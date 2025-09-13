12.09.2025, 20:45 7921
Kazakhstan to launch 202 investment projects to drive food self-sufficiency
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin on Friday held a meeting on expanding agro-industrial projects and curbing inflation following directives from the Head of State, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Investment Order concept was developed consisting of 202 projects that will not only supply the domestic market with in-demand food products, but also allow us to shift from import substitution to export growth, said Kenzhekhanuly.
The concept’s key areas are products with high import dependency: poultry meat (self-sufficiency rate at 79%), cheese and cottage cheese (52%), sugar (33%), processed meat products (60%), and fish (67%). Other projects aim to boost exports and deepen processing of grain, potatoes, fruit and vegetable crops, hides and wool, as well as to build dairy farms, greenhouse complexes, and storage facilities.
Achieving full self-sufficiency in food production will not only strengthen food security, but also help stabilize prices. At the same time, when developing projects, it is crucial to rely on proven technologies and carefully calculate the raw material base-especially for projects involving water-intensive crops, stressed Serik Zhumangarin.
11.09.2025, 10:40 23421
Kazakhstan records 6.5% GDP growth in 8 months
According to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan’s GDP grew by 6.5% in the first eight months of 2025, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Ministry of National Economy.
Growth was primarily fueled by positive trends in trade, industry, and communications.
Key growth areas in manufacturing included mechanical engineering (+15.1%), food production (+10.1%), oil refining (+7.6%), the chemical industry (+7.5%), and metallurgy (+1.1%).
The trade sector grew by 8.9%, supported primarily by wholesale trade, which represents 66.6% of the market. The highest growth rates were recorded in Shymkent (+21.3%), East Kazakhstan (+5.7%), and Zhetysu region (+0.6%).
Construction expanded by 18.1%, while services in the transport and storage sector increased by 21.5%. Agricultural output grew by 3.4%.
10.09.2025, 09:11 43241
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held Meetings with the Management of Major Pakistani Companies
During his official visit to Pakistan, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a series of meetings with the management of leading Pakistani companies representing key sectors of the economy, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the meeting with Anwar Ali Haider, CEO of the Fauji Foundation, the parties discussed promising areas of cooperation and the implementation of joint projects with the Foundation’s subsidiaries, including Fauji Fertilizer, Mari Energies, Askari Bank, and Fauji Food. They explored opportunities to expand collaboration in agriculture, the production of mineral fertilizers, food products, and construction materials, as well as to strengthen banking ties between Kazakhstan and Pakistan. An agreement was reached to intensify contacts between the Fauji Foundation and JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" for the practical implementation of the outlined plans, and to conduct reciprocal visits to explore current opportunities and develop a step-by-step cooperation roadmap.
Prospects for transport and logistics partnership were discussed during a meeting with Farrukh Shahzad, CEO of National Logistics Corporation. The interlocutors identified specific measures to develop cooperation in the logistics sector. The Kazakh delegation presented an initiative to establish a joint Kazakh-Pakistani transport and logistics consortium involving key operators from both countries. The implementation of this initiative will allow for the consolidation of efforts to more effectively utilize existing potential and to expand mutual trade flows.
The possibilities of participating in large-scale infrastructure projects implemented by Kazakhstan were discussed with Khalid Nawaz Awan, Chairman of TCS Logistics. Minister Nurtleu noted that, on the instructions of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure has been identified as a strategic priority. Key initiatives include the construction of a railway through Afghanistan, which will connect the markets of Eurasia and Central Asia with Pakistan and provide access to the countries of the Persian Gulf, Africa, and Southeast Asia.
Following the meetings, the Kazakh side expressed its gratitude for the interest shown and confirmed its readiness for further constructive dialogue aimed at the practical implementation of the initiatives discussed.
09.09.2025, 15:15 64666
Kazakh PM tasks to take measures to curb inflation by year-end
At today’s Government meeting, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov drew attention to the country’s inflation rates, Kazinform News Agency reports.
As it is known, price instability impacts inflation rates", the PM said.
He assigned the National Economy Ministry, National Bank, akimats, Agriculture, Trade, Industry, Energy Ministries and the Competition Development and Protection Agency to take all necessary measures to execute the action plan to control and lower inflation rates.
He said there is an opportunity to keep inflation not above 11%.
09.09.2025, 12:48 65131
Over 11,000 appeals submitted to Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court
The Head of State has been briefed on the results of the Constitutional Court's work, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Elvira Azimova, the Chair of the Constitutional Court, informed that the institution has received more than 11,000 appeals from citizens in 2.5 years.
While reviewing the cases, the judges studied over 5,000 legal norms. This process resulted in more than 300 resolutions, including 74 final rulings on the compliance of laws and other regulations with the Constitution. As a result, 20 legal norms were found to be unconstitutional, while 25 others were given clarifying interpretations.
To date, 41 of the court's regulatory resolutions have been implemented through amendments to existing laws. The chambers of Parliament are currently reviewing 8 draft laws that reflect the legal positions of the Constitutional Court, as outlined in 19 of its regulatory resolutions.
The President emphasized the importance of consistently implementing the Constitutional Court’s legal positions, stating that the court must remain a reliable guarantor of the rights and freedoms of citizens.
08.09.2025, 18:47 91511
President Tokayev tasks to establish Digital Assets Fund
The Head of State tasked to set up a Digital Assets Fund to accumulate a strategic crypto reserve, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It is crucial to establish the State Fund of Digital Assets at the ground of the National Bank’s investment corporation to accumulate the strategic crypto reserve of the most promising assets of the new digital financial system," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his annual State of the Nation Address in Astana.
08.09.2025, 15:22 91771
OPEC+ to continue to increase oil output in October
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, on Sunday decided to ramp up oil output by 137,000 barrels per day in October, Xinhua reports.
The announcement was made after a virtual meeting where member countries, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, reviewed global market conditions and outlook, according to a statement on the OPEC website.
The eight participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 137,000 bpd from the 1.65 million bpd additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023," the statement said, noting that the global economic outlook is steady, and current market fundamentals are healthy, which is reflected in the low oil inventories.
The 1.65 million bpd may be returned in part or in full, subject to evolving market conditions and in a gradual manner, OPEC said.
First announced in April 2023, the voluntary production cuts of 1.65 million bpd were later prolonged to the end of 2026. The eight countries will meet on Oct. 5 to make their following decisions.
08.09.2025, 14:28 92076
President urges planning for second and third nuclear power plants
Today, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the need for accelerated development of the nuclear energy industry in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The course towards developing the nuclear power industry is fundamental. A month ago, the project of Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant was launched in the Almaty region in cooperation with Rosatom. For stable economic growth, this is likely not enough. We should begin planning the construction of a second and even a third nuclear power plant right now," the Head of State noted.
Tokayev also informed that during a recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two leaders reached an agreement on a strategic partnership in the nuclear industry.
08.09.2025, 11:55 89851
The main challenge is high inflation, says Kazakhstan’s President
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the issue of rising inflation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today the main challenge is high inflation, which erodes economic growth and household incomes. There is no ready-made solution to this problem. Many countries face it, but in our case it has taken on a particularly acute form. We must break out of this macroeconomic circle, overcome long-standing difficulties by drawing on best practices, and be prepared to take responsibility for unpopular measures," the President said during the traditional State-of-the-Nation Address.
He instructed the Government and the National Bank to work together on this issue.
The Government and the National Bank must act as one team, given the complexity of the situation. This is a national task that requires unity. Now is not the time for a tug of war," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
