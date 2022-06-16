Система Orphus

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade sees growth – National Economy Minister

14.06.2022, 11:30 2906
Kazakhstan’s foreign trade sees growth – National Economy Minister
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan’s foreign trade volume saw an increase of 40,8% totaling $39,7 billion, Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While delivering a report at the Tuesday meeting of the Government, Minister Kuantyrov noted that exports increased by 60% amounting to $26,5 billion, exports of processed goods increased by 32% totaling $7,3 billion and imports accounted for $13,2 billion. 
 
According to the minister, trade surplus has exceeded $13 billion. 
 

Processing industry has preserved high growth rates demonstrating a 5,3% increase in January-May 2022," Alibek Kuantyrov added.

 
 In his report Minister Kuantyrov also pointed out that 16 regions of the country had shown positive growth with the highest figures registered in the city of Almaty as well as Kostanay, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakh PM urges to step up work to curb inflation

14.06.2022, 12:30 3021
Kazakh PM urges to step up work to curb inflation
Images | Depositphotos
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov on Tuesday urged the Government and akims (governors) to step up work to curb inflation and take effective measures to maintain economic growth, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While addressing the meeting of the Government, Premier Smailov said GDP saw an increase of 4.6% in five months of 2022 mainly thanks to dynamic development of the real sector of economy. 
 
Production of foodstuffs and beverages went up by 3% and over 18%, respectively. Light industry and chemical industry demonstrated an 8% and 11% increase, accordingly. Growth was observed in oil refining, pharmaceutical, mining, construction, transport, communications and other sectors of economy. 
 
According to Smailov, key indicators have shown growth in Akmola, Almaty, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan regions as well as the cities of Shymkent and Nur-Sultan. 
 
Prime Minister Smailov went on to note that annual inflation had amounted to 14%, while food inflation had reached 19%.
 
 "Growing global food prices remain one of the key factors behind accelerating inflation. Government and akims (governors) should step up work to curb inflation and take effective measures," Smailov added.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

New Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection appointed

13.06.2022, 15:05 2801
New Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection appointed
Images | primeminister.kz
By a govermmental resolution, Nazgul Sagindykova has been appointed as the Vice Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the prime minister's press office.
 
Nazgul Sagindykova was born in 1978 in Akmola region. She is a graduate of the Seifullin Agrarian University and the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.
 
In 2001-2005 she worked for the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection.
 
In 2005-2018 she held seniour positions at JSC "State Annuity Company" life insurance company.
 
She also headed the Internal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration and was Chief of the Secretariat of the National Commission for Women and Family Affairs.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President expresses country's readiness to create joint enterprises with foreign investors

09.06.2022, 18:30 7936
Kazakh President expresses country's readiness to create joint enterprises with foreign investors
Further improvement of the investment climate and strengthening of the protection of investors' rights are the strategic goals of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

Kazakhstan is still the most attractive destination for investment in Central Asia, Last year, foreign partners invested around $24bn in our economy, 38% more than in the previous year," said Tokayev at the plenary session of the Council of Foreign Investors. 

 
According to the President, the non-core sector of the economy accounts for over 60% of the total foreign investment the country attracts. 
 

The State provides over 100 fiscal and non-fiscal investor support tools. Kazakhstan will carry out an open doors policy for investors in the future. In today's geopolitical context, we are ready to create institutional conditions for direct cooperation with foreign companies. This includes the relocation of foreign companies in Kazakhstan or the creation of joint enterprises. We are focused on developing innovations and increasing the level of human capital," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

National Bank forecasts economic growth in nearest 3 years

07.06.2022, 17:00 9566
National Bank forecasts economic growth in nearest 3 years
Kazakhstan’s GDP rose by 4.4% in January-April 2022. Growth is observed in major sectors of economy, Kazinform has learned from the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan. 
 
According to National Bank Governor Galymzhan Pirmatov, economic growth is ensured by high raw materials prices and removal of quarantine restrictions. The global geopolitical situation and the accident at the CPC pipeline did not heavily affect the country’s economy. 
 
He said that consumer demand shows positive dynamics too. Retail sales, namely in food and non-food products, are rising.
 
 "We forecast that economic growth in 2022 will be at 2.8-3.8% due to preservation of a positive dynamics in all major sectors of economy. Nevertheless, the geopolitical crisis, the weakening of external demand and changes in supply chains will hold down the rates of economic growth, the Governor of the National Bank added. The problems of access to international export markets caused by the current geopolitical uncertainty may pose a risk to Kazakhstan’s GDP growth.
 
 In 2023, we expect acceleration of GDP growth up to 3.5-4.5% upon normalization of the export and import supply chains, external demand rise and lowering of economic uncertainty. The rise will be maintained by the ramp-up in energy resources production and internal demand. 
 
In 2024, the country will also see economic rise amid significant production increase and implementation of large oil and gas projects.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

A lot of work is ahead to diversify economy - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

06.06.2022, 20:50 9871
A lot of work is ahead to diversify economy - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that the main drivers of sustainable development of Kazakhstan should be labor, knowledge, and civil activity, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

We have a lot of work ahead to really diversify the economy. We must take measures to develop high-yield agriculture and a powerful transport and logistics system, and we must create a digital ecosystem everywhere," said Tokayev in his address to the Kazakhstani people on the results of the past referendum. 

 
According to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the main drivers of sustainable development of Kazakhstan should be labor, knowledge, and civil activity. 
 

Only in this way can we create a self-sufficient middle class and an efficient economy. This economy will be aimed at a fair distribution of income, the creation of quality jobs, a steady rise in living standards, and the full self-realisation of all citizens," believes Tokayev.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy

31.05.2022, 20:40 19896
Kazakh PM chairs meeting of Commission for Demonopolization of Economy
Images | The press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov a regular meeting of the Commission for the Demonopolization of the Economy took place, kazinform cites Primeminister.kz. 
 
During the meeting, the proposals elaborated by the Energy Ministry of the country on the cancelation of tax benefits for private refineries that make products incompatible with the technical regulation of the Customs Union, ensuring access of business structures to infrastructure facilities ("the last kilometer") in refineries, regulation of storing oil products in them as well as regulation of tariffs for oil product shipment and transportation services, especially their reduction, were discussed. 
 
The issues of conducting an audit of security systems, production control, storage, shipment of products, and other technological processes in refineries as well as construction and work of liquefied petroleum gas storage parks within them were considered.
 
 The meeting also focused on the issues of the activity of KazMunayGas, National Information Technologies, and others. 
 
Following the discussions, the Kazakh PM gave a number of instructions in order to make solutions at the next meeting of the Commission.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President briefed on outcomes of Samruk Kazyna Fund's activity

30.05.2022, 16:55 23026
President briefed on outcomes of Samruk Kazyna Fund's activity
Images | sk.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a meeting with Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna Almassadam Satkaliyev, during which the Kazakh President heard a report on the results of the activity of Samruk Kazyna for four months of 2022, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service. 
 
The President was briefed on the production and financial indicators of the Fund as well as the forecast for this year. According to the data presented, Samruk Kazyna has so far achieved the planned results. 
 
Satkaliyev informed the Head of State about the realization of the priority investment projects, repair works at the major infrastructure facilities, as well as the preparation of the Fund's portfolio companies for IPO.
 
 Following the meeting, Tokayev gave a number of concrete instructions regarding the activity of Samruk Kazyna.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Cooperation must benefit our citizens - Kazakh President about EAEU

27.05.2022, 18:20 32021
Cooperation must benefit our citizens - Kazakh President about EAEU
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assessed the trade and economic cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 According to the Head of State, together the member-States of the Eurasian Economic Union successfully overcome the social and economic barriers and ensure macroeconomic stability and growth dynamics. 
 

Over the years of the operation of the Union, the mutual trade of Kazahstan rose by 33%, and exports by 55%. In Kazakhstan, over 15 thousand joint ventures operate with their number still growing, which is encouraging. These indicators demonstrate successful integration cooperation. I think it is important that common efforts are to be further aimed at the dynamic development of trade and economic cooperation for the benefit of our citizens. I see this as the guarantee for the strengthening of our collective immunity against global challenges," said Tokayev while addressing the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. 

 
The Agreement on the EAEU was signed by the Presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Russia on May 29, 2014. The Union began its work on January 1, 2015, with Armenia joining it on January 2 and Kyrgyzstan on August 12 of the same year. The EAEU is an international organization of regional economic integration based on the agreements reached between the States as part of the Customs Union and the Single Economic Space.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read