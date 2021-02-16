President compared business inspections to repression

During the meeting with the leadership of the General Prosecutor's Office, prosecutor's offices of regions and cities of republican status, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to protect the rights of citizens and business, the Akorda press service said.





According to the President, over the past 10 years, the government's efforts to protect businesses have contributed to a threefold decrease in the number of business inspections. The moratorium on such inspections gave a tangible effect, reducing them by 5 times in 2020 alone. However, unlawful checks continue.





Over the past three months, mobile business protection groups have received more than 500 complaints from businesses on such facts. Often the regulatory authorities resort to veritable repressions on the slightest pretext. Documentation is withdrawn that a businessman cannot get back for months. Instead of working, all the staff goes to interrogations. Such excesses are unacceptable. Prosecutors are obliged to ensure strict observance of the rule of law in business relations with all law enforcement bodies without exception," the President said, re-emphasizing that unlawful interference in business, obstruction of its activities should be considered as a grave crime.





The prosecutor's office needs to keep this in mind, especially since this provision will be formalized in legislation. This is especially important in the time of economic slowdown," the President concluded.













