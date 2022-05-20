Oil and gas sector attracts investment of over KZT52.2tln in 25 yrs in Kazakhstan

Of nearly KZT73trl attracted in Kazakhstan since 1996, over 70% or KZT52.2trl has been channeled into the oil and gas sector, and 27% or KZT19.5trl into the mining sector. The most investment was funneled into natural resources of priority such as oil, polymetals, steel, gold, iron, uranium, and coal. Funds invested in geological exploration stood at nearly KZT4trl," said Talgat Satiyev, Chairman of the Committee of Geology of the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.
There has to be no patronage and raiding in the country - Kazakh President
There have to be no so-called patronages and raiding in the country. If businesses are ready to work honestly, to be creative, and attractive in a modern way, they need to receive support as well as assistance to establish a new model of the national economy," Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Of which 28 bln was channeled for buying drugs, medical equipment, personal protective means, and KZT 197 bln for extra payments for doctors, travel expenses, mainly, of employees of the sanitary and epidemiological services. Besides, KZT 20 bln in 2020 was allotted for paying health workers, including KZT 5 bln for purchasing lung ventilators," the Minister added.
In the current difficult situation in the world, it is crutial to ensure the country's financial stability. The National Bank together with the Agency for Development and Regulation of the Financial Market needs to focus on increasing the efficiency of monetary policy and purposefully incrase the poetntial of the financial sector," concuded Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kazakh Government takes measures to curb inflation, PM
«Over the past 4 months the country’s GDP grew up to 4.4% due to the dynamic development of the real economy,» Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov said.
«Processing industry heavily contributed to the growth. High dynamics are seen in the production of leather goods by 23%, beverages by 19%, plastic articles, and clothes by 14%, furniture by 13.5%, machine building by 9.5%, chemical industry by 8.5%, pharmaceuticals by 6.5%,» the PM told the Government meeting.
The PM noted extraction of natural gas, oil, coal, and metallic ore ramped up mining industry production. The construction industry recorded growth of 9.5% since the start of the year. 3.6 mln sq m of housing were put into service. Over the past 4 months, the growth in key indicators is reported in Akmola, Almaty, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan region, as well as Shymkent and Nur-Sultan cities.
Following the meeting the PM assigned the rest of the regions to achieve the targets.
Alikhan Smailov stressed the need to intensify efforts to reduce negative external influence amid sanctions and ensure further development of the national economy. The PM noticed that global food prices grew by 36% over the past 12 months which directly influences the country’s market. So the Government takes measures to curb inflation.
The country’s gross international reserves at the close of April reached USD 85.9 bln. The foreign exchange assets of the National Bank hit USD 33.5 bln reducing since the start of the year by USD 851 mln due to exchange market intervention, second-tier banks’ balances, and foreign debt payments," Pirmatov told the Government meeting.
