National Bank of Kazakhstan announced GDP forecast

In 2022, the sufficiency threshold for withdrawing pension money will change. Compared to 2021, the indicators will increase by almost 1.8 times.

The Unified Accumulative Pension Fund has changed the threshold of sufficiency for the withdrawal of pension savings in 2022. The amounts are different from the current ones. For example, if now 20-year-old Kazakhstanis, after withdrawing part of their savings, should have at least 1.7 million tenge, then next year there should be twice as much - 3.1 million tenge, Kazpravda.kz reports.

Below is a table published on the UAPF website:

20 years old - 3,140,000 tenge

21 years - 3 250 000 tenge

22 years - 3 370 000 tenge

23 years - 3 490 000 tenge

24 years - 3 610 000 tenge

25 years - 3,730,000 tenge

26 years old - 3 860 000 tenge

27 years old - 3,980,000 tenge

28 years old - 4 110 000 tenge

29 years old - 4,240,000 tenge

30 years - 4 370 000 tenge

31 years old - 4 510 000 tenge

32 years - 4,640,000 tenge

33 years - 4,780,000 tenge

34 years old - 4,920,000 tenge

35 years - 5,060,000 tenge

36 years - 5,200,000 tenge

37 years old - 5 350 000 tenge

38 years old - 5 490 000 tenge

39 years old - 5,640,000 tenge

40 years - 5,790,000 tenge

41 years - 5,950,000 tenge

42 years - 6,100,000 tenge

43 years - 6 260 000 tenge

44 years - 6 420 000 tenge

45 years old - 6 580 000 tenge

46 years old - 6,750,000 tenge

47 years - 6,920,000 tenge

48 years - 7,090,000 tenge

49 years old - 7 260 000 tenge

50 years - 7 430 000 tenge

51 years - 7 610 000 tenge

52 years old - 7,790,000 tenge

53 years - 7,970,000 tenge

54 years - 8 150 000 tenge

55 years old - 8,340,000 tenge

56 years old - 8 530 000 tenge

57 years old - 8,720,000 tenge

58 years old - 8,920,000 tenge

59–62 years - 9,120,000 tenge.

The data are indicated on the UAPF website in the section for checking the available amount for partial withdrawal of pension savings.

As a reminder, starting from 2021, Kazakhstanis can use their pension savings to improve housing conditions, for medical treatment and transfer to an investment portfolio manager. Basically, depositors use this money to resolve the housing issue.

