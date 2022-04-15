Система Orphus

National Bank: Sanctions against Russian banks do not affect Kazakh ones

12.04.2022, 12:10 3581
The expansion of sanctions against Russian banks and their subsidiaries in Kazakhstan has affected the operation of these banks. This was announced by the chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan at a government meeting, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The expansion of sanctions against Russian banks and their subsidiaries in Kazakhstan affected the work of these banks, in particular, transfers in dollars, euros and card transactions, as the international payment systems Visa and Mastercard limited operations on their cards," Galymzhan Pirmatov said.

 
The National Bank, he said, provides banks with assistance aimed at supporting their customer service. Subsidiary banks of Russian banks are provided with tenge in cash in the regular mode without restrictions.
 

Sanctions and restrictions imposed on these banks are not related and do not affect the activities of Kazakh banks," the head of the National Bank assured.

 
Kazakhstanis will not be required to provide scanned copies of documents

15.04.2022, 14:40 281
Images | polisia.kz
Kazakh officials will be prohibited from demanding from citizens and businesses the confirming certificates, extracts or scanned copies of documents if the data is in information systems. This was announced by Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Zhambakin, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

In order to implement the Presidential Decree "On measures to de-bureaucratize the activities of the state apparatus", a mechanism will be introduced that if the data is in information systems, then the documents will not be requested from business and citizens. That is, today all those certificates, extracts, supporting documents, scanned copies that are required will be completely excluded," the vice minister said.

 
Meanwhile, according to him, rules are being developed today, and only then the process is automated. As a result, citizens still had to bring supporting documents.
 
State agencies of Kazakhstan will reduce the purchase of office paper by three times

15.04.2022, 12:05 566
Images | Depositphotos
Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aigul Shaimova spoke about measures to de-bureaucratize the activities of the state apparatus, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The Decree of the President "On measures to de-bureaucratize the activities of the state apparatus" drew attention even to such a moment as the need to reduce the purchase of paper and the costs associated with it. Moreover, these costs will be reduced three times. In general, the measures provided for by the decree will encourage government agencies to ensure a paperless environment and shift the focus to the digital format of interaction," Aigul Shaimova said.

 
According to her, as part of the digitalization of public services, back in the early 2000s, the task was set to switch to a complete paperless document flow. However, until now, many documents are generated in electronic format, and also duplicated in paper form. For example, in the rule-making there is a requirement to form draft legal acts in the information system, as well as to collect "live" visas on paper.
 
New Chairman of Zhassyl Damu named

14.04.2022, 18:18 3376
Images | facebook/EcologyofKazakhstan
Yerzhan Sarssenbai was named new Chairman of the Board of Zhassyl Damu JSC, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.

In 2001 and 2006 Yerzhan Sarssenbai started as a leading specialist and worked his way up to become a department head at the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

In 2006 and 2007 he was a head of the science and innovative activity section of the social and cultural development department of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

In 2007 and 2010 he was the head of the department of agency services for projects of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan.

In 2011 and 2014 he was the Director of the Crediting and Credit Administration Department of Prodcorporation national company.

From 2015 to 2021 he headed departments of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

In 2021 and 2022 he was Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Center of Public-Private Partnership.
 
Director General of KazTransGas Aimak JSC appointed

13.04.2022, 15:55 3676
By the decision of the Board of Directors of NC QazaqGaz JSC in the subsidiary of KazTransGas Aimak JSC, Maksut Hakim Kairgeldiuly was appointed to the position of General Director (Chairman of the Board), Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the company's press service.
 
Maksut Hakim is a native of Pavlodar region. He received his higher education at the Kazakh National Technical University with a degree in Design, construction and operation of gas and oil pipelines and gas and oil storage facilities, then at the University of Houston with a degree in Master of Business Administration.
 
He began his career in 2003 as an engineer at the international company Chevron (Houston, USA), then worked at the international company AGIP KKo (London, UK) as an engineer and coordinator. He worked as a coordinator in the Total company (Paris, France), as a commercial director, and after that as First Deputy General Director of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP.
 
He held the positions of Deputy General Director for Capital Construction and Overhaul of KazTransOil JSC, Development Manager of KazStroyService JSC, Executive Director of Lukoil LCA LLP.
 
In the period from 2019 to 2021, he served as Advisor to the General Director of Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP, to the present time he has been the Executive Director of Passenger Transportation JSC.
 
Hakim Kairgeldiuly applied his experience in production oil and gas companies in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan and abroad.
 
KazTransGas Aimak JSC is a 100% subsidiary of NC QazaqGaz JSC and is engaged in the supply and sale of natural gas to consumers in eleven gasified regions and three cities of republican significance.
 
Kazakhstan wants to extend the ban on export of gasoline and diesel fuel by road

12.04.2022, 13:08 3581
Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov at a government meeting announced plans to extend for another six months the ban on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel by road in Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 

The issue of extending the ban on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel by road in Kazakhstan for another six months is being worked out," Bolat Akchulakov said.

 
He recalled that today there is a joint order of the ministries of energy, finance and the National Security Committee, which introduced a ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel and other certain types of oil products by road outside the country.
 
Recall that in November 2021, Kazakhstan introduced a ban for a period of 6 months on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel and certain types of petroleum products by road.
 
Kazakhstan approves criteria by which mobile transfers will be considered income

05.04.2022, 18:56 27631
Images | Depositphotos

By order dated March 29, 2022, the Minister of Finance approved the criteria for classifying transactions carried out on bank accounts of individuals as transactions that have signs of receiving income from entrepreneurial activities, Kazpravda.kz reports citing Zakon.kz.

Thus, the criterion for classifying transactions carried out on bank accounts of individuals as transactions that have signs of receiving income from entrepreneurial activities is the receipt by one individual during each of three consecutive calendar months from 100 or more different persons of funds to a bank account, not intended for business activities.

Also, the rules, forms and deadlines for the provision by second-tier banks and organizations engaged in certain types of banking operations of information on operations carried out on bank accounts of individuals classified as operations that have signs of receiving income from entrepreneurial activities have been approved.

The order comes into force on April 15, 2022.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance raised the issue that with the help of online transfers, unscrupulous businessmen do not issue cashier's checks, do not reflect turnover in tax reports, transfers go to third parties who are not related to them at the time of the sale of goods or the provision of services.

As a result, the norms of the Tax Code, the Law "On Protection of Consumer Rights" and the Civil Code are violated.

These changes will not affect private transfers.

Kazakhstan reaches pre-pandemic level of foreign investments inflow

04.04.2022, 18:20 27671
Images | kAZINFORM.KZ
According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan managed not only to reverse the downward trend of a foreign direct investment (FDI), but also to reach the indicators of 2017-2019. Thus, by end of 2021, gross inflow of foreign Capital inflow in Kazakhstan amounted to $23.7 billion, recording a 37.7% growth to compare with 2020 ($17.2 billion), Kazinform cites the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
 
By country, the top five countries with the largest amount of investment in Kazakhstan's economy remained unchanged. The Netherlands, USA, Switzerland, Russia, and China confidently hold the lead with the growth of investments ranging from 25% to 92%. These countries account for 68.3% of the total volume of attracted investments.
 
In turn, the second part of the Top-10 countries has undergone significant changes. Belgium displaced the United Kingdom from 6th place, showing significant growth of 35.1%. South Korea with an increase of 73.2% moved from #9 to #8, ahead of French investors, who closed the top 10 largest donors of investment. Turkish investors also ensured the growth of capital investments in the republic by 87% and held the 9th position in the ranking, leaving behind France and Cyprus.
 
TOP-10 Investing Countries in 2021
 
1. The Netherlands - $7.0 billion;
 
2. The U.S. - $2.8 billion;
 
3. Switzerland - $2.6 billion;
 
4. Russia - $1.9 billion;
 
5. China - $1.8 billion;
 
6. Belgium- $1.06 billion;
 
7. United Kingdom- $1.02 billion;
 
8. South Korea - $805.5 million;
 
9. Turkey - $679.5 million;
 
10. France - $ 603.1 million.
 
As for the industries, by the end of 2021, the agriculture, forestry, and fishery sectors showed a 2.8-fold increase in investment inflows, professional, scientific and technical activities showed a 2.6-fold increase, information and communication - 80.1% growth, and electricity - 68.3% growth. Investment in the manufacturing industry also showed a significant increase. Last year, investors invested in this sector by $2 billion more than in 2020, recording an increase of 65.4%.
 
According to the forecasts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, responsible for investment attraction, by the end of 2021, it was planned to attract over $19 billion of FDI.
 
As a result of the successful implementation of investment projects pipeline and the three-tier system of investment attraction "Embassies of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Central States - Regional States", Kazakhstan has reached the 2017-2019 indicators.
 
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan is constantly working on improvement of the investment climate by adhering to the best international standards and attaches great importance to the creation of a strong and competitive business environment. In this regard, KAZAKH INVEST acts as a single operator for attracting investments, providing a range of measures to assist investors, in particular in organizing visits to Kazakhstan, identifying funding sources and sites for projects, as well as interacting with local business partners and consulting support in obtaining permits and other documents.
 
These facts are confirmed by the authoritative international rating agency Standard&Poor's, which has announced that the sovereign credit rating of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the level of "BBB-" with outlook "stable".
 
In addition, in accordance with the order of the Head of State at the moment the new Concept of the Investment Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan till 2025 is being developed in line with the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance, and Prosperity) standards.
 
Sufficiency threshold for withdrawing pension savings increased

01.04.2022, 15:55 33916
In Kazakhstan today, on April 1, the changed sufficiency thresholds for withdrawing pension savings began to operate, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
The press service of the UAPF reported that from April 1, new thresholds for the minimum sufficiency for withdrawing pension savings began to operate. Currently the old data is displayed in the personal account, but the UAPF replied that the information would be updated during the day.
 
Recall that in early December 2022 it became known that the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund changed the sufficiency threshold for withdrawing pension savings in 2022.
 
For example, if now 20-year-old Kazakhstanis, after withdrawing part of their savings, should have at least 1.7 million tenge in their account, next year they should have twice as much - 3.1 million tenge.
 
Below is a table published on the UAPF website:
 
20 years old - 3,140,000 tenge
 
21 years old - 3,250,000 tenge
 
22 years old - 3,370,000 tenge
 
23 years old - 3,490,000 tenge
 
24 years old - 3,610,000 tenge
 
25 years old - 3,730,000 tenge
 
26 years old - 3,860,000 tenge
 
27 years old - 3,980,000 tenge
 
28 years old - 4,110,000 tenge
 
29 years old - 4,240,000 tenge
 
30 years old - 4,370,000 tenge
 
31 years old - 4 510 000 tenge
 
32 years old - 4,640,000 tenge
 
33 years old - 4,780,000 tenge
 
34 years old - 4,920,000 tenge
 
35 years old - 5,060,000 tenge
 
36 years old - 5,200,000 tenge
 
37 years old - 5,350,000 tenge
 
38 years old - 5 490 000 tenge
 
39 years old - 5,640,000 tenge
 
40 years old - 5,790,000 tenge
 
41 years old - 5,950,000 tenge
 
42 years old - 6,100,000 tenge
 
43 years old - 6,260,000 tenge
 
44 years old - 6,420,000 tenge
 
45 years old - 6,580,000 tenge
 
46 years old - 6,750,000 tenge
 
47 years old - 6,920,000 tenge
 
48 years old - 7,090,000 tenge
 
49 years old - 7,260,000 tenge
 
50 years old - 7,430,000 tenge
 
51 years old - 7,610,000 tenge
 
52 years old - 7,790,000 tenge
 
53 years old - 7,970,000 tenge
 
54 years old - 8,150,000 tenge
 
55 years old - 8 340 000 tenge
 
56 years old - 8,530,000 tenge
 
57 years old - 8,720,000 tenge
 
58 years old - 8,920,000 tenge
 
59–62 years old - 9,120,000 tenge.
 
The data is indicated on the UAPF website in the section for checking the available amount for partial withdrawal of pension savings.
 
Recall that starting from 2021, Kazakhstanis can use their pension savings to improve conditions, treatment and transfer to investment portfolio managers. Basically, people use this money to solve the housing issues. 
 
