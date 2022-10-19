This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Cuba discuss coop in pharmaceuticals, medicine and tourism
Kazakhstan develops 2035 electric power industry road map
The Kazakh Energy Ministry worked out the electric power industry development vision until 2035," Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov reveled at today’s Government meeting.
Firstly, it requires reforming the electricity market with a transition to a new model of functioning on the basis of centrally-controlled electricity sale and purchase," he added.
Russia calls Central Asia to join import substitution program
Expansion of oil shipping routes, joint development of energy resources in the Caspian Sea, ensuring access to clean natural gas vehicle fuel, construction and expansion of pipelines, increase in coal trade and its transportation to the Asian markets," he added.
Kazakh President proposes to develop new model of CA-Russia economic cooperation
It is highly important to maintain the established trade and economic ties in the current realities. To this end, it is proposed to develop and adopt a new model of economic cooperation between the Central Asian countries and Russia is proposed," said Kazakh President during the "CA-Russia" Summit.
At the same time, it is significant to eliminate trade barriers and prevent protectionist measures. It is necessary to step up efforts to develop international trade. It is appropriate to focus on the improvement of the structure of trade turnover and expanding its nomenclature," added the President.
CA countries increased trade turnover significantly – Kazakh President
The most important item on the agenda is to maintain a high level of human connection between our countries. It is necessary to make joint efforts to keep and bolster our centuries-long ties of friendship, good-neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance. The new format will certainly give an impetus to the interaction in Central Asia," said the Kazakh President during the Summit.
Owing to the joint efforts of the countries of Central Asia it was possible not only to return but significantly increase it above the post-pandemic levels. The data indicate last year the volume of interregional trade rose 34%, exceeding $6bn. I’m sure the agreements to be reached during today’s meeting will strengthen the foundation of six-party cooperation," said Tokayev.
Crucial to build "green corridors" between CICA states, Kazakh President
The CICA needs an effectively functioning mechanism for food security governance. Asia produces two-thirds of the world’s agricultural output but still remains vulnerable," the Head of State said.
It is a promising direction to establish cooperation between the CICA and Islamic Organization for Food Security headquartered in Astana. Given the agricultural potential of our countries we could take measures to provide the countries in need with foodstuff and fertilizers," the President said.
Kazakh President suggests studying diversified carriers’ routes
Convenient and available loading approaches are the important factor for sustainable economic growth. It is crucial to focus on the development of transit and transport potential through studying diversified communication and cargo deliveries routes," the President said.
Kazakhstan ratifies agreement on free trade zone with Iran
Kazakhstan- Türkiye commodity turnover reached $3.5bln in 7 months of 2022
The fourth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council took place today within the visit of the President of Türkiye. The sides exchanged views on the most important issues. The meeting was substantive. Upon completion of the event, we have signed a number of intergovernmental documents called to raise our ties in various spheres to a new level. The bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation is the core of our ties. Our relations in these areas are developing dynamically, especially in the military sphere," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
Türkiye is one the five largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. In seven months of 2022, our bilateral trade has increased by 66% and reached $3.5bln. We intend to raise commodity turnover to $10bln This is the strategic threshold set to our countries. Turkish businesses have invested $4.35bln in Kazakhstan economy, and Kazakhstan injected $1.13bln in Turkish economy. In general, Türkiye joined top 10 largest investors of Kazakhstan as per the last year results," the Head of State concluded.
