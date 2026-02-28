27.02.2026, 16:14 8661
Serbia interested in expanding presence of Kazakhstani companies in joint projects
Images
At today’s extended-attendance talks, President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić thanked President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and confirmed Belgrade’s readiness for further strengthening of multifaceted cooperation with Astana, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President expressed interest in expanding the participation of Kazakhstani companies in joint projects, first of all, in the construction sector.
He said Serbia is ready to develop projects proposed by Kazakhstan, which may become flagship projects not only for Serbia but also for the entire region in this part of Europe.
The issue of granting Kazakhstan’s SCAT airline the fifth freedom rights in Serbian airspace was raised, with hopes for a mutually beneficial resolution. He also said Serbia is ready to welcome Kazakhstani investors and construction firms, which will help improve the investment attractiveness of Serbia and contribute to the development of mutual cultural and tourism ties. He also pledged to apply the best efforts to support Serbian entrepreneurs who wish to invest in Kazakhstan.
The Serbian leader emphasized significant potential for building cooperation in defense, AI and data centers. He also praised achievements in Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development, regarding them as a symbol of progress for the world.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2026, 18:44
Kazakhstan ready to create favorable conditions for Serbian entrepreneurs - Tokayev
Images
Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia held a press briefing for media representatives on Friday following the highest-level talks, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
We held detailed discussions on cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, energy, industry, agriculture, information technology, and artificial intelligence, as well as the cultural and humanitarian agenda. We have reached a series of concrete agreements. Particular attention was paid to expanding trade-economic and investment cooperation. Bilateral trade turnover is demonstrating growth. As of today, approximately 60 Serbian companies are operating successfully in Kazakhstan. Clearly, our economic capabilities provide room for even greater growth. We aim to expand trade volumes and implement promising, mutually beneficial investment projects. In my view, this must become a top priority for the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation," stated President Tokayev.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Aleksandar Vučić’s delegation included major Serbian entrepreneurs who participated in the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Council meeting.
The necessity of strengthening ties between the two countries' business communities has been emphasized. Overall, Kazakhstan is ready to create favorable conditions for Serbian entrepreneurs. We also specifically discussed the expansion of transport and logistics links. Last year, the launch of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade marked a significant step toward deepening bilateral cooperation. During the talks, we also reviewed opportunities to effectively use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and to launch new logistics routes. Another topic of discussion was infrastructural interaction. Relevant ministries and operators have been entrusted with defining specific formats for collaboration. Special emphasis is being placed on energy and industry. We agreed to join efforts in the extraction and advanced processing of critical raw materials to develop high-tech industrial sectors," the President concluded.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2026, 15:41
UK strikes critical minerals deal with Kazakhstan
Images
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will announce a critical minerals deal with Kazakhstan on Thursday as the West scrambles to diversify its supply chains away from China, politico.eu reports.
Britain’s top diplomat will host foreign ministers from the five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan - at Lancaster House in London.
Cooper will unveil the critical minerals deal with Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, alongside pacts with the other countries covering carbon capture and higher education.
Central Asia is an important region with huge potential to boost economic growth," Cooper told POLITICO in a statement. "These agreements deliver for British businesses, strengthen economic security and are a clear demonstration of U.K. support for the independence of the Central Asian states."
The new plan of action will diversify U.K. supply chains by supporting British investment in critical minerals in Kazakhstan. The MoU was signed by Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister for Industry Olzhas Saparbekov and Trade Minister Chris Bryant.
Global demand for critical raw materials is rising rapidly, driven by clean energy technologies, advanced manufacturing and defence industries," Kosherbayev wrote in a recent op-ed. Kazakhstan, he noted, produces 22 of the 36 minerals identified in the U.K.’s Critical Minerals Strategy last November, including uranium, titanium, silicon and rhenium.
Kazakhstan is a global critical minerals powerhouse, supplying over 40 percent of the world's uranium and leading in titanium production. It is a top‑ten copper and zinc exporter.
Early this month, U.K. Foreign Minister Seema Malhotra was in Washington for a key meeting of 50 nations to diversify critical mineral supply chains away from China. The U.K. set out a Critical Minerals Strategy last November to ensure that by 2035 no more than 60 percent of Britain’s supply of any one critical mineral comes from a single country.
In further efforts to support the economic security and independence of the Central Asia republics, Cooper will also announce a new agreement on U.K. education cooperation with Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, alongside a second campus for Coventry University in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and a new AI center at Cardiff University’s campus in Astana.
She will also unveil a deal for British start-up Valor Carbon and the Government of Kyrgyzstan to develop carbon capture projects and a £100 million deal to plant 25,000 hectares of forest.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.02.2026, 10:12
Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom Deepen Economic Cooperation in Priority Sectors
Images
As part of his visit to London, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with the UK’s Acting Minister of State for Business and Trade and Co-Chair of the UK-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Chris Bryant, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
As Co-Chair of the Kazakhstan-UK Intergovernmental Commission, you play an important role in advancing our multifaceted partnership. We believe that through this mechanism we will be able to achieve further practical outcomes. By expanding innovative partnerships in priority sectors, including critical minerals, nuclear energy, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, our countries can lay the foundation for long-term mutually beneficial cooperation," said Minister Kosherbayev, during the meeting.
Both sides welcomed the positive momentum in political dialogue and the sharp growth in bilateral trade, which reached 1.6 billion US dollars last year - an 84% increase. Particular attention was given to the strong performance of British investment in Kazakhstan, where more than 500 UK-affiliated companies are currently operating. These include major projects in priority sectors such as critical minerals, green energy, digital technologies and artificial intelligence.
In the energy sector, thesides confirmed the continued stability of Kazakh oil supplies to Europe and discussed opportunities to expand cooperation with British companies.
Minister Kosherbayev underscored the strategic importance of developing the critical minerals sector and highlighted successful joint projects with UK companies, including Rio Tinto and Maritime House. Under the recently signed Roadmap on Critical Minerals, the two sides agreed to intensify cooperation in the extraction and processing of rare earth elements.
A particular attention was paid to the United Kingdom’s Critical Minerals Strategy published last year, in which Kazakhstan is presented as a case study of an effective and long-term partnership.Of the 36 minerals designated as strategically important by the UK, 22 are already produced in Kazakhstan - including uranium, titanium, silicon and rhenium. This underlines Kazakhstan’s role as a key partner in strengthening resilient and diversified supply chains.
The interlocutors agreed that cooperation in this field is moving into a practical phase. The focus is shifting beyond extraction toward value creation - including processing and refining, recovery of associated components, development of specialised services, establishment of modern recycling capacity, and transparent financial mechanisms to support investment projects.
A separate segment of the talks focused on cooperation in education. In particular, the opening of a new campus of Coventry University in Almaty and plans to expand the presence of Heriot-Watt University in Kazakhstan were discussed. Minister Kosherbayev highlighted the success of dual-degree programmes, student exchanges and internships, as well as the publication of the first Oxford Kazakh dictionary and the launch of Kazakh language courses at Oxford University.
The parties also discussed the prospects for digital and technological partnership, including cooperation with OneWeb and the development of collaboration in the field of artificial intelligence. In healthcare, Kazakhstan noted the valuable contribution of British experts and companies to the modernization of its national healthcare system.
Concluding the meeting, Acting Minister Bryant reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to further strengthening its strategic partnership with Kazakhstan, expanding practical cooperation and deepening intergovernmental dialogue to deliver tangible results in the economy, science and technology.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.02.2026, 12:44
Kazakhstan to raise share of processed farm products to 70%
Images
By the end of 2025, the share of processed agricultural products in the country across key categories - meat, milk, oilseeds, corn, rice, and buckwheat - reached 64%, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Food production volumes totaled 3.9 trillion tenge, which is 8.1% more compared to the previous year. Exports of processed products rose by 35.3% reaching 3.6 billion US dollars.
The figures were announced at an extended meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture on the results of the country’s agro-industrial sector development in 2025 and priorities for 2026.
Those attending the meeting were the representatives of the President’s Executive Office, Government, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, vice ministers, business and NGO leaders, regional deputy governors, and territorial divisions of the ministry.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov emphasized that the strategic goal set by the Head of State is to raise the share of processed agricultural products to 70%.
In 2025, the share of processed products - meat, milk, oilseeds, cord, rice, and buckwheat - reached 64%. In 2026, the target is 70%. Food production amounted to 3.9 trillion tenge, up 8.1%. Exports grew by 35.3% and made 3.6 billion US dollars," he reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2026, 19:20
Kazakhstan and South Korea Expand Cooperation in Transport, Logistics and Infrastructure
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, held a meeting with the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of Korea, Kim Yun-duk, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for further expanding cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics and infrastructure.
Particular attention was paid to the Alatau Smart City project as one of the priority areas of mutual interest. The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to facilitate the participation of Korean companies in the implementation of modern urban and infrastructure projects.
The parties also emphasized the importance of further developing cooperation in civil aviation, including the expansion of direct air connections. Currently, 11 direct flights operate between Kazakhstan and Korea, while mutual tourist exchange increased by 20% in 2025.
In addition, the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) and further deepening cooperation in transport and logistics projects aimed at strengthening transit potential and expanding trade and economic ties were discussed.
Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to maintain active contacts in preparation for upcoming visits and to continue joint work on advancing projects of mutual interest.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.02.2026, 13:58
Tokayev Holds Meeting with the Leadership of Power International Holding
Images
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Moutaz Al-Khayyat, Board Chairman of Power International Holding (PIH), and Ramez Al-Khayyat, Board Vice-Chairman & President, at the Akorda. During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects in the energy and telecommunications sectors, , akorda.kz reports.
The Head of State emphasized that large-scale gas projects in processing, transportation and energy production constitute a key pillar of Kazakh-Qatari investment cooperation and make a significant contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan’s energy security.
The President was informed about PIH’s plans to expand its presence in the telecommunications market as part of the transaction to acquire Mobile Telecom Service (Tele2). Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the company’s participation would contribute to the modernization of telecommunications infrastructure, improvement of service quality and greater accessibility for citizens.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding cooperation and implementing promising investment projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2026, 15:10
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to double cargo transit
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are synchronizing the work of border railway hubs to double the volume of freight transit, Qazinform News Agency cites the Transport Ministry.
The joint delegation from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visited strategic border junctions, Saryagash and Syrdarya, which will serve as anchor points for expanding capacity.
The target is to increase freight traffic to 60 million tons.
The delegation consisted of railway administrators, Border Service, State Revenue Committee, and agricultural specialists responsible for phytosanitary and veterinary control.
Infrastructure upgrades will eliminate bottlenecks, improve efficiency, and double freight transit.
It is planned to increase from 36 to 40 train pairs per day at Saryagash junction, up to 10 train pairs per day at Oasis junction.
After completion of the Darbaza-Maktaral section, throughput at Syrdarya junction will also reach 10 train pairs per day.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.02.2026, 13:10
Water Consumption Limits Approved in Kazakhstan to Ensure a Stable Vegetation Period
Images
At the Government session, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reported on water availability forecasts and measures being taken in preparation for the upcoming vegetation period, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, based on calculations using the Talsim-NG hydrological model, below-average water availability is expected in the Syr Darya and Talas river basins. The current year’s conditions are shaped by the dry year of 2025, when most moisture reserves accumulated in mid-mountain areas, while volumes in high-mountain zones remained below normal.
It was emphasized that the 2026 vegetation period in the southern regions may involve risks, particularly in the Aral-Syr Darya and Shu-Talas basins. In this regard, regional administrations must strictly adhere to water withdrawal limits and restrict the cultivation of water-intensive crops. Specifically, in Turkistan Region, it is proposed to exclude rice cultivation along the Dostyk Canal, limit it to 3.5 thousand hectares along the Kyzylkum Canal, and in Kyzylorda Region restrict it to no more than 70 thousand hectares.
The volume of the Toktogul Reservoir currently stands at 7,610 million cubic meters, which is 1.5 cubic kilometers lower than last year. The Shardara Reservoir has been switched to an accumulation mode, which, if schedules are maintained, will allow approximately 1.3 cubic kilometers of water to be supplied to Kyzylorda Region. In the Shu-Talas basin, the current volume of the Kirov Reservoir is 314 million cubic meters - one and a half times lower than last year’s level. By April 1, its volume is expected to reach 400-410 million cubic meters, which will ensure only 285 million cubic meters of water intake for Kazakhstan, compared to the minimum requirement of 400 million cubic meters to irrigate 82.7 thousand hectares of land in Zhambyl Region.
As of February 18, 23.4 billion cubic meters of water have been accumulated in reservoirs in the southern regions. Although this is 759 million cubic meters less than last year, operational measures taken have increased the accumulation rate by 1.5 billion cubic meters over the past two months. Particular concern is caused by facilities supplied from internal sources, such as the Bogen and Badam reservoirs in Turkistan Region, as well as several reservoirs in Zhambyl Region, where levels are significantly below last year’s figures.
To minimize risks, in 2025 Kazvodkhoz branches carried out mechanized cleaning of 1,840 kilometers of irrigation canals, significantly exceeding previous years’ pace. This year, it is planned to repair 394 hydraulic structures and clean more than 2,200 kilometers of canals. To support these works, 576 units of specialized equipment were purchased in 2025.
In addition, construction of the Karakuys and Baidibek-Ata reservoirs in Turkistan Region is nearing completion. Furthermore, with attracted investments, construction of three new reservoirs and reconstruction of two existing ones will begin.
As part of efforts to combat inefficient water use, the Ministry, together with the Prosecutor General’s Office, has adopted a Roadmap to eliminate the "black market" for water. Since the beginning of this year, a transition to electronic contracts for water supply has been underway, eliminating the human factor and ensuring accurate accounting of water consumption.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
