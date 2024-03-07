This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan exported three times more furniture last year
Unified benefits package for investors proposed to be introduced as part of new Tax Code of Kazakhstan
KPIs have been assigned to each regional akim and minister of a sectoral state body. Measures are taken to promptly resolve investor issues within the framework of the Investment Headquarters. On the instructions of the Head of State, prosecutors in all regions accompany projects from the pool. The work on re-location of 37 companies continues," Baibazarov noted.
Territories with a combined regime have been identified, where priority projects will receive benefits in the FEZ regime, and others who plan to implement projects outside the priorities - only infrastructure. Also, a differentiated approach of providing tax benefits for FEZ participants has been introduced according to the principle "the more investments - the more benefits," Deputy Prime Minister said.
Out of 10 years of CIT exemption, the investor actually receives benefits for 7-8 years, i.e. after the facility is put into operation. In this regard, it is proposed that as part of the investment agreement, CIT exemption should be applied in accordance with the actual commencement of the project. This will ensure a more fair and balanced distribution of tax benefits for the investorm," Nurlan Baibazarov noted.
It is necessary to fully launch the National Investment Platform, which will make it possible to track the practical implementation of the formed pool of investment projects in the context of regions and sectors of the economy. In addition, a systematic work on the formation of "orders" from government agencies to attract investment with due regard to sectoral and regional specifics will be built," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
The absence of the need to adapt to national standards will reduce the time of project implementation by 1.5-2 times and reduce costs at the stage of design and construction by 20-30%," Baibazarov said.
In general, all the proposed initiatives are aimed at improving the effectiveness of support measures and will provide further stimulation of investment," the Deputy Prime Minister summarised.
The total financial support to business through NUH Baiterek at the end of 2023 totalled more than 2.6 trillion tenge. The volume of financing of large projects and leasing transactions under the CDB line was in the amount of 689.2 billion tenge. In terms of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, Damu Fund provided support in the form of loans to 23,900 projects totalling about 1.57 trillion tenge. As part of the development of export potential, the amount of support through CDB and KazakhExport totalled 716 billion tenge," he said.
The holding implements measures to support and nurture leaders in each sector that will become growth points of the economy. For example, the agribusiness sector is in dire need of both investment and working capital. Our subsidiaries will work to increase the volume of financing for agriculture. There is also a problem of low coverage of SMEs by state support measures and programmes for the purchase of affordable housing. In this regard, measures will be taken to increase the coverage of rural entrepreneurship with further development of targeted regional programmes. In addition, we will increase the coverage of rural population with affordable housing programmes," the head of the holding said.
At the end of 2023, for every tenge of budgetary funds, 2.36 tenge of extra-budgetary funds were attracted. The holding received a sustainable development rating of "3" according to Sustainable Fitch, credit ratings at the level of sovereign were confirmed. Meetings with foreign investors are held on a regular basis, agreements and memoranda of understanding are signed. For further development it is necessary to involve free liquidity of commercial banks, to carry out joint work with government agencies in terms of improving Kazakhstan's position in the OECD country classifier of credit risk. And the development of the venture capital market," Rustam Karagoyshin concluded.
Kazakh diesel-electric locomotives began to be supplied to Mongolia
Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region
In 2024, it is planned to launch eight projects in the manufacturing industry, attracting investments in the amount of about 10 billion tenge and creating 165 permanent jobs. In particular, the production of building materials will be established - energy-saving glass, gas blocks, asphalt concrete," the directorate said in a statement.
"Industrial Construction" Forum to Boost the Development of the Construction Sector
Approximately 43% of Kazakhstan's territory is considered seismic hazard areas. For over a year and a half, ongoing work has been dedicated to developing the Construction Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The draft code features a special chapter dedicated to design and construction in areas of increased seismic risk. We have tried to incorporate the experiences of Europe and other countries with a high risk of seismic activity," Kulbayev remarked.
Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Timur Karagoyshin, met with representatives of LEO GROUP CO., LTD
KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF
Kazakhstan reveals non-primary export figures for 2023
Kazakhstan to invest 50bln tenge in RES projects in 2024
