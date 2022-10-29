This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's investment and business opportunities presented in Malaysia
CIS states to sign agrt on free trade in services
Today we have had a constructive dialogue in regards to further cooperation. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the multilateral cooperation within the cooperation of the CIS states. We have had a fruitful exchange of views on joining efforts to solve common problems on the foreign economic track," Alikhan Smailov said at the meeting of the CIS Head of Government Council.
For the purpose of deepening trade and economic cooperation in the CIS space, we arrived to a decision to finalize draft agreement on free trade in services of institutions, activities and investments. We expect that it will be signed during our next meeting," the Prime Minister added.
GE Healthcare considers expanding coop with Kazakhstan
Investment agr’t on green hydrogen production and distribution centre signed
UAE, Kazakhstan trade exchange amounts to $907 million during past year: Kazakh Ambassador
KMG increases its carbon capture and storage capabilities
Considering that our company is exploring opportunities for carbon capture and storage projects as part of its energy transition, Chevron’s CCUS experience is very valuable at this stage", said Dastan Abdulgafarov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Strategy, Investments and Business Development.
Prime Minister Smailov calls on EAEU states to eliminate barriers in government procurements
The technical and technological requirements, local content, even the geographical limitations - this is not a complete list of barriers that enterprises face when trying to participate in the government procurements of partner countries," Alikhan Smailov noted.
The goal of establishment of a unified database of technical guidelines is to ensure free circulation of goods meeting safety requirements. The existing gaps in regulation of this process, leads to the import of goods on fictitious certificates," the Kazakh Prime Minister said.
I am sure that only joint efforts and real actions of each of the parties will allow us to overcome the current challenges and achieve further development of the Eurasian Economic Union," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
Qatari business representatives presented benefits of AIFC
Kazakhstan has large lithium reserves, President
