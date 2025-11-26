Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan agreed to boost mutual trade to $1bn

Images | Depositphotos

The Kazakh and Turkmen presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held a briefing for mass media following the talks in Astana on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.





Highlighting the special importance of the Turkmen president’s state visit, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that fraternal Turkmenistan is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan.





Our nations are united by the bonds of true friendship, shared historical roots, and spiritual and cultural values. It is precisely on this firm foundation that Kazakh-Turkmen relations are developing dynamically in the spirit of strategic partnership. A high-level political dialogue has been established, and trade and economic ties have been strengthening with every passing year. Our countries actively participate in maintaining security and stability in the region, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





Taking the opportunity, the President congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the entire fraternal Turkmen people on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.





The consistent policy of neutrality has earned Turkmenistan high authority on the global stage and has become a symbol of the country’s commitment to the ideals of peace, stability, and security, said the Head of State.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda was discussed during the talks, and priorities for further cooperation were outlined. Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic ties.