President of Kazakhstan Instructed the Government to Accelerate Construction of the Torgai–Irgiz Road
08.10.2025, 19:40 25961
Kazakhstan’s tax revenues higher 23.4% in fiscal year 2025
Images
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday held a meeting with Finance Minister Madi Takiyev, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
The meeting discussed the budget execution as well as digitalization of public finances.
According to Takiyev, the republican budget assumes 21.6 trillion tenge in revenue in the fiscal year 2025, with 15.2 trillion tenge in tax revenues, a 23.4% increase compared to a year before.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about steps aimed at raising the efficiency of tax and customs administration, revenues to the Special State Fund. The meeting highlighted the realization of the law on public purchases, seeking to reduce timeframes of procedures, increase their transparency and support domestic product makers.
Currently, analysis and control procedures in the treasury’s information system are fully automated.
As part of efforts to digitalize public finances, special focus is placed on the development and enrichment of Big Data, as well as on the implementation of artificial intelligence in the tax and customs sectors.
Speaking about the results of the state audit, Minister Takiyev said that during the first eight months of the current year, 791 inspections were conducted, revealing financial violations totaling 337.5 billion tenge.
09.10.2025, 09:12 12541
Kazakhstan's LPG export ban extended for six months
Images
The Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade and Participation in International Economic Organizations (IDC) made several decisions aimed at protecting the domestic market and ensuring sustainable economic growth, Kazinform News Agency cites Primeminister.kz.
The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin.
The IDC extended the ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas by road and rail from Kazakhstan for six months. This measure aims to ensure domestic supply, given the growing number of vehicles using LPG as fuel and the social importance of the gas.
08.10.2025, 12:10 26266
Air Astana CEO Peter Foster to retire
Images
Air Astana Chief Executive Officer Peter Foster will retire at the close of March next year, Kazinform News Agency quotes the air carrier’s Board of Directors.
Air Astana Board of Directors announced that Peter Foster will retire from his CEO position but will remain as a Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors.
According to Chairman of the Board Nurlan Zhakupov, Air Astana Chief Financial Officer Ibrahim Canliel will be appointed as CEO. He has been working in Air Astana since 2003.
08.10.2025, 11:50 25691
Kazakhstan, Russia discuss North-South transport corridor development
Images
Kazakhstan and Russia have held talks on advancing the North-South transport corridor, a key strategic initiative aimed at enhancing Kazakhstan’s transit potential and expanding its foreign economic ties, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The issue was on the agenda of a meeting held between First Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia Valentin Ivanov, and Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Maksat Kaliakparov, on the Kazakh-Russian border.
The parties discussed updating their joint plans for the modernization of automobile checkpoints, including rescheduling project implementation to an earlier period, from 2030 -2032 to 2026-2027, the press service of the Kazakh Transport Ministry says.
07.10.2025, 19:25 37016
Kazakhstan to increase oil supplies to Germany in 2026
Images
Kazakhstan is set to increase its monthly oil supplies to Germany from 100 thousand to 130 thousand tons in 2026. This was announced at a meeting held between Chairman of JSC NC KazMunayGas Askhat Khassenov with Director General of Rosneft Deutschland GmbH Johannes Bremer, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service of KazMunayGas, the sides agreed to prolong the current agreement on the delivery of Kazakh oil to Germany from the reserves of the Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. until the end of 2026.
It is worth noting that in 2024, oil shipments began from the KMG Kashagan B.V. reserves, and in 2025, from the reserves of Tengizchevroil LLP.
The company notes that in nine months of 2025, the volumes of Kazakh oil supply to the Schwedt Oil Refinery reached approximately 1.5 million tons.
The parties expressed interest in expanding mutually beneficial ties.
06.10.2025, 17:55 46891
Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are in Favor of Expanding Cooperation in the Field of Energy
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov held talks with Ali Al Busaili, Chairman of Al Busaili company, one of the Kingdom’s leading companies in the field of energy, infrastructure construction, and industrial solutions, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The meeting focused on establishing cooperation between Kazakhstani enterprises and Al Busaili company for the joint implementation of infrastructure and technological projects, as well as on exchanging experience in the field of cutting-edge technologies.
Chairman Al Busaili, presenting the company’s activities, emphasized the strong potential for bilateral cooperation with the Kazakh side.
In turn, the Kazakh Ambassador confirmed his readiness to provide the necessary assistance and contribute to creating favorable conditions for the development of a long-term partnership.
06.10.2025, 10:15 47236
OPEC+ to ramp up oil output in November
Images
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, decided to raise oil output by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) in November, following a similar increase in October, Xinhua reports.
The decision was announced after a virtual meeting of member countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, OPEC said in a statement.
In view of a steady global economic outlook and healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in low oil inventories, the eight countries will implement a production increase of 137,000 barrels per day in November from the previously announced additional voluntary cuts," OPEC said.
The group's additional voluntary production adjustment of 1.65 million bpd was first introduced in April 2023 and later extended until the end of 2026. OPEC noted that these barrels may be returned in part or in full, depending on market conditions and in a gradual manner.
03.10.2025, 19:55 69616
Kazakhstan harvests nearly 20 mln tons of grain so far
Images
Harvesting campaign continues across Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.
The projected harvest area for grain and leguminous crops exceeds 16 million hectares throughout Kazakhstan. As of now, 12.7 million hectares or 79.3% of the total area have been harvested. 19.8 million tons of grain have been threshed.
1.3 million tons of oilseeds, 2.4 million tons of potatoes with a yield of 229.2 centners/hectare, and 3.2 million tons of vegetables with a yield of 303.1 centners/hectare have been collected as of October 2.
03.10.2025, 10:20 64731
Kazakhstan and Hungary Discussed Economic Cooperation and Implementation of High-Level Agreements
Images
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok, who arrived on his first official visit to Kazakhstan, discussed plans for the implementation of agreements reached during high-level negotiations, primeminister.kz reports.
Attention was given to the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, interaction in transit-transport and agricultural sectors, the introduction of artificial intelligence and digitalization, as well as other relevant issues.
The participants of the meeting noted the significant potential for further growth of mutual trade. The Kazakh side expressed readiness to increase exports to Hungary across 95 product categories. The Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Fund being created will also become an important instrument for the implementation of new joint projects.
One of the key areas of partnership is the transport and logistics sector. The prospects for implementing a joint project on the construction of an intermodal cargo terminal in the Budapest agglomeration were considered, with the goal of expanding Kazakhstan’s exports to the European Union.
In addition, cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence technologies was emphasized as a strategic priority.
Following the meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stated that the Government of Kazakhstan will take under special control the effective implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level.
In turn, President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok highly praised the investment climate in Kazakhstan and confirmed his interest in further deepening Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation.
