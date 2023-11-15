13.11.2023, 14:41 9956
Kazakhstan to build certification labs for grain and meat exporting to China
Kazakhstan is set to build three to four certification laboratories for grain and meat exporting to China in the southern, eastern, and central regions, Kazinform Agency quotes chairman of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs’ Presidium Raimbek Batalov as saying.
He added the national chamber receives today the representatives of China’s authorities and organized meetings with Kazakhstani producers.
Batalov said Kazakhstani meat processors should ensure their products meet all standards to enter the list of exporters to China.
He also said Kazakhstan exports grain to China throughout the year but China has its own customs procedures. “For example, if the grain was delivered to the Dostyq-Alashankow station, there is no laboratory. We have agreed that China will build a laboratory on the border,” he said.
Notably, several Chinese and Kazakhstani investors invest in laboratories in the territory of Kazakhstan to facilitate grain exports to China. He expressed hope the yearend will establish the laboratories.
14.11.2023
Renewable energy set to account for 85 pct in Vietnam in 2050
Vietnam aims to increase the share of renewable energy in the primary energy supply to around 85 percent in 2050, Vietnam News reported Tuesday, citing Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Hong Thai, Xinhua reports.
Coal-derived power will be completely phased out by 2050 in the Southeast Asian country. Gas-derived power, meanwhile, is expected to become the core part of the energy mix by 2030 but will be gradually superseded by hydrogen by 2050, the report cited Khanh Duc Hoang, a representative from the Institute of Energy, as saying.
Nguyen Quang Minh, director of Power Market Development Research and Training Center, said renewable energy would become mainstream in Vietnam in the long term, but it would be not the case in the short- and medium-term because traditional energy still takes a large share of the pie.
According to Vietnam's National Power Development Plan VIII, the share of renewable energy in the energy mix is expected to increase from 26 percent to 62 percent from 2023 to 2050. Hydropower will move in the opposite direction, from 28 percent to 6 percent.
Gas-derived power will increase from 11 percent in 2023 to 25 percent in 2030, then decrease gradually to 8 percent by 2050.
13.11.2023
Kazakhstan’s GDP growth expected at 5% in 2023 - National Economy Ministry
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received National Economic Minister Alibek Kuantyrov, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed about the interim results of the social and economic development of the country in 10 months of this year.
It was informed that the country’s GDP growth is to stand at 5% in 2023. In the first half of the year, the volume of foreign direct investments reached $13.3bn. The annual inflation halved to 10.8% (21.3% in February).
According to Kuantyrov, the share of SMEs in GDP hit a record 36.4%, with SMEs output exceeding KZT28trl and those involved in SMEs - 4.3 million people.
The Kazakh Head of State was informed that a new entrepreneurship regulatory policy is set to be introduced aiming at reducing the number of inspections by 2fold.
Tokayev was also presented the information about the development of new budget and tax codes, investment policy, and development of public-private partnership.
Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State instructed to continue to ensure the quality and stable economic growth as well as to carry out the reforms effectively.
13.11.2023
Construction of Kia new plant in Kazakhstan: company finances such project outside of South Korea for 1st time
The construction of a full-cycle plant for the production of Kia cars was launched in Kostanai. Roman Sklyar, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Kumar Aksakalov, Akim of Kostanay region, took part in the official ceremony of launching the works, primeminister.kz reports.
The start of construction of such a large industrial facility was the result of agreements of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the management of the South Korean company. Recall that in January of this year, the President, attending the launch of small-unit production of Kia cars in Kostanay, emphasized the importance of further expansion of industrial cooperation and the formation of engineering base.
The production capacity of the new plant, where it is planned to create 1,500 high-paying jobs, will amount to 70,000 cars per year. About $250 million of foreign investments will be invested in the project.
As part of his speech, Roman Sklyar noted that Kia for the first time in history makes a direct investment in a joint venture and construction of the plant outside the Republic of Korea.
Construction in Kostanai of a full-cycle plant for the production of Kia cars can be called a truly breakthrough high-tech project for the engineering industry. This project will give a real multiplier effect, will increase the level of training of a new generation of engineering and technical personnel, as well as significantly accelerate the transition to the next stage of localization development," he said.
According to the First Deputy Prime Minister, the emergence of the plant with such a key investor will be a crucial stage in the development of the domestic industry and will be a good example for future joint investment projects with South Korea in all sectors of the economy.
Construction work is expected to be completed in 2024, after which equipment installation will begin. In the first quarter of 2025, the plant will be piloted and the full production cycle will open in the second quarter.
Today, we at Kia are honored and proud to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. I strongly believe that the new plant in Kostanai will play an important role by providing a unique workspace where citizens, university graduates and engineers can gain a higher level of work experience for many years to come," Kia Corporation President and CEO Ho Sung Song said in a video message.
The South Korean company expressed its full support for the Republic of Kazakhstan's industrial policy in terms of increasing the level of local content in the automotive industry. Thus, Kia is already actively working on opening a localization center in Kostanai. Here, with the participation of small and medium-sized businesses will be engaged in the production of automotive components.
Akim of the region Kumar Aksakalov is confident that the launch of a modern high-tech enterprise with the involvement of the world's best practices will contribute to the increase in production volumes in the automotive industry of the republic.
The development of mechanical engineering will have a multiplicative effect on the development of the region. In particular, the creation of one job in mechanical engineering will lead to five to six jobs in related industries. To increase the level of localization of production around the new plant, a belt of small and medium-sized businesses will be created as suppliers of parts and components," Kumar Aksakalov said.
Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Kazakhstan Dae-ik Jo noted that for more than 30 years Kazakhstan and South Korea have consistently strengthened mutually beneficial partnership.
Today the countries are actively developing practical economic cooperation, which corresponds to the goals of economic reforms announced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan. These reforms are aimed at the diversification of industry in the republic through the development of the manufacturing sector," he said.
09.11.2023
Alikhan Smailov meeting with President of Uzbekistan: We work actively to bring mutual trade to $10 bln
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in Uzbekistan on behalf of the Head of State to participate in the 16th summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization. On the eve of the event in Tashkent, Alikhan Smailov met with the President of the country Shavkat Mirziyoyev, primeminister.kz reports.
First of all, the Prime Minister conveyed warm words of greetings from the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and emphasized that today the relations of the two countries are a bright example of strategic partnership based on trust and mutual understanding.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, the implementation of all agreements reached at the highest level is under the control of the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan. One of the priority areas here is the creation of a solid and sustainable economic platform for bilateral interaction.
Uzbekistan is one of the largest trade partners of Kazakhstan. Our countries account for about 70% of all trade in Central Asia. At the end of last year, trade turnover increased by 30% and for the first time reached the milestone of $5 billion. We are actively working to bring mutual trade to $10 billion," Prime Minister said.
He added that the Government of Kazakhstan will make every effort for progressive development of cooperation with Uzbekistan across the whole spectrum of bilateral interaction.
For his part, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that strategic agreements between the two countries are systematically realized. This includes cooperation in trade, transportation and water sector.
All the issues we have are moving forward. I think there is not a single unresolved issue. In terms of trade, the projects we have agreed on with the President of Kazakhstan will help us reach new frontiers," the President of Uzbekistan said.
07.11.2023
Annual food inflation rate in Kazakhstan decreased by the end of October
A meeting on stabilisation of prices for socially important food products was held in the Government under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
According to the Committee of Trade of the Ministry of Trade and Integration, last week there was a zero index of price growth for socially important food products in the country. Since the beginning of the year, the average index was 3.3 per cent.
«Over the past week, prices for flour, bread, buckwheat groats, sunflower and butter oil, beef, milk and cottage cheese remained stable. For 5 goods they decreased. Thus, cabbage and carrots fell in price by 1.3%, potatoes - by 0.7%, onions and sugar - by 0.5%», - informed the chairman of the Trade Committee Aidar Abildabekov.
At the same time, there is an increase in egg prices in 13 regions. Over 7 days, the average price of products rose by 1.3%. The Trade Committee proposes to implement a scheme that will stabilise prices. In particular, to contract these products directly from producers, ensuring supply to retail outlets.
According to the rules, regions can contract socially important goods up to 50% of the 3-month demand. For example, given the regions' demand for 382 million eggs, contracts have been concluded for only 103 million eggs (or 21.2%). As of today, no region is 100 per cent provided with these contracts, the Trade Committee said.
The Akimat of Mangistau region informed that prices for chicken eggs are increasing for consumers due to logistical issues. The region does not have its own poultry farms, so some products are imported from the Russian Federation. Serik Zhumangarin instructed the Ministry of Agriculture to work out the issue of supplying eggs from poultry farms in neighbouring regions.
The participants of the meeting dwelt separately on the situation regarding the supply of cheap grain for the production of social bread. According to the Trade Committee, 16 regions have worked out the issues of purchasing wheat from the Prodkorporatsiya's reserves. Export of grain and flour is carried out by 10 regions. Additional volumes were requested by Atyrau region, where 2,000 tonnes from the reserves of Prodkorporatsiya will be shipped by the end of the year on the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister.
The contracting of the necessary volumes has been secured for the main vegetable items. As Vice-Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov reported, in general for the off-season recommended volumes of carrots, onions and potatoes regions have fully reached the recommended volumes. According to the information of Astana Akimat, contracted volumes of cabbage will be brought to the recommended within two weeks.
«For October, food inflation in Kazakhstan in annual terms decreased by 1%. For two months in a row, the index of price growth for food products is lower than for non-food products and services. This is a good trend, we need to continue this work in order to maintain the achieved positions», - summarised the results of the meeting Serik Zhumangarin.
06.11.2023
Alikhan Smailov invites Chinese companies to participate in economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke at the official opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, primeminister.kz reports.
Head of the Government noted that over the past time this major exhibition has become a global business platform, annually attracting representatives of more than 130 countries of the world.
Kazakhstan's participation in it takes place against the background of a new stage in the development of Kazakhstan-China cooperation. In the next 30-year cycle, the interaction of our countries within the framework of economic cooperation will play an important role. In this regard, we see tremendous opportunities," Alikhan Smailov said.
The Prime Minister expressed confidence that in the future the volume of products manufactured by joint ventures of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the PRC will only grow.
In this regard, we invite all interested Chinese companies to cooperate. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to provide the necessary support and create favorable conditions for joint work," he stressed.
As Alikhan Smailov noted, given the dynamics of the changing geopolitical situation in the world, consolidated efforts to achieve sustainable economic development are now more important than ever.
He added that Kazakhstan, like other countries, is feeling the effects of the challenges facing the world economy. These include trade barriers, disruptions in production chains and financial instability.
We, together with our partners, are ready to develop and implement practical mechanisms to strengthen economic cooperation, capable of minimizing the impact of global threats in the future," Prime Minister said.
In this context, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the importance of further development of trade and cross-border e-commerce. According to him, over 10 years, the total volume of China's trade turnover with the countries along the "One Belt, One Road" reached $19.5 trillion, and the total volume of investments reached $380 billion.
The Central Asian region's trade with China is also growing rapidly. At the end of last year, this figure amounted to $70 billion, 45% of which is accounted for by Kazakhstan. We believe that there are all the necessary conditions to maintain this dynamics and bring trade turnover to $100 billion by 2030," Prime Minister said.
According to the head of the Government, the important thing here is to increase exports by expanding the trade nomenclature. At the same time it is also necessary to simplify administrative procedures, including the application of digitalization processes.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized to the participants of the event that Kazakhstan is interested in wider use of mutual electronic platforms and joint promotion of products throughout the Eurasian space.
We already have successful cases in this direction. We are working closely with Alibaba Group. In May this year, the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan was launched on the JD.com platform. To optimize logistics on a mutually beneficial basis, we are ready to promote the construction of bonded warehouses in Kazakhstan," he noted.
Ensuring food security is no less important. Kazakhstan is among the world's ten largest producers of wheat and flour. Today the republic steadily exports ecologically clean oilseeds, grain, meat and other products to China.
Kazakhstan is ready to implement specific projects in the agrarian sphere, to strengthen regional food security and to adopt food development programs," Prime Minister stressed.
According to the Head of Government, the intensification of trade in the current geopolitical conditions requires new and non-standard approaches. Therefore, it is also important to develop transport and logistics cooperation.
Currently, Kazakhstan plays a strategic role as a regional transportation and logistics hub, becoming a key link connecting the Eurasian continent with the Asia-Pacific region.
Now about 85% of all land transit transportation from China to Europe falls exactly on Kazakhstan," Alikhan Smailov indicated.
He added that the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the PRC is implementing such major infrastructure projects as the international road corridor "Western Europe - Western China", logistics center in the port of Lianyungang, international center of cross-border trade "Khorgos", joint dry port in the zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gate", a new railway corridor "China - Kazakhstan - Turkmenistan - Iran", etc.
To further increase container transportation along the route "China - Europe", we propose to more actively use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. It will reduce the time of transportation of goods by almost half," Prime Minister said.
At the same time, he added that the construction of Kazakh terminals in the city of Xi'an and Georgian port of Poti is in full swing. It is planned to build the 3rd railway checkpoint on the Kazakh-Chinese border, "dry ports" at the crossings "Bakhty" and "Kalzhat", container hub in Aktau, as well as the expansion of port facilities on the Black Sea along the Middle Corridor.
We invite Chinese transport companies to participate in the above projects, and transport and logistics operators to actively use the cross-border transport infrastructure available in Kazakhstan," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.
At the end of his speech, he noted that this year's event in Shanghai is attended by more than 30 Kazakhstani manufacturers, and expressed confidence that the exhibition will continue to promote goods under the Made in Kazakhstan brand to the vast Chinese market.
Taking this opportunity, I invite everyone to visit Kazakhstan's pavilions, where we will present the advanced achievements of our country in various industries," the Head of Government concluded.
The opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo was also attended by the heads of government of Australia Anthony Albanese, Serbia Ana Brnabic, China Li Qiang and Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz, First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber and others.
06.11.2023
Kazakhstan presents its investment, trade and industrial opportunities at large exhibition in Shanghai
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov together with the heads of delegations of the participating countries of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai familiarized with the national pavilions presented there, primeminister.kz reports.
Within the framework of the national pavilion Kazakhstan will present to a wide range of visitors its investment, trade and industrial opportunities through companies and projects in the spheres of agriculture, tourism, logistics, exports and innovations.
The guests of honor, including heads of government from Australia, China, Cuba and Serbia, were introduced to the republic's export potential in grain, oil and fat and other food products, promising investment projects, a network of railway routes and key tourist attractions.
Today, 21 protocols on the export of Kazakh agricultural and food products have been signed between our country and the PRC, which allowed to significantly increase the supply of agro-industrial complex goods to China. At the same time, Kazakhstan can expand the volume of exports of environmentally friendly agricultural products to the Chinese market. The export potential for vegetable oils and meal alone is $300 million," Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev said during the presentation of the national pavilion.
Kazakhstani producers of livestock products, particularly beef, mutton and poultry meat, have great opportunities, he said.
Trade logistics is also successfully developing between Kazakhstan and China. Today, a route network has been created, which covers railroads, roads and aviation. For example, the transit road corridor "Western Europe - Western China" allows to deliver cargoes to Europe in 10-12 days.
Kazakhstan is currently making serious efforts to become a transportation and logistics hub of international importance. Since 2014, a logistics terminal, created jointly with Chinese partners, has been operating in the port of Lianyungangan. In May 2023, construction of a Kazakh terminal in the dry port of Xi'an began.
In Kazakhstan in the next three years it is planned to build 1300 km of new railroad tracks, open the 3rd railway checkpoint on the border with China and build new dry ports "Bakhty" and "Kalzhat". That is, Kazakhstan is actively creating favorable conditions for the transportation of goods in the direction of Europe and the Middle East.
In addition, the heads of delegations were introduced to the activities of Kazakh Invest and Kazakh Export, the International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation "Khorgos", the International Financial Center "Astana", Astana Hub Technopark, etc.
Within the framework of the commercial pavilion "From Agribusiness to Innovations", more than 30 Kazakhstani enterprises are participating in the exhibition, including producers of food, flour-milling, dairy and alcoholic products, confectionery and pasta products, honey, salt, combined additives for farm animals, etc. Among them are such companies as "Bayan Sulu", "Mareven Food Tien-Shan", "Mibeko", "Almaty Product", "Sultan Marketing", "Eurasia Invest", "Ust-Kamenogorsk Butter Plant", "DEP", "Bakhus" and others.
Mareven Food Tien-Shan" produces more than 47 thousand tons of finished products per year, including instant noodles, pasta, mashed potatoes, seasonings, drinks and snacks.
Domestic food products are popular both domestically and in Central Asia as a whole, company spokesman Miras Kilybayev said. At the same time, the Chinese market is of strategic interest to the company.
We are pleased to take part in such a large-scale event. We have all the resources to successfully develop trade relations with China: a short logistical shoulder, a decent range of products of the highest quality and a willingness to invest in infrastructure," he said.
Eurasia Invest" presents its products - camel and mare milk powder - at the exhibition for the sixth consecutive year. Meruert Rakhimberdiyeva, the company's representative, noted that thanks to the Expo, the company has found permanent partners in China.
Camel milk is quite successfully sold in China. Chinese consumers have high requirements to the quality of products. German drying technology allows us to preserve all the useful properties of milk and ensure the quality of the product," she said.
During the visit to Kazakhstan commercial stand the heads of delegations familiarized in detail with products and offers of domestic enterprises.
It should be noted that over the past 5 years, 133 companies from Kazakhstan participated in the China International Import Expo, thanks to which favorable export contracts worth more than $260 million were concluded.
For reference: China International Import Expo is held annually from November 5 to 10 on the initiative of President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. The main goals of the exhibition are to intensify trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as to open the Chinese market for foreign goods and services. Experts call it a kind of "window" to China. This year, 69 countries and 3,000 companies are represented at the exhibition.
03.11.2023
Kazakhstan ready to increase exports to Hungary by $700 mln - Alikhan Smailov
A wide range of issues of cooperation in various sectors of the economy were discussed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties considered topical areas of cooperation in the energy sector, in particular, the development of renewable sources, prospects for the implementation of new investment projects and the restoration of direct air service between the countries.
They also touched upon the steps in the transit and transportation sphere, including the interface of the Trans-Caspian international transport route with the Trans-European transport network.
Alikhan Smailov emphasized that Hungary is an important trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. The trade turnover between the countries last year increased by 24% to $172 million. The positive dynamics continues this year.
We see a significant potential for increasing trade and are ready to increase exports of Kazakhstani products to Hungary on 95 items worth about $700 million. I propose to make joint efforts to expand the range of goods supplied," Prime Minister said.
According to him, great prospects are also available in investment cooperation. In general, about $330 million of direct Hungarian investments have been invested in Kazakhstan since 2005. In 2021-2022 alone, about $75 million has been invested, which is almost a quarter of the total.
Today our interaction is reinforced by new projects. A striking example is the planned launch of one of the largest gas condensate fields "Rozhkovskoye" together with the Hungarian company MOL. We encourage Hungarian business to further expand its participation in joint investment projects," Alikhan Smailov said.
At the same time, the head of the Government emphasized the high level of bilateral cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Thus, within the framework of celebrating the 200th anniversary of the national poet of Hungary Shandor Petőfi it was decided to name a street in Astana in his honor.
He also added that an example of exemplary cooperation in the field of education is the 10-year mutual exchange of students. Currently, more than 1,000 Kazakh students are studying in Hungary, which shows the demand for this program.
Our partnership on mutual grant-making will continue under the Memorandum of Understanding signed today. This emphasizes our mutual desire to continue our successful cooperation in this area. In general, we are ready to further create favorable conditions for the development of both trade-economic and humanitarian partnership," Alikhan Smailov said.
For his part, Viktor Orban noted that Kazakhstan and Hungary have well-developed political contacts, so now it is necessary to pay more attention to deepening and expanding economic ties.
The President of your country made a proposal that we put forward as many projects as possible that we can realize together. Experience shows that states that are far apart can realize a breakthrough in the economy through some flagship project. It helps to involve other smaller enterprises in cooperation. Our task now is to find out which flagship projects we can realize. We hope that we can work intensively on this," the Hungarian Prime Minister said.
