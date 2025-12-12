11.12.2025, 14:00 13151
Kazakhstan ready to supply goods worth at least $200mn to Iran
During the extended talks in Akorda, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian, discussed the prospects for expanding cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, and investment spheres, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State said that Kazakhstan is ready to supply goods worth at least $200 million to Iran.
He hailed the growing volume of the bilateral trade, highlighting the importance of diversification of trade.
He stressed the need to boost interaction in agriculture, transport and logistics, mining sectors, medicine, and advanced technologies.
Tokayev expressed confidence that the documents signed today would give a strong impetus to further development of the political and economic interaction.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also backed the initiative to set up the Trade House of Kazakhstan in Tehran, highlighting the importance of boosting the activity of the Business Council and effectively utilize the potential of the Kazakh-Iranian Commerce and Industry Chamber.
Since January 2025, Iran has invested 17.8 million US dollars of direct investments into Kazakhstan’s economy. Iranian businessmen are actively involved in the implementation of such projects as the launch of a cheese production plant in Almaty region and a leather processing factory in the West Kazakhstan region.
Kazakhstani business entities are also implementing a number of projects in Iran.
relevant news
11.12.2025, 12:25
Kazakhstan-Iran trade rises by 40%
Head of State Kassym-Jomart and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian held a narrow-format meeting in the Akorda Palace, Qazinform News Agency reports.
During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Iran is Kazakhstan's close neighbor and reliable partner in the Middle East.
We hold unwavering respect for the Iranian people. Despite all difficulties, we continue to strengthen our ties. Relations between our countries have deep roots. We share similar customs, traditions, and culture. We have interacted for centuries. Kazakhstan has always supported Iran. There are no problems or unresolved issues between us," he said.
The Kazakh President expressed confidence that both nations have great potential for cooperation.
He stressed that Astana and Tehran had built a constructive political dialogue, including at the governmental level. Bilateral agreements are being implemented, inter‑parliamentary ties are growing, and trade and economic cooperation is expanding, he noted.
Over the first ten months of this year, indicators rose by 40% compared to 2024, which is undoubtedly a positive result. We must maintain this pace and further increase the volume of mutual trade," the Head of State said.
10.12.2025, 21:31
Kazakhstan and Slovenia Strengthen Economic Dialogue
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altay Abibullayev at a meeting with Peter Japelj, Director of the Department of Economic, Cultural and Scientific Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, discussed a range of issues of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of agreements reached following the official visit of the President of the Republic of Slovenia to Kazakhstan in March 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The diplomats paid special attention to the most promising areas of Kazakh-Slovenian economic cooperation, in particular, preparations for the upcoming IGC meeting, energy cooperation, the participation of Slovenian companies in the implementation of agreements between Kazakhstan and the EU in the field of rare earth materials, Kazakhstan's access to the infrastructure of the Slovenian seaport Koper, as well as the intensification of pharmaceutical cooperation with the participation of world-famous Slovenian brands Krka and Lek.
Slovenia is interested in further developing partnerships in the field of advanced medical technologies, biopharma and the supply of medicines to the kazakh market.
The Slovenian Foreign Ministry also supported the proposals of the kazakh side on the comprehensive activation of the digital agenda, cooperation in the field of ICT, artificial intelligence with the participation of Kazakhstan and Slovenian start-up companies, digital security, big data and the introduction of high-tech solutions in industry, energy and public services.
10.12.2025, 18:20
East Kazakhstan’s valve plant to manufacture equipment for CPC
On December 10, JSC Ust-Kamenogorsk Valve Plant and JSC CPC-K signed a cooperation agreement in the Government of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learned from primeminister.kz.
In the presence of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Roman Sklyar, the document was signed by Director General of JSC Ust-Kamenogorsk Valve Plant Alexander Budris and CPC Director General Nikolay Gorban.
As part of the agreement, JSC CPC-K is expected to be provided with high-technological materials, home-produced spare parts and equipment. In addition, the sides agreed to carry out technical maintenance, modernization and testing of equipment, as well as jointly develop and implement innovative technological solutions.
10.12.2025, 17:37
Washington Shows Strong Interest in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakhstan on Critical Minerals
The "Atlantic Council" hosted a roundtable discussion dedicated to Kazakhstan’s potential in the field of critical minerals, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov, Senior Director of the "Atlantic Council’s" Eurasia Center John Herbst, representatives of the U.S. Government, American development finance institutions, businesses, and the expert community.
In his remarks, the Ambassador presented the key outcomes of the President of Kazakhstan’s visit to Washington, DC, and the "C5+1" Summit, including the signing commercial agreements worth over 17 billion US dollars and the conclusion of the region’s first MoU on critical minerals between Kazakhstan and the United States.
Ambassador Ilyassov emphasized that the Memorandum establishes an expanded partnership framework, providing for the development of processing facilities in Kazakhstan, technology transfer, and access of Kazakh-produced goods to the U.S. market.
As an example of the Memorandum’s practical implementation, the Ambassador highlighted the agreement with U.S. company "Cove Capital", which envisages 1.1 billion US dollars in investment with the participation of American development finance institutions to support the production of high value-added goods in Kazakhstan.
Participants received detailed information on Kazakhstan’s favorable investment climate, including recent amendments to subsoil-use legislation aimed at enhancing transparency and openness of licensing procedures.
A representative of the national company "Kazakh Invest" presented around 50 ready-to-implement investment projects based on confirmed reserves of critical minerals and offering strong investment potential.
The event concluded with a Q&A session, during which participants reaffirmed their strong interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan in the critical minerals sector, noted the significant potential for bilateral engagement, and expressed readiness for further joint work.
10.12.2025, 16:10
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Coordination in the Mining and Metallurgical Sector
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice-Minister of Industry and Mineral Recourses of the Kingdom, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting focused on intensifying dialogue between the relevant ministries of the two countries to advance cooperation in the mining and metallurgical sector.
In this context, the parties emphasized the importance of implementing the agreements reached during the meeting between the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, and the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom, Bandar Al-Khorayef, held on the sidelines of the 21st session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) General Conference in November 2025.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further steps to promote a mutually beneficial partnership.
10.12.2025, 11:50
Kazakhstan to redirect oil from Kashagan to China following CPC attacks
The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan has decided to revise the export routes of oil from the Kashagan field following drone attacks on the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. Part of the volumes will be directed to China, Qazinform News Agency reports.
At present, the ministry, together with shippers, is working to redistribute oil volumes. Measures have been taken to redirect a certain amount of Kashagan oil to the PRC. The situation is under constant control of the Ministry of Energy," a statement reads.
09.12.2025, 13:10
Kazakhstan’s Gold and Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase by $16.3 Billion
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Governor of the National Bank, Timur Suleimenov, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Suleimenov noted that since the year beginning, currency assets of the National Fund have increased by 4.8 billion US dollars.
Investment income reached about 8.2 billion US dollars, rising by 13.7% in the reporting period.
Meanwhile, in the same period, gold and currency reserves augmented by 16.3 billion US dollars (+36%), reaching 62.1 billion US dollars.
The volume of the pension assets portfolio of the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund has increased by 2.6 trillion tenge or by 11.7%, having reached 25 trillion tenge since January.
The President was also reported about the large-scale digitalization and implementation of digital projects by the National Bank, including those related to the Anti-Fraud Center’s activity and technological implementation of the national digital financial infrastructure.
09.12.2025, 12:45
Water deficit of up to 1 billion cubic meters is forecast in the south: the Government will revise the crop structure
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the current water management situation was reviewed. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the risks of the upcoming growing season and the preventive measures to ensure water supply for farmers, primeminister.kz reports.
He presented the results of working trips to the Kyzylorda, Turkistan, and Zhambyl regions. Monitoring showed that a low-water cycle continues in all three regions.
A 43% decrease in water inflow into the Shardara reservoir has been recorded. The total volume of water in the major reservoirs of the Naryn-Syrdarya cascade is now 3.8 billion cubic meters less compared to last year. In the Zhambyl region, reservoir filling levels are at a critical 41%, and the risk of failing to reach the design water level remains.
According to the data presented, the forecasted inflow for the 2026 growing season is estimated at only 1-1.5 billion cubic meters. This creates a risk of an irrigation water deficit of up to 1 billion cubic meters.
To minimize the consequences, the Government is shifting to strict planning. The Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Ministry of Water Resources, has been instructed to determine clear water use limits within two weeks. If the situation worsens, the limits will be revised under a pessimistic scenario by February 1.
RSE ‘Kazvodkhoz’ will conclude contracts for the supply of irrigation water for water-intensive crops strictly within the approved limits. In addition, it has been instructed to develop, jointly with law enforcement agencies, a plan of specific measures to eliminate the ‘black market’ for water by February 1, 2026," Kanat Bozumbayev said.
Special attention is being paid to the introduction of new technologies. The budget for 2026-2028 allocates 228.1 billion tenge for sectoral support, of which 214.6 billion will be investment subsidies.
State support has been significantly strengthened. Positive dynamics in water conservation are maintained: the area using water-saving technologies has exceeded 543.5 thousand hectares, with an annual increase of about 150 thousand hectares. Regional akimats should conduct outreach among farmers before the start of the growing season on the need to reduce water-intensive crops and switch to less water-consuming ones," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.
In addition, in cooperation with scientific institutes, each region will designate plots of at least 100 hectares to test innovative moisture-retaining products.
