhstan has adopted its first-ever law on artificial intelligence, launched its first national supercomputer, and continues to enhance the e-government system and the national digital ecosystem.
In this context, the Head of State welcomed Rakuten’s interest in expanding its presence in Kazakhstan and in establishing close cooperation with the ministry of artificial intelligence and digital development. In particular, Kazakhstan is interested in the company’s developments in the field of biotechnology aimed at the treatment of cancer.
For his part, Hiroshi Mikitani expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for his warm remarks and noted that it was a great honor for him to take part in the meeting. He highlighted the high level of development of digital initiatives in Kazakhstan and the scale of investments directed toward their implementation.
Rakuten Group is a Japanese technology conglomerate founded by Hiroshi Mikitani in 1997. The company develops a broad digital ecosystem encompassing e-commerce, mobile communications, financial technologies, digital content, media services, and other online platforms. Rakuten’s international cooperation spans more than 30 countries and regions.
Construction of Ferrosilicon Plants and a Nanotechnology Park: Indian Investors Choose Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to India Azamat Yeskarayev held a meeting with the management of "MN.ALLOYS&Reductant Consulting W.L.L.", which expressed interest in building two ferrosilicon plants in Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the company's chairman, Bhakta Hari Agasti, noted that the most advanced technologies available today are planned to be used in the implementation of these investment projects.
First and foremost, we would like to consider the possibility of constructing these plants in the Abai and East Kazakhstan regions. According to him, the total investment in the construction of the above-mentioned plants will amount to approximately US$500 million.
Azamat Yeskarayev welcomed the initiatives of the Indian side and noted that the Embassy would provide all necessary support in accordance with the law to ensure the implementation of these projects in Kazakhstan.
As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to organize a visit by the Indian company's management to Kazakhstan (Astana, Semey, Ust-Kamenogorsk) in the near future to discuss the prospects for cooperation in detail.
On 9 December Azamat Yeskarayev held another meeting with Mahendra Joshi, founder of Big B Corporation.
The parties discussed the current status of outstanding issues and the further implementation of projects. As noted by Mahendra Joshi, the project is being implemented in accordance with the established schedule, and there are no obstacles to its completion.
Construction and installation work is scheduled to begin in the near future, with an initial tranche of funding in the amount of approximately US$50 million already allocated for this purpose. Due to the revision of projects to increase the scale of construction, the total investment will amount to approximately US$2 billion", - he said.
It is also worth noting that, with the support of the Embassy, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on November 25 this year between the Indian company "RI Instruments&Innovation" and the Akimat of the Shortand district. The Indian company intends to start construction of the largest nanotechnology park in Central Asia, for which the Akimat has allocated 10 acres of land. Rajendra Joshi, the Founder of RI Instruments&Innovation, emphasized that the University of Cambridge (UK) is the company’s partner.
Kazakhstan and Hungary Strengthen Strategic Economic and Investment Partnership
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hungary, Abzal Saparbekuly, held a meeting with the State Secretary for Economic Development and Industry of the Ministry of National Economy of Hungary, Mate Loga, as well as with the Deputy State Secretary, Marton Bokai. During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary, as well as prospects for its further development, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Both sides noted that Hungary is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe. Satisfaction with the steady development of bilateral economic cooperation and reaffirmed their mutual interest in its further deepening was also expressed.
Ambassador A. Saparbekuly confirmed Kazakhstan’s plans to diversify the structure of exports to Hungary and to increase export volumes to USD 700 million through supplies of products from the metallurgical, petrochemical, machine-building, food and construction materials industries. Hungary was highlighted as an important investment partner of Kazakhstan, emphasizing that since 2005 the total volume of direct Hungarian investments attracted to Kazakhstan economy has exceeded USD 409 million.
The activities within the Kazakhstan-Hungary Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was also discussed in detail. Established in 2008, the Commission has become an important platform for the development of bilateral economic relations. The parties expressed hope that the 9th meeting of the Commission would be held in Astana in 2026, noting that this would contribute to further intensification of trade, economic and investment cooperation. In this regard, the importance of exchanging information on the implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of the Protocol of the 8th meeting of the Commission held in 2023, as well as discussing new areas of cooperation to be included in the agenda of the next meeting, was emphasized.
One of the key initiatives of bilateral cooperation is the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Hungary Joint Investment Fund with an initial capital of USD 100 million. The parties discussed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of this Fund.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to further strengthen the strategic economic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary and to implement joint projects aimed at the sustainable development of the economies of the two countries.
Growth in mechanical engineering, chemicals, and metallurgy: manufacturing output increased by 5.9%
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the results of socio-economic development for January-November 2025 were reviewed. Indicators in the areas of industry and construction were reported by Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Deputy Head of the Ministry, positive dynamics have been maintained in the main sectors of the manufacturing industry over the 11 months, with overall growth amounting to 5.9%. An increase in production volumes was recorded in metallurgy, mechanical engineering, the chemical and light industries, as well as in the production of construction materials.
The main driver of growth is the mechanical engineering sector, where production volumes increased by 11.6%. Positive results were achieved due to the production of motor vehicles, railway and agricultural machinery, as well as household equipment.
The growth in indicators is driven by increased domestic demand and the implementation of investment projects. This year, automobile manufacturing plants in Kostanay and a multibrand plant in Almaty were commissioned, as well as a passenger railcar manufacturing enterprise in Astana and a freight railcar plant in Atyrau," Olzhas Saparbekov reported.
In the metallurgical industry, growth amounted to 1.1%, driven by increased production of gold, copper, steel, and cast iron. In the chemical industry, production grew by 8.1% (fertilizers, polypropylene), while in the light industry it increased by 7.4%. The production of construction materials rose by 7.1%.
The construction sector is demonstrating high growth rates. The volume of completed work reached 8.1 trillion tenge, increasing by 14.7% compared to the same period last year. Positive dynamics were observed in all regions except Atyrau Region.
The Deputy Minister separately explained the situation in this region. The decline in indicators is associated with the completion of the major "Future Growth Project" at the Tengiz field, investments in which exceeded 25 trillion tenge.
The construction phase at the field has been completed, and commissioning works are underway. The share of this project accounted for more than half of all construction and installation works in the region. Thus, the current changes are temporary in nature and are due to the high base of the previous year," the speaker noted.
In housing construction, 16.9 million square meters of housing were commissioned, which is 3.9% higher than the 2024 figure. The leaders in housing commissioning were Karaganda Region, Almaty Region, and Zhetysu Region.
In conclusion, Olzhas Saparbekov emphasized that the Ministry will continue work on launching new production facilities, increasing the level of localization, and stimulating investment activity in the regions.
Growth of 20.3% and launch of large-scale railway projects: results of transport sector development
The transport sector is demonstrating some of the highest growth rates in the economy, reaching a physical volume index of 120.3%. Deputy Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov reported on the results of work over 11 months at a Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the representative of the ministry, the key growth factor was an increase in total freight transportation volume by 8.1%, which amounted to more than 1 billion tons. Positive dynamics were observed across all modes of transport: pipeline transportation increased by 15.4%, rail transport by 7.7%, and road transport by 2.2%.
Significant growth was also recorded in passenger transportation: more than 1.7 billion people used transport services, which is 11.9% more than in the same period last year.
The increase was driven by the development of basic sectors of the economy: the mining and metallurgical complex, the oil and gas industry, agriculture, construction, and trade. In regional terms, the leaders in growth were the city of Astana, Zhetysu Region, and Kostanay Region," the Deputy Minister noted.
Special attention in the report was paid to the implementation of major infrastructure projects. This year, ahead of schedule, traffic was launched on the second tracks of the "Dostyk - Moyynty" section with a length of 836 km. This is the largest railway construction project in the history of Kazakhstan’s Independence.
It is also planned to complete the construction of the bypass railway line of the Almaty station by the end of the year, which will reduce the load on the hub by 40%.
In the civil aviation sector, modernization of the runway at Aktau Airport has been completed, and reconstruction of the terminal in Balkhash is nearing completion. The aircraft fleet has been replenished with 12 new aircraft.
Large-scale work is being carried out in the road sector. By the end of the year, the completion of all types of work on 6.1 thousand km of roads will be ensured. These include reconstruction sections "Kalbatau - Maikapshagai" and "Kyzylorda - Zhezkazgan."
Active renewal of rolling stock continues. The railway received 135 new locomotives, 2,192 freight wagons, and 121 passenger cars.
All the measures being implemented create conditions for stable growth of the sector and an increase in its contribution to the country’s economy," the Deputy Minister concluded.
Oil and gas condensate production volume for 11 months of 2025 amounted to 91.9 million tons - Ministry of Energy
Deputy Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sungat Yesimkhanov reported at the Government session on the current state of the fuel and energy complex for January-November 2025, primeminister.kz reports.
He noted that during the reporting period, oil and gas condensate production amounted to 91.9 million tons, or 114.1% compared to the same period last year. The oil production plan for the end of 2025 stands at 96.2 million tons. Oil exports over 11 months amounted to 73.4 million tons, or 116.1% compared to the same period of 2024.
It should be noted that the 2025 oil export plan of 70.5 million tons has been achieved," Sungat Yesimkhanov added.
The Deputy Minister also reported that during the reporting period, 62.8 billion cubic meters of gas were produced, or 116.7% compared to the same period last year. The 2025 gas production plan of 62.8 billion cubic meters has been fulfilled. Liquefied petroleum gas production amounted to 2.8 million tons, or 101.8% compared to the same period last year. Gas transit through the territory of the country amounted to 64.5 billion cubic meters, or 100.9% compared to the same period last year.
According to the ministry, the planned volume of petroleum product production amounts to 14.5 million tons, or 100% of the 2024 actual figure. The volume of oil and gas chemical products amounted to 567.6 thousand tons, or 112.2% compared to the same period last year. The plan for 2025 is 590 thousand tons, or 109.3% of the 2024 actual figure.
During the reporting period, electricity generation amounted to 111.4 billion kWh, or 104.4% compared to the same period last year. The plan for the current year is 117.9 billion kWh. Over 11 months, electricity generation from renewable energy facilities amounted to 7.3 billion kWh, or 104.2% compared to the same period last year. The achievement of key indicators is under constant monitoring," Sungat Yesimkhanov emphasized.
