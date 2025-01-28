This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov holds meeting on influence of external factors on national economy
Olzhas Bektenov discusses further economic development with experts
The President has set a task is to change the structure of the economy with strengthening the development of the real sector. Therefore, the discussed reforms are important for the country. Fiscal reform will be an effective mechanism to improve the work on further development of the economy," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
Export of IT services in Kazakhstan exceeded $470 mln
2025 World Economic Forum kicks off in Davos
National Bank of Kazakhstan limits currency exchange rate differences
- For the US dollar: 7 tenge
- For the Euro: 10 tenge
E-commerce market volume in Kazakhstan reaches 3.2 trillion tenge
A significant share of our market is occupied by foreign online marketplaces. We can use them effectively to increase exports of domestic goods. On the other hand, there are issues with the protection of consumer rights, intellectual property and personal data of our citizens. The level of quality of goods on marketplaces also raises questions. Not only foreign marketplaces, but also domestic marketplaces do not guarantee quality. Information about the authenticity of goods is often missing," Olzhas Bektenov said. In this regard, the Ministry of Trade and Integration has been given a number of instructions.
Tax receipts from tourism double in Almaty
Inflation in Kazakhstan: Slowdown in average annual growth and price increases
Gross agricultural output increased by 13.4% in Kazakhstan
In crop production with an average yield of 16.1 centners per hectare threshed 26.7 million tonnes of cereals, including wheat - 19.8 million tonnes, rice - 563 thousand tonnes. Also, 2.9 million tonnes of potatoes, 3.9 million tonnes of vegetables, 3.2 million tonnes of oilseeds and 300 thousand tonnes of cotton were harvested. In the livestock sector, there was an increase in production of meat in slaughter weight by 4%, cow's milk by 4.4% and chicken eggs by 1.2%," Azat Sultanov said.
We see growth in this industry for the rest of the year due to the processing of cereals, oilseeds and sugar production. In order to prevent a slowdown in the growth of the industry next year, the volume of financing of spring field and harvesting work will be brought to 700 billion tenge, preferential leasing of agricultural machinery to 200 billion tenge. It is planned to introduce 1.9 million tonnes of mineral fertilisers and increase the share of elite seeds to 10.5%," Azat Sultanov added.
This year also achieved a record harvest of sugar beet, harvesting of which is at the stage of completion, which will contribute to the growth of gross agricultural output," Azat Sultanov said.
