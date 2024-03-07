06.03.2024, 15:49 1151

Kazakhstan exported three times more furniture last year

Kazakhstan exported furniture worth $13.7 million in 2023. This is 31% more than in 2022. The main volume of furniture products was sent to the CIS countries, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

In total, last year domestic enterprises produced furniture worth 82.6 billion tenge. This is 28% more than in 2022.

The share of the furniture industry in the total industry for 2023 was 0.18%, in the manufacturing industry - 0.4%. The industry's IFI indicator was 143.5%.

An increase in production volumes is noted for such goods as kitchen furniture - by 50.4%, wooden office furniture - by 5.4%. But a decrease in production occurred in the goods "Special seating furniture" (mainly with a metal frame) - by 46.9%, "Wooden furniture for the dining room and living room" - by 2.3%, "Wooden furniture for bedrooms" (except beds and wardrobes) - by 0.1%.

Last year, 5.3% less furniture was imported into the country than in 2022. Apparently, Kazakhstanis are increasingly giving preference to domestic products.

The domestic market for consumption of furniture products at the end of 2023 amounted to $537.4 million, or 245.2 billion tenge.

17 billion 166 million tenge were invested in the sector. This is 3.9 more than in 2022.

Furniture in Kazakhstan is produced by 1,515 enterprises, of which 1,507 are small. Last year, the industry employed about 14.5 thousand people.
 

05.03.2024, 17:57 1626

Unified benefits package for investors proposed to be introduced as part of new Tax Code of Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baybazarov reported on the current measures to support and stimulate investment, as well as further plans to improve them at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.

Deputy Prime Minister noted that investment activity is of great importance to ensure dynamic economic growth of Kazakhstan. The Government has set ambitious tasks to attract investment.

It is planned that in 2024, 22.1 trillion tenge will be invested in fixed assets, which is 22% more than the results of last year. Within the framework of the Unified Pool of Investment Projects, 234 projects worth 2.3 trillion tenge are expected to be implemented this year.

KPIs have been assigned to each regional akim and minister of a sectoral state body. Measures are taken to promptly resolve investor issues within the framework of the Investment Headquarters. On the instructions of the Head of State, prosecutors in all regions accompany projects from the pool. The work on re-location of 37 companies continues," Baibazarov noted.


Today the country has a number of tools to attract investment. The mechanism for concluding an agreement on investment has been improved by switching from a list of priority activities to the formation of a prohibited list. A total of six such agreements have been concluded.

There is also an opportunity to conclude an agreement on investment commitments, which guarantees producers stability of tax legislation for 10 years. This allows enterprises to plan financial flows for a long-term period, ensuring the predictability of return on investment. It is stated that to date six agreements on investment commitments have been concluded.

Nurlan Baibazarov reported on the measures taken to attract investment in geological exploration and replenishment of the mineral resource base of the oil and gas industry. In 2023, the republic introduced fiscal incentives for the conclusion of the Improved Model Contract.

For FEZ participants there is an opportunity to buy out the land plot after fulfilment of all investment obligations.

Territories with a combined regime have been identified, where priority projects will receive benefits in the FEZ regime, and others who plan to implement projects outside the priorities - only infrastructure. Also, a differentiated approach of providing tax benefits for FEZ participants has been introduced according to the principle "the more investments - the more benefits," Deputy Prime Minister said.


Taking into account the National Development Plan being developed, work is also underway to update the Investment Policy Concept until 2029. Regional and sectoral investment needs are being formed for subsequent targeting of quality investments oriented towards labour productivity growth and export basket sophistication. The issue of establishing new KPIs on the investment climate, taking into account international ratings, is also being considered. In general, it was noted that the relevant department is actively studying international experience in improving the investment climate.

When granting investment preferences a selective approach will be applied depending on the complexity of the project and its export orientation. Approaches to post-monitoring of investment projects and assessment of the effectiveness of preferences granted are also envisaged. The updated Concept will be adopted after the approval of the National Development Plan.

The Ministry, together with interested government agencies and the business community, is working to update existing support measures to ensure the effectiveness of investment incentives. Thus, the analysis of the practice of concluding investment agreements has shown that granting tax preferences (exemption from CIT) from the moment of signing the document affects the attractiveness of this instrument, since a significant part of the grace period falls on the stages of design and construction and installation work.

Out of 10 years of CIT exemption, the investor actually receives benefits for 7-8 years, i.e. after the facility is put into operation. In this regard, it is proposed that as part of the investment agreement, CIT exemption should be applied in accordance with the actual commencement of the project. This will ensure a more fair and balanced distribution of tax benefits for the investorm," Nurlan Baibazarov noted.


In order to support projects and improve the ecosystem for attracting investment in the country's economy, the Ministry of National Economy has developed comprehensive measures, where the Investment Headquarters has been identified as a single coordinator. In addition, the Fast Track or "green corridor" system of investment projects support will be introduced. The advantage of this system is the accelerated and simplified passage of all necessary procedures by the investor: from registration of the enterprise to putting the production into industrial operation.

It is necessary to fully launch the National Investment Platform, which will make it possible to track the practical implementation of the formed pool of investment projects in the context of regions and sectors of the economy. In addition, a systematic work on the formation of "orders" from government agencies to attract investment with due regard to sectoral and regional specifics will be built," the Deputy Prime Minister said.


He emphasised that in this matter it is critical to ensure the availability of ready-made infrastructure. Now at the stage of development is the National Infrastructure Plan until 2029. In order to accelerate the process of infrastructure supply, the issue of allowing investors to do it independently is being worked out. And to reduce the costs of investors in the construction of production facilities, the possibility of applying international standards for construction is being considered.

The absence of the need to adapt to national standards will reduce the time of project implementation by 1.5-2 times and reduce costs at the stage of design and construction by 20-30%," Baibazarov said.


As part of the new Tax Code in Kazakhstan will be introduced a service model of administration, focused on the taxpayer, who will be provided with fiscal assistance - from registration to deregistration. Also, the agency intends to revise the mechanism of seizure of accounts in the collection of arrears.

Tax reporting in Kazakhstan intends to reduce by 30%, tax payments - by 20%. At the same time, incentive and effective benefits will be preserved: for example, the procedure for paying VAT on imports by offset method with optimisation of the list of goods. In addition, new projects in the manufacturing industry will be granted incentives for 3 years.

Within the framework of the new Tax Code, unification of preferences is being considered by providing a "single package" of benefits with a differentiated approach depending on the volume of investment, complexity of production processes and other factors that are important for the development of domestic production of end products. This will make it possible to optimise the procedures for granting tax incentives. Thus, while maintaining the existing incentives, new measures of business support will be adopted.

On the instructions of the Head of State, the Ministry has developed a draft programme for the provision of state support measures, which provides for the unification of the programmes "Business Road Map" and "Economy of Simple Things". Budget allocation for subsidising new projects will be made primarily for enterprises in the manufacturing industry.

New approaches to subsidising SME projects envisage a differentiated method of subsidising with a gradual transition to market conditions.

In order to increase the effectiveness of state support measures, counter obligations have also been strengthened. Input basic criteria for selecting competitive SMEs have been established. Today, the guarantee instrument is the most effective measure and solves the main problem of business - the lack of collateral to the HLB. A gradual transition from the subsidy instrument to the expansion of the Damu Fund's loan guarantees is also envisaged.

In general, all the proposed initiatives are aimed at improving the effectiveness of support measures and will provide further stimulation of investment," the Deputy Prime Minister summarised.


Chairman of the Board of NUH "Baiterek" Rustam Karagoyshin in his report at the Government session said that the assets of the holding today are estimated at 13.7 trillion tenge, investment and loan portfolios - 10.1 trillion tenge, net profit - at the level of 408 billion tenge.

The total financial support to business through NUH Baiterek at the end of 2023 totalled more than 2.6 trillion tenge. The volume of financing of large projects and leasing transactions under the CDB line was in the amount of 689.2 billion tenge. In terms of supporting small and medium-sized businesses, Damu Fund provided support in the form of loans to 23,900 projects totalling about 1.57 trillion tenge. As part of the development of export potential, the amount of support through CDB and KazakhExport totalled 716 billion tenge," he said.


According to the head of the holding, in 2023, subsidiaries of Baiterek in the field of agribusiness allocated 554.7 billion tenge to finance agrarians through lending and leasing. Housing 2,155,000 square metres of housing was commissioned through the line of the Housing and Construction Company. About 65 thousand families improved their housing conditions through mortgage loans issued by Otbasy Bank.

Rustam Karagoyshin voiced a number of measures proposed to ensure annual 6% economic growth and increase the effectiveness of support measures. Thus, in the next three years, Baiterek sees opportunities in providing comprehensive support for entrepreneurship in such areas as agriculture, manufacturing, infrastructure, transport, logistics and housing construction.

The holding implements measures to support and nurture leaders in each sector that will become growth points of the economy. For example, the agribusiness sector is in dire need of both investment and working capital. Our subsidiaries will work to increase the volume of financing for agriculture. There is also a problem of low coverage of SMEs by state support measures and programmes for the purchase of affordable housing. In this regard, measures will be taken to increase the coverage of rural entrepreneurship with further development of targeted regional programmes. In addition, we will increase the coverage of rural population with affordable housing programmes," the head of the holding said.


New initiatives will include the use of guarantee, syndication and co-financing instruments. They are necessary to involve commercial banks in lending to the real sector of the economy.

It is also envisaged to develop and apply factoring instruments to cover cash gaps and replenish working capital of entrepreneurs.

The issues of introducing a mechanism for securitisation of the mortgage portfolio, increasing the share of in-country value in purchases of the holding group and in projects financed by them by means of corresponding counterclaims are also being worked out.

In general, analytical support will be strengthened in all areas, and the Damu Fund's experience will be scaled up.

The digitalisation of the holding group is also continuing. Relevant action plans and roadmaps have been developed. It is expected that within two years the application processing time will be reduced threefold, and a digital portrait of the business will be created. In total, 60 types of services will be digitised, with centralised integration with all databases of government agencies. In general, the level of digitalisation of internal processes in "Baiterek" intends to reach 100%.

At the end of 2023, for every tenge of budgetary funds, 2.36 tenge of extra-budgetary funds were attracted. The holding received a sustainable development rating of "3" according to Sustainable Fitch, credit ratings at the level of sovereign were confirmed. Meetings with foreign investors are held on a regular basis, agreements and memoranda of understanding are signed. For further development it is necessary to involve free liquidity of commercial banks, to carry out joint work with government agencies in terms of improving Kazakhstan's position in the OECD country classifier of credit risk. And the development of the venture capital market," Rustam Karagoyshin concluded.

 

01.03.2024, 14:12 29306

Kazakh diesel-electric locomotives began to be supplied to Mongolia

Last year, exports of domestic railway products expanded. Now diesel-electric locomotives produced in Kazakhstan are sent to Mongolia. These are the first four copies worth over $4 million each, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

Six countries are already ordering our locomotives: Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Moldova, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

In a diesel-electric locomotive, the engine drives either a DC electrical generator or an AC electrical generator-rectifier.

In Kazakhstan, diesel-electric locomotives are produced by two enterprises - Lokomotiv Kurastyru Zauyty JSC and Elektrovoz Kurastyru Zauyty LLP. The production capacity of each enterprise is 100 units of equipment per year.

For example, the capital’s enterprise "Electrovoz Kurastyru Zauyty" began to develop the railway market in 2010. The plant produces full-cycle locomotives and plays a leading role in the Central Asian mobility market.
 

29.02.2024, 13:01 32691

Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region

The Directorate for Monitoring and Analysis of Project Implementation of QazIndustry QazIndustry JSC conducted an analysis of industrial development in the Kyzylorda region. Experts report that within the framework of the regional Pool of Industrial Projects, the implementation of 46 projects with an investment volume of about 1.1 trillion tenge is envisaged. It is expected that about 7,200 permanent jobs will be created. Among the key projects are enterprises for the production of composite materials, fiber cement, glass containers, mirrors and others, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

In 2024, it is planned to launch eight projects in the manufacturing industry, attracting investments in the amount of about 10 billion tenge and creating 165 permanent jobs. In particular, the production of building materials will be established - energy-saving glass, gas blocks, asphalt concrete," the directorate said in a statement.


According to representatives of QazIndustry, last year eight projects worth 7.3 billion tenge were commissioned in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region and about 400 jobs were created. The bulk of the introduced projects were implemented in the food industry. This includes the production of rice, poultry meat, bakery products, semi-finished potato products and other projects.

On the territory of the regional center - the city of Kyzylorda - there are industrial zones "Serpin" and "Ondiris". There are industrial zones in the Aral, Kazalinsky, Karmakshinsky and Shieli districts.

It should be noted that the Directorate for Monitoring and Analysis of Project Implementation at QazIndustry is forming a list of industrial and innovative projects in the manufacturing industry and developing proposals for further improvement of the project support system.
 

28.02.2024, 17:42 42411

"Industrial Construction" Forum to Boost the Development of the Construction Sector

The Second International Forum on "Industrial Construction" (Full Precast Concrete Building) has commenced in Almaty. Experts and prominent practitioners from Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland, and other countries have convened for extensive discussions in this significant dialogue platform. More than 100 domestic and international experts participate in the forum. The two-day event encompasses plenary and panel discussions that tackle the most pressing development issues in the construction sector, including conferences, presentations, and thematic reports. The speakers at different forum venues are set to deliberate on interconnected industry challenges, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

A highlight of the forum was a presentation delivered by Begman Kulbayev, CEO of KazRICA. Kulbayev addressed the main challenges and pressing problems within Kazakhstan's construction industry. He underscored the importance of industrial construction in enhancing productivity, quality, and safety of construction processes. Furthermore, industrial construction emphasizes the environmental sustainability and energy efficiency of projects.

Approximately 43% of Kazakhstan's territory is considered seismic hazard areas. For over a year and a half, ongoing work has been dedicated to developing the Construction Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The draft code features a special chapter dedicated to design and construction in areas of increased seismic risk. We have tried to incorporate the experiences of Europe and other countries with a high risk of seismic activity," Kulbayev remarked.


An essential part of the business program focused on seismic risk assessment, involving the determination of an earthquake's likelihood of a certain magnitude occurring in a specific area. The forum also covered seismic zoning of active seismic territories and the passportization of all existing construction objects. Seismic zoning plays a crucial role in development planning, considering the regional features of the terrain. Specifically, the development of general seismic zoning maps is pivotal for assessing the seismic danger in regions.

Additionally, the forum will discuss current issues regarding the adoption of advanced systems in contemporary construction stages. Participants will exchange views on topics such as: The MOTUS construction system transforming the urban landscape of Central Asia, financial subsidies according to energy-efficient building standards, market development, and the prospects for implementing pilot projects in Central Asia, along with Peikko Group's innovative solutions in industrial construction for precast concrete.

Forum attendees have praised the high-quality thematic content of the business program and the event's high level of organization. It's noteworthy that the expanded program has allowed all participants to become acquainted with new technologies, even those applied in seismic hazard regions. This exchange between practitioners, experts, financial organization representatives, and scientists generates a new impulse for the development of the entire sector.
 

28.02.2024, 10:39 42551

Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Timur Karagoyshin, met with representatives of LEO GROUP CO., LTD

The participants discussed further collaboration on the construction of a factory for industrial pumps production, focusing on rational water usage and storage, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

Attendees included CEO of Leo Mining Investment Co., LTD Chen Xin, CEO of LLC ACQUAER Igor Bachurin, Assistant to the Chairman of LEO GROUP CO., LTD Wu Jiang, as well as leadership from the Industrial and Construction and the Housing and Utilities Sector Committees of the Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Chinese side presented their manufacturing of large and medium-sized pumps for urban water supply and drainage, water storage projects, and extensive water transfer initiatives. They expressed intentions for ongoing collaboration and support in the development of the country's industrial complex.

The meeting highlighted Kazakhstan's interest in deep localization of production using advanced technologies for the comfortable provision of citizens in water supply and distribution.

LEO GROUP is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the code 002131. LEO pumps are distributed to over 140 countries and regions in Europe, North, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Their products play a crucial role in various sectors, including water resource management, energy, petrochemicals, metallurgy, mining, fire protection, heating and ventilation, agriculture irrigation, and municipal water supply and drainage.
 

26.02.2024, 16:37 54101

KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF

A meeting took place at the "Kazakhstan Center for Modernization and Development of Housing and Communal Services" with representatives of the French Development Agency (AFD), where prospects for collaboration in the development of the Republic of Kazakhstan's housing and infrastructure complex were discussed, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.

During the meeting, "Kazakhstan Housing and Communal Services Center" presented information on the progress of reconstruction and construction projects for sewage treatment facilities in 69 cities, funded by various sources.

AFD's Global Director of Sustainable Infrastructure, E. Bodran, outlined the agency's main areas of activity worldwide, along with the financing mechanisms and financial instruments employed by the agency. The French side expressed interest in participating in construction and reconstruction projects in the housing and communal services sector. As part of their regional visit, the agency delegation visited the housing and communal services in the city of Taraz.

Following the meeting, a decision was made to further collaborate to explore AFD's potential participation in projects.
 

26.02.2024, 15:54 53791

Kazakhstan reveals non-primary export figures for 2023

The trade policy promotion center QazTrade has revealed Kazakhstan’s non-primary export figures for 2023, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to the center’s data, the country’s non-organic chemistry product export was at 4.3 billion US dollars.

Kazakhstan exported ferrous metals to the tune of 4.1 billion US dollars, steel and steel products worth 3.2 billion US dollars, equipment and mechanical devices for 1.8 billion US dollars.

In 2023, Kazakhstan’s export of mineral fuels stood at 1.6 billion US dollars, including petroleum products - 66.2%, natural gas - 26.3%, petroleum coke and bitumen - 6.3%, coal tar 0.29%, and distillation products - 0.28%.

The country also exported electrical machinery and equipment to the tune of 1.2 billion US dollars and precious metals for 1.1 billion US dollars.
 

26.02.2024, 11:59 53581

Kazakhstan to invest 50bln tenge in RES projects in 2024

The Ministry of Energy announced the volume of investments to be injected in construction and commissioning of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan this year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The volume of investments is to make around 50 billion tenge, of which 9 billion tenge will be invested in wind power stations, 13 billion tenge will be spent on solar power stations development, and 28 billion tenge will be channeled into hydroelectric power stations, the Ministry replied to official request of Kazinform.

According to the Ministry, in 2024, Kazakhstan plans to commission 11 RES projects with the total capacity of 117.35MW, including three wind power stations with the capacity of 27.45MW, two solar power stations with the capacity of 40MW and six hydroelectric power stations with the capacity of 49.9MW.
 

