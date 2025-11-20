19.11.2025, 20:25 11361
Kazakhstan exports 2.6 mln tons of new crop
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Between September and November 13, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 2.6 million tons of grain from the new harvest against 2.2 million tons exported during the same period of the last year, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Agriculture Ministry.
Exports to Uzbekistan grew by 41% from 872,000 tons to 1,232,000 tons, exports to Kyrgyzstan doubled from 32,000 tons to 73,000 tons, export supplies to Azerbaijan increased by 30% from 50,000 tons to 65,000 tons, and deliveries to Afghanistan rose by 35% from 100,000 tons to 135,000 tons.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.11.2025, 15:45 21691
Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum yields over $517 million in contracts
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Estonia – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alar Karis have addressed the Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
In his remarks, the Kazakh President noted that the forum, attended by the representatives of both countries’ business communities, will contribute to the intensification of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined promising areas for mutually beneficial partnership in transport and logistics, digitalization, agriculture, industry, finance and education. He also confirmed his commitment to provide comprehensive assistance in expanding the presence of Estonian businesses in Kazakhstan.
Estonian President Alar Karis also spoke at the event.
On the sidelines of the Business Forum, 11 agreements worth over 517 US million dollars were signed between the two countries’ companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.11.2025, 21:03 57781
Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing
Tell a friend
During his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, Murat Nurtleu, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Investment and Trade Cooperation, held meetings with the leadership of key Chinese government bodies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the meeting with Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Murat Nurtleu emphasized that under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have reached a qualitatively new level. Kazakhstan intends to consistently advance joint trade, economic, and investment cooperation, expand interaction within the "One Belt, One Road," and strengthen the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
Wang Yi, in turn, expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan on key areas of trade and economic coordination, including energy, transport connectivity, as well as the development of cooperation in new fields such as nuclear energy and artificial intelligence.
At the meeting with Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of the PRC, issues of increasing mutual trade volumes, expanding supplies of Kazakh products, diversifying the range of exported goods, developing cooperation in e-commerce, and eliminating barriers and "bottlenecks" in mutual trade were discussed.
A meeting was also held with Zhou Haibin, Vice Chairman of the NDRC of the PRC, during which issues of investment cooperation, industrial cooperation and digital technologies, interaction within the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthening transport connectivity were considered.
During the visit, Nurtleu also held a number of meetings with Chinese business representatives, discussing the supply of Kazakh agricultural products and the implementation of joint projects in agriculture, metallurgy, transport and logistics, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.11.2025, 12:11 58091
Kazakhstan extends ban on export of liquefied petroleum gas
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan has officially extended its ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Energy Ministry.
The country extended the ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), including propane and butane, by road and rail transport for six months more.
The acting Energy Minister signed the corresponding order.
Exceptions to the ban are subsoil users operating under production-sharing agreements or contracts approved by the President with stable tax regimes, goods processed from Kazakh raw materials extracted at the Karachaganak field, under international agreements, transit shipments that begin and end outside Kazakhstan and humanitarian aid deliveries authorized by the Kazakh Government.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.11.2025, 18:48 68861
Trade Turnover Between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Rises to $1.4 Billion
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chief of Staff of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, discussed issues of developing trade and economic cooperation during the 13th meeting of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed the potential for expanding trade and economic ties. Attention was given to cooperation in trade, industrial cooperation, investment, energy, water management, the agricultural sector, transport and logistics, tourism, and other areas. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan grew by 21% over the first eight months of this year and reached 1.4 billion USD.
Thanks to the personal support and political will of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership has gained new momentum. Our common goal is to comprehensively implement the tasks set by the heads of state and further expand multilateral integration. For us, Kyrgyzstan is not only a friendly neighbour and brotherly country but also an important trade and economic partner. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to work jointly to achieve objectives that serve our shared interests," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The joint efforts of our heads of state have brought the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to a qualitatively new level. The development of bilateral relations has been facilitated by important agreements reached during the official visits of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to Astana and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Bishkek. The Government will make every effort to achieve the goals set," the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chief of Staff of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev noted.
Participants of the meeting reviewed the progress of implementing joint measures adopted at the previous session of the Intergovernmental Council. Attention was given to mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy and water sectors, as well as investment collaboration.
Growth opportunities were highlighted in the agricultural sector. Trade in agricultural products increased by 42% over the first eight months of this year and amounted to 326 million USD, of which more than 80% was Kazakh agricultural exports. Mountain tourism was identified as a promising area for cooperation. The parties discussed reviving mountain tourist routes to Khan Tengri Peak, located on the territories of both countries.
Within the framework of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, several events were held in Bishkek this year, including the Days of Kazakh Cinema and a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, composer and conductor Nurgisa Tlendiev. A symbol of intercultural dialogue is the monument "Golden Bridge of Kazakh-Kyrgyz Friendship," dedicated to the prominent writers Mukhtar Auezov and Chingiz Aitmatov.
The Governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral relations across all key areas of cooperation. Following the meeting, the Protocol of the 13th session of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council was signed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.11.2025, 15:00 82661
Kazakhstan extends ban on exports of petroleum products
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Kazakh Government on Wednesday extended the ban on some exports of fuel, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Exporting petroleum, diesel and a range of other petroleum products by road and rail will be banned until May 20, 2026, within the EAEU. Exceptions include lubricating oil, fuel in the tank (no more than once a day); jet fuel for scientific research, testing and industrial production samples; government-provided humanitarian aid.
Kazakhstan has also banned to export light distillates, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, gasoil, toluene, xylene and bitumen in the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026, beyond the EAEU.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.11.2025, 11:00 93181
In Kazakhstan, the area of explored subsoil will be increased to 2.2 million square kilometres
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the development and digitalization of the geological sector were discussed. Reports were delivered by the leadership of the Ministries of Industry and Construction, Energy, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, as well as the National Geological Service, primeminister.kz reports.
In his Address to the Nation, the Head of State set a key task - to develop geological exploration as the foundation of the country’s industrial framework. To this end, large-scale work is being carried out to expand the studied area of subsurface resources to 2.2 million square kilometers. This goal will be achieved next year," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Kazakhstan has already launched a Unified Subsurface Use Platform, which provides 22 types of public services. The system enables automatic issuance of licenses and subsequent monitoring of subsurface users’ obligations. Currently, around 3.5 million units of primary geological data have been digitized - previously stored in paper archives, magnetic tapes, and photographs.
The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Industry, together with the Ministries of Finance, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, and the National Geological Service, to complete the digitization of historical geological data by the end of next year. This will simplify access to both historical and new geological information in Kazakhstan and facilitate the implementation of investment, exploration, and field development projects.
Particular attention was given to updating geological maps, which experts note have become outdated and no longer allow for detailed assessment of deposit potential or accurate localization. In this regard, further work is required to increase mapping scale.
An important step will be the creation of a foundation for introducing modern scientific methods in geological exploration. To that end, a state-of-the-art laboratory within a geological cluster will be established in Astana to conduct mineral-geochemical and analytical studies.
The Ministry of Industry, together with the Ministry of Finance and the National Geological Service, was instructed to ensure the start of laboratory construction in 2026.
Following the discussion, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov issued several instructions to relevant ministries and agencies:
- The Ministry of Industry must ensure the development of design and estimate documentation for detailed geological mapping of the country’s territory at a scale of 1:50,000 by the end of the current year.
- The Ministry of Industry, jointly with the Ministry of Finance, must begin implementing a project in 2026 to transition to modern mapping methods, making maximum use of advanced technologies and unmanned aerial systems.
- The Ministry of Industry, together with other government bodies, must ensure the integration of spatial data within the Unified Subsurface Use Platform by the end of the first half of 2026. This will allow investors to clearly view opportunities and constraints in the subsurface use sector.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government will continue to prioritize the development of the geological sector, increase its funding, and create favorable conditions for attracting investment.
Overall coordination of this work has been assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.11.2025, 18:58 104666
Kazakhstan’s economy grows 6.4% in 10 months
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Preliminary figures from the National Statistics Bureau showed growth in gross domestic product stood at 6.4% year-over-year in January-October 2025, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government.
Commodity production increased at a rate of 8.2%, while the service sector rose by 5.3%.
Kazakhstan’s manufacturing output expanded 7.3% on an annualized basis, contributing over 30% to overall economic growth.
According to figures, industrial production rose 5.8% year-on-year in October, driven by growth in mechanical engineering, chemical and food industries, oil processing, manufacturing of metals, and building materials production.
In the construction sector, the growth was driven by the realization of major infrastructure projects. The volume of work increased 15.1%, up from 14.9% in January-September 2025.
The agricultural sector saw a 5.4% rise in gross output, 1.0% higher compared to January-September.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
10.11.2025, 12:20 97501
A SAF Aviation Fuel Plant to Be Built in Kazakhstan
Images | flyqazaq
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Jimmy Samartzis, Chief Executive Officer of the American company LanzaJet, and Stéphane Tzion, Vice President for Commercial Affairs, to discuss the development of industrial and technological partnerships, primeminister.kz reports.
The sides reviewed prospects for localizing advanced technologies to implement a joint project on the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). In particular, they discussed plans to build a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) plant in the city of Rudny, Kostanay Region.
LanzaJet is the developer of a technology for producing SAF from ethanol derived from various raw materials, including organic feedstock such as grain, corn, and potatoes. The future plant’s capacity is expected to reach 54,000 tons of aviation fuel and up to 100,000 tons of processed bioethanol per year. The feasibility study (FS) for the plant has already been completed.
The project aims to promote green aviation and deepen processing in the agro-industrial complex. The production of biofuel will also contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with Kazakhstan’s key climate and energy policy priorities.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set us the task of creating an international air hub in Kazakhstan. In addition to expanding airport capacities and developing infrastructure, it is essential to ensure the industry is supplied with high-quality, eco-friendly aviation fuel. We are ready to expand cooperation. The Government will provide comprehensive support for this project," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Meeting participants discussed the project’s main directions in detail. The LanzaJet leadership proposed establishing an integrated structure for joint project implementation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
13.11.2025, 07:11Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste 13.11.2025, 10:1587601Kazakh, Russian Presidents agree on areas of cooperation 13.11.2025, 16:5687291Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan 13.11.2025, 18:4868161Trade Turnover Between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Rises to $1.4 Billion 14.11.2025, 18:2164601Kazakhstan Sent Humanitarian Aid and Medical Personnel to Afghanistan 29.10.2025, 17:15276121Kazakhstani prankers might be blocked on social media - deputy 31.10.2025, 15:40254396Kazakhstan aims to increase foreign student numbers to 100,000 29.10.2025, 12:48253726Kazakhstan to launch centralized database for archaeological works 24.10.2025, 21:10Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty246921Older than dinosaurs: scientists from the Institute of Zoology discovered over a hundred Paleozoic amphibian skeletons 70 km from Almaty 05.11.2025, 18:06187116Amur tigers to arrive in Kazakhstan in 2026