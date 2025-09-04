03.09.2025, 11:54 7751
Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output hits 2.4 trillion tenge
Tell a friend
As part of the implementation of the President's Address "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, public optimism" and other instructions of the Head of State, work is being carried out in Kazakhstan to develop its agro-industrial complex, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.
Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output grew by 3.7% in January-July 2025 to reach 2.4 trillion tenge, fueled by an increase in cattle breeding and crop husbandry production.
The processing sector outperforms with foodstuff production growing by 9.2% to make 2.13 trillion tenge.
Capital investments in agriculture amounted to 442.7 billion tenge, 26.5% up, 104.2 billion tenge channeled in foodstuff production, 48% up.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
03.09.2025, 18:18 7511
Astana does not confirm a 2% increase in oil production
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Kazakhstan Ministry of Energy confirms its August crude production at 1.712 mb/d, down by 48 tb/d from month before, Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ministry categorically denies claims made by some media reports that the country's oil production levels increased in August compared previous month", the ministry said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.09.2025, 15:47 7346
Kazakhstan’s annual inflation stands at 12.2% in August
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The annual inflation rate stood at 12.2% in August 2025, compared to 11.8% in July, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.
According to the Bureau, food prices fell by 1.4% over the month. The largest declines were recorded for onions (-25.9%), potatoes (-21.9%), carrots (-16.5%), beets (-13.8%), tomatoes (-13.7%), grapes (-11.9%), cabbage (-7.6%) and bananas (-4.1%). At the same time, chocolate rose by 3.8%, while coffee, lemons and cream grew between 1.4% and 2.6%.
Non-food items decreased by 0.3% in August. Kitchen stoves dropped by 6.3% and refrigerators by 2.6%, while jewelry and watches increased by 1.6% and personal goods by 0.8%. Service prices showed mixed trends: air passenger transport fell by 11.3%, while dental services increased by 1%.
In annual terms, food prices declined for rice (-8.5%), dried apricots (-3.4%) and buckwheat (-2.5%), while dried fruits and nuts rose by 2.3%. Non-food prices were mixed, with freezers (-24.5%) and electric kettles (-25.7%) dropping, while tableware (+5.9%), ironing boards (+5.8%) and electric meat grinders (+3.1%) increased.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.09.2025, 20:00 15441
Inflation remains major problem for economic development - National Bank
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The Governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Timur Suleimenov, commented on the situation with inflation on the sidelines of a joint session of the chambers of the Kazakh Parliament in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Inflation is quite high - 12%, and in this regard, a lot of work lies ahead for both the National Bank and the Government, as well as akims ," he noted.
According to him, inflation today remains ‘one of the major problems of economic development and the well-being of citizens’. Therefore, Suleimenov highlighted, the fight against rising prices ‘should constantly be an unconditional priority, but especially during this period’.
The Governor of the National Bank recalled that the regulator has already discussed the key instruments used to reduce inflation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.09.2025, 16:53 18066
Kazakhstan and China sign over 70 agreements worth USD 15 bln
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Above 70 commercial agreements worth over 15 billion US dollars were signed following the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council kicked off in Beijing with the participation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ding Xuexiang, Vice Premier of China and member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President presented the country’s investment potential. Addressing those attending, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said China is a reliable neighbor, close friend and eternal strategic partner of Kazakhstan. Relying on unshakable values of the common history, good neighborliness and mutual understanding, Kazakhstan and China have built solid and dynamic business ties.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.09.2025, 12:01 18331
Kazakh President inaugurates plant for production of components for wind power plants in Zhambyl region
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Kazakh President attended the opening ceremony of the plant for the production of essential wind turbine components in Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The project is a collaboration between Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna and China’s SANY Renewable Energy. It is the first of its kind in Kazakhstan.
The production facility is situated in the Silk Road special economic zone in the city of Shu.
The project is purposed to ensure the construction of new renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan and contribute heavily to the development of the country’s green energy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.09.2025, 11:12 18561
China invests USD27 bln in Kazakhstan’s economy
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
China invested 27 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council kicked off in Beijing, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
He said over 6,000 enterprises with the participation of China’s capital, including giants such as CNPC, CITIC, SINOPEC, and HUAWEI, and medium-sized businesses operate in Kazakhstan.
The Head of State stressed that the talks with his counterpart, Xi Jinping, were fruitful and their outcomes are worthy of the highest appreciation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to Xi Jinping for his significant contribution to the strengthening of Kazakh-Chinese ties.
He also expressed confidence that this meeting will contribute to further expansion of business ties between the two nations.
The President emphasized that Kazakhstan’s economy is the largest in Central Asia. The country's GDP is projected to surpass 300 billion US dollars by the end of the year, driven by economic diversification, improvement of its investment environment and other measures, and thanks to successful cooperation with China.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.09.2025, 14:43 23781
SCO member states to establish their own Development Bank
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organizationhave decided to establish a Development Bank of the organization. This is stated in the Tianjin Declaration, adopted following the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States, kabar.kg reports citing the RIA Novosti.
The document notes that the interested states confirmed the importance of creating the SCO Development Bank and agreed to intensify consultations on its functioning.
The countries also emphasized the significant role of the Interbank Association, which over 20 years of operation has become a sought-after mechanism for interaction in the financial sector. The declaration calls for speeding up the resolution of the issue of the authorized bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran joining the IBO.
The SCO summit is being held in the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31 - September 1. It is attended by leaders of more than 20 states, as well as representatives of international organizations.
The SCO was founded in 2001. The organization includes India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus. Afghanistan and Mongolia are observer countries, and more than 15 countries are dialogue partners, including Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.08.2025, 12:38 31741
Kazakhstan produces 608,800 tons of meat in 7 months of 2025
Tell a friend
In recent times, there has been concern in mass media about rising beef prices and possible meat shortage on the domestic market. However, data for June-July 2025 show stability and positive dynamics in the sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, as of late July, the number of livestock in Kazakhstan reached 8.7 million heads, including 4.5 million cows (+3.1%), with the number of offspring increasing to 2.7 million calves (+17.9%).
In the first months of 2025, the country produced 608.8 tons of meat (+1.8%), including 205,700 tons of beef.
Wholesale prices for live weight cattle meat from producers were recorded at 2,400-3,100 tenge/kg, and retail prices at 3,000-3,700 tenge/kg, depending on the region.
The rise in prices is explained by several internal factors: cancellation of subsidies for selection and breeding activities, rise in energy tariffs (electricity +11.3%, gas +15.9%, water +96%), rise in prices for forage, fuel, veterinary drugs, increased wages in agro-industrial sector, as well as intermediary links in supply chains.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
04.09.2025, 09:00How Kazakhstan Is Building a Digital Ecosystem 28.08.2025, 21:3538956President of Tajikistan Received Kazakh Foreign Minister 28.08.2025, 12:0637256Kazakh Government approves concept of regional development till 2030 29.08.2025, 19:1536251Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Continue to Develop Strategic Partnership and Alliance 28.08.2025, 17:3036021Both chambers of Kazakh Parliament to convene on September 2 28.08.2025, 17:2535386Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation 05.08.2025, 20:4613450122% of computer science papers may contain AI-generated text, study finds 13.08.2025, 20:45133201Kazakhstan to launch Astana - Belgrade flights 08.08.2025, 09:55128806A global wave of crypto-related kidnappings sparks alarming security concerns 05.08.2025, 15:26125981Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's Far East sends another ash plume 7-km high 19.08.2025, 11:00112711Kazakhstan reports slowdown in food price growth