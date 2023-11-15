Kazakhstan to build certification labs for grain and meat exporting to China

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov spoke at the official opening ceremony of the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, primeminister.kz reports.





Head of the Government noted that over the past time this major exhibition has become a global business platform, annually attracting representatives of more than 130 countries of the world.





Kazakhstan's participation in it takes place against the background of a new stage in the development of Kazakhstan-China cooperation. In the next 30-year cycle, the interaction of our countries within the framework of economic cooperation will play an important role. In this regard, we see tremendous opportunities," Alikhan Smailov said.





The Prime Minister expressed confidence that in the future the volume of products manufactured by joint ventures of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the PRC will only grow.





In this regard, we invite all interested Chinese companies to cooperate. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to provide the necessary support and create favorable conditions for joint work," he stressed.





As Alikhan Smailov noted, given the dynamics of the changing geopolitical situation in the world, consolidated efforts to achieve sustainable economic development are now more important than ever.





He added that Kazakhstan, like other countries, is feeling the effects of the challenges facing the world economy. These include trade barriers, disruptions in production chains and financial instability.





We, together with our partners, are ready to develop and implement practical mechanisms to strengthen economic cooperation, capable of minimizing the impact of global threats in the future," Prime Minister said.





In this context, Alikhan Smailov emphasized the importance of further development of trade and cross-border e-commerce. According to him, over 10 years, the total volume of China's trade turnover with the countries along the "One Belt, One Road" reached $19.5 trillion, and the total volume of investments reached $380 billion.





The Central Asian region's trade with China is also growing rapidly. At the end of last year, this figure amounted to $70 billion, 45% of which is accounted for by Kazakhstan. We believe that there are all the necessary conditions to maintain this dynamics and bring trade turnover to $100 billion by 2030," Prime Minister said.





According to the head of the Government, the important thing here is to increase exports by expanding the trade nomenclature. At the same time it is also necessary to simplify administrative procedures, including the application of digitalization processes.





Alikhan Smailov emphasized to the participants of the event that Kazakhstan is interested in wider use of mutual electronic platforms and joint promotion of products throughout the Eurasian space.





We already have successful cases in this direction. We are working closely with Alibaba Group. In May this year, the National Pavilion of Kazakhstan was launched on the JD.com platform. To optimize logistics on a mutually beneficial basis, we are ready to promote the construction of bonded warehouses in Kazakhstan," he noted.





Ensuring food security is no less important. Kazakhstan is among the world's ten largest producers of wheat and flour. Today the republic steadily exports ecologically clean oilseeds, grain, meat and other products to China.





Kazakhstan is ready to implement specific projects in the agrarian sphere, to strengthen regional food security and to adopt food development programs," Prime Minister stressed.





According to the Head of Government, the intensification of trade in the current geopolitical conditions requires new and non-standard approaches. Therefore, it is also important to develop transport and logistics cooperation.





Currently, Kazakhstan plays a strategic role as a regional transportation and logistics hub, becoming a key link connecting the Eurasian continent with the Asia-Pacific region.





Now about 85% of all land transit transportation from China to Europe falls exactly on Kazakhstan," Alikhan Smailov indicated.





He added that the Republic of Kazakhstan together with the PRC is implementing such major infrastructure projects as the international road corridor "Western Europe - Western China", logistics center in the port of Lianyungang, international center of cross-border trade "Khorgos", joint dry port in the zone "Khorgos - Eastern Gate", a new railway corridor "China - Kazakhstan - Turkmenistan - Iran", etc.





To further increase container transportation along the route "China - Europe", we propose to more actively use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. It will reduce the time of transportation of goods by almost half," Prime Minister said.





At the same time, he added that the construction of Kazakh terminals in the city of Xi'an and Georgian port of Poti is in full swing. It is planned to build the 3rd railway checkpoint on the Kazakh-Chinese border, "dry ports" at the crossings "Bakhty" and "Kalzhat", container hub in Aktau, as well as the expansion of port facilities on the Black Sea along the Middle Corridor.





We invite Chinese transport companies to participate in the above projects, and transport and logistics operators to actively use the cross-border transport infrastructure available in Kazakhstan," Alikhan Smailov emphasized.





At the end of his speech, he noted that this year's event in Shanghai is attended by more than 30 Kazakhstani manufacturers, and expressed confidence that the exhibition will continue to promote goods under the Made in Kazakhstan brand to the vast Chinese market.





Taking this opportunity, I invite everyone to visit Kazakhstan's pavilions, where we will present the advanced achievements of our country in various industries," the Head of Government concluded.





The opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo was also attended by the heads of government of Australia Anthony Albanese, Serbia Ana Brnabic, China Li Qiang and Cuba Manuel Marrero Cruz, First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber and others.