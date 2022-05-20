Oil and gas sector attracts investment of over KZT52.2tln in 25 yrs in Kazakhstan

Images | Depositphotos

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was reported on the social and economic situation of Almaty in January-April this year. The short-term economic indicator rose up to 107.6%, and investment in fixed capital stood at 21.3% in the said period. The city's economic growth is to be restored fully following the January events at the beginning of the second half-year.

The President was presented with the priorities defining the main areas of development of Almaty city until 2030.

Tokayev was informed about the measures to stabilize prices for socially significant foods. In particular, early maturing vegetables in the off-season are delivered, and the stabilization fund was increased from KZT11 to 15bln.

The Head of State was briefed on the implementation of his instructions to compensate for the damages suffered by the SMEs. As of today, 1,556 applications to the tune of KZT13.9bn were approved. 97% of the SMEs suffered following the January events restored their operation.

The President got familiarized with the plans to expand the industrial zone of Almaty to attract private investment.

Dossayev told about the implementation of the tasks given by the Head of State to avoid compacted construction and develop social infrastructure in the city. Also, the main provisions of the program for reconstructing the storm sewage system of Almaty until 2025 were presented.

Following the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions.