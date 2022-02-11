Система Orphus

Russian companies are among top 5 leading investors in Kazakh economy - Tokayev

10.02.2022, 21:45 1486
Russian companies are among the top five leading investors in the Kazakh economy, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Given the huge potential of mutual cooperation mutual desire to strengthen political, economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian ties has been confirmed," said Tokayev during a joint statement for media reps following the talks.

 
According to the Kazakh Head of State, the sides agreed to maintain the positive trend in mutual trade.
 

It is true that despite the quarantine measures the highest result in trade was reached last year - $21bn. Russian companies are among the top five leading investors in the Kazakh economy. The total amount of investment succeeded $17bn," said the Kazakh President.

 
Notably, today, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held high-level talks considering the prospects for the development of multifaceted strategic partnership between the countries in Moscow.
 
Information about accounts of Kazakhstanis in the USA will be available

10.02.2022, 12:10 1291
The Senate at the plenary session ratified the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the United States of America on the improvement of international tax discipline, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
As noted earlier, all foreign financial institutions that do international business with US financial institutions are required by law to report US taxpayer account information.
 
The document affects the activities of financial institutions, including credit institutions, insurance, brokerage and other similar companies. If one does not join this regime, 30% of the transfer amount may be withheld from international bank transfers if the recipient of the payment is a US taxable person, and the funds transferred are income related to investments in the US.
 
Financial institutions that have acceded to the Agreement will be required to identify and disclose information about all US individuals and legal entities that have opened accounts in Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakhstan takes lead in food supplies to Uzbekistan

10.02.2022, 11:48 1806
Kazakhstan takes the lead in food supplies to Uzbekistan according to the results of the current year, Kazinform reports.
 
As the Uzbek State Statistics Committee reports, last year food imports came generally from the countries such as Kazakhstan (34.1%), Russia (27.3%), Brazil (11.2%), Belarus (3.6%), and Ukraine (2.25%).
 
Food imports from Kazakhstan in 2020 hit USD 867.3 mln against USD 996.5 mln in 2021. The share of Kazakhstan in food imports of Uzbekistan reached 34.1%, it said in a statement.
 
Mainly demand falls on Kazakhstani crops up 65.1% of total amount of imports, flour (9.3%) and vegetable oil (8%).
 
Alikhan Smailov to head board of directors at Baiterek Holding

09.02.2022, 16:02 4526
The new board of directors of the Baiterek National Managing Holding has been elected, Kazinform cites its press service.
 
Alikhan Smailov is appointed the chairman of the board of directors, Kazakh PM; Roman Sklyar is the member of the board of directors, 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan; Timur Suleemenov is the member of the board of directors, 1st Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan; Alibek Kuantyrov is the member of the board of directors, National Economy Minister; Kairbek Uskenbayev is the member of the board of directors, Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister; Yerulan Zhamaubayev is the member of the board of directors, Finance Minister; Yerbol Karashukeyev is the member of the board of directors, Agriculture Minister; Klaus Mangold is the member of the board of directors, independent director; Thomas Mirow is the member of the board of directors, independent director; Philip Yeo is the member of the board of directors, independent director.
 
The board consists of 10 directors, 3 of them are independent. The board members are elected by the only shareholder.
 
Mining tax set to be raised in Kazakhstan

08.02.2022, 15:39 7821
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to raise the mining tax in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During the extended session of the Kazakh Government, Kazakh President Tokayev stated the importance of detecting all mining farms, checking tax and customs issues, studying in detail agreements based on which technical specs were obtained as well as other aspects of their operations. He wanted the implementation of the tasks to be reported before March 15.
 

I once again draw the attention to the fact that the State is not against "white" mining but those that are willing to work in the sphere must have the license, get electricity at adequate rates, declare revenues and pay taxes, launch "green" energy projects. The mining tax is also to be raised as the current rate - 1 tenge per kilowatt of power - is very low. I instruct the Government the tax to be raised multiple times in the shortest term," said the President.

 
In this regard, the Head of State charged to develop a full package of decisions to regulate and develop digital mining.
 
Tokayev responded to criticism over construction of nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan

08.02.2022, 15:02 7641
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev responded to criticism over the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan at an expanded government meeting, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 

I do not understand why responsible persons diplomatically evade answering the question about the construction of a nuclear power plant. It must be said frankly - without clean nuclear energy we will lose the entire economy, not to mention investments, we will lose regional leadership. We desperately need electricity, and clean nuclear electricity in particular," the President said.

 
He added that the authorities should not be led by populists who do not understand economic realities.
 
The head of state recommends officials to professionally explain to the population the importance of nuclear energy.
 
Raw, traded gas prices to be fixed in Kazakhstan until 2024

08.02.2022, 12:16 7931
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov vowed Tuesday that Kazakhstan's domestic market will be provided with additional liquefied petroleum gas, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
In his remarks at the extended session of the Government Prime Minister Smailov said the country's domestic market will be provided with additional 150,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas.
 
In addition, Premier Smailov said prices on raw gas and traded gas will be fixed until 1 January 2024 at the level of December 2021.
 
The head of the Kazakh Government noted that production of food staples for domestic market will be stepped up in order to avoid shortages.
 
According to Smailov, the Government will continue to assume preventive measures against religious extremism in the Internet realm, especially among youth.
 
It will also implement educational and social projects to popularize the state language and promote patriotism.
 
Recall that the extended session of the Government under the chairmanship of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is underway in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.
 
At the session the Head of State revealed that Kazakhstan's economy demonstrated a growth of 4% following results of 2021.
 
A two-year ban on public procurement of a number of foreign goods introduced in Kazakhstan

07.02.2022, 12:30 10276

Kazakhstan is introducing a two-year ban on public procurement of cars and some other goods of foreign origin, Kazpravda.kz reports.

The Government of Kazakhstan adopted a resolution dated February 2, 2022 "On some issues of establishing an exemption from the national regime".

The list of goods originating from foreign countries subject to withdrawal from the national regime includes:

- buses, cars and trucks;

- special equipment, combines, tractors, truck tractors;

- elevators, travolators, escalators and moving walkways;

- meters for the supply or production of gas, liquid or electricity, including calibrating ones: electricity meters for alternating current, multi-phase, single-phase; gas meters;

- complete transformer substations with integration, digital relay protection and digital control.

At the same time, hosiery, felted footwear, as well as wooden and metal office furniture are excluded from the list of foreign goods subject to withdrawal from the national regime.

The amendments will come into effect on February 15, 2022.

Alikhan Smailov discusses Karachaganak project extension with Chevron reps

04.02.2022, 14:33 16991
Alikhan Smailov discusses Karachaganak project extension with Chevron reps
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov held talks with Chevron Executive Vice President for Upstream Division James Johnson, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

The meeting discussed the issues of implementing the future extension project and Tengizchevroil wellhead pressure management project as well as prospects for the development of the Karachaganak project and increasing the capacity of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

It is essential to ensure the timely launch of all projects being implemented. It is important to carry out quality monitoring of lay-offs and employment," said Smailov.


The PM underlined that the Kazakh Government pays special attention to the development of the Tengiz oilfield and is committed to the further development of long-term cooperation with Chevron. In his turn, Mr. Johnson thanked the Kazakh Government for ensuring a favourable investment climate and dealing with the issues emerging while implementing the projects in the oil and gas sector.

Once the future extension project is completed by the end of 2023 it will be possible to increase the production volume to 12mln tons per year. The issue of supplying Tengizchevroil's commodities to the two large gas-chemical projects for polypropylene production in Atyrau region is considered.

In October 2021 the Kazakh Energy Ministry and Chevron signed the memorandum of mutual understanding to create a Direct Investment Fund in Kazakhstan with the amount of $248.5mln. The funds are planned to be spent to develop the economy and local content through investing in Kazakh enterprises in production of goods, performance of work, and rendering of services in the oil and gas sector, environmental protection, as well as information and digital technology.

 
