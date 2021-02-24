Metro in Almaty did not under receive 57% of passengers

The metro in Almaty under-received 57% of passengers, while a gas network was not received in the Almaty region, chemical industry faced a decrease in demand, said the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

The construction of 3.1 km of gas supply networks was not completed to provide the territory of housing development and industrial zone enterprises in the Almaty region in 2020, due to the fact that" the regional akimat declared the competition invalid more than two times and a contract from one source for construction and installation work was concluded Only on August 13, during the breakdown of the route, individual residential houses in the village of Zhana-Daur were identified, located near the planned gas pipeline, and an alternative route was proposed, "the ministry's report says.

According to the report, the Almaty metro transported only 7 million people instead of 16.3 million because of the introduction of an emergency and the suspension of the metro from June 20 to August 31, on holidays and weekends, as well as the transition of Almaty residents to a remote format of training and work.

Also, reconstruction and design and survey work on the Kurty-Kapshagai section of the Center-South road corridor Nur-Sultan-Almaty was not carried out due to the redistribution of funds and production volumes in the chemical industry was reduced to 96.5% due to a decrease in product exports Aktobe Plant of Chromium Compounds JSC (share in the industry 11%) decrease in purchases by consumers and in connection with a decrease in consumption of products of JSC "Caustic" (share in the industry 6%) by mining metallurgy and oil and gas companies.

At the same time, the indicator of transport mobility of the population in air transport was fulfilled by 82%, passenger turnover on socially significant interregional railways - by 55%, transit cargo transportation by rail - by 99%, transit air travel - by 62%.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.