11.03.2026, 20:43 6131
Prospects for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank Group were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev held a meeting with Andrei Mikhnev, Regional Director for Central Asia of the World Bank, and Zafar Khashimov, Country Manager of the International Finance Corporation in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank Group, including the preparation of a new Country Partnership Framework with Kazakhstan for 2026-2031.
First Deputy Minister Ashikbayev emphasized the strategic nature of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the World Bank Group, which has remained one of the country’s key international partners for many years, supporting the implementation of infrastructure projects and socio-economic reforms. It was noted that under the Country Partnership Framework for 2020-2025, 14 projects totaling approximately 4.2 billion US dollars were implemented in Kazakhstan.
Regional Director Mikhnev briefed the Kazakh side on the preparation of the new World Bank Country Partnership Framework, the Bank’s current program in Kazakhstan, as well as prospective projects in transport infrastructure, modernization of the municipal and energy sectors, water resource management, and support for structural reforms.
Country Manager Khashimov presented an overview of the International Finance Corporation’s current activities in Kazakhstan, including projects in transport infrastructure, the financial sector, and microfinance, as well as consulting initiatives aimed at developing the mortgage market and promoting electromobility programs.
The parties also discussed promising areas of cooperation, including digital transformation of the economy, development of transport and railway infrastructure, modernization of municipal services, water resource management, and expansion of public-private partnership mechanisms.
At the end of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership and developing constructive dialogue between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the World Bank Group.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
11.03.2026, 17:48 5796
Kazakhstan and Switzerland are Strengthening Cooperation in Nuclear and Renewable Energy
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Switzerland Kairat Sarzhanov met with the Director of the Swiss Federal Office of Energy Benoît Revaz, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan-Switzerland cooperation in the energy sector, including the development of nuclear and renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and coordination of positions on international platforms. The successful partnership between the company "Kazatomprom" and the Swiss energy concern "Axpo Power", as well as the collaboration between the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan and the Swiss organization NAGRA in the field of radioactive waste management, was highlighted. These projects serve as clear examples of a high level of trust and stability in bilateral relations.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan informed the Swiss side about the implementation of Kazakhstan’s national nuclear energy development program and confirmed Astana’s interest in expanding cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
The discussion also covered potential collaboration in renewable energy, including the modernization of hydroelectric infrastructure. Key priority areas identified include improving energy efficiency, introducing advanced waste processing technologies, and developing circular economy principles.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen contacts between the sectoral organizations of the two countries to fully realize the potential for cooperation and exchange best practices in nuclear and "green" energy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.03.2026, 15:21 5006
Kazakh Energy Ministry says Tengiz oilfield resumes output
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's Tengiz oilfield has resumed crude oil production, the country’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
The Tengiz restarted production with output at up to 120,000 tons per day", - said the minister.
Akkenzhenov added the Commission’s work to identify the causes of the fire is nearing completion, and that the result is to be announced soon.
To note, a fire broke out at the Tengiz oilfield, leading to the evacuation of over 450 employees, earlier this year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.03.2026, 08:44 25936
Brent crude oil price exceeds $119 per barrel for first time since June 17, 2022
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
The price of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery exceeded 119 US dollars per barrel on London's ICE Exchange for the first time since June 17, 2022, according to trading data, Qazinform News Agency cites the TASS.
As of 5:30 a.m. Moscow time (2:30 a.m. GMT), oil was trading at $119.36 per barrel (up 28.77%).
By 5:35 a.m. Moscow time (2:35 a.m. GMT), the price of oil was at $117.8 per barrel (up 27.09%).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.03.2026, 12:00 51096
National Bank Keeps the Base Rate at 18%
Images | instagram/national_bank_of_kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The Monetary Policy Committee of the National Bank of Kazakhstan has decided to set the base rate at 18% with a corridor of +/- 1 percentage point. The decision is based on the forecast round results, updated assessments of key macroeconomic indicators and inflation risks balance, nationalbank.kz reports.
Annual inflation slowed down to 11.7% in February (12.2% in January) in line with forecast. Price growth is slowing across all inflation components. The food prices growth amounted to 12.7% (12.9%), non-food - 11.6% (11.7%), paid services - 10.8% (12%).
Disinflation is being supported by moderately tight monetary conditions, appreciation of the tenge, slowdown in unsecured consumer lending, reduction of excess liquidity through gradual increase of minimum reserve requirements and mirroring of gold purchases, comprehensive set of anti-inflationary measures implemented jointly with the Government. The moratorium on increase in prices for utilities and fuel contributes to the inflation decline as well. The impact of the VAT rate increase on inflation assessed limited.
At the same time, monthly inflation has accelerated and reached 1.1% in February 2026. The core inflation stood at 0.8%
Household inflation expectations one year ahead have decreased, but remain elevated and volatile (13.7% in January). February inflation expectations of professional market participants for 2026 have decreased to 10.0% (10.8% in January).
Global food prices continue to slow. Prices for dairy products and sugar continue to decline. Global prices increase has been recorded for cereals and vegetable oils.
Inflation remains elevated in Russia, the target is expected to be reached by 2027. The price growth in the European Union remains persistently low. In the United States the inflation is approaching its target under the US Federal Reserve calibrated policy.
Under the baseline scenario, in the first half of the year Brent oil prices are projected to be temporarily higher than previously assumed, amid persistently elevated prices associated with the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. Thereafter, oil prices are assumed to gradually decline to around USD 60 per barrel, based on the balance of global supply and demand. According to forecast, on average, it will amount to USD 66.3 per barrel in 2026 and stabilize at around USD 60 per barrel in the following years.
The inflation forecast for 2026 has been revised downward. Price growth is projected at 9.5-11.5% (previously 9.5-12.5%). Along with this, the National Bank expects the inflation to reach single-digit levels as a result of the implementation of joint actions by the Government and the National Bank, ensuring predictable fiscal and quasi-fiscal policies, as well as a reduction in the contribution of utilities and fuel prices to inflation growth. Inflation is projected to slow to 5.5%-7.5% by the end of 2027. By the end of 2028, it will be close to the 5% target.
Pro-inflationary risks have somewhat eased following the moderate price response to the VAT rate increase. Risks continue to be concentrated in domestic factors, including the effects of increases in regulated prices and elevated inflation expectations. The actual implementation of the planned budget consolidation in 2027-2028, as well as the scale and parameters of quasi-fiscal stimulus, also require attention. If transfers from the National Fund are not reduced as planned, the budget deficit does not decline, or quasi-fiscal stimulus expands without sufficient control, the disinflationary effect may weaken.
GDP growth forecast for 2026 remains in the range of 3.5-4.5%. A more balanced trajectory of economic activity in 2026 and further is expected due to the high base. Domestic demand is expected to slow amid fiscal consolidation and cooling consumer lending.
The National Bank will continue to assess the pace of inflation slowdown, the developments in domestic demand, the actual execution of fiscal consolidation measures, and the implementation quality of quasi-fiscal stimulus policies. The effectiveness of anti-inflationary measures will also be monitored jointly with the Government, along with developments in utility and fuel prices and the ongoing adaptation of households and businesses to the tax reform. Subject to a sustained slowdown in inflation and the absence of new pro-inflationary shocks, the possibility of the base rate cut will be considered from the second half of 2026. Under current conditions, the space for monetary policy easing has not yet developed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.03.2026, 10:55 58536
Activation of Economic Relations Discussed in Madrid
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Spain Danat Mussayev held talks with the Spanish Secretary of State for Trade and Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-Spain Intergovernmental Commission, Amparo López, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the results of trade and economic cooperation over the past year. They noted positive trends in the dynamics of bilateral engagement and highly appreciated the outcomes of the 11th session of the Intergovernmental Commission and the 8th meeting of the Business Council, was held in Madrid in March 2025.
The interlocutors discussed issues related to deepening cooperation in the fields of energy, construction materials industry, light industry, and agriculture, as well as the possibility of expanding the range of Kazakh products exported to Spain.
In this context, the importance of utilizing alternative logistics routes, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as organizing joint events, was emphasized.
A separate topic of the talks was the upcoming referendum on the draft new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. A. López was thoroughly informed about the key provisions of the draft aimed at strengthening institutional foundations, modernizing the political and economic system, and enhancing the stability of public administration.
The Secretary of State gave a positive assessment of these initiatives, noting their importance for Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue cooperation across the entire spectrum of the bilateral agenda.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
03.03.2026, 12:50 73321
8,900 km to Be Covered by Road Construction and Repair Works in 2026
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Chairman of the Management Board of National Company KazAvtoZhol Darhan Imanashev reported that, in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, measures are being implemented nationwide to improve the quality of highways and eliminate existing deficiencies, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, in 2025 a total of 8,800 km were covered by various types of road construction and repair works during the road construction season.
In the current year, repair works will cover 8,900 km of roads, including:
- construction and reconstruction projects totaling 3,400 km;
- capital repairs of 324 km;
- medium repairs of 5,200 km.
It was noted that particular attention will be paid to the development and restoration of 53 аварийно-опасных мостовых сооружений. To implement the planned tasks, procurement has begun for 10 million cubic meters of graded crushed stone, 210 thousand tons of bitumen, and 230 thousand cubic meters of reinforced concrete products.
During the road construction season, approximately 12,000 units of specialized machinery, more than 25,000 road workers, and 193 asphalt and concrete plants will be engaged.
In accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, new construction and reconstruction projects totaling 3,400 km are planned for implementation this year.
As of today, domestic companies have been selected as contractors for the Aktobe-Ulgaysyn project and the bypass roads of Kyzylorda and Saryagash. Construction and installation works will commence this month. Under the Center-West project, mobilization has been completed and preparatory works are underway," Darhan Imanashev, Chairman of the Management Board of KazAvtoZhol, noted.
With the support of the Government, international financial institutions together with the Development Bank of Kazakhstan are conducting tender procedures for the remaining projects (Karaganda-Zhezkazgan, Atyrau-Dossor, Kyzylorda-Saksaulsk, Beineu-Saksaulsk, Ulgaysyn-Saksaulsk).
The implementation of these projects provides for the use of domestic materials, engagement of local specialists, and the utilization of technogenic mineral formations.
As part of the development of border infrastructure, systematic work continues on the modernization of road checkpoints along the internal border of the Eurasian Economic Union.
In total, 37 checkpoints are scheduled for modernization by 2028.
Construction and installation works began last year at 14 checkpoints.
At five checkpoints, the construction of service areas for freight transport is planned. Preparatory works have commenced at the remaining 23 checkpoints.
Phased development of toll road infrastructure continues.
Currently, 26 toll road sections with a total length of 4,900 km are operational in the country.
This year, six new sections with a total length of 2,000 km are planned to be commissioned:
- Karaganda-Balkhash-Burylbaytal - 554.6 km;
- Burylbaytal-Kurty - 226.4 km;
- Aktobe-Kandyagash-Makat - 89 km;
- Taldykorgan-Oskemen - 773 km;
- Atyrau-Astrakhan - 277 km;
- Merke-Shu-Burylbaytal - 78 km.
It was also noted that a provision has been introduced to suspend toll collection on sections where defects are identified. At present, recorded defects amount to 1.1 million square meters across 14 sections totaling 477 km. Remedial works will be carried out with the start of the road construction season.
Additionally, following requests from road users, a provision is being introduced to extend the payment period for toll road usage from 7 to 30 days. Relevant amendments are currently under review by authorized bodies.
It should be noted that, following last year’s results, 87 billion tenge were collected from toll road usage, and these funds were fully allocated to the maintenance of toll sections (48 billion tenge in 2024).
Revenue from toll sections made it possible to:
- purchase 1,456 units of specialized machinery and equipment;
- conduct current repairs on 354,000 square meters of road surface;
- use 340,000 cubic meters of anti-icing materials.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
02.03.2026, 12:45 81401
Kazakhstan eyes coal production ramp-up to deliver new energy projects
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan seeks to meet the rising coal demand for its new energy projects by increasing mining capacity and upgrading the sector, Qazinform News Agency reports.
These issues were on the agenda of a meeting chaired by Vice Minister of Energy Yerlan Akbarov, with the participation of the country’s largest coal-mining companies.
The meeting took place as part of the implementation of the Head of State’s directives given at the 5th meeting of the National Qurultay, with a focus on a new national project for the development of coal-based power generation.
As noted by the Ministry of Energy, the project is aimed at strengthening the role of coal as a strategic resource for Kazakhstan, which has reserves exceeding 33 billion tons. The project involves expansion of generation capacity as well as comprehensive modernization of the sector - from attracting investment and upgrading fuel and logistics infrastructure to introducing environmental solutions and training personnel.
According to the ministry’s forecasts, the demand for thermal coal for new projects will exceed 19 million tons per year by 2032. This requires an accelerated increase in production capacity.
In particular, Bogatyr Komir LLP plans to increase coal production from 42.7 million tons in 2024 to 45.2 million tons by 2026, and to reach 56.5 million tons by 2032. By that time, the company intends to invest 360 billion tenge in the construction of new cyclic-flow technology facilities, the purchase of equipment, and the modernization of production capacities. At the same time, digital solutions are being introduced, including an MES system and freight flow optimization, which will enhance efficiency and safety in mining operations.
Shubarkol Komir JSC also announced plans to increase production. The company expects to raise output to 16.1 million tons by 2026. Its investment program for 2026-2032 is estimated at 95.5 billion tenge and provides for technical re-equipment, equipment upgrades worth 49.4 billion tenge, the implementation of the second phase of the Cyclic-flow overburden complex-2, and the introduction of digital technologies, including Hovermap 3D mapping systems and robotic dump trucks.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2026, 18:44 112451
Kazakhstan ready to create favorable conditions for Serbian entrepreneurs - Tokayev
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia held a press briefing for media representatives on Friday following the highest-level talks, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
We held detailed discussions on cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, energy, industry, agriculture, information technology, and artificial intelligence, as well as the cultural and humanitarian agenda. We have reached a series of concrete agreements. Particular attention was paid to expanding trade-economic and investment cooperation. Bilateral trade turnover is demonstrating growth. As of today, approximately 60 Serbian companies are operating successfully in Kazakhstan. Clearly, our economic capabilities provide room for even greater growth. We aim to expand trade volumes and implement promising, mutually beneficial investment projects. In my view, this must become a top priority for the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation," stated President Tokayev.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Aleksandar Vučić’s delegation included major Serbian entrepreneurs who participated in the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Council meeting.
The necessity of strengthening ties between the two countries' business communities has been emphasized. Overall, Kazakhstan is ready to create favorable conditions for Serbian entrepreneurs. We also specifically discussed the expansion of transport and logistics links. Last year, the launch of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade marked a significant step toward deepening bilateral cooperation. During the talks, we also reviewed opportunities to effectively use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and to launch new logistics routes. Another topic of discussion was infrastructural interaction. Relevant ministries and operators have been entrusted with defining specific formats for collaboration. Special emphasis is being placed on energy and industry. We agreed to join efforts in the extraction and advanced processing of critical raw materials to develop high-tech industrial sectors," the President concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
11.03.2026, 10:12Switzerland to Present Environmental Innovations at Regional Ecological Summit in Astana 11.03.2026, 14:1222321Tourism Opportunities of Kazakhstan Discussed in Seoul 11.03.2026, 14:4621896Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Discuss Ways to Strengthen Trade Ties Amid the Regional Situation 11.03.2026, 16:4521466Draft of Kazakhstan’s New Constitution Presented to Leading Turkish Media Holdings 11.03.2026, 18:1220571Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia to observe the referendum 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations163456Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law161581Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law 06.03.2026, 20:27161271Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation 06.03.2026, 12:12130181Meeting with the Head of the International Finance Corporation in Kazakhstan Hold in Astana 07.03.2026, 16:54126731Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Egypt Discuss Regional Situation 12.02.2026, 17:10165636Road accident in Zhambyl region leaves one dead, one injured 06.03.2026, 15:17Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations163456Astana and Bangkok Discuss a New Phase of Cooperation during the First Round of Political Consultations 06.03.2026, 21:24Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law161581Kazakhstan and the International Committee of the Red Cross Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation on Issues of International Humanitarian Law 06.03.2026, 20:27161271Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discuss Regional Situation 26.02.2026, 22:19153616Snow leopard cubs spotted in Almaty wildlife sanctuary