National Bank’s assets amount to $51.9 billion

14.07.2022, 12:34 3326
The foreign reserves of the Kazakh National Bank amount to $32 billion, having decreased by $2.4 billion since the beginning of the year, Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov said at the Government’s extended meeting today. 
 
In his words, it occurred because of currency interventions and reduction of balances on the accounts of second-tier banks, and repayments on external debts.
 
 "At the end of July 2022, the assets of the National Bank amounted to $51.9 billion having decreased by $3.4 billion. In order to allocate $2.4 trillion transfers to the national budget, $2.7 billion of currency assets were sold," Pirmatov said.
 
 He added that due to the significant increase in oil prices, the revenues have increased 3-fold against the same period in 2021 and made 3.1 trillion since early 2022 . The gross international reserves amounted to $83.9 billion at the end of June.

Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan to spend KZT100bn to fight COVID-19 this year

15.07.2022, 16:05 1206
Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat told how much funds are to be spent this year to fight the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 

This year KZT100bn is provided for the fight against the coronavirus infection. The funds will be spent on vaccine purchases, treatment of patients, and extra pay to health workers working under particularly hazardous conditions," said Giniyat. 

 
The health ministry head pointed out that this year's budget is six times less than last year's. 
 
Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 cases have surged 2.5 times over the past week. 
 
According to the Health Ministry, up to 1,300 COVID-19 cases with a positive PCR test result and 15 cases with a negative result are registered on a daily basis.
 
President Tokayev urges to tackle inflation, increase citizens’ income

14.07.2022, 12:00 3241
The Government and the National Bank should prioritize stabilizing the inflation and increasing the income of citizens, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday at the extended of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
While speaking at the Government’s extended session, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that international institutes warn of a global economic slowdown followed by a spurt in inflation. 
 

What we see is a protracted regional crisis. There are fears the situation will lead to a global crisis," President Tokayev told participants of the session. 

 
He went on to emphasize that the Government and the National Bank should prioritize stabilizing the inflation and increasing the income of citizens. New workplaces need to be created.
 
 Earlier the Head of State revealed that inflation had accelerated to 14,5 percent, highest since 2015.
 
Inflation in Kazakhstan climbs to 14,5%, highest since 2015 – President

14.07.2022, 11:00 3141
Despite complicated geopolitical challenges, Kazakhstan develops steadily, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
 In his address to the extended session of the Kazakh Government, the Head of State stressed the country develops steadily in spite of complicated geopolitical challengers as evidenced by the six-month results. 
 
According to President Tokayev, Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 3,4 percent and the real sector of economy increased by 4,1 percent. Considerable progress has been seen in the processing industry, he added. 
 
However, the Head of State admitted that inflation had spiked above 14,5 percent, highest since 2015. 
 
The extended session of the Government will focus on the results of socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan in 1H of 2022, including the issues of inflation and investment.
 
CPC pipeline operates in routine mode – Prime Minister Smailov

13.07.2022, 12:40 3746
In an interview with Qazaqstan TV channel, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov spoke about the situation at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium at Novorossiysk Port, Kazinform reports. 
 

On July 5, the district court of Novorossiysk issued a ruling on suspension of the CPC’s work for a 30-day period. On July 6, we contacted our Russian colleague, the Chairman of the Government, and the situation was solved the same day. The CPC operates in a routine mode. No restrictions on oil exports have been imposed. Similar issues arise every day. We closely cooperate with the heads of government of neighboring countries to promptly solve the problems arising on a daily basis," the Prime Minister said.

 
 Earlier, Kazinform reported, that the CPC had to suspend its activity for 30 days as per a ruling of the Novorossiysk Port.
 
 More than two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s oil is transported via the CPC system. 
 
On July 6, the situation at CPC was discussed at the Cabinet’s meeting.
 
Kazakh oil is exported via CPC in routine mode – Energy Ministry

07.07.2022, 14:13 14101
The Ministry of Energy announced that the export of Kazakh oil via the JSC CPC-R pipeline system is carried out routinely, Kazinform reports. 
 

The negotiations between the Consortium and the relevant state authorities of Russia on the elimination of documentary violations are underway. Presently, the Kazakh oil is being exported via the JSC CPC-R pipeline system in a routine mode," the press service of the Ministry says. 

 
As reported before, under the Ruling of the judge of Primorsky District Court of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, JSC "Caspian Pipeline Consortium-R" has been sentenced to administrative suspension of activities for 30 days. The JSC CPC-R sent its petition to the court with a request to suspend the execution of the judge's Ruling since "immediate suspension of its activity may lead to irreversible consequences for the operation process", the company said in a press release.
 
Head of State chairs meeting on transport and transit potential development

07.07.2022, 12:30 13961
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired a meeting with the participation of the leadership of the Kazakh Government, ministries and agencies, as well as national companies on the development of Kazakhstan’s transport and transit potential this Thursday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
 At the onset of the meeting, the Head of State pointed out the special role of transport and logistics sector in Kazakhstan’s economy. According to him, this sphere is of paramount importance in stepping up interaction between the regions. However, the current geopolitical situation and sanctions led to disruptions in transport and logistics chains.
 
 During the meeting, President Tokayev emphasized the need to map up alternative routes of communications and cargo deliveries as well as to diversify deliveries.
 
Head Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes a comprehensive set of measures should be adopted in order to ensure safe and uninterrupted export of domestic products. The Head of State stressed it is necessary to preserve Kazakhstan’s leadership in the Central Asian region and continue to develop the country as a reliable transit hub. To this end alternative railway routes are to be formed. 
 
President Tokayev gave an instruction to take steps to strengthen the national railway fleet and carry out capital repairs of railway lines.
 
 Large-scale modernization of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company is needed, he added.
 
 Utmost attention was paid to the development of maritime transport by turning Kazakhstan’s sea ports into a leading hub in the Caspian Sea. It was noted that it is necessary to strengthen the sea fleet and create a container hub in the Aktau Sea Port. 
 
The Head of State also focused on the diversification of oil deliveries, development of highway infrastructure, automation of customs clearance and border control process.
 
 Attending the meeting and taking the floor were Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov, Chairman of JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" Nurlan Sauranbayev. The meeting was held in the presence of Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Deputy Prime Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, and Chairman of JSC "NC "KazMunayGas" Magzum Mirzagaliyev.
 
Tokayev instructs to promote Kazakh products in foreign markets

04.07.2022, 20:10 18211
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State was reported on the outcomes of Kazakhstan's chairmanship of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, which resulted in the adoption of important decisions. In particular, the WTO reformation procedure was launched and the deal on fishing subsidies which took over 20 years of talks was adopted.
 
The President was presented with the results of the work of the Ministry to develop foreign trade and protect the national interests within the economic integration. According to the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Trade and Integration, over the past four months of this year non-commodity exports rose 33.9% from $5.6 to $7.5bn compared to last year. Service exports reached $5.8bn.
 
The Head of State was informed about the implementation of projects to develop cross-border hubs and trade and logistics infrastructure, including the ones along the North-South transport corridor and Trans-Caspian International Route.
 
Sultanov reported on the measures carried out by the Government to stablize prices and ensure availability of essential food commodities. According to him, once implemented the measures of the adopted 2022-24 Food Security Plan would enable to reach full avaialbility of imported commodities by 2024.
 
Following the meeting, the President gave instructions aimed at activating foreign trade and promoting Kazakh products in foreign markets. The Head of State focused on the importance to regulate exports of the essential food commodities to meet needs of the domestic market.
 
President briefed on KazMunayGas’ projects in petrochemical industry

04.07.2022, 15:05 18051
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of JSC NC "KazMunayGas" Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
During the meeting, the Head of State was informed about the implementation of KazMunayGas’ projects in petrochemical industry, including a polypropylene plant in Atyrau region set to be launched this August, as well as other projects on polypropylene and butadiene production.
 
Magzum Mirzagaliyev also reported on the current state and prospects of development of JSC OzenMunaiGas and work done to maintain social stability in Mangistau region.
 
According to him, KazMunayGas opened its Representative Office in Aktau to solve the social and labor relations and issues of affiliated companies. The company implements an educational project for children of Zhanaozen and a project on construction of a schoolchildren palace and sports grounds, he added.
 
Following results of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions related to the timely implementation of investment projects and maintenance of social stability.
 
