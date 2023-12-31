28.12.2023, 20:14 6666
Kazakhstan sees rail transit traffic rise to up to 25mln tons
Kazakhstan’s rail transit traffic has reached up to 25 million tons in 2023, Kazinform News Agency cites the country’s ministry of transport.
In 11 months of this year, rail transit traffic rose 19% to 24.8 million tons. Positive dynamics continue in container transit amounting to 1mln 180 thou.
The country improves its infrastructure to allocate transit flows, in particular the construction of second lanes on the Dostyk-Moiynty section continues enabling to increase the throughput 5 times.
Kazakhstan also implements three major new projects, including Darbaza-Maktaaral (increasing the capacity of checkpoints towards Central Asian countries to 10mln tons a year), Almaty station’s bypass railroad (reducing the cargo delivery time by 24 hours), new railroad point of Bakhty-Ayagoz checkpoint (increasing the Kazakhstani infrastructure capacity by another 20mln tons a year towards China).
In addition, in 2023, 133 new locomotives and 275 open-top cars with the rolling stock 6% renewed and the level of tear and wear reduced from 58 to 52% have been purchased.
To increase passengers’ comfort, 856 passenger cars are being obtained with the passenger rolling stock’s tear and wear to be reduced to 45% from 47%.
29.12.2023
Kazakhstan numbers renewable energy facilities put into operation in 2023
Images | pixabay.com
Kazakhstan has put into operation 16 renewable energy facilities in 2023, Trend reports.
According to the official data, the total capacity of 16 renewable energy facilities amounted to 495.6 MW, the volume of investments was $450 million.
Moreover, Kazakhstan is taking consistent steps towards the development of this field in the country.
Thus, a 5-year auction schedule for the construction of renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 6.7 GW until 2027 was approved in the country.
This will allow attracting investment into this industry and increase the production of environmentally friendly energy in the country in the coming years.
In addition, in 2023, a number of agreements were signed with foreign investors on the implementation of new large-scale projects in the field of renewable energy sources.
Thus, it is planned to build three wind power plants with a total capacity of 3 GW together with the UAE, Total Energies and China Power International Holding.
Meanwhile, by the end of 2022, there are 130 renewable energy facilities operating in Kazakhstan with an installed capacity of 2,400 MW (46 WPPs - 958 MW; 44 SPPs - 1148 MW; 37 HPPs - 280 MW; 3 BioPPs - 1.77 MW).
At the end of 2022, the volume of renewable energy production amounted to 5.11 billion kWh (wind farm - 2.4 billion kWh; solar power plant - 1.76 billion kWh; hydroelectric power station - 934 million kWh;) or 4.53 percent of the total volume of electrical energy production. In 2023, this figure will reach 5 percent.
Last year, 12 renewable energy facilities were commissioned with a total capacity of 385 MW with a total investment of 180 billion tenge (about $374 million).
28.12.2023
EBRD provides US$10 million to Kazakhstan's Atameken-Agro
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is contributing to greater efficiency of agricultural production in Kazakhstan by extending a US$ 10 million loan to Atameken-Agro, one of the largest vertically integrated agricultural holdings in the country, ebrd.com reports.
Atameken-Agro will use the funds to support the modernisation, energy efficiency and environmental improvements of its agricultural machinery, including tractors, harvester-threshers and sprayers.
It is expected that new agricultural machinery, procured with the help of the EBRD loan, will contribute to environmental improvements across Kazakhstan by increasing fuel efficiency and reducing air pollution.
As part of the project, Atameken-Agro will also train workers in more advanced agricultural skills and thus contribute to the development of human capital in the sector.
The loan is complemented with an investment under the Agrifood Nexus Programme, funded by the Government of Germany through its International Climate Initiative .
The Agrifood Nexus Programme is part of a broader consortium programme between the EBRD, the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the Scientific-Information Center of the Interstate Commission for Water Coordination of Central Asia (SIC ICWC), as well as ministries from participating countries. The consortium will address the challenges posed by the interdependence of energy, water and land use, which are exacerbated by climate change.
To date, the EBRD has invested €9.85 billion through 312 projects in the economy of Kazakhstan.
25.12.2023
Government approaches to stabilizing prices for socially important food products proved their effectiveness in 2023 - Zhumangarin
Images | Depositphotos
The work carried out in 2023 to stabilize prices for basic foodstuffs was considered at a meeting in the Government, primeminister.kz reports.
According to preliminary results, the measures taken during the year had their effect: for 11 months food inflation in the country amounted to 7.5% at a general level of 8.9%. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin thanked the heads of regions, relevant ministries and organizations for effective work, stressing that the basic task for the next year is to further reduce the annual inflation rate.
Everyone has done well this year, but the achieved indicators will be high for 2024. Keep a close eye on market conditions and the dispersal of vegetable stocks. We need to keep the winter inflation, otherwise it will be difficult to stabilize it in the future," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov informed about the state of stocks of basic foodstuffs in the SPCs' stab funds for the off-season. Today the volume of 174.1 thousand tons (100.6 thousand tons of potatoes, 25.6 thousand tons of onions, 22.6 thousand tons of cabbage, 25.1 thousand tons of carrots) has been formed. This is 20% higher than the level of demand recommended by the Ministry of Agriculture for this period. Regions concluded contracts for 18.5 thousand tons of rice, which is 92% of the recommended volume. Of these, 66.6% of contracts - with producers of Kyzylorda region.
For sugar, the volume of stocks in the SPK is 51.6 thousand tons, which is twice as much as the recommended need. For buckwheat groats in 13 regions stocks also exceed the recommended norm of need," Taszhurekov said.
At the meeting it was reported that the volume of direct contracts with agricultural producers under the revolving scheme by the regions has been brought to 70%.
All regions should be fully provided with the types of products that they produce. For example, Zhambyl region - onions, Turkestan region - cabbage, Kyzylorda region - rice, East Kazakhstan region - sunflower oil, etc. It is also necessary to provide all regions with them as much as possible. This year we have established effective horizontal links of supply of vegetables and products between the regions, it is necessary to further strengthen these links. In January, we will hold a final meeting, at which the Ministry of Agriculture should present forecasts on the beginning of dispersal of formed stocks," Serik Zhumangarin summarized the results of the meeting.
25.12.2023
Kazakhstan records growth in construction industry
Kazakhstan has recorded more than 5.9 trillion tenge growth (5 918.9 billion) in construction industry in 11 months of 2023 which is 12.6% more compared to the same period in 2022, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the National Statistics Bureau.
The increase in the volume of construction works is linked to the growth in construction and repair of facilities (+24.9%) and non-residential buildings (+6.8%).
87.3% of construction works were performed by private companies, 12.5% - by foreign companies and 0.2% - by state-run companies.
The biggest volume of works was recorded in construction of non-residential buildings (19.5%), roads (14.8%) and residential buildings (14.2%).
In January-November 2023, the total area of new commissioned buildings made 17,296,800 square meters.
The total area of housing commissioned increased by 15.6% and reached 15,067,200 square meters. Of them, 9,107,900 square meters are apartment blocks and 5,862,000 square meters are individual houses.
13.12.2023
Experts share insights into navigating challenges facing Central Asia and the world
Images | Depositphotos
Central Asia, a region rich in history and culture, finds itself at the crossroads of numerous challenges that have far-reaching implications for the region and the broader global community. Experts weighed in on the pressing issues and their potential impact on Central Asia and the world in the latest article by Kazinform News Agency.
Rising economic fragmentation
Economic fragmentation, driven by geopolitical tensions and shifting alliances, is another critical challenge facing the world and Central Asia.
Krishna Kumar, Executive Vice President of Research at the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, spoke about the growing inflation and its impact on countries’ fiscal policy worldwide.
Before that, he said the world witnessed a new economic order, nothing like it had seen before.
The share of China in the global economy reached 18 percent in 2021," said Kumar, noting that this is a sign of a new economic power: China.
According to the World Bank, China’s $18 trillion economy accounts for under 18 percent of global GDP.
Today, China capitalizes more on internal resources, focusing on robotics, artificial intelligence, and computer technologies. This is happening within China itself, driven by geopolitical considerations like competition between China and the United States," he said.
In fact, according to the latest report released by the Asian Development Bank on December 13, higher-than-expected growth in China and India drove the economic forecast for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific up to 4.9 percent this year, compared to the previous estimate of 4.7 percent in September. The outlook for the next year remains unchanged at 4.8 percent.
In the case of China, the economy is expected to expand by 5.2 percent this year, up from the earlier forecast of 4.9 percent. This adjustment is attributed to the positive impact of household consumption and public investment, which bolstered growth in the third quarter.
Emerging economies, however, continue to write their own rules. Notably, such economies are doing a better job of combatting inflation than developed economies. "Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic observe a reduction in inflation," he added.
Kumar also noted the growth of globalization has been overestimated. During the economic slowdown, economies, especially developed ones, tend to import less, but most importantly, use protectionist measures.
Opportunity for Kazakhstan
Evan Feigenbaum, Vice President for Studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said such a grim outlook of rising fragmentation and geopolitical turbulence could be an opportunity for Kazakhstan, particularly taking into account its ambitious economic development plans.
There is a transition in the world from a world that many people thought was about economic opportunity and economic integration toward a world that increasingly is about security, fragmentation, and conflict among countries. Number one, that has big implications for Kazakhstan, which has big ambitions for economic development," said the expert.
For Kazakhstan, an opportunity lies in attracting companies leaving Russia to base their operations and offices in Kazakhstan.
Second example, there’s a lot of turbulence between the United States and China. And that meant that China is looking to improve its relationships with countries worldwide, including in Central Asia. But for China, countries like Kazakhstan have mainly been transit countries; there is a lot of talk about high-speed rail and infrastructure projects. But for Kazakhstan’s own development, it’s important to extract more of the value added and have China leave investment in Kazakhstan that creates more jobs and opportunities for people in Kazakhstan," he said.
According to the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy, since 2005, the gross inflow of Chinese investments into Kazakhstan has amounted to $23.2 billion, placing China in the fourth position in the list of major investors in the country’s economy after the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland.
Kazakhstan will have difficult choices to make because if, for example, you buy a Western technology or a Chinese technology, those countries export their indigenous standards, and your economy will run off that standard. Navigating that turbulence is going to be very difficult as well. But I think my central message is out of the turbulence, if you get your economic and investment choices right, there can be considerable opportunities notwithstanding the risks," said Feigenbaum.
Future of Central Asia
Johannes Linn, Nonresident Senior Fellow in the Center for Sustainable Development at the Brookings Institution, said the central message is that regional cooperation among Central Asian countries is critical.
What happened over those 20 years is a significant expansion of land-based routes between Europe and China and Central Asia benefitting greatly from this interconnectedness," said Linn.
He also expects Afghanistan to start integrating closer with Central Asia.
According to Ashok Sajjanhar, President of the Institute of Global Studies and Former Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan, Central Asia has been "under the radar" in the past 30 years since countries gained independence. Recent developments increased that attention.
I think the most important change that has brought the profile of Central Asia into much greater focus has been the Russia-Ukraine conflict," he said.
Simultaneously, we have seen sanctions imposed on import of gas and oil from Russia. That increased the importance of fossil fuels in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. There has been much greater conversation about how these fossil fuels and energy can be transported to Europe from Central Asia that stopped receiving energy resources from Russia," said Sajjanhar.
The situation in Afghanistan remains a focal point of concern, impacting both Central Asia and the broader international community, and raises concerns about the resurgence of extremism and the potential for regional instability.
Climate change
Climate change has emerged as a global crisis, and Central Asia is not immune to its effects. The region is experiencing rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and increased frequency of extreme weather events.
According to Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2007 and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Central Asia is particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, with water scarcity being a significant concern.
Central Asia is now expected to suffer the most severe climate disaster because the expected temperature rise will be quite high in Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa. These are the regions where the impact of climate change will be the hardest, including Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan also faces a very serious risk of the danger of climate change. It is something Kazakhstan has to be prepared and ready for and should also make a contribution to reduce the impact of climate change," said the expert.
The melting glaciers in the high mountains directly threaten the region’s water supply, affecting agriculture, energy production, and overall economic stability.
According to the 2022 report prepared by the Kazakh government, the Global Environmental Facility, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), temperatures continue rising in Kazakhstan. A comparison of long-term average ambient temperature values for two consecutive periods of 1961-1990 and 1991-2020 indicates that the country’s average annual temperature has increased by 0.9 degrees Celsius.
Heat waves are becoming increasingly frequent in Central Asia. For instance, in 2020, temperatures soared to a new record high, surpassing the established climate standard of 1.92 degrees Celsius. This reached the previous record set in 2013, which had an indicator of 1.89 degrees Celsius.
The expert noted that there is a misperception that the world should focus on the production side in addressing the impact of climate change.
We have to accept that not only production is the issue but also consumption needs to be on the agenda as well," he said.
Another misperception is that climate mitigation kills economic growth.
In fact, many of the examples of China, for example, the electric car industry, shows that investing in mitigation can propel new economic opportunity for growth and jobs," he said.
He also stressed that not only governments but also people themselves are responsible for mitigation.
13.12.2023
Investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea in energy sector discussed by Government
First Deputy Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar held a meeting with Yunho Yang, Deputy President for Marketing of Doosan Enerbility, primeminister.kz reports.
During the meeting Yunho Yang presented Doosan Enerbility's proposals for further cooperation in the energy sector. In particular, it is a question of creating in Kazakhstan production facilities for the assembly of generators, waste heat boilers, wind turbines, as well as a center of competence for technology transfer.
In turn, Roman Sklyar noted that Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea are strategic partners and these investment proposals Doosan Enerbility will give even greater impetus to strengthen international cooperation and mutually beneficial partnership between our countries.
Following the meeting, the relevant instructions were given to government agencies.
12.12.2023
3 times more cargo can be transported through Kazakhstan seaports than now - Alikhan Smailov
Issues of water transport development were considered at the regular Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
As the Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev reported, the total throughput capacity of Aktau and Kuryk seaports today is 21 million tons. They provide transshipment of oil, grain and other cargoes. The merchant fleet consists of 20 vessels, which includes tankers, dry cargo ships and container ships.
For 11 months the volume of transportation through the sea ports amounted to 6.5 million tons, which is 10% more than last year. At present, export transportation of Kazakhstani cargoes in the direction of European countries prevails.
As for the Trans-Caspian international transport route, compared to last year, the volume of transportation here has increased 2 times and amounted to 2.5 million tons. Including export of Kazakhstani products via Trans-Caspian international transportation route increased 3 times. At the same time, there is an increase in import cargo traffic - this shows the interest of European companies in this route.
Currently, Kazakhstan is negotiating with authorized bodies and companies of neighboring states to attract exports to the route TCIR. In general, the Head of State has set a task to increase the volume of transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route by 5 times. For this purpose, relevant road maps have been signed with Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. As part of their implementation, each country takes measures for synchronized development of transport infrastructure.
Taking into account the dynamic growth of transportation, the Ministry of Transport will focus on dredging the water area of sea ports, development of terminal facilities and railway infrastructure approaching the ports, digitalization of transport corridors, development of merchant fleet and ensuring navigational safety.
Prime Minister noted that water transport is the most popular in the world. It accounts for more than 60% of cargo turnover and 80% of all international trade.
Kazakhstan has no access to the world ocean, so we are developing all types of transportation. Moreover, due to the geopolitical situation in the world and the rupture of traditional communication routes, there is a need to find alternative routes. A vivid example is the Trans-Caspian international transportation route," Alikhan Smailov said.
He added that for the full development of domestic seaports, dredging works in Kuryk will be completed by the end of next year, and in 2025 - in Aktau. This will make it possible to attract large-tonnage vessels.
The potential of our seaports is very high. Through them it is possible to carry out transshipment of cargoes 3 times more than now. Therefore, it is necessary to eliminate all "bottlenecks" in order to more effectively use the available resources of our infrastructure," Prime Minister pointed out.
Next year the construction of the first ferries will begin by order of Kazakhstan. It is planned that in 2027 there will be 4 of them. At the same time, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the need to accelerate consideration of the construction of Kazakhstan's own shipyard.
According to the head of the Government, today there are issues on the expansion of hub railroad stations and access roads to ports, as well as on the procedures for cargo clearance.
We also have opportunities to increase cargo transportation along the Irtysh River almost 2.5 times. To do this, we need to improve the existing infrastructure and increase the number of vessels. In general, the development of water transport will have a multiplier effect on the growth of the transport industry, transit and trade," the Prime Minister emphasized.
Taking into account the voiced, Alikhan Smailov instructed to develop a set of measures for the development of maritime infrastructure by the end of January 2024, which should include an increase in the merchant fleet, port facilities and cargo transshipment.
The Ministry of Transport needs to develop specific measures to develop the trade potential of the Irtysh River. New opportunities to use river transport and increase transit should be envisaged," he pointed out.
KTZ together with the Ministries of Finance and Agriculture, the Border Service has been instructed to ensure the integration of information systems to reduce administrative barriers in cargo clearance.
12.12.2023
Alikhan Smailov: Government priority to ensure stable economic growth of at least 6%
The results of socio-economic development of Kazakhstan and the implementation of the national budget for January-November of this year were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported that during the reporting period the growth rate of the republic's economy reached 4.9%. Positive dynamics in the real sector amounted to 3.5%, in services sector to 5.6%. Among the industries, the greatest growth is demonstrated by construction (12.6%), trade (11.3%), information and communication (7.6%), as well as transportation and warehousing (7.1%).
The growth rate of investments in fixed assets amounted to 14.6%. Their inflow increased in such spheres as information and communication by 2.8 times, transportation and warehousing by 58%, trade by 34%, education by 17%, agriculture by 11%, industry by 8.5%, including manufacturing by 4.6%.
According to preliminary results, in January-October foreign trade turnover increased by 2.6% and amounted to more than $114 billion. Exports are at the level of about $65 billion, with exports of processed goods - about $21 billion. Imports of goods amounted to more than $49 billion. In general, the positive trade balance of the republic exceeds $15 billion.
According to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, the state budget received about 18.2 trillion tenge of revenues and the plan was fulfilled by 98.6%. Thus, the republican budget was replenished by 12.6 trillion tenge, local budgets received 5.7 trillion tenge. At the same time, state budget expenditures have been executed by 96.5%.
Prime Minister emphasized that according to the results of 11 months as a whole all sectors of the economy demonstrate positive growth rates. In particular, machine building has grown by almost 27%. A significant growth was recorded in light industry by almost 12%. This was due to the increase in the production of textile products by 20%.
The production of mineral products increased by more than 4%, the output of plastic products by 5%, food products by almost 2%. The mining industry grew by more than 5% due to the growth of oil and natural gas production. At the same time, high growth rates (+12%) were ensured in the construction sector with over 15 million square meters of new housing commissioned.
In general, positive dynamics is noted in Kyzylorda region, Zhetisu and Abay regions, as well as in the cities of Almaty and Shymkent.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, the key factor of economic growth is active attraction of investments.
Emphasis should be placed on the implementation of investment projects in non-resource industries, primarily in manufacturing, agriculture, transport, logistics, IT and tourism. Investment policy should be aimed at improving the quality of attracted foreign and domestic investment, improving infrastructure for investors, including through the domestic stock market," Prime Minister pointed out.
He reminded that in order to increase the efficiency of this work, the Head of State signed a decree on granting special powers to the Investment Headquarters.
The responsibility of heads of state bodies, as well as subjects of quasi-state sector for the results of the work carried out has been increased," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
According to him, it is also required to reorient the system of state support measures towards competitive, export-oriented and high-tech companies.
An additional impetus for business development should be the full implementation of the principle of "regulation from scratch" and the final launch of the Risk Management System in the field of state control and supervision," Prime Minister said.
He also added that inflation in November of this year fell to 10.3% and demanded from state agencies to ensure further qualitative implementation of the Set of measures to control and reduce inflation.
Next year it is necessary to continue work to ensure qualitative growth of the economy. The Government's priority task for the mid-term year remains to ensure stable economic growth at the level of at least 6%. Undoubtedly, the task is ambitious and requires full commitment and consolidation of efforts from all of us. We have all the tools for its solution," Alikhan Smailov concluded.
