Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan agreed to boost mutual trade to $1bn
The Kazakh and Turkmen presidents, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held a briefing for mass media following the talks in Astana on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency has learnt from Akorda.
Highlighting the special importance of the Turkmen president’s state visit, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that fraternal Turkmenistan is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan.
Our nations are united by the bonds of true friendship, shared historical roots, and spiritual and cultural values. It is precisely on this firm foundation that Kazakh-Turkmen relations are developing dynamically in the spirit of strategic partnership. A high-level political dialogue has been established, and trade and economic ties have been strengthening with every passing year. Our countries actively participate in maintaining security and stability in the region, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Taking the opportunity, the President congratulated Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the entire fraternal Turkmen people on the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.
The consistent policy of neutrality has earned Turkmenistan high authority on the global stage and has become a symbol of the country’s commitment to the ideals of peace, stability, and security, said the Head of State.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda was discussed during the talks, and priorities for further cooperation were outlined. Particular attention was paid to expanding trade and economic ties.
Kazakhstan eyes $350mln exports to Armenia
Kazakhstan is ready to offer Armenia goods worth 350 million US dollars, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated during a press conference after talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Kazakh President said Friday’s talks were focused on ways to revitalize trade-economic and investment cooperation. Agreements were made to take specific measures for boosting mutual trade and expanding a range of goods.
To increase the mutual trade turnover, Kazakhstan is ready to offer Armenia goods worth 350 million US dollars. The willingness was also expressed to promote the export potential of Armenia, as well as the importance of implementing joint investment projects was highlighted. The agreement was reached to adopt practical steps to enhance ties between entrepreneurs, said Tokayev.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the role the Kazakhstan-Armenia Business Council is to play in bringing together both countries’ businesses and promoting the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.
In turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated the readiness of the Armenian side to expand cooperation across a wide range of areas.
Kazakhstan’s Debt Must Be Low - Bektenov
At a session of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Senate deputy Sultambek Makezhanov asked Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov questions regarding the measures taken by the Government to optimize and prioritize budget expenditures, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the level of public debt today amounts to 23.6% of GDP. According to internationally recognized methodology, such a level of public debt is considered low. For example, in many developed countries this indicator exceeds 50%, 80%, and even over 100% of GDP in certain states.
I am not calling for such a practice. On the contrary, I believe that Kazakhstan’s public debt must be low, and the Government is working on this. Confirmation of the comfortable level of public debt is the assessment by international financial organizations, in particular the well-known rating agencies. The so-called ‘big three’ evaluate us well - these are Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P. Our country has an investment rating that is the only one in the region. In our view, this is quite a good assessment of financial stability. This, in turn, allows us to attract external borrowings on favorable terms. For example, at the end of October we issued Eurobonds at 4.4%. This is a good indicator that international investors believe in Kazakhstan and invest money at such a rate," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Kazakhstan exports 2.6 mln tons of new crop
Between September and November 13, 2025, Kazakhstan exported 2.6 million tons of grain from the new harvest against 2.2 million tons exported during the same period of the last year, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the Agriculture Ministry.
Exports to Uzbekistan grew by 41% from 872,000 tons to 1,232,000 tons, exports to Kyrgyzstan doubled from 32,000 tons to 73,000 tons, export supplies to Azerbaijan increased by 30% from 50,000 tons to 65,000 tons, and deliveries to Afghanistan rose by 35% from 100,000 tons to 135,000 tons.
Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum yields over $517 million in contracts
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Estonia – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Alar Karis have addressed the Kazakh-Estonian Business Forum in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
In his remarks, the Kazakh President noted that the forum, attended by the representatives of both countries’ business communities, will contribute to the intensification of bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade and investment.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined promising areas for mutually beneficial partnership in transport and logistics, digitalization, agriculture, industry, finance and education. He also confirmed his commitment to provide comprehensive assistance in expanding the presence of Estonian businesses in Kazakhstan.
Estonian President Alar Karis also spoke at the event.
On the sidelines of the Business Forum, 11 agreements worth over 517 US million dollars were signed between the two countries’ companies.
Key Issues of Investment and Trade-Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China Discussed in Beijing
During his working visit to the People’s Republic of China, Murat Nurtleu, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Investment and Trade Cooperation, held meetings with the leadership of key Chinese government bodies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, and the National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
At the meeting with Wang Yi, Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Murat Nurtleu emphasized that under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have reached a qualitatively new level. Kazakhstan intends to consistently advance joint trade, economic, and investment cooperation, expand interaction within the "One Belt, One Road," and strengthen the eternal comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
Wang Yi, in turn, expressed readiness to further deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan on key areas of trade and economic coordination, including energy, transport connectivity, as well as the development of cooperation in new fields such as nuclear energy and artificial intelligence.
At the meeting with Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce of the PRC, issues of increasing mutual trade volumes, expanding supplies of Kazakh products, diversifying the range of exported goods, developing cooperation in e-commerce, and eliminating barriers and "bottlenecks" in mutual trade were discussed.
A meeting was also held with Zhou Haibin, Vice Chairman of the NDRC of the PRC, during which issues of investment cooperation, industrial cooperation and digital technologies, interaction within the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthening transport connectivity were considered.
During the visit, Nurtleu also held a number of meetings with Chinese business representatives, discussing the supply of Kazakh agricultural products and the implementation of joint projects in agriculture, metallurgy, transport and logistics, digital technologies, and artificial intelligence.
Kazakhstan extends ban on export of liquefied petroleum gas
Kazakhstan has officially extended its ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Energy Ministry.
The country extended the ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), including propane and butane, by road and rail transport for six months more.
The acting Energy Minister signed the corresponding order.
Exceptions to the ban are subsoil users operating under production-sharing agreements or contracts approved by the President with stable tax regimes, goods processed from Kazakh raw materials extracted at the Karachaganak field, under international agreements, transit shipments that begin and end outside Kazakhstan and humanitarian aid deliveries authorized by the Kazakh Government.
Trade Turnover Between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Rises to $1.4 Billion
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chief of Staff of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, discussed issues of developing trade and economic cooperation during the 13th meeting of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed the potential for expanding trade and economic ties. Attention was given to cooperation in trade, industrial cooperation, investment, energy, water management, the agricultural sector, transport and logistics, tourism, and other areas. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan grew by 21% over the first eight months of this year and reached 1.4 billion USD.
Thanks to the personal support and political will of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership has gained new momentum. Our common goal is to comprehensively implement the tasks set by the heads of state and further expand multilateral integration. For us, Kyrgyzstan is not only a friendly neighbour and brotherly country but also an important trade and economic partner. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to work jointly to achieve objectives that serve our shared interests," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
The joint efforts of our heads of state have brought the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to a qualitatively new level. The development of bilateral relations has been facilitated by important agreements reached during the official visits of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to Astana and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Bishkek. The Government will make every effort to achieve the goals set," the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chief of Staff of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev noted.
Participants of the meeting reviewed the progress of implementing joint measures adopted at the previous session of the Intergovernmental Council. Attention was given to mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy and water sectors, as well as investment collaboration.
Growth opportunities were highlighted in the agricultural sector. Trade in agricultural products increased by 42% over the first eight months of this year and amounted to 326 million USD, of which more than 80% was Kazakh agricultural exports. Mountain tourism was identified as a promising area for cooperation. The parties discussed reviving mountain tourist routes to Khan Tengri Peak, located on the territories of both countries.
Within the framework of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, several events were held in Bishkek this year, including the Days of Kazakh Cinema and a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, composer and conductor Nurgisa Tlendiev. A symbol of intercultural dialogue is the monument "Golden Bridge of Kazakh-Kyrgyz Friendship," dedicated to the prominent writers Mukhtar Auezov and Chingiz Aitmatov.
The Governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral relations across all key areas of cooperation. Following the meeting, the Protocol of the 13th session of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council was signed.
Kazakhstan extends ban on exports of petroleum products
The Kazakh Government on Wednesday extended the ban on some exports of fuel, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Exporting petroleum, diesel and a range of other petroleum products by road and rail will be banned until May 20, 2026, within the EAEU. Exceptions include lubricating oil, fuel in the tank (no more than once a day); jet fuel for scientific research, testing and industrial production samples; government-provided humanitarian aid.
Kazakhstan has also banned to export light distillates, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, gasoil, toluene, xylene and bitumen in the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026, beyond the EAEU.
