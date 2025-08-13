12.08.2025, 09:40 3861
Kazakhstan posts 6.3% GDP growth in January-July 2025
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The National Statistics Bureau’s preliminary data reveals a year-over-year growth of 6.3% in the Kazakhstani economy in January-July this year, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.
According to the data, Kazakhstan’s economy expanded 6.3% through July 2025, fueled by increases in production of goods - 8.3% and services - 5.2% as well as a 6.9% growth in industrial output.
The data shows strong gains have been reported in transport and warehousing - 22.5%, construction - 18.5%, wholesale and retail trade - 8.6%, mining - 8.5% and the process manufacturing - 6.1%.
Kazakhstan’s trade sector grew at a pace of 8.6% against 8.4% in January-June 2025, with wholesale and retail trade sector sales rising 9.5% and 6.6% year-over-year, respectively.
According to the Bureau’s data, the country’s industrial output rose 6.9%.
The 6.1% growth in the process manufacturing was driven by machine building (+14%), food production (+9.2%), production of petroleum products (+8.6%), production of chemical products (+6%) and metallurgy (+1.3%).
Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output growth remained at 3.7% on-year in January-July 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
11.08.2025, 18:50 8216
Kazakhstan National Fund's foreign currency assets reach year-to-date maximum
Images | pexels.com
Tell a friend
Foreign currency assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan reached 60 billion 590 million US dollars in July, the year’s high since November 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the National Bank, the country’s currency resources grew by 2.98% compared to the beginning of the year.
Net international reserves of Kazakhstan rose since January by 15.54% to make 50.3 billion US dollars, while the volume of gold in reserves increased by 37.66% to 32.8 billion US dollars in equivalent.
To note, since early 2025, the assets of the National Fund have increased by 2.6% reaching 60.3 billion US dollars, according to the National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.08.2025, 11:43 28811
KMG exports first batch of oil to Hungary via Croatia
Tell a friend
As part of the strategic expansion of cooperation between NC KazMunayGas JSC (KMG) and MOL Group (Hungary), the first Kazakh oil in the amount of 85 thousand tonnes has been delivered to a Hungarian refinery, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Sea transportation from the port of Novorossiysk to the Croatian port of Omisalj was provided by the national carrier Kazmortransflot (a subsidiary of KMG) on its tanker Alatau.
Further transportation from the port to the final destination, the Százhalombatta refinery in Hungary, will be carried out via the Adriatic oil pipeline, which is operated by the Croatian company Jadranski. naftovod (JANAF).
Upon the tanker's arrival in Croatia, a meeting was held between the representatives of KMG, MOL Group and JANAF. The parties discussed further mutually beneficial cooperation. Following the discussions, a Framework Agreement was signed between KMG and MOL Group on future oil deliveries.
It should be noted that this step enables Kazakhstan to significantly expand the geography of KMG's oil exports to the markets of the European Union.
MOL Group is an international, integrated oil, gas, petrochemicals and consumer retail company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It operates in more than 30 countries, employing over 25,000 people. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemical plants under integrated supply chain-management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of almost 2400 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South-Eastern Europe. MOL’s exploration and production activities are supported by more than 85 years’ experience in the field of hydrocarbons and 30 years in the injection of CO2. MOL Group has been active in Kazakhstan for more than two decades. At the moment, there are production activities in 8 countries and exploration assets in 9 countries.
JANAF is the operator of Croatia's oil pipeline system. The company runs an oil terminal on the Krk island and the system of oil pipelines Adria on the Croatian territory.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.08.2025, 12:59 29011
8 OPEC+ countries to increase oil production in Sep
Tell a friend
The eight OPEC+ countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 3 August 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook, Kazinform News Agency learned from opec.org.
In view of a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in the low oil inventories, and in accordance with the decision agreed upon on 5 December 2024 to start a gradual and flexible return of the 2.2 million barrels per day voluntary adjustments starting from 1 April 2025, the eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 547 thousand barrels per day in September 2025 from August 2025 required production level," a statement reads.
It is noted that this is equivalent to four monthly increments.
According to the statement, "the phase-out of the additional voluntary production adjustments may be paused or reversed subject to evolving market conditions. This flexibility will allow the group to continue to support oil market stability."
The eight OPEC+ countries also noted that this measure will enable the participating countries to accelerate their compensation.
The eight countries reiterated their collective commitment to achieve full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary production adjustments that were agreed to be monitored by the JMMC during its 53rd meeting held on April 3rd 2024.
They also confirmed their intention to fully compensate for any overproduced volume since January 2024. The eight OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation. The eight countries will meet on September 7, 2025," reads the statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.08.2025, 12:55 40756
Kazakhstan's GDP growth estimate for 2024 revised upward to 5%
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
According to official data from the National Statistics Bureau, Kazakhstan’s economic growth in 2024 was recorded at 5%, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of National Economy.
By preliminary estimates, GDP growth was at 4.8%.
As the National Statistics Bureau says, in 2024, economic growth was largely fueled by non-oil sector’s development. Production of goods augmented by 6.3% (by preliminary data - 5.5%), and services sector reported a 4.6% growth.
One of the key factors is a 6.8% ramp-up in manufacturing industry (previously 5.9%), marking the highest indicator since 2011. A significant contribution was also made by the construction sector at 15.3% (previously 13.1%) and agriculture at 13.7% (previously 13.3%).
Domestic trade volumes grew by 8.9% (previously 8.8%), transport and warehousing services increased by 9.4% (previously 8.5%).
These results became possible due to support of real sector, transport-logistics infrastructure development, stimulation of investment activity and expansion of accessibility of financial tools. The comprehensive implementation of economic policy contributed to the strengthening of domestic demand, rise in business activity and the expansion of production potential.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.07.2025, 18:57 46481
IMF projects 3% growth in 2025 in updated outlook
Tell a friend
Global economic activity is projected to moderate in the coming years, according to the latest World Economic Outlook update released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The analysis underscores varying regional paths and a decline in inflation rates, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The IMF forecasts global GDP growth of 3.0% in 2025, rising slightly to 3.1% in 2026, a slight slowdown from 3.3% in 2024 and well under the pre-pandemic average of 3.7%. Despite this, growth remains above earlier projections, mainly due to improved financial conditions and lower-than-expected tariff levels.
Inflation is expected to remain above target in the United States, while in other major economies it is expected to ease further. The adjustment in effective tariff rates, which has declined from 24.4% to 17.3% in the United States and from 4.1% to 3.5% globally, also played a role in the improved inflation outlook.
Oil and natural gas prices have shown some stability, with the IMF noting that recent volatility due to geopolitical tensions has largely subsided. Forecasts point to a decline in energy prices of around 7% in 2025, below expectations. As a result, monetary policy is expected to vary across regions.
Monetary policy rates in the United Kingdom and the United States are expected to decline in the second half of 2025, though at varying speeds, whereas the IMF staff expects the policy rate in the euro area to remain unchanged and that in Japan to rise gradually. Fiscal stimulus is anticipated in major economies in the near term, including China, Germany, and the United States. In the United States, the OBBBA is expected to increase the fiscal deficit by about 1.5 percentage points of GDP in 2026, with tariff revenues offsetting about half of this increase," the IMF says.
The organization also forecasts GDP growth in the advanced economies to average between 1.5% and 2.1% in 2025, with a slight improvement in 2026. In the euro area, growth is forecast to reach 1.0% next year. In China, GDP is now forecast at 4.8%, up 0.8 percentage points from the previous figure, while India is expected to maintain growth at 6.4% in both 2025 and 2026.
According to the report, Kazakhstan’s economy is projected to grow by 5.0% in 2025 and 4.3% in 2026. Growth in East and Central Asia is forecast at 3.4% and 3.5%, respectively.
In terms of recommendations, the IMF emphasizes the importance of structural reforms and policy coordination.
Ultimately, lifting medium-term growth prospects is the only sustainable way to ease macroeconomic trade-offs," the report concludes. "Enduring structural reforms in areas such as labor markets, education, regulation, and competition can boost productivity, potential growth, and job creation."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.07.2025, 12:48 46861
Kazakhstan’s industrial output up 6.5% in H1
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s industrial output was up 6.5% year-on-year during the January-June period of 2025. Mining output advanced 8.4% and manufacturing output 5.5%, the data showed Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry.
The data shows that the growth for the machine building sector was at 11.1%, reaching 2,438.1 billion tenge, fueled by increase in automotive manufacturing (+12.1%), other means of transport (+7.1%), agricultural machinery (+1.3%), electrical equipment (+21.5%), manufacturing of computers, electronic and optical equipment (1.7-fold), maintenance and installation of machinery and equipment (+12%). Production of tractors used in agriculture and forestry rose 39.3%, harvesters - 71.2%, combine harvesters - 65.7%, oil and gas equipment - 28.5%, cars - 23.6%, buses - 5.4%, specialized vehicles - 82.2% and freight wagons - 3.8-fold.
Metallurgy expanded at a mere 0.1% in the reporting period, according the data, led by growth in production of ferroalloys by 0.9%, cast iron - 9.5%, steel - 2.3%, copper - 3.6%, and steel-faced sandwich panels - 39.6%.
There was a 4.1% growth in light industry output, with a 5.6% increase in production of clothing and a 5.7% increase in textile production, the data indicated.
The country posted a 7% increase in the chemical sector output, driven by increases in production of polypropylene (+63%), phosphate fertilizers (+10.9%), chromium oxide metallurgical (+1.6%), ammophos (+81%), sulfuric acid (4.6%), paints and varnishes (+5.8%) and detergents (+8.1%).
Construction output picked up 8.6% fueled by growth in production of refractory products (+0.9%), cement (+21.8%), lime (+8.3%), concrete products for construction purposes (+13.1%), prefabricated structures from concrete, ready-mixed concrete (+13.1%), construction mortars (+8.5%), worked stone for monuments, finishing and construction (+28.2%), as well as tiles, slabs, bricks and similar products from cement, concrete and artificial stone (+7.5%).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.07.2025, 19:46 71531
Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector attracts 616 billion tenge of investments in H1 2025
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov has held today a meeting to discuss the results of the agro-industrial sector’s development in the first half of 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Key issues on the agenda were fodder conservation, veterinary safety and boosting investment activity in the sector.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhehanuly reported citing data from local akimats, that 13.2 million tonnes of hay have been prepared to date, which is 53.8% of the planned volume.
North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola and Zhambyl regions are leading in terms of forage conservation, with Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Karaganda regions lagging behind, he said.
In this regard, the regions were entrusted with intensifying interregional cooperation, launching hay harvesting in the northern regions, and ensuring control over fodder prices and preventing their unjustified rise.
Attraction of investment in agricultural sector remains a priority. In H1 2025, fixed investments in agro-industrial complex amounted to 616.6 billion tenge. Of this amount, 442.7 billion tenge were spent on agriculture and fisheries, 104.2 billion - on food production, and 69.7 billion - on beverage production.
Shymkent, Almaty cities, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Almaty, Akmola and Abai regions achieved the highest results in investment attraction. At the same time, low level of utilization of funds was observed in Astana, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Ulytau regions.
683 investment projects worth 3.4 trillion tenge are planned to be implemented under the Agro-Industrial Sector Development Road Map for 2025-2027. Over 50 projects have already been commissioned in Turkistan, Almaty and Kostanay regions.
The meeting also focused on the issues related to the development of the fishing industry, timely vaccination of animals, purchase of ear tags, and livestock identification. It was noted that most veterinary stations in the regions still lack their own infrastructure.
758 veterinary infrastructure facilities, including 428 veterinary stations, 233 cattle burial pits, and 97 slaughterhouses are planned to be built this year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.07.2025, 08:52 69911
Global coal demand to remain on plateau in 2025, 2026: IEA
Tell a friend
Global coal demand is likely to remain broadly unchanged this year and next, despite short-term fluctuations across several major markets in the first half of 2025, according to the IEA’s latest update on the sector released on Thursday, WAM reports.
The Coal Mid-Year Update shows that global coal demand increased to a new all-time high in 2024 of around 8.8 billion tonnes, up 1.5% from 2023, as rising consumption in China, India, Indonesia and other emerging economies more than offset declines in advanced economies in Europe, North America and northeast Asia.
However, several of those trends reversed in the first half of 2025 as demand declined in China and India due to weaker growth in electricity consumption and strong increases in power generation from renewable sources. By contrast, coal use grew by around 10% in the United States as robust growth in electricity demand combined with higher natural gas prices drove up coal consumption for power generation. In the European Union, coal demand was broadly flat, with lower consumption by industry offsetting higher demand from electricity generation.
Despite these short-term variations, the report notes that the underlying structural drivers of the world’s coal use remain broadly unchanged. As a result, it forecasts a slight increase in global coal demand in 2025, followed by a marginal decline in 2026, bringing demand to just below 2024 levels. This remains consistent with the forecast published in December in Coal 2024, the IEA’s annual coal market report, with the main changes of note since then including downward revisions for global economic growth and the important energy policy shift in favour of coal in the United States.
Over the whole of 2025, coal demand in China is expected to decline slightly, by less than 1%. In the United States, demand is forecast to grow by around 7%, and in the European Union, it is set to decrease by nearly 2%.
While we have seen contrasting trends in different regions in the first half of 2025, these do not alter the underlying trajectory of global coal demand," said IEA Director of Energy Markets and Security Keisuke Sadamori. "We expect the world’s coal consumption to remain broadly flat this year and next, in line with our previous forecast, although short-term fluctuations remain possible in different regions due to weather conditions and the high degree of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. As in past years, global coal trends continue to be shaped overwhelmingly by China, which consumes almost 30% more coal than the rest of the world combined."
The power sector remains the dominant source of coal demand in China and globally. But industrial use of coal in China, particularly in steel and chemicals, is also large enough to influence global trends.
Global coal production is expected to rise to a new record in 2025, driven by continued output growth in China and India, which rely on coal for ensuring their energy security priorities. However, the report anticipates a decline in global coal production in 2026, as high stock levels and lower prices begin to weigh on supply.
Coal trade volumes, which rose steadily in recent years, are projected to contract in 2025 for the first time since the 2020 Covid-related downturn. This decline is expected to continue into 2026, which would mark the first consecutive two-year drop in global coal trade volumes this century, according to IEA data.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
08.08.2025, 09:55A global wave of crypto-related kidnappings sparks alarming security concerns 08.08.2025, 18:4124821Crimes down by 9,000 in Kazakhstan since early 2025 - Interior Ministry 08.08.2025, 12:4324631Kazakhstan’s first NPP construction works kick off 08.08.2025, 16:1622596Tokayev, Putin discussed Ukrainian settlement, says Kazakh President's press secretary 08.08.2025, 11:5013891Special heavy rain warning issued for Japan's Kagoshima Prefecture 18.07.2025, 15:51109486Para swimmer Aknazar Mutalipov completes swim across Lake Balkhash in 13 hours 18.07.2025, 12:00108201OpenAI launches new agent mode for ChatGPT 16.07.2025, 11:49107576President Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan 15.07.2025, 19:33104216President Tokayev briefed on efforts in regional development 16.07.2025, 16:45104091Criminal liability for stalking and forced marriage: Tokayev signs law