PM charged to realize large-scale Digital Education project

At the government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the issue of human capital development for the digital economy was considered.

Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev, Governor of the Astana International Financial Center Kairat Kelimbetov reported on the work.

In 2019, Kazakhstan took the 50th place among 189 countries in the Human Development Index. There are 1,826 robotics rooms, 447 STEM laboratories, 1,746 IT classes, 21 IT centers in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The level of digital literacy of the population of Kazakhstan reached 82.1%. More than 50 thousand IT specialists are annually graduated from educational institutions, and the volume of state orders for IT specialties increases annually. In the regions, 16 centers of competence for IT technologies have been created.

In Kazakhstan, a large-scale project ‘’Digital Bilim’’ (Digital Education) will be implemented with the aim of increasing the digital literacy of the citizens, which provides for the development of basic IT competencies, targeted training of IT staff and interdisciplinary IT training of workers in other areas. Within the framework of this project, it is planned to annually train over 400 thousand people.

The head of government noted that technological modernization, the capabilities of digital platforms, artificial intelligence, automation of production require the transformation of training and the development of human capital. At the same time, it is important not only to train personnel with IT competencies, but also to adapt the skills of working citizens to digitalization and increase their digital literacy.

All Kazakhstanis should be able to work on digital platforms, receive electronic services," said Mamin.

The prime minister instructed the Ministry of Education, together with the Ministry of Digital Development and akimats, to ensure the launch of the Digital Bilim project. At the same time, it was noted that it is necessary to develop programs for teaching digital skills, training and retraining IT specialists, scaling up the experience of advanced universities in regional universities and colleges, taking into account the AIFC experience and proposals, and intensifying work on updating educational programs in accordance with new professional standards.

The Ministry of Digital Development has been instructed to update the package of activities of the Digital Kazakhstan State Program, together with telecom operators to work out ensuring unlimited access to domestic educational resources.

It is necessary to bring the digital literacy rate of the population to 87% by 2025 and develop a unified work algorithm for the regions," said Mamin.

The head of government instructed the regional akimats to provide an additional purchase of modern computer equipment, robotics rooms and STEM for schools in accordance with the requirements of the digital portfolio.













