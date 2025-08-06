This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
KMG exports first batch of oil to Hungary via Croatia
8 OPEC+ countries to increase oil production in Sep
In view of a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in the low oil inventories, and in accordance with the decision agreed upon on 5 December 2024 to start a gradual and flexible return of the 2.2 million barrels per day voluntary adjustments starting from 1 April 2025, the eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 547 thousand barrels per day in September 2025 from August 2025 required production level," a statement reads.
The eight OPEC+ countries also noted that this measure will enable the participating countries to accelerate their compensation.
Kazakhstan's GDP growth estimate for 2024 revised upward to 5%
IMF projects 3% growth in 2025 in updated outlook
Monetary policy rates in the United Kingdom and the United States are expected to decline in the second half of 2025, though at varying speeds, whereas the IMF staff expects the policy rate in the euro area to remain unchanged and that in Japan to rise gradually. Fiscal stimulus is anticipated in major economies in the near term, including China, Germany, and the United States. In the United States, the OBBBA is expected to increase the fiscal deficit by about 1.5 percentage points of GDP in 2026, with tariff revenues offsetting about half of this increase," the IMF says.
Ultimately, lifting medium-term growth prospects is the only sustainable way to ease macroeconomic trade-offs," the report concludes. "Enduring structural reforms in areas such as labor markets, education, regulation, and competition can boost productivity, potential growth, and job creation."
Kazakhstan’s industrial output up 6.5% in H1
Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector attracts 616 billion tenge of investments in H1 2025
Global coal demand to remain on plateau in 2025, 2026: IEA
While we have seen contrasting trends in different regions in the first half of 2025, these do not alter the underlying trajectory of global coal demand," said IEA Director of Energy Markets and Security Keisuke Sadamori. "We expect the world’s coal consumption to remain broadly flat this year and next, in line with our previous forecast, although short-term fluctuations remain possible in different regions due to weather conditions and the high degree of economic and geopolitical uncertainty. As in past years, global coal trends continue to be shaped overwhelmingly by China, which consumes almost 30% more coal than the rest of the world combined."
Kazakhstan's 3 key oil refineries show significant operational performance in H1 2025
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan strengthen strategic partnership in digital finance
