23.02.2024, 20:43 6326
National Bank gives Kazakhstani economic growth and inflation forecasts
Images | instagram/national_bank_of_kazakhstan
Prices rose 9.5% year-on-year in Kazakhstan in January this year, chairman of the National Bank Timur Suleimenov said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Annual inflation for food products stood at 8.2% this January, and fir non-food products was down to 8.6%. Prices for paid services declined slightly, but yet remains high, said Suleimenov during a press conference in Astana.
According to the National bank chief, the monthly inflation rate was 0.8% and is still high than the historic average of 0.6%.
The inflation rate projected for the year dropped to 14.4% in January. The figure stood at 16.4% last December. In the short-term, it is necessary to slow down inflation expectations and their return to the average levels, said the National Bank chairman.
Suleimenov went on to add that price growth is estimated at 7.5-9.5% this year, at 5.5-7.5% next year, and 5-6% in 2026.
The forecast for the economic growth of Kazakhstan was increased to 3.5-4.5% for 2024, and 5.5-6.5% for 2025. The GDP growth is to be driven by greater domestic consumption due to betterment in the business activity in 2024. In 2025, the growth will be attributable to the government measures and planned rise in oil production by Tengizchevroil. In 2026, due to falling oil prices and the current forecast prerequisites, the GDP growth is predicted at 3.5-45%, said Suleimenov.
Earlier it was reported that the National Bank of Kazakhstan reduced the base rate to 14.75%.
23.02.2024, 17:17 6681
Production of ceramic bricks has increased by 70%
Kazakhstan has seen a significant increase in the production of ceramic bricks. Compared to 2022, the volume last year increased more than sevenfold (+70.9%), as reported by the Directorate for the Development of Light, Woodworking, Furniture Industries, and Building Materials Production of JSC "QazIndustry", press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
In 2023, the volume of ceramic brick production reached three million cubic meters, marking a 70.9% increase over 2022", the report states.
The largest share of production was attributed to the Kyzylorda region (29.5%, or 891 thousand cubic meters) and Akmola region (22.7%, or 685.6 thousand cubic meters), as well as the city of Astana (15.9%, or 480.5 thousand cubic meters).
Experts attribute this growth in production to a 19.8% increase in the volume of construction work.
Ceramic brick is the most common type of brick and is widely used in the construction of new buildings.
23.02.2024, 16:04 7971
Kazakhstan and Turkey: New horizons for cooperation in copper wire production
Within the framework of implementing the directive from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, given on February 7th during the extended session of the Government to enhance investor support, a meeting was held between representatives of the industry committee and a delegation from the Turkish company "Proton Otomasyon". The company, founded in 2006 and specializing in the production of cable products in the Turkish province of Denizli, expressed its interest in implementing an ambitious project to establish copper wire production in Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
Proton Otomasyon", which has executed numerous projects in the metallurgical and cable industries over the last 16 years, collaborating with partners in more than 20 countries across four continents, views Kazakhstan as a strategic site for further expansion of its business. Beyond its primary activities, the company also actively engages in the domestic textile industry and international trade, possessing warehouse capacities in Germany and Spain.
The realization of this project will be feasible provided that the requirements of both sides are met, including securing access to Kazakh raw materials at preferential prices, which will ensure the successful launch and operation of the prospective production. Currently, negotiations are ongoing, and both sides are actively working on detailing every aspect of the project, highlighting their commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation and further strengthening of economic ties between Kazakhstan and Turkey.
20.02.2024, 15:41 31906
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan intend to increase trade turnover to $10 bln
Images | kabar.kg
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan intend to increase mutual trade by 2.5 times, reaching $10 billion, Kabar reports.
The announcement was made during the negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov, and his Kazakh counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu.
Both sides noted significant achievements in industrial cooperation.
Currently, 12 joint projects with a total value of $156 million are underway. In addition, 21 projects worth about $1 billion are being explored. The next milestone is to increase the trade turnover to $10 billion without losing the momentum gained," said Nurtleu during a press briefing following the meeting.
In turn, Bakhtiyor Saidov reminded that the bilateral trade turnover of the two countries has doubled in recent years.
Economic and trade relations are one of the most crucial aspects of our relationship. Kazakhstan is our largest trading partner in Central Asia. Over the past few years, mutual trade turnover has doubled. Recently, we discussed ways to increase this figure by 2-3 times," he noted.
The heads of the foreign ministries of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan also discussed issues related to enhancing the transport-transit potential of both countries, modernizing checkpoints at border areas, expanding their capacity, digitizing customs and other services.
Against the backdrop of climate change, the issues of using water resources become a priority. Therefore, we have placed special emphasis on the introduction of modern technologies for the rational management of transboundary rivers in Central Asia, strengthening the legal and structural basis of the International Fund for the Salvation of the Aral Sea," said Saidov.
The Uzbekistan Foreign Minister is in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The program of the visit includes negotiations between Bakhtiyor Saidov and the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
20.02.2024, 13:03 31706
Savings to be used for economic growth - Olzhas Bektenov on cutting unproductive budget expenditures
Progress in implementing the instructions given by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov at a meeting on 9 February, reviewed at the Government session, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Nurlan Baibazarov reported that in order to optimise budget expenditures conducted an additional audit to identify unproductive positions.
Based on this, it is proposed: to reduce the current administrative costs of government agencies (forums and research, business trips), to review projects and activities that are not of primary importance (construction of administrative buildings, current repairs), etc.
As a result, over 300 billion tenge is proposed for optimisation, which will be used to finance the instructions of the Head of State and priority sectors of the economy.
Nurlan Baibazarov also said that to date a draft presidential decree on comprehensive liberalisation of the economy has been developed. It provides for systemic measures to gradually reduce state interference in economic processes.
The draft decree provides for three areas: the development of market competition, effective privatisation and comprehensive reform of the quasi-state sector.
As Head of the Government noted, the proposed measures to optimise the expenditures of the republican budget are supported.
We will direct the saved financial resources to the growth of the economy, without throwing them left and right. This work should be continued and the results should be taken into account in the formation of the draft national budget for 2025-2027," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Speaking about the liberalisation of the economy, he stressed that state regulation should be balanced, aimed at ensuring the effective functioning of the market and protecting the interests of all its participants.
It is necessary to create a market where business entities will compete freely. At the same time, it is important to take into account national interests and security," Prime Minister said.
According to him, special attention should be paid to measures to develop market competition in the markets of fuel and energy complex, transport, communications and other commodity markets.
Olzhas Bektenov also added that there are methodological and technical issues regarding the single payment from the wage fund of employees.
The Ministry of Finance together with the ministries of digitalisation, labour, health, national economy need to revise the criteria for application of the single payment, simplify the mechanism of calculation and payment, expand the scope of application," he said.
First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar said that on 14 February, a meeting was held with the heads of 50 largest industrial and national companies. They have been set clear tasks for the creation in the coming years of new production facilities of high conversion, as well as the unconditional increase of local content in the procurement of goods, works and services.
According to him, the enterprises in general have an understanding of the set goals. For example, ERG is already building a hot-briquetted iron plant, and KAZMinerals is building a new copper smelter. "Kazphosphate and Kazazot are planning to increase fertiliser output by 2 times due to new production facilities. In addition, on industrial sites in Almaty and Kostanay will begin manufacturing of automotive components.
Roman Sklyar added that all enterprises until March 16 will be presented medium-term development plans for the creation of new production of the next stage, as well as new programmes to increase the purchase of products of domestic manufacturers.
As Prime Minister noted, this direction is very important in the conditions of the need for accelerated development of the national economy.
We have significant growth reserves due to increased demand for Kazakhstani products. With the help of systematic and active work with enterprises we must maximise the load of orders of domestic producers," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.
20.02.2024, 10:20 31481
Kyrgyzstan's gold exports surge in 2023
Images | trend.az
Kyrgyzstan exported 20.2 tons of gold in 2023, which is 69 times higher than the 290 kg of gold exported in 2022, Trend reports.
According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the export value amounted to $1.284 billion, which is a 14-fold increase compared to 2022 ($13 million).
During this period, Kyrgyzstan exported gold to the following countries:
- Switzerland - 17.065 tons ($1.088 billio)
- China's Hong Kong - 1.847 tons ($115 million)
- UAE - 1.294 tons ($80.309 million)
- Türkiye - 5.5 kg ($341,700)
Gold exports from Kyrgyzstan amounted to nearly 4.8 tons in December 2023 (15.4 tons from January through November 2023).
Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $15.66 billion in 2023, which is a 29.9 percent increase compared to 2022. The country's exports totaled $3.308 billion, rising by 46.8 percent year-on-year. Imports to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $12.352 billion, which is 26 percent higher than in 2022.
19.02.2024, 15:25 31291
China tops list of Kazakhstan's trade partners in 2023
China, Russia and Italy were the main export markets for Kazakhstani goods in 2023, according to the press service of the QazTrade Center for Trade Policy Development, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
According to the company’s press service, China topped the list of export markets for Kazakhstani goods in 2023, with the export representing 56.3% of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with the country. China accounted for 31.5 billion US dollars of the total foreign trade of Kazakhstan.
The country’s second-top importer was Russia, with 26 billion US dollars worth of goods exported to the country last year. It is followed by Italy ($16.1bn), South Korea ($6bn), and Türkiye ($6bn).
Kazakhstan mainly exported crude oil and petroleum products, and imported equipment, motor transport, components, electrical engineering equipment, and non-precious metals.
As QazTrade informed, the country increased the number of export markets from 131 to 135. Kazakhstan saw its non-primary exports grow by 10% to China, 34% to Hong Kong, 30% to South Korea, and 64% to Vietnam. The country also saw its export of manufactured goods decline 9.8% and agricultural products 3.7%.
19.02.2024, 11:32 37046
Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan forge stronger trade ties with rising turnover
The trade volume between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan for the whole of last year amounted to $563.06 million, Trend reports.
According to data from Kazakhstan's Bureau of National Statistics, the volume of trade turnover between the countries increased by 28 percent over the specified period compared to the same period in 2022, when it amounted to $438.69 million.
During this period, Turkmenistan's exports to Kazakhstan amounted to $165.88 million, marking a 68 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, when they stood at $98.33 million.
Turkmenistan's share in Kazakhstan's total imports during the reporting period was 0.3 percent, compared with 0.2 percent for the whole of 2022.
At the same time, Turkmenistan increased imports from Kazakhstan by almost 17 percent for the whole of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 (from $340.35 million to $397.17 million).
Turkmenistan accounted for 0.5 percent of total exports from Kazakhstan, compared with 0.04 percent recorded in 2022.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's trade turnover for the whole of last year amounted to $139.83 billion, which is almost 3.2 percent more than in the same period of 2022, when it amounted to $135.52 billion.
16.02.2024, 11:17 46426
Olzhas Bektenov urges Chevron to increase procurement of goods from Kazakhstan companies
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with Derek Magness, Managing Director of the Eurasian division of Chevron, primeminister.kz reports.
The parties discussed the launch of new production facilities, increasing the share of local content in the procurement of goods, works and services, topical issues of development of oil and gas industry and petrochemicals, as well as the implementation of social projects in Kazakhstan.
Prime Minister noted that on the instructions of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, large-scale economic reforms are being carried out in the republic, which should create conditions for annual GDP growth of 6% or more.
The government will create the most comfortable conditions for investors to implement projects and will provide the necessary support. In turn, we also expect from our partners active actions on timely implementation of joint plans, providing for the maximum use of local potential, technology transfer and deep processing of raw materials," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Prime Minister emphasized the need to complete in time the projects of future expansion and wellhead pressure management at the Tengiz field in the 1st half of 2025 and 1st half of 2024, respectively.
He added that the Government also attaches great importance to the development of the Karachaganak field. The priority here is to maintain oil and condensate production at the level of at least 11 million tons per year.
The conceptual decision on the implementation of the project of construction of a gas processing plant at Karachaganak with a capacity of 4 billion cubic meters per year is important for the future development of the field," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
At the same time, Prime Minister emphasized that one of the priorities of economic policy is the development of local content.
Closer interaction with domestic manufacturers interested in production is required. At the same time, if the necessary goods or equipment are not produced in the country, we want to see concrete plans to localize these productions in Kazakhstan in the next 2-3 years. I convincingly ask you to reconsider the work in this direction," Prime Minister said.
In turn, Derek Magness confirmed the readiness of Chevron to strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of interest.
We are happy to work together and develop our partnership. "Chevron" supports those efforts that are made to develop the economy of the country. Today, good conditions are being created for investments and new projects. We see opportunities for future development in the context of our partnership," he said.
