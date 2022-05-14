The country’s gross international reserves at the close of April reached USD 85.9 bln. The foreign exchange assets of the National Bank hit USD 33.5 bln reducing since the start of the year by USD 851 mln due to exchange market intervention, second-tier banks’ balances, and foreign debt payments," Pirmatov told the Government meeting.
National Fund revenues hit KZT 2.1 trln year-to-date
relevant news
Kazakh President presented with National Bank's annual report
In the current difficult situation in the world, it is crutial to ensure the country's financial stability. The National Bank together with the Agency for Development and Regulation of the Financial Market needs to focus on increasing the efficiency of monetary policy and purposefully incrase the poetntial of the financial sector," concuded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Head of State amends law on budget for 2022-2024
Kazakh Government takes measures to curb inflation, PM
«Over the past 4 months the country’s GDP grew up to 4.4% due to the dynamic development of the real economy,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said.
«Processing industry heavily contributed to the growth. High dynamics are seen in the production of leather goods by 23%, beverages by 19%, plastic articles, and clothes by 14%, furniture by 13.5%, machine building by 9.5%, chemical industry by 8.5%, pharmaceuticals by 6.5%,» the PM told the Government meeting.
The PM noted extraction of natural gas, oil, coal, and metallic ore ramped up mining industry production. The construction industry recorded growth of 9.5% since the start of the year. 3.6 mln sq m of housing were put into service. Over the past 4 months, the growth in key indicators is reported in Akmola, Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan region, as well as Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities.
Following the meeting the PM assigned the rest of the regions to achieve the targets.
Alikhan Smailov stressed the need to intensify efforts to reduce negative external influence amid sanctions and ensure further development of the national economy. The PM noticed that global food prices grew by 36% over the past 12 months which directly influences the country’s market. So the Government takes measures to curb inflation.
Sourse: KAZINFORM
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign trade increases by 45% in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan attracted some 7 trl tenge of investment into subsoil management
President assigns to speed up Atameken reboot
Several more enterprises returning to state ownership
Accept the offer of Temir Triumph LLP on the transfer of a 100% stake in the Transport Service Center joint-stock company to republican ownership under a donation agreement," the text of the resolution says.
Kazakh President presented with proposals to demonopolize key economic sectors
Most read
13.05.2022, 18:5035 degrees Celsius heat to grip Kazakhstan 13.05.2022, 13:45616CSTO Summit to take place in Moscow 16 May 13.05.2022, 17:45511Kazakh President presented with National Bank's annual report 13.05.2022, 07:55436Head of State amends law on budget for 2022-2024 13.05.2022, 12:55186Kazakhstani wins Mimar Sinan MTB Cup in Turkiye 11.05.2022, 17:0016741Kazakhstanis to directly appeal to Constitutional Court 09.05.2022, 15:3516341Tokayev sends congratulatory letters to leaders of a number of states on Victory Day 11.05.2022, 14:359326President Tokayev holds meetings with captains of Turkish industry 11.05.2022, 12:409121Kazakhstan to render military and technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan 11.05.2022, 07:209031Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye hold briefing for mass media 04.05.2022, 14:4074946Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visits Nazarbayev University 04.05.2022, 14:1567166Kazakhstan revises conditions for extension of subsoil use contracts 04.05.2022, 12:25636063 new regions established in Kazakhstan 05.05.2022, 15:0057396President Tokayev discusses red tape reduction with Alikhan Baimenov 06.05.2022, 19:4557186Strengthening country’s defense capacity is of particular importance – Kazakh President