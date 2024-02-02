30.01.2024, 12:15 15621
Kazakhstan ready to invest $70 million in economy of Kyrgyzstan in 2024
Kazakhstan is ready to invest USD 70 million in the economy of Kyrgyzstan in 2024,Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu told following negotiations with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev in Bishkek, Kabar reports.
According to him, successful investment cases include the Bozumchak open-pit copper-gold mine, which is being developed by the largest Kazakh copper production company, focused on the development of copper mining and new mining operations KAZ Minerals, as well as the construction of a 50 MW solar power plant in the Issyk-Kul region.
It is worth noting that last year Kazakhstan was one of the active investors in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. Direct capital investments by the Kazakh side amounted to USD 55 million. In turn, the total volume of investments in the economy of Kyrgyzstan today exceeded USD 1.3 billion. We are Kyrgyzstan’s third trading partner," he said.
In this context, the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is one of the main trading partners of Kazakhstan within the CIS and the EAEU.
We see good prospects in this direction and are ready to increase our exports by another USD 260 million - about 200 commodity items that Kazakhstan can offer to the Kyrgyz side. There is good potential in the food, industrial, petrochemical, construction, pharmaceutical and other industries," he concluded.
01.02.2024, 13:33 2656
Kazakhstan strategizes to reach carbon neutrality by 2060
Kazakhstan is developing a roadmap for the implementation of the Strategy for Achieving Carbon Neutrality of Kazakhstan until 2060, Trend reports.
In connection with the development of the roadmap, a meeting was held with the participation of the Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov and other high-ranking industry officials.
During the meeting, Kuartyrov noted that the roadmap should be the main tool for the energy transition and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060. In this regard, a working group has been created. More than 200 experts take part in its work.
According to the minister, decarbonization will affect almost all sectors of the economy, especially energy, industry, agriculture, and waste management. The minister noted that when developing the roadmap, it will be necessary to create a unique model of energy transition for Kazakhstan.
In turn, Advisor to the President and Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on International Environmental Cooperation Zulfia Suleimenova noted the importance of the availability of climate and transit financing instruments from international financial organizations.
In addition, Director of the Association "Council of Foreign Investors," Zhanna Baidasheva, pointed out that work is already underway with foreign investors within the framework of the roadmap being developed.
It was also noted that representatives of the World Bank, EBRD, UNDP, ADB, and GIZ are actively involved in the development of the roadmap.
31.01.2024, 14:16 8636
New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity
Today the Government is implementing both systemic measures to improve the business environment and reduce the administrative burden, and direct measures of state stimulation of the business sector. Alibek Kuantyrov, Head of the Ministry of National Economy, told about it at the Government session chaired by Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
He noted that the development of entrepreneurship is an important factor in the sustainable development of the national economy. According to official statistics, over the past year there has been an increase in the share of SMEs in GDP, for the period from 2021 to 2023, the participation of Kazakhstani SMEs in the economy increased from 33.5% to 36.5% by 3 pp. Total employment in 2023 increased by 10.4% to 4.3 million people. To date, one of the demanded measures of state support for business remain the tools of the programs Business Roadmap and Economy of Simple Things, the operator of which is the Damu Foundation.
Thus, at the end of 2023, measures of preferential financing through subsidizing loans covered more than 12 thousand business projects for the amount of loans of about 1 trillion tenge, guarantee provided for 8 thousand projects for the amount of 340 billion tenge. Within the framework of non-financial support, about 10 thousand entrepreneurs were trained, more than 166 thousand provided consultations on various issues of entrepreneurship. This year's budget provides about 300 billion tenge to support 40 thousand ongoing and 20 thousand new SME projects," the Minister said.
In terms of regions, the largest part of projects for subsidizing implemented in the cities of Almaty, Astana, Shymkent, Almaty and Aktobe regions. The least number of projects in Ulytau, Zhetisu and Abay regions. By sector, projects in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and education prevail.
By guarantee instrument, the most projects are in Astana, Almaty and Pavlodar regions. By sector, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing projects also prevail.
In pursuance of the President's Address to the people, the Ministry has developed a Program for the provision of state support measures, which provides for the unification of the programs of DCB and FTE. The main emphasis in the Program is aimed at the development of competitive, import-substituting and export-oriented industries and the creation of new jobs," Kuantyrov said.
The program consists of 6 directions:
- I direction "Micro entrepreneurship";
- II direction "Small and medium entrepreneurship";
- III direction "Small, medium and large entrepreneurship in manufacturing industry and services";
- IV direction "Entrepreneurship in mono- and small towns and rural settlements";
- V direction "Social Entrepreneurship";
- VI direction "Stock Exchange".
Within these areas, budget allocation for subsidizing new projects will be made primarily for enterprises in the manufacturing sector.
The program envisages a gradual transition from subsidies to guarantee instruments and other non-financial support measures. New approaches to subsidizing SME projects envisage a differentiated method of subsidizing with a gradual transition to market conditions.
Thus, for the first 3 years, taking into account subsidization, the final borrower will be financed at the rate - 8%, the 4th year - 9%, the 5th year - 10%. This approach will allow to reduce the burden on the budget and realize a gradual transition of business to market-based financing mechanisms. In order to increase the effectiveness of state support measures, counter obligations have been strengthened. Also, basic entry criteria have been established for selecting competitive small and medium-sized enterprises. At the same time, the gradual transition from the instrument of subsidizing will be accompanied by the expansion of loan guarantees," the head of the Ministry of National Economy explained.
World experience shows that the guarantee tool is the most effective measure and solves the main problem of business - lack of collateral to banks. Thus, on guaranteeing the amount of lending increased to 3.5 billion tenge, for which will be provided guarantees up to 50%, and the list of OKED revised towards expansion.
At the same time, the new approach to guaranteeing provides for transition to market conditions, where the entrepreneur will pay a commission on guarantees over 500 million tenge. For social entrepreneurs, the guarantee amount has been increased to 1 billion tenge.
As the development of alternative financing instruments, it is proposed to introduce a syndicated lending instrument, expand the terms of the bonded loan, provide grants for social entrepreneurs and participants of the "One Village - One Product" project, and implement regional programs through subsidizing rural development companies.
New approaches of the developed Program will ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity.
Small and medium business is one of the main focuses of the Government and the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken". This was stated by the chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber Raimbek Batalov at the Government session.
He noted that the NCE, as an operator of non-financial support, provides services on the following instruments:
- provision of service support for entrepreneurial activities;
- information and consulting services for entrepreneurs and population with entrepreneurial initiative;
- development of entrepreneurial potential "Men - kasipker".
All tools are aimed at providing information and consulting, service and educational services for entrepreneurs and start-up businessmen: information and consulting on existing measures of state support and financing, obtaining permits, consulting on accounting and tax reporting, services on business plan development and tender procedures, legal support,
sectoral and specialized training, mentoring, implementation of the project "One Village - One Product" and other similar topics.
The services are provided in the Entrepreneur Service Centers in all 20 regions of the country at the regional and district levels. By the end of 2023, more than 170 thousand services and consultations for more than 72 thousand clients were provided.
Since 2023, the implementation of a new tool "Men - kәsіnker" has started, which is realized in two directions. "Kәsіnke bagyt" includes competence training and sectoral (profile) training to increase entrepreneurial potential. Training was provided to 976 SMEs in 27 sectoral business areas. The second is the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Centers, which include services for women entrepreneurs and women with entrepreneurial initiative. According to the results of 2023, more than 13 thousand services for 8 thousand women were provided within the framework of the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Centers, including the implementation of the project "One Village - One Product" 20 regional exhibitions were held, which were attended by 519 producers of goods from local raw materials, from whose products 60 goods were selected," the speaker said.
Within the framework of non-financial support measures, the following indicators were achieved in 2023:
- 2001 SMEs opened
- 244 permits were obtained for SMEs
- 1,314 projects were supported for a total financing amount of 15.2 billion tenge
- 2147 jobs were created within the framework of the projects
- More than 3,678 tax and statistical reports were prepared
In 2023, by concluding a joint memorandum on mutual cooperation between the NCE RK "Atameken" and the state corporation "Government for Citizens", pilot implementation of the project of Multifunctional Center for servicing entrepreneurs in the cities of Astana, Shymkent and Almaty. The total number of public services provided in the Multifunctional Center amounted to more than 9 thousand units.
In 2024, jointly with the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and local executive bodies, the following is being developed:
- taking into account the successful experience of implementation of ICDP, launch in other regions of Kazakhstan, which will provide a basis for transition of service delivery from offline to online;
- expanding the availability of services without gender division for the areas of business review, training on fundraising and the project "One Village - One Product";
- inclusion of non-financial support measures for social entrepreneurs among the beneficiaries of services;
- organization of mass training on e-commerce for SMEs together with the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
- together with NUH "Baiterek" JSC, second-tier banks, "Association of Financiers", akimats to finalize financial tools to support micro and small businesses;
- development of a separate program for micro and small businesses, taking into account regional specifics, integrated with the existing MNE Program on SME support;
- for medium and large businesses with the Government, Investstab, MFA, local executive bodies to introduce an interactive investment map with the Register of investment projects, which implies changes in the state planning system, as well as the approval of a unified procedure for monitoring the implementation of investment projects.
Certain issues related to the support of small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing industry, agribusiness, transportation and logistics are being discussed and worked out jointly with the Government.
31.01.2024, 10:10 8806
Irrigated areas in Kazakhstan to expand to 2.5 mln ha by 2030
Images | Depositphotos
The concept of water resources management system development for 2024-2030 was presented at the Government session by the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, primeminister.kz reports.
The head of the ministry noted that the situation in the water sector of the economy requires cardinal improvement of the state water policy and management of the sector. It is necessary to revise the existing structure of delimitation of functions of water sector entities and develop new mechanisms of economic relations. Taking into account the analysis of the current situation, international experience and vision of this system development, the draft Concept defines 7 approaches. First of all, measures on modernization and development of water infrastructure are envisaged.
To ensure water security of the country and reduce water deficit, a number of urgent measures are envisaged for construction of 20 and reconstruction of 15 reservoirs, modernization of more than 14 thousand km of irrigation canals and reconstruction of hydraulic structures. Implementation of the planned approaches will allow increasing the area of irrigated lands up to 2.5 million hectares by 2030. For this purpose it is necessary to reduce unproductive water losses during transportation from 50% to 25%, to increase available water resources by 2.4 cubic kilometers, as well as to improve the condition of hydraulic structures for guaranteed water supply to sectors of the economy and reduce the threat of emergencies," Nurzhigitov said.
According to him, the rational use of available water resources will allow to switch to the so-called "demand management", the main principle of which is to use the increased needs of sectors of the economy without increasing the volume of water withdrawal. The Minister noted that given the threat of reduced inflow along transboundary rivers, as well as the presence of large losses in irrigation canals, in Kazakhstan it is necessary to carry out joint and comprehensive work on the introduction of water-saving technologies by farmers.
Today, out of 1.9 million hectares of irrigated land, they are applied only on 16%, which is extremely unacceptable in the current realities. In order to stimulate farmers to apply water-saving technologies, we together with the Ministry of Agriculture have started work on increasing the share of subsidizing costs for the creation of irrigation systems and purchase of drip and sprinkler irrigation equipment from 50% to 80%. This will contribute to bringing the area of irrigated land with the use of water-saving technologies to 1.3 million hectares by 2030," the Minister emphasized.
According to estimates of the Kazakhstan Research Institute of Water Management, this measure will save about 2.1 cubic kilometers of water and increase yields of agricultural products in 1.5 - 2 times. It was noted that today there is a negative trend of increasing specific water consumption norms related to climate change, which affects the increase of water consumption norms for agricultural crops. In order to maintain the volume of water resources at an ecologically and economically optimal level, measures will be taken to develop a list of the best available technologies in the field of protection and use of the water fund. Development of new mechanisms for setting water use limits and plans for transition of organizations to recycled and repeated water supply is envisaged.
The Head of State noted the development of a balanced water policy aimed, inter alia, at qualitative analysis and forecasting of water resources. In order to develop the system of accounting and forecasting of the country's water-resource potential, improve information systems for water resources management and planning, the Concept provides for the establishment of an information and analytical center for water resources under the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation," the head of the agency said.
Digitalization of the water sector is an important issue that requires urgent measures, the Minister stressed. The country is finalizing work on the creation of a digital platform hydro.gov.kz, where a unified water cadastre with spatial data display of water bodies, hydraulic structures, water basins and sites, gauging stations and other objects will be formed. The system is planned to be put into commercial operation in the third quarter of this year. It is emphasized that the Concept provides for digitalization of more than 3.5 thousand km of canals and automation of water accounting of irrigation systems.
We are all aware of such environmental problems as shallowing of rivers, decrease in the level of lakes, as well as the Aral and Caspian Seas due to climate change and anthropogenic activities. Therefore, it is important to preserve and restore natural water bodies by implementing effective measures such as preservation of the Kokaral Dam and restoration of river deltas. At the same time, methodological guidelines will be developed for the rehabilitation of small rivers, conservation releases, craning and liquidation of ownerless self-injected hydrogeological wells," he noted.
It is also envisaged to improve ameliorative condition of irrigated lands for rational use of water resources. The networks of observation wells not covered by hydrogeological observations of groundwater level-salt regime on irrigated lands will be expanded. In general, by 2030, it is expected to reduce the level of pressure on water resources in the Aral-Syrdarya water basin from 57.2% to 53.2% and reduce the level of pressure in the Shu-Talas water basin from 56.8% to 52.8%.
Due to geographical peculiarities, seven out of eight water management basins of Kazakhstan are transboundary, due to which our country is largely dependent on the water policy of neighboring countries. In this respect, the Aral-Syrdarya, Zhaiyk-Caspian, Shu-Talas, Balkhash-Alakol water basins are the most vulnerable, while the Tobyl-Torgai and Ertys water basins are the least vulnerable.
According to the Institute of Geography and Water Security, the average annual river flow in Kazakhstan decreased by 12.5 cubic kilometers compared to 1960. Of these, 9 cubic kilometers, or 72% of the total reduction, fall to the share of local rivers, while transboundary rivers account for 3.5 cubic kilometers or 28%.
Taking into account the possible trend of flow reduction until 2030, the development of transboundary cooperation should become one of the key aspects of the state policy in the sphere of water relations. Its further development requires creation of new and improvement of existing bilateral and multilateral treaty base on joint use and protection of transboundary watercourses with neighboring states.
In order to develop interstate water relations, the Concept provides for the signing of agreements between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on joint management and use of transboundary water bodies, as well as between Kazakhstan and China on water allocation on transboundary rivers.
An important component of international cooperation is the development of a mechanism for water and energy cooperation in Central Asia. It is also envisaged to strengthen the competence of the participants of negotiating groups on the use and protection of transboundary water bodies, including through the establishment of a special department.
The draft law "On ratification of the Convention on the Right of Non-navigational Uses of International Watercourses" was considered in the Majilis and submitted to the Senate for consideration. The Convention is a global legal mechanism to promote equitable and sustainable management of transboundary rivers, lakes and associated groundwater around the world. Currently, 37 countries are parties to the agreement, with Uzbekistan being one of the countries bordering Kazakhstan.
In his speech, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov also noted that today the legal framework of the water sector does not meet the current realities, demands of society and the state. The draft of the new Water Code is under consideration in the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In addition, in accordance with modern legal, economic and environmental relations in the country it is envisaged to update basin schemes of integrated use and protection of water resources.
In addition, measures on eradication of "black market" of water will be strengthened, including through toughening of responsibility for violations of water legislation at the legislative level. It is also planned to update the aggregated norms of water consumption and water disposal to encourage efficient consumption by individuals and enterprises.
In fulfillment of the instruction of the Head of State, the Ministry established a non-profit joint stock company "Kazakh Research Institute of the Caspian Sea" by the Government decree. In order to improve the management system of water management facilities, the work on unification of the republican state enterprise "Nurinsk group water pipeline" with "Kazvodkhoz" continues, the relevant draft resolution was considered at the Government session. Also, the work on creation of the National Hydrogeological Service is underway in the republic.
The deficit of qualified personnel and young specialists is observed at all levels of water resources management in Kazakhstan. Training of personnel for the water sector is carried out in seven universities, graduating bachelors within the groups of educational programs "Hydromelioration", "Hydraulic Engineering Construction and Water Resources Management", "Water Supply and Drainage" and "Water Resources and Water Use". Starting from this year, the Ministry plans to conclude memorandums of cooperation with higher education institutions with the possibility for students to undergo professional practice directly at production in subordinate organizations, with further employment.
Also this year, about 450 specialists of water management organizations will take advanced training courses at specialized centers.
Rules for professional development of water sector specialists have been developed. A sectoral council for professional qualifications in the field of use and protection of the water fund, water supply, drainage and irrigation has been established under the Ministry. Its regulations and work plan for updating professional standards have been approved. On their basis, educational training programs for water sector specialists will be updated," the Minister said.
The main goal of the Concept should be to solve the problems of conservation and rational use of water resources in the country, to meet the needs of economic sectors and the environment. Implementation will be carried out in accordance with the action plan, which envisages 60 measures. It is expected that all this will allow to accumulate and save up to 10 cubic kilometers of water and expand the area of irrigated lands up to 2.5 million hectares by 2030, Nurzhigitov summarized.
31.01.2024, 09:08 8996
About 60 thousand business projects to receive state support in 2024
Issues of further support for small and medium-sized businesses were discussed at the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported that to date the state is implementing systemic measures to improve the business environment and reduce the administrative burden, as well as direct measures to stimulate the business sector.
One of the most popular are the tools of the programs "Business Road Map" (BRM) and "Economy of Simple Things" (ESM). Thus, at the end of last year, subsidizing interest rates on loans covered more than 12 thousand business projects for the amount of loans of about 1 trillion tenge. Guaranteeing was provided to 8 thousand projects for the amount of 340 billion tenge.
Within the framework of non-financial support more than 10 thousand entrepreneurs were trained, more than 166 thousand were provided with various consultations. This year's budget provides funds to support 40 thousand ongoing and 20 thousand new SME projects.
The Minister noted that a Program for the provision of state support measures has been developed, which provides for the unification of the programs of BRM and ESM. The main emphasis is placed on the development of competitive, import-substituting and export-oriented industries. The allocation of the budget for subsidizing new projects will be made primarily in favor of manufacturing enterprises.
At the same time, the Program envisages a gradual transition from subsidies to guarantee instruments and other support mechanisms. World experience shows that guaranteeing is the most effective measure and solves the main problem of business activity which is the lack of collateral to banks. In this regard, the amount of lending under guaranteeing was increased to 3.5 billion tenge (guarantees up to 50%), and the list of ICED revised towards expansion.
With a report on the work to support and develop SMEs, carried out through the Atameken NCE, the chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber Raimbek Batalov made.
As noted by the head of the Government, large-scale work is carried out to support domestic entrepreneurs. Thus, thanks to the measures taken, the share of small and medium-sized businesses in the country's GDP has increased to 36.5%, and by 2030 this figure should increase to 40%.
To achieve this goal, a new regulatory policy in entrepreneurial activity is already being introduced. The ongoing reform "from scratch" increases the effectiveness of incentives for business revitalization. As of today, 9 thousand unnecessary requirements have already been eliminated. The remaining about 1 thousand of such requirements are excluded within the framework of the draft law on doing business," Alikhan Smailov said.
He reminded that since this year an automated system of risk management in the spheres of control and supervision has been launched. As a result, scheduled inspections of business and cases of bringing entrepreneurs to responsibility will be significantly reduced.
Thus, business will feel the reduction of administrative burden," Prime Minister noted.
In addition, within the framework of tax incentives, a retail tax regime at the rate of 4% has been introduced since last year. With the introduction of a single payment from the payroll of micro and small businesses, the total financial burden has been reduced from 34.5% to 20%.
According to Alikhan Smailov, at the same time, some issues remain unresolved, which hinder the development of entrepreneurship.
For example, akimats cannot cope with the growing needs of businesses to connect to basic infrastructure. Regions need to promptly bring engineering networks and communications for timely commissioning of planned projects," Prime Minister pointed out.
However, Prime Minister noted that for the further development of SMEs it is necessary to ensure the transition to a service model of taxation, where the emphasis will be placed on providing support to business. In particular, the Ministry of National Economy has been instructed to revise approaches in the administration of value added tax to reduce the terms of its return.
It is also necessary to accelerate the elaboration of norms to stimulate new projects in the manufacturing industry with the abolition of certain taxes for 3 years. In addition, it is necessary to optimize the number of taxes by 20% and tax reporting forms by 30%," Alikhan Smailov voiced.
According to Prime Minister, it is necessary to create conditions for domestic entrepreneurship around large backbone enterprises. In this regard, off-take contracts should be more actively used, which will promote localization and opening of new production facilities. At the same time, the use of off-take contracts will make it possible to carry out technology transfer and attract investment.
The Ministry of Industry together with the interested state bodies should work out measures to stimulate the conclusion of such long-term contracts," Prime Minister said.
30.01.2024, 14:24 15386
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree on co-op in banking sector
Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have agreed on cooperation in the banking sector, Trend reports.
The corresponding agreement was reached during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu and Chairman of the Board of Orienbonk OJSC Hasan Asadullozoda in Dushanbe.
The parties also agreed to finance joint projects in the agricultural sector, as well as other promising projects.
In addition, Nurtleu and Asadullozoda discussed issues of cooperation in the field of organizing interbank settlements during trade and economic transactions, studying the experience of Kazakhstan in the field of digitalization of banking operations, etc.
To note, Orienbonk is one of the leaders in the banking sector of Tajikistan in terms of assets and capital. The bank has 32 branches, and 242 banking service centers, employing more than 1,200 people.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan amounted to $1.014 billion from January through November 2023, which is a 19-percent decrease compared to the same period in 2022 ($1.259 billion).
Kazakhstan's exports to Tajikistan during the 11 months of 2023 reached $758.162 million, declining by 4 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2022 ($789.100 million), while imports from Tajikistan for the reviewed months totaled $256 million, which is a 45-percent decrease compared to the $470.190 million recorded in the 11 months of 2022.
30.01.2024, 09:26 16831
IPO of Air Astana discussed in Government
Issues of IPO of Air Astana were discussed at a meeting of the State Commission on modernization of the economy under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
It was noted that the IPO should be held this year within the framework of the implementation of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan for 2021-2025. To date, Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Air Astana together with international consultants have carried out a lot of preparatory work.
The key issue discussed at the meeting was to determine the price range for one common share and one global depositary receipt of the company for the planned start of the collection of applications from January 29 to February 8 this year.
For reference: IPO (Initial Public Offering) is an initial public offering of a company's shares on a stock exchange to attract investment. During the IPO, the company issues shares into free circulation, which can be purchased by both institutional and retail investors.
29.01.2024, 14:10 20046
EBRD announces investment of over $1.3bln into projects across Central Asia
Images | ebrd.com
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested more than €1.2 billion (US$ 1.3 billion) in projects across Central Asia in 2023 to stimulate the region’s sustainable and inclusive growth, which is expected to continue at a pace of 5.9 per cent in 2024, ebrd.com reports.
Last year the Bank financed more than 100 projects in sectors including renewable energy, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) development, and sustainable infrastructure. More than 70 per cent of those projects were in the private sector and almost 60 per cent of investments were green. Collectively, these projects will mean that the region’s annual CO2 emissions are reduced by 1.87 million tonnes.
Uzbekistan remained the leading recipient of EBRD funding in the region for the fourth year running, by attracting more than €700 million (US$ 760 million). The remaining €518 million (US$ 560 million) were channelled to support projects in Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia and Tajikistan.
The EBRD continued rolling out its flagship programmes such as its Green Economy Financing Facilities (GEFFs), which are designed to develop green and innovative solutions, and its Green Cities programme, which tackles environmental challenges and encourages investment in municipal infrastructure. The Bank also addressed the issue of youth entrepreneurship and employment in Central Asia by launching a seven-year Youth in Business programme.
In Uzbekistan, the EBRD continued investing in renewable energy power generation and low-carbon technologies. It financed the construction of three greenfield solar power plants with total installed capacity of nearly 900 MW. The power plants were developed by Masdar, a global renewable and clean energy company. The Bank provided funds to ACWA Power Wind Karatau to finance the construction of a 100 MW wind power plant in the autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan. It also provided a sovereign loan to modernise 118 pumping stations and improve the sustainability of water supply for irrigation in the densely populated Fergana Valley. Samarkand became the first city in the country to join the EBRD Green Cities programme, and is planning to deploy ecologically friendly electric buses as part of this engagement. In the financial sector, the Bank continued working with local financial intermediaries such as SQB, Hamkorbank and Ipak Yuli Bank to support SMEs and promote green lending.
Highlights of the EBRD’s work in Kazakhstan include the launch of the GEFF Kazakhstan II and an investment in a local currency bond issued by the country’s transmission system operator, KEGOC. The funds will help make the country’s electrical grid more sustainable and reliable. The Bank’s loan to China Power International Holding and Visor International will be used to build, operate and connect the 100 MW Shokpar wind power plant to the transmission grid. The EBRD’s loan to Kazakhstan’s largest private rolling stock operator, Eastcomtrans, will help expand container-handling capacity at one of the most congested junctions near the city of Almaty and address the issue of bottlenecks along the Trans-Caspian corridor. Last year marked the completion of the street lighting system in Ust-Kamenogorsk (Oskemen), which allowed energy-efficient LED street lights to be installed on 150 streets. In the financial sector, the Bank extended a new loan to the country’s leading microlender KMF to support green lending and women’s entrepreneurship.
In Mongolia, the EBRD launched a new GEFF, which will help households and businesses employ green and innovative solutions for the efficient use of water, sustainable land management and greater resource efficiency. In partnership with the country’s leading financial institutions, Khan Bank and XacBank, the EBRD also promoted lending to SMEs and women entrepreneurs. The Bank supported the introduction of green affordable housing in Mongolia’s largest city, Ulaanbaatar, and the expansion of the GS25 convenience store franchise chain, helping to offer a new retail format to customers across the country.
In the Kyrgyz Republic, the EBRD pledged new funds under its Kyrgyz Water Resilience Framework to support the modernisation of water supply services in the Batken and Jalal-Abad oblasts. The Bank signed a number of sovereign projects aimed at modernising key transport and energy infrastructure, which will help improve the country’s connectivity and climate resilience. These projects included loans to (i) upgrade a 30 km section of the Issyk-Kul Lake ring road, (ii) increase the reliability of the national electricity transmission and distribution grid, and (iii) rehabilitate and modernise the Lebedinovskaya hydropower plant - the largest investment in the country’s hydropower sector in 20 years. The EBRD also completed the Bishkek landfill project last year, which will provide major environmental benefits for the more than one million people living in the country’s capital.
The completion of three infrastructure projects in Tajikistan allowed more than 400,000 people in 13 municipalities across the country to enjoy better access to clean and safe drinking water. Last year the EBRD launched the GEFF Tajikistan II and extended new GEFF loans to Bank Arvand and microlenders Humo and Imon International. With a joint base of more than 540,000 clients and operational even in remote mountainous parts of the country, these three institutions will help bring green finance to even the smallest borrowers in Tajikistan. The EBRD offered support to local retailers and agribusiness companies under a risk-sharing scheme with the country’s largest private lender, Bank Eskhata.
25.01.2024, 15:44 35036
Government of Kazakhstan introduces new approaches to agro-industrial complex development
Images | Depositphotos
The corresponding document was approved in the Government following the results of the meeting chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov.
The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set specific objectives to bring the agricultural sector to a new frontier of development and increase gross output by 2 times within 5 years. For this purpose, a Road Map has been developed, which provides for measures in each direction of the agro-industrial complex.
Thus, the diversification of sown areas will be intensified in the republic, which will reduce the share of water-intensive crops and increase the production of highly profitable plants, for example, oilseeds. At the same time, it is envisaged to introduce water-saving technologies, increase the level of fertilizer application and intensive renewal of agricultural machinery.
The Road Map also includes steps aimed at increasing the number of cattle and small horned cattle, expanding meat and grain processing, launching dairy farms and other facilities. In general, its implementation will allow increasing the gross output of the agro-industrial complex by 2028 by 2 times up to 17 trillion tenge.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov made a report on the main problematic issues and proposed measures for the development of agro-industrial complex. Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Yerbolat Ibraykhanov informed about plans for water supply to southern regions during the growing season. Akims of Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Pavlodar, Zhambyl and other regions took part in the discussion of new measures for agricultural development.
Prime Minister emphasized that in order to achieve the set tasks, the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources together with regional akimats need to revise approaches to work.
For each region indicators are outlined taking into account the available growth reserves and development potential. By reducing mono and water-intensive crops it is necessary to expand the areas of demanded crops and increase the level of application of mineral fertilizers," Alikhan Smailov said.
According to him, it is also necessary to increase the share of elite seeds of agricultural crops, the level of renewal of machinery and tractor fleet and areas where water-saving technologies are introduced.
It is necessary to establish constant control on the part of akimats and ministries over the achievement of these indicators. Today we are adopting new approaches to work. Provincial Akimats should ensure the fulfillment of their indicators stipulated in the Road Map. There will be personal responsibility for this," Prime Minister pointed out.
Alikhan Smailov demanded to ensure monthly monitoring of the Road Map implementation and to bring this issue to the Government session on a quarterly basis.
