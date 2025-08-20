19.08.2025, 16:45 2441
Kazakhstan to raise transit shipments to 67mln tons by 2029 end
Kazakhstan has firmly consolidated its status of the international transit hub today, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev as saying at the Government’s weekly meeting today.
Five international railway routes run through the territory of Kazakhstan. The volume of transit has doubled in the past 10 years to reach 27.4 million tons. We expect that transit volume will reach 33 million tons this year and 54 million tons next year," the Minister said.
In his words, the country plans to raise transit shipments to 67 million tons by 2029
International experts - KPMG and PwC - forecast that by 2035, international transit shipments will reach 100 million tons or 4.4 trillion tenge. Our goal for the future is to achieve this indicator ahead of schedule," Sauranbayev added.
15.08.2025, 11:00 17776
Kazakhstan launches 2025 harvest season
Ahead of the large-scale harvest season set to begin in the third decade of August, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy, Serik Zhumangarin, chaired a meeting of the operational headquarters, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s Press Service.
Harvesting of the new crop is currently underway in twelve regions of Kazakhstan - Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Abai, and Zhetysu regions, as well as the city of Shymkent. The total harvest area covers 23.6 million ha, including 16 million ha of grain and leguminous crops. According to operational data, 1.1 million ha, or 6.6% of grain crops, have been harvested to date, producing 1.6 million tonnes of grain, 17.4 thousand tonnes of oilseeds, 363.5 thousand tonnes of potatoes, 1.3 million tonnes of vegetables, and 1.6 million tonnes of melons.
Farmers have applied 1.7 million tonnes of fertilizers, fulfilling 88% of the annual target of 1.9 million tonnes. In total, 1.8 million tonnes have been contracted, with the remaining volume scheduled for autumn application during plowing and fallow preparation.
Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov reported that the readiness of harvesting equipment stands at 93%, and will reach 100% by the peak of the harvest. The work will involve 139,000 tractors, 31,000 combines, 17,000 reapers, and 130,000 units of other machinery.
A total of 402,000 tonnes of discounted diesel fuel has been allocated for harvesting, with 9.3 thousand tonnes (42% of the plan) already shipped to farmers. The price is 18-20% lower than the market rate.
The meeting also discussed freeing up grain elevator capacities for the new harvest. At present, storage facilities are 16% full, holding 2.2 million tonnes out of a total capacity of 30.7 million tonnes, including 17.4 million tonnes at farms and 13.3 million tonnes at licensed grain-receiving enterprises. The food corporation had earlier been instructed to sell at least 500,000 tonnes of grain by the end of August. According to First Deputy Chairman Ildar Ismagulov, 328,000 tonnes have already been sold. Negotiations are underway with Thailand, Gulf countries, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Algeria for grain supplies. Serik Zhumangarin instructed to accelerate the sale of the remaining stocks.
The progress of concessional lending for spring fieldwork and harvesting at 5% interest was also reviewed. Funding is provided through Agrarian Credit Corporation JSC, second-tier banks, microfinance organizations, regional investment centers, credit partnerships, and social-entrepreneurial corporations. A total of 7,543 applications worth 499.4 billion tenge were submitted, with 7,485 farms financed for 490.1 billion tenge, covering 7.8 million ha of crops.
The irrigation water supply situation remains stable. In Almaty and Zhetysu regions, the vegetation period is progressing without risks, while in Zhambyl region, water is being supplied along the Shu and Talas rivers according to schedule. In rural districts, melon harvesting has been completed, reducing the demand for irrigation.
With the launch of mass harvesting, the headquarters will convene weekly to promptly address any emerging issues.
12.08.2025, 09:40 29471
Kazakhstan posts 6.3% GDP growth in January-July 2025
The National Statistics Bureau’s preliminary data reveals a year-over-year growth of 6.3% in the Kazakhstani economy in January-July this year, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Statistics Bureau.
According to the data, Kazakhstan’s economy expanded 6.3% through July 2025, fueled by increases in production of goods - 8.3% and services - 5.2% as well as a 6.9% growth in industrial output.
The data shows strong gains have been reported in transport and warehousing - 22.5%, construction - 18.5%, wholesale and retail trade - 8.6%, mining - 8.5% and the process manufacturing - 6.1%.
Kazakhstan’s trade sector grew at a pace of 8.6% against 8.4% in January-June 2025, with wholesale and retail trade sector sales rising 9.5% and 6.6% year-over-year, respectively.
According to the Bureau’s data, the country’s industrial output rose 6.9%.
The 6.1% growth in the process manufacturing was driven by machine building (+14%), food production (+9.2%), production of petroleum products (+8.6%), production of chemical products (+6%) and metallurgy (+1.3%).
Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output growth remained at 3.7% on-year in January-July 2025.
11.08.2025, 18:50 33826
Kazakhstan National Fund's foreign currency assets reach year-to-date maximum
Foreign currency assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan reached 60 billion 590 million US dollars in July, the year’s high since November 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the National Bank, the country’s currency resources grew by 2.98% compared to the beginning of the year.
Net international reserves of Kazakhstan rose since January by 15.54% to make 50.3 billion US dollars, while the volume of gold in reserves increased by 37.66% to 32.8 billion US dollars in equivalent.
To note, since early 2025, the assets of the National Fund have increased by 2.6% reaching 60.3 billion US dollars, according to the National Bank Governor Timur Suleimenov.
05.08.2025, 11:43 54421
KMG exports first batch of oil to Hungary via Croatia
As part of the strategic expansion of cooperation between NC KazMunayGas JSC (KMG) and MOL Group (Hungary), the first Kazakh oil in the amount of 85 thousand tonnes has been delivered to a Hungarian refinery, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Sea transportation from the port of Novorossiysk to the Croatian port of Omisalj was provided by the national carrier Kazmortransflot (a subsidiary of KMG) on its tanker Alatau.
Further transportation from the port to the final destination, the Százhalombatta refinery in Hungary, will be carried out via the Adriatic oil pipeline, which is operated by the Croatian company Jadranski. naftovod (JANAF).
Upon the tanker's arrival in Croatia, a meeting was held between the representatives of KMG, MOL Group and JANAF. The parties discussed further mutually beneficial cooperation. Following the discussions, a Framework Agreement was signed between KMG and MOL Group on future oil deliveries.
It should be noted that this step enables Kazakhstan to significantly expand the geography of KMG's oil exports to the markets of the European Union.
MOL Group is an international, integrated oil, gas, petrochemicals and consumer retail company, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. It operates in more than 30 countries, employing over 25,000 people. MOL Group operates three refineries and two petrochemical plants under integrated supply chain-management in Hungary, Slovakia and Croatia, and owns a network of almost 2400 service stations across 10 countries in Central & South-Eastern Europe. MOL’s exploration and production activities are supported by more than 85 years’ experience in the field of hydrocarbons and 30 years in the injection of CO2. MOL Group has been active in Kazakhstan for more than two decades. At the moment, there are production activities in 8 countries and exploration assets in 9 countries.
JANAF is the operator of Croatia's oil pipeline system. The company runs an oil terminal on the Krk island and the system of oil pipelines Adria on the Croatian territory.
04.08.2025, 12:59 54621
8 OPEC+ countries to increase oil production in Sep
The eight OPEC+ countries, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 3 August 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook, Kazinform News Agency learned from opec.org.
In view of a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in the low oil inventories, and in accordance with the decision agreed upon on 5 December 2024 to start a gradual and flexible return of the 2.2 million barrels per day voluntary adjustments starting from 1 April 2025, the eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 547 thousand barrels per day in September 2025 from August 2025 required production level," a statement reads.
It is noted that this is equivalent to four monthly increments.
According to the statement, "the phase-out of the additional voluntary production adjustments may be paused or reversed subject to evolving market conditions. This flexibility will allow the group to continue to support oil market stability."
The eight OPEC+ countries also noted that this measure will enable the participating countries to accelerate their compensation.
The eight countries reiterated their collective commitment to achieve full conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation, including the additional voluntary production adjustments that were agreed to be monitored by the JMMC during its 53rd meeting held on April 3rd 2024.
They also confirmed their intention to fully compensate for any overproduced volume since January 2024. The eight OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation. The eight countries will meet on September 7, 2025," reads the statement.
01.08.2025, 12:55 66366
Kazakhstan's GDP growth estimate for 2024 revised upward to 5%
According to official data from the National Statistics Bureau, Kazakhstan’s economic growth in 2024 was recorded at 5%, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of National Economy.
By preliminary estimates, GDP growth was at 4.8%.
As the National Statistics Bureau says, in 2024, economic growth was largely fueled by non-oil sector’s development. Production of goods augmented by 6.3% (by preliminary data - 5.5%), and services sector reported a 4.6% growth.
One of the key factors is a 6.8% ramp-up in manufacturing industry (previously 5.9%), marking the highest indicator since 2011. A significant contribution was also made by the construction sector at 15.3% (previously 13.1%) and agriculture at 13.7% (previously 13.3%).
Domestic trade volumes grew by 8.9% (previously 8.8%), transport and warehousing services increased by 9.4% (previously 8.5%).
These results became possible due to support of real sector, transport-logistics infrastructure development, stimulation of investment activity and expansion of accessibility of financial tools. The comprehensive implementation of economic policy contributed to the strengthening of domestic demand, rise in business activity and the expansion of production potential.
30.07.2025, 18:57 72091
IMF projects 3% growth in 2025 in updated outlook
Global economic activity is projected to moderate in the coming years, according to the latest World Economic Outlook update released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The analysis underscores varying regional paths and a decline in inflation rates, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The IMF forecasts global GDP growth of 3.0% in 2025, rising slightly to 3.1% in 2026, a slight slowdown from 3.3% in 2024 and well under the pre-pandemic average of 3.7%. Despite this, growth remains above earlier projections, mainly due to improved financial conditions and lower-than-expected tariff levels.
Inflation is expected to remain above target in the United States, while in other major economies it is expected to ease further. The adjustment in effective tariff rates, which has declined from 24.4% to 17.3% in the United States and from 4.1% to 3.5% globally, also played a role in the improved inflation outlook.
Oil and natural gas prices have shown some stability, with the IMF noting that recent volatility due to geopolitical tensions has largely subsided. Forecasts point to a decline in energy prices of around 7% in 2025, below expectations. As a result, monetary policy is expected to vary across regions.
Monetary policy rates in the United Kingdom and the United States are expected to decline in the second half of 2025, though at varying speeds, whereas the IMF staff expects the policy rate in the euro area to remain unchanged and that in Japan to rise gradually. Fiscal stimulus is anticipated in major economies in the near term, including China, Germany, and the United States. In the United States, the OBBBA is expected to increase the fiscal deficit by about 1.5 percentage points of GDP in 2026, with tariff revenues offsetting about half of this increase," the IMF says.
The organization also forecasts GDP growth in the advanced economies to average between 1.5% and 2.1% in 2025, with a slight improvement in 2026. In the euro area, growth is forecast to reach 1.0% next year. In China, GDP is now forecast at 4.8%, up 0.8 percentage points from the previous figure, while India is expected to maintain growth at 6.4% in both 2025 and 2026.
According to the report, Kazakhstan’s economy is projected to grow by 5.0% in 2025 and 4.3% in 2026. Growth in East and Central Asia is forecast at 3.4% and 3.5%, respectively.
In terms of recommendations, the IMF emphasizes the importance of structural reforms and policy coordination.
Ultimately, lifting medium-term growth prospects is the only sustainable way to ease macroeconomic trade-offs," the report concludes. "Enduring structural reforms in areas such as labor markets, education, regulation, and competition can boost productivity, potential growth, and job creation."
30.07.2025, 12:48 71166
Kazakhstan’s industrial output up 6.5% in H1
Kazakhstan’s industrial output was up 6.5% year-on-year during the January-June period of 2025. Mining output advanced 8.4% and manufacturing output 5.5%, the data showed Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry.
The data shows that the growth for the machine building sector was at 11.1%, reaching 2,438.1 billion tenge, fueled by increase in automotive manufacturing (+12.1%), other means of transport (+7.1%), agricultural machinery (+1.3%), electrical equipment (+21.5%), manufacturing of computers, electronic and optical equipment (1.7-fold), maintenance and installation of machinery and equipment (+12%). Production of tractors used in agriculture and forestry rose 39.3%, harvesters - 71.2%, combine harvesters - 65.7%, oil and gas equipment - 28.5%, cars - 23.6%, buses - 5.4%, specialized vehicles - 82.2% and freight wagons - 3.8-fold.
Metallurgy expanded at a mere 0.1% in the reporting period, according the data, led by growth in production of ferroalloys by 0.9%, cast iron - 9.5%, steel - 2.3%, copper - 3.6%, and steel-faced sandwich panels - 39.6%.
There was a 4.1% growth in light industry output, with a 5.6% increase in production of clothing and a 5.7% increase in textile production, the data indicated.
The country posted a 7% increase in the chemical sector output, driven by increases in production of polypropylene (+63%), phosphate fertilizers (+10.9%), chromium oxide metallurgical (+1.6%), ammophos (+81%), sulfuric acid (4.6%), paints and varnishes (+5.8%) and detergents (+8.1%).
Construction output picked up 8.6% fueled by growth in production of refractory products (+0.9%), cement (+21.8%), lime (+8.3%), concrete products for construction purposes (+13.1%), prefabricated structures from concrete, ready-mixed concrete (+13.1%), construction mortars (+8.5%), worked stone for monuments, finishing and construction (+28.2%), as well as tiles, slabs, bricks and similar products from cement, concrete and artificial stone (+7.5%).
