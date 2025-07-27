Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector attracts 616 billion tenge of investments in H1 2025

Images | Depositphotos

Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov has held today a meeting to discuss the results of the agro-industrial sector’s development in the first half of 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Key issues on the agenda were fodder conservation, veterinary safety and boosting investment activity in the sector.





Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yermek Kenzhehanuly reported citing data from local akimats, that 13.2 million tonnes of hay have been prepared to date, which is 53.8% of the planned volume.





North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Akmola and Zhambyl regions are leading in terms of forage conservation, with Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Karaganda regions lagging behind, he said.





In this regard, the regions were entrusted with intensifying interregional cooperation, launching hay harvesting in the northern regions, and ensuring control over fodder prices and preventing their unjustified rise.





Attraction of investment in agricultural sector remains a priority. In H1 2025, fixed investments in agro-industrial complex amounted to 616.6 billion tenge. Of this amount, 442.7 billion tenge were spent on agriculture and fisheries, 104.2 billion - on food production, and 69.7 billion - on beverage production.





Shymkent, Almaty cities, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Turkistan, Almaty, Akmola and Abai regions achieved the highest results in investment attraction. At the same time, low level of utilization of funds was observed in Astana, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Ulytau regions.





683 investment projects worth 3.4 trillion tenge are planned to be implemented under the Agro-Industrial Sector Development Road Map for 2025-2027. Over 50 projects have already been commissioned in Turkistan, Almaty and Kostanay regions.





The meeting also focused on the issues related to the development of the fishing industry, timely vaccination of animals, purchase of ear tags, and livestock identification. It was noted that most veterinary stations in the regions still lack their own infrastructure.





758 veterinary infrastructure facilities, including 428 veterinary stations, 233 cattle burial pits, and 97 slaughterhouses are planned to be built this year.