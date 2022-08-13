Система Orphus

Minister of Energy visits Kashagan oilfield

12.08.2022, 15:35 426
Images | gov.kz
On August 11, Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov came with a working visit to Atyrau region. The Minister visited the industrial facilities of the North Caspian Operation Project (NCOC).
 
7mln200thousand tons of oil and 4bln400mln cubic meters of associated gas have been produced at Kashagan since the beginning of the year, the press service of the Ministry of Energy informs.
 
During the visit to the Bolashak Onshore Processing Facility, the delegation of the Ministry checked the operation of the Integrated Oil & Gas Treatment Unit (IOGTU). The minister asked about the progress of repair works at Bolashak and commissioning of two compressors on D Island as well as the deadlines of all restoration works.
 
Minister Akchulakov commissioned the plant management to submit a detailed analysis of the causes of the recent gas leak and restore all manufacturing activities.
 
On 3 August 2022, the Bolashak Onshore Processing Facility was shut down as a result of the detection of a gas leak within the perimeter of the site. As per the standard procedure, the facilities have been depressurized to the flare system.
 
On the night of August 9 to 10, the second compressor was launched on D Island. Presently, daily output at Kashagan amounts approximately to 100,000 barrels.
 
On August 10, oil production at Kashagan resumed.
 
Source: kazinform
 
