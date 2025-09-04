Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output hits 2.4 trillion tenge

Images | Depositphotos

China invested 27 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council kicked off in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





He said over 6,000 enterprises with the participation of China’s capital, including giants such as CNPC, CITIC, SINOPEC, and HUAWEI, and medium-sized businesses operate in Kazakhstan.





The Head of State stressed that the talks with his counterpart, Xi Jinping, were fruitful and their outcomes are worthy of the highest appreciation.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to Xi Jinping for his significant contribution to the strengthening of Kazakh-Chinese ties.





He also expressed confidence that this meeting will contribute to further expansion of business ties between the two nations.





The President emphasized that Kazakhstan’s economy is the largest in Central Asia. The country's GDP is projected to surpass 300 billion US dollars by the end of the year, driven by economic diversification, improvement of its investment environment and other measures, and thanks to successful cooperation with China.