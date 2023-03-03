02.03.2023, 11:50 2286
New investment project to be implemented in Kazakhstan’s metallurgy sector
Images
Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Marat Karabayev has met with Deputy Director General of China Nonferrous Metals Mining (Group) Co., Ltd Liu Yu. The sides discussed the issues of cooperation in the construction of a copper-smelting plant in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the ministry's press office.
Marat Karabayev noted the Chinese company’s successful experience in the implementation of such large projects as Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant, Aktogay, and Bozshakol open pit copper mines.
I would like to thank you for choosing Kazakhstan for investing and expanding production capacities. Undoubtedly, we are interested in attraction of investments for the construction of modern and technological processing industry facilities. We are ready to provide all-required governmental support in the project’s implementation," the Kazakh minister said.
From the Kazakh side the project is implemented by Kazakhmys Corporation and KAZ Minerals. The project capacity of the plant is estimated at 300,000 tonnes of copper cathode per annum.
In turn, Liu Yu praised the level of the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation and expressed confidence that the project would give a new impulse to their further strengthening.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.03.2023, 15:36 2191
Kazakhstan, France mull creation of genetics center
Images
Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev attended the Salon de l'Agriculture (SIA-2023) exhibition in Paris as part of his visit to France, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.
On the sidelines of the SIA-2023 exhibition, the Kazakh agriculture minister held a number of meetings with French colleagues and heads of major European companies.
In a meeting with French Agriculture and Food Minister Marc Fesneau, the sides discussed enhancing bilateral partnership in agriculture, with the Kazakh minister stressing his side’s interest in promoting projects in animal husbandry.
In particular, a project on creation of a genetics center together with France’s Evolution is under development. The facility is to give impetus to animal genetics in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh minister, Karashukeev, also spoke about the joint project KazBioFarm with Boehringer Ingelheim on veterinary vaccines production.
While meeting with Director General of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) Dr Monique Eloit, the Kazakh minister put forward a number of pressing issues in the veterinary well-being in Kazakhstan. The project for production of foot-and-mouth vaccine. In the country as well as the safety of animal product trade in areas bordering Kazakhstan was discussed.
Karashukeev also held meetings with heads of several major countries in Europe, including representatives of Medef, France’s Food Service Enterprises Federation FICT, as well as Lactalis company. The Kazakh minister invited French partners to carry out projects on deep processing of grain, production of child nutrition, and other products in Kazakhstan.
France is a major investor in the Kazakh economy and a key partner of Kazakhstan. The trade turnover of agricultural products between Kazakhstan and France accounted for 64.1 million US dollars in 2022, a 17.4% increase compared with 2021.
The Salon de l'Agriculture (SIA-2023) exhibition brings together around 700 thousand people all round the world each year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.03.2023, 09:02 2381
Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia to build wind power plant in Zhetysu region
Images
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy, JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power entered into an agreement on the implementation of a large renewable energy project, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry’s press office.
On March 1, Minister Bolat Akchulakov together with CEO of Samruk-Kazyna Almasadam Satkaliyev paid a working visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to meet with Minister of Energy of this country Abdulaziz ben Salman and the leadership of Saudi Aramco, SABIC and ACWA Power.
The meeting ended with signing an agreement on implementation of a renewable energy project between the Kazakh Ministry, Samruk-Kazyna and ACWA Power.
The document is aimed at development, financing, construction and operation of a wind power plant with the total capacity of 1GWt in Zhetysu region (Dzungarian Gates). Construction works will begin in 2025.
The agreement is called to achieve target indicators approved under the Concept of transition of Kazakhstan to green economy, as well as to create new jobs, attract additional investment and increase the generation of electric power in the country.
The sides also discussed the implementation and development of oil and gas and petrochemical projects, including further development of the RES.
The sides also agreed to consider an opportunity of signing an intergovernmental agreement to determine joint promising areas for boosting the two countries’ cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.03.2023, 16:37 5506
Kazakhstan Railways expands logistics ties with China
Images
On March 1, as part of an official visit to China, a delegation of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (Kazakhstan Railways) held a meeting with the representatives of the administration of Xian led by Mayor Li Minyuan, Kazinform learned from the press service of KTZ.
The sides discussed the development of transport routes and infrastructure.
The parties noted that the city of Xian was the largest transport and logistics hub in China. Xian International Trade and Logistics Park dry port is located in its territory. 40 percent of the cargo at this dry port comes from Kazakhstan, and 30 percent of containers are formed here of the total volume of container trains shipped from China to EU.
The meeting ended with signing an Agreement, under which the Chinese side will provide 8 hectares of land plot for the construction of a terminal in the territory of the Xian Dry Port. The administration of Xian confirmed its readiness to support Kazakhstan Temir Zholy in the implementation of a new logistics project.
Xian is the largest city in Northwest China, the capital of Shaanxi Province. The population of Xian County exceeds 12 million people.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2023, 10:28 13546
Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Azerbaijan rises 7 times in 2022
Images
Foreign trade turnover between Aktobe region and Azerbaijan rose 7 times and reached 28.6 million US dollars in 2022. It was announced at a meeting of the region’s governor Yeraly Tugzhanov with Elchin Mammadov, acting head of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Aktau, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Yeraly Tugzhanov, Aktobe region enjoys close relations with many foreign countries today. "Strengthening the ties with Azerbaijan is of special importance for us. The issues of transport and logistics infrastructure development were discussed at the meeting of our presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. There are huge prospects in investments sector too," Tugzhanov noted.
Our goal is to develop various ties including in business. I hope today’s meeting will contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral relations," Elchin Mammadov said in turn.
Yeraly Tugzhanov made a presentation of the region’s economic potential, highlighting that Aktobe region had been the country's large transport and logistics hub.
In his words, in the past 5 years, the region has attracted more than 6 billion US dollars . 25 percent of this sum accounts for foreign direct investments. 1,100 foreign companies including transnational corporations are operating in the region which is notable for its location and a great number of mineral reserves. "Favorable conditions have been created for the implementation of projects in agriculture, machine-building, construction industry and tourism," he added.
Approximately 1,300 Azerbaijanis live in Aktobe region today.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.02.2023, 14:48 30246
Oil production at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks to begin in 2028
The construction of the offshore platform will begin in late 2024
Kalamkas-Khazar-Operating LLP plans to begin the development of oilfields in Kazakhstan's part of the Caspian Sea, the company's Director General Kurmangazy Iskaziyev says, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of Energy Monitor.
The first barrel of oil will be produced in 2028. The construction of the offshore platform will begin in late 2024. Design works will be carried out throughout 2023.
The offshore platforms will be built 64 kilometers away from the coast at the Kalamkas-Sea structure. The total reserves of Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar deposits are estimated at 81 million tonnes. Oil output at Kalamkas-Khazar offshore blocks is likely to reach 4 million tonnes.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2023, 11:40 35211
Kazakhstan to expand gas pipeline system transfer capacity
Images
One of the tasks of the Kazakh Energy Ministry and QazaqGaz National Company is to ensure the steady operation of gas pipelines. In order to increase the gas pipeline system transfer capacity QazaqGaz is developing a number of large infrastructure projects," Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said, Kazinform reports.
He noted, among the projects are the construction of the second string of the Beineu-Zhanaozen gas pipeline with a capacity of 5.8 billion cubic meters a year, and the construction of the Makat-North Caucasus gas pipeline looping with a capacity of 13.1 billion cubic meters a year.
Another project is the gasification of thermal power stations 2 and 3 of Almaty city worth 96 billion tenge. Moreover, the construction of the fourth string of the Zhanaozen-Aktau gas pipeline and third string in Aktobe worth 75 billion tenge will start this year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2023, 10:38 35346
Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 - Energy Ministry
Images
Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov has commented on delays in the shipment of Kazakhstan’s export oil due to weather conditions, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Minister reminded the journalists of the dry cargo ship which had broken at the anchorage near Russia’s Novorossiysk on Tuesday due to a severe storm.
We expect that the weather will get normalized on Thursday at around 04:00 pm and the tankers will enter the water area for shipment. Oil production has not been interrupted. The shipment was suspended due to weather conditions," he noted.
As for shipments to Germany, we can say that the first batch of 20 thousand tonnes will be delivered by the end of February," he added.
As reported before, the CPC halted oil shipment for stormy weather. Oil exports to Germany via Druzhba pipeline have been delayed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.02.2023, 08:25 35281
Kazakhstan to build craftsmen’s village
A unique tourist complex with a craftsmen’s village will appear in Turkistan region
A unique tourist complex with a craftsmen’s village will appear in Turkistan region, Kazinform refers to the regional akimat’s press service.
It will include a large trade shop to do crafts and teach high-quality handcraft technologies. The goal is not just to attract tourists and boost entrepreneurship but also preserve cultural heritage.
The new project was debated at the meeting held by Turkistan region governor Darkhan Satybaldy. The total area of the craftsmen’s village will make some 9,000 square meters. There will be also built hotels and restaurants, expo halls and showrooms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
