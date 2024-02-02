This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan agree on co-op in banking sector
Kazakhstan strategizes to reach carbon neutrality by 2060
New approaches of Program on granting state support measures to ensure continuous development of business at all stages of its activity
Thus, at the end of 2023, measures of preferential financing through subsidizing loans covered more than 12 thousand business projects for the amount of loans of about 1 trillion tenge, guarantee provided for 8 thousand projects for the amount of 340 billion tenge. Within the framework of non-financial support, about 10 thousand entrepreneurs were trained, more than 166 thousand provided consultations on various issues of entrepreneurship. This year's budget provides about 300 billion tenge to support 40 thousand ongoing and 20 thousand new SME projects," the Minister said.
In pursuance of the President's Address to the people, the Ministry has developed a Program for the provision of state support measures, which provides for the unification of the programs of DCB and FTE. The main emphasis in the Program is aimed at the development of competitive, import-substituting and export-oriented industries and the creation of new jobs," Kuantyrov said.
- I direction "Micro entrepreneurship";
- II direction "Small and medium entrepreneurship";
- III direction "Small, medium and large entrepreneurship in manufacturing industry and services";
- IV direction "Entrepreneurship in mono- and small towns and rural settlements";
- V direction "Social Entrepreneurship";
- VI direction "Stock Exchange".
Thus, for the first 3 years, taking into account subsidization, the final borrower will be financed at the rate - 8%, the 4th year - 9%, the 5th year - 10%. This approach will allow to reduce the burden on the budget and realize a gradual transition of business to market-based financing mechanisms. In order to increase the effectiveness of state support measures, counter obligations have been strengthened. Also, basic entry criteria have been established for selecting competitive small and medium-sized enterprises. At the same time, the gradual transition from the instrument of subsidizing will be accompanied by the expansion of loan guarantees," the head of the Ministry of National Economy explained.
- provision of service support for entrepreneurial activities;
- information and consulting services for entrepreneurs and population with entrepreneurial initiative;
- development of entrepreneurial potential "Men - kasipker".
Since 2023, the implementation of a new tool "Men - kәsіnker" has started, which is realized in two directions. "Kәsіnke bagyt" includes competence training and sectoral (profile) training to increase entrepreneurial potential. Training was provided to 976 SMEs in 27 sectoral business areas. The second is the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Centers, which include services for women entrepreneurs and women with entrepreneurial initiative. According to the results of 2023, more than 13 thousand services for 8 thousand women were provided within the framework of the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Centers, including the implementation of the project "One Village - One Product" 20 regional exhibitions were held, which were attended by 519 producers of goods from local raw materials, from whose products 60 goods were selected," the speaker said.
- 2001 SMEs opened
- 244 permits were obtained for SMEs
- 1,314 projects were supported for a total financing amount of 15.2 billion tenge
- 2147 jobs were created within the framework of the projects
- More than 3,678 tax and statistical reports were prepared
- taking into account the successful experience of implementation of ICDP, launch in other regions of Kazakhstan, which will provide a basis for transition of service delivery from offline to online;
- expanding the availability of services without gender division for the areas of business review, training on fundraising and the project "One Village - One Product";
- inclusion of non-financial support measures for social entrepreneurs among the beneficiaries of services;
- organization of mass training on e-commerce for SMEs together with the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
- together with NUH "Baiterek" JSC, second-tier banks, "Association of Financiers", akimats to finalize financial tools to support micro and small businesses;
- development of a separate program for micro and small businesses, taking into account regional specifics, integrated with the existing MNE Program on SME support;
- for medium and large businesses with the Government, Investstab, MFA, local executive bodies to introduce an interactive investment map with the Register of investment projects, which implies changes in the state planning system, as well as the approval of a unified procedure for monitoring the implementation of investment projects.
Irrigated areas in Kazakhstan to expand to 2.5 mln ha by 2030
To ensure water security of the country and reduce water deficit, a number of urgent measures are envisaged for construction of 20 and reconstruction of 15 reservoirs, modernization of more than 14 thousand km of irrigation canals and reconstruction of hydraulic structures. Implementation of the planned approaches will allow increasing the area of irrigated lands up to 2.5 million hectares by 2030. For this purpose it is necessary to reduce unproductive water losses during transportation from 50% to 25%, to increase available water resources by 2.4 cubic kilometers, as well as to improve the condition of hydraulic structures for guaranteed water supply to sectors of the economy and reduce the threat of emergencies," Nurzhigitov said.
Today, out of 1.9 million hectares of irrigated land, they are applied only on 16%, which is extremely unacceptable in the current realities. In order to stimulate farmers to apply water-saving technologies, we together with the Ministry of Agriculture have started work on increasing the share of subsidizing costs for the creation of irrigation systems and purchase of drip and sprinkler irrigation equipment from 50% to 80%. This will contribute to bringing the area of irrigated land with the use of water-saving technologies to 1.3 million hectares by 2030," the Minister emphasized.
The Head of State noted the development of a balanced water policy aimed, inter alia, at qualitative analysis and forecasting of water resources. In order to develop the system of accounting and forecasting of the country's water-resource potential, improve information systems for water resources management and planning, the Concept provides for the establishment of an information and analytical center for water resources under the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation," the head of the agency said.
We are all aware of such environmental problems as shallowing of rivers, decrease in the level of lakes, as well as the Aral and Caspian Seas due to climate change and anthropogenic activities. Therefore, it is important to preserve and restore natural water bodies by implementing effective measures such as preservation of the Kokaral Dam and restoration of river deltas. At the same time, methodological guidelines will be developed for the rehabilitation of small rivers, conservation releases, craning and liquidation of ownerless self-injected hydrogeological wells," he noted.
Rules for professional development of water sector specialists have been developed. A sectoral council for professional qualifications in the field of use and protection of the water fund, water supply, drainage and irrigation has been established under the Ministry. Its regulations and work plan for updating professional standards have been approved. On their basis, educational training programs for water sector specialists will be updated," the Minister said.
About 60 thousand business projects to receive state support in 2024
To achieve this goal, a new regulatory policy in entrepreneurial activity is already being introduced. The ongoing reform "from scratch" increases the effectiveness of incentives for business revitalization. As of today, 9 thousand unnecessary requirements have already been eliminated. The remaining about 1 thousand of such requirements are excluded within the framework of the draft law on doing business," Alikhan Smailov said.
Thus, business will feel the reduction of administrative burden," Prime Minister noted.
For example, akimats cannot cope with the growing needs of businesses to connect to basic infrastructure. Regions need to promptly bring engineering networks and communications for timely commissioning of planned projects," Prime Minister pointed out.
It is also necessary to accelerate the elaboration of norms to stimulate new projects in the manufacturing industry with the abolition of certain taxes for 3 years. In addition, it is necessary to optimize the number of taxes by 20% and tax reporting forms by 30%," Alikhan Smailov voiced.
The Ministry of Industry together with the interested state bodies should work out measures to stimulate the conclusion of such long-term contracts," Prime Minister said.
Kazakhstan ready to invest $70 million in economy of Kyrgyzstan in 2024
It is worth noting that last year Kazakhstan was one of the active investors in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. Direct capital investments by the Kazakh side amounted to USD 55 million. In turn, the total volume of investments in the economy of Kyrgyzstan today exceeded USD 1.3 billion. We are Kyrgyzstan’s third trading partner," he said.
We see good prospects in this direction and are ready to increase our exports by another USD 260 million - about 200 commodity items that Kazakhstan can offer to the Kyrgyz side. There is good potential in the food, industrial, petrochemical, construction, pharmaceutical and other industries," he concluded.
IPO of Air Astana discussed in Government
EBRD announces investment of over $1.3bln into projects across Central Asia
Government of Kazakhstan introduces new approaches to agro-industrial complex development
For each region indicators are outlined taking into account the available growth reserves and development potential. By reducing mono and water-intensive crops it is necessary to expand the areas of demanded crops and increase the level of application of mineral fertilizers," Alikhan Smailov said.
It is necessary to establish constant control on the part of akimats and ministries over the achievement of these indicators. Today we are adopting new approaches to work. Provincial Akimats should ensure the fulfillment of their indicators stipulated in the Road Map. There will be personal responsibility for this," Prime Minister pointed out.
