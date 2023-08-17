16.08.2023, 09:32 6146
Serik Zhumangarin offers Huawei to develop IT infrastructure and digitalization in Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
Serik Zhumangarin visited the Huawei office later that day. In the demonstration hall of the company's office, the Kazakhstan delegation was presented digital solutions and results of AI implementation in the management of transportation, infrastructure of cities with millions of inhabitants, in the process of the full production cycle of the oil industry, from upstream to downstream, in coal mining, mining industry, port infrastructure and other industries, primeminister.kz reports.
For example, Smart City Intelligent Operation Center allows to form a citizen's application to the authorized body of the government in 30 minutes, and the execution of the application takes up to 24 hours. Smart Port has replaced the hard labor of container loading in Tianjin Port with remote control and monitoring. In coal mines, with Coal Sheater Remote Control based on 5G+AI technology, work processes are fully controlled from the surface. As Huawei said, "our miners are sitting in suits in their offices mining coal."
In a meeting with the senior vice president, president of the external communications department of Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Wang Jianfeng, Serik Zhumangarin discussed the latest trends in digitalization and opportunities for cooperation to develop Kazakhstan's digital ecosystem.
There are not many companies in the world that are considered legendary. At one time I was at Nokia, and now I am at Huawei. The huge leap that Huawei has made in recent years is a reflection of the huge leap that China itself has made. And we are very keen for the company to share its experience in digitalization, we see great potential in cooperation to develop our digital ecosystem. This year, Huawei Technologies and the national company of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy signed a letter of intent on the digitalization of the railway network in Kazakhstan using new technologies. I am confident that this cooperation will have a positive impact on the development of trade and transportation connectivity in Kazakhstan and will lay the foundation for making Kazakhstan a digital hub for Central Asia. We will consider any proposals regarding Kazakhstan," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
For his part, Wang Jianfeng expressed his gratitude for the arrival of the Kazakh delegation to the Huawei office. Representatives of the company presented their vision of digital development of Kazakhstan "Path to Digital Kazakhstan and Eurasian Hub". Huawei, celebrating 25 years of operation in Kazakhstan, said it will continue to work as a reliable and trusted long-term partner, contributing to the sustainable development of Kazakhstan as a regional digital hub.
We are interested in the possibility of localizing the production of Huawei technologies in Kazakhstan, this would facilitate the transfer of knowledge and experience and stimulate the growth of the local economy. We are open to any proposals from Huawei to develop and implement innovative solutions that contribute to the development of our industries. We invite Huawei to consider opportunities to introduce innovative solutions in the educational and medical spheres of Kazakhstan, which will help improve the quality of services and standard of living of our citizens. We aim to establish a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership with Huawei, based on the principles of mutual trust, innovation and mutual benefit for both parties," Serik Zhumangarin suggested.
For reference:
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, established in 1987 in China, is a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure, green energy solutions, cloud computing and smart devices. Huawei has more than 120,000 active patents worldwide, more than 700 realized smart city projects, cooperation with more than 35,000 partners worldwide. 267 Fortune Global 500 companies have chosen Huawei as their digital transformation partner. Huawei's digital energy solutions have helped generate 695.1 billion kW of green energy and conserve 19.5 billion kW of electricity, which is equal to reducing 340 million tons of CO2 and planting 470 million trees. The company is currently ranked 49th on the Global Fortune 500 list.
16.08.2023, 10:38 6016
China's largest marketplace is interested in promoting Kazakhstani goods
How Kazakh exporters can find international buyers and make successful sales on the marketplace Alibaba.com ? Representatives of China's largest online trading platform and its service partners told about this on the QazTrade platform, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In Kazakhstan, the entry of small and medium-sized businesses to the international B2B marketplace has become possible since 2020. Such a service is provided at the expense of the state as a measure of support for domestic export-oriented producers.
Asel Egemberdieva, Deputy Director General of the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center, said at a meeting with entrepreneurs, more than 200 companies have received the status of "Gold Supplier" in three years. During this time, they have implemented many successful cases.
Why does state support turn out to be "golden" accounts? Because, firstly, we select verified companies. Secondly, not every company, and, in particular, small businesses, are ready to pay about 3 thousand dollars for a premium account. In order to stimulate exports and increase Kazakhstani companies on the international platform, the state provides such support", - Asel Egemberdieva explained.
Chris Zou, Vice President for Strategic Development of Alibaba Group, and Daniel Zhou, Senior Business Manager for Central Asia, spoke about the opportunities of the global trading platform at a meeting with business.
Today on the marketplace Alibaba.com there are 230 thousand "gold" suppliers from 40 industries from around the world, 5,900 subcategories and more than 200 million products. More than 400 thousand customer requests are placed on the platform every day.
The USA, Brazil, Australia, and the United Kingdom are the leaders among the largest consumer countries of the marketplace.
According to Chris Zou, the most popular products are food and beverages, agricultural products, beauty and health products, clothing. Most of them are able to supply Kazakhstani enterprises and companies from neighboring countries of the region. If earlier Alibaba.com If I was interested in suppliers from Vietnam and the USA, then this year the platform decided to focus on Kazakhstan.
We have seen a lot of business activity, both among sellers and buyers in terms of the number of requests that are sent to the address of Kazakh products, - the representative of Alibaba Group shared the data. - Now we are conducting research on which categories of goods have a greater export orientation, we are exploring their potential, together with QazTrade we are identifying companies that can be successful on the site. Based on the collected information, we will develop a new development strategy and action plan".
What kind of goods should Kazakhstani manufacturers bet on? Daniel Zhou recommends paying attention to trend No. 1 - snacks and confectionery, the next group is nuts and seeds. A lot of requests come for dried fruits and canned products, halal meat is also in demand on the platform.
Confectionery products are very popular, people are looking for them, they want to buy. Such an interesting fact, the trend for eco-products is observed in Bangalore and Pakistan, and the population there is quite large", - said Daniel Zhou.
As for potential sales markets, Kazakh exporters most often make transactions through an online platform with partners from neighboring countries: Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan. There are a lot of buyers from Eastern Europe on the site. A large number of completed sales to these countries is explained by well-structured and understandable logistics.
Along with the premium status, Kazakhstani enterprises get access to marketplace tools (advertising, online translators, public inquiry service) and analytics. On the trading platform page, buyers can see the seller's online store, where information about the product, company, catalog with product names is posted.
But getting a "golden" account is only half the battle. Establishing effective work with potential partners and success in sales largely depends on the efforts of the businessmen themselves.
The most result-oriented entrepreneurs conduct monitoring within the company, assign a responsible manager who speaks English to work on the platform, collect a database of contacts, interact with service partners. QazTrade, for its part, provides exporters with the opportunity to learn the nuances of e-commerce, and also provides consulting services", - Asel Egemberdieva concluded.
JSC "Center for the Development of Trade Policy "QazTrade" provides measures of state support to small and medium-sized businesses to reimburse part of the costs of exporting processed goods, marketing of Kazakhstan's non-primary products, contributes to increasing the export potential of Kazakhstan. The sole shareholder of "QazTrade" is the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
16.08.2023, 08:28 6256
Kazakhstan economy growth for 7 months amounted to 4.8%
Images | Depositphotos
The results of socio-economic development of the country and the execution of the national budget for Jan-July were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, primeminister.kz reports.
Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov reported that during the reporting period the growth rate of Kazakhstan's economy amounted to 4.8%. In particular, in the real sector it reached 4.6%, and in services amounted to 4.7%. In all major industries are positive dynamics, with the best indicators demonstrate construction, trade, as well as information and communication.
The growth rate of investments in fixed assets amounted to 12.4%. Their inflow increased in such spheres as transportation and warehousing by 58%, education by 24.3%, trade by 22.6%, agriculture by 21.3%, industry by 9%, including mining by 8.4%.
In Jan-June, foreign trade turnover increased by 4.3% to $67.2 billion. Exports totaled $38 billion, including exports of processed goods - $12.1 billion. Imports of goods reached $29.3 billion. In general, the positive trade balance of the republic is at the level of $8.7 billion.
According to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev, during the reporting period the state budget received 10.4 trillion tenge of revenues (the plan was fulfilled by 98.2%). In particular, the republican budget was replenished by 6.8 trillion tenge, local budgets by 3.5 trillion tenge. At the same time, state budget expenditures were executed by 98.8%, republican budget by 99.3%, local budgets by 98.8%.
The Prime Minister emphasized that according to the results of the past 7 months a significant contribution to the positive dynamics of economic development of Kazakhstan was made by the real sector. Thus, in the manufacturing industry, where growth amounted to 3%, food production increased by 4.5% and beverages by 6.4%. In the light industry growth of 21% is provided by increasing the output of textiles by more than 37%.
At the same time, the production of plastic and finished metal products increased by 8%, chemical industry products by 4.1%. In the machine-building industry, the positive dynamics of 29% was ensured by the growth of production of automobile manufacturing by 43%, electrical equipment by almost 34.5%, locomotives and railcars by 30%.
In addition, in the reporting period, furniture production increased by 15%, the construction industry shows a steady growth of 12% (8.5 million square meters of housing put into operation), trade grew by almost 10%, communication and transport by more than 8% and 7%, respectively.
In general, according to the results of 7 months on all major macro-indicators growth is observed in Abay region, Akmola region, West Kazakhstan region, Kostanay region, North Kazakhstan region and Almaty city. The lowest indicators are observed in Atyrau region, Almaty region and Ulytau region.
Responsible government agencies and regional akimats should strengthen work on achieving target macroeconomic indicators," Alikhan Smailov pointed out.
He reminded that at the enlarged the Head of Government session the Head of State instructed to ensure annual economic growth in the medium term at the level of 6%.
It is required to take effective systemic measures to stimulate economic growth. Here we need to strengthen work on diversification of the economy, further development of own production, increase in investment and creation of new jobs," Prime Minister said.
According to him, curbing price growth also remains a priority task for the Government. Inflation in the country has been progressively slowing down since February this year. Thanks to the measures taken it has been reduced to 14%.
At the same time, we have a task to reduce the inflation rate by 2 times by the end of the year compared to last year. Given that the main contribution to inflation continues to be made by food products, it is necessary to take timely preventive measures. All necessary tools for this purpose are available. They are reflected in the set of measures to control and reduce inflation," Prime Minister said.
The Head of Government emphasized that it was also necessary to intensify work to reduce the share of the state in the economy. Thus, activities within the framework of the Comprehensive Privatization Plan should be implemented strictly in accordance with the roadmaps. At the same time, special attention should be paid to ensuring transparency of the privatization process.
In conclusion, Prime Minister emphasized the importance of timely implementation of the Comprehensive Plan to counteract the shadow economy for the next 3 years and activities, the financing of which is provided for by the budget.
15.08.2023, 17:45 11751
AD Ports Group Signs Heads of Terms Agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP for Grain Terminal in Kuryk Port Kazakhstan
AD Ports Group, the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics, and industry, has signed a Heads of Terms (HoT) agreement with SEMURG INVEST LLP (Semurg), the owner and developer of Sarzha Mutifunctional Marine Terminal in Kuryk Port, to potentially invest in the grain terminal located at Kuryk Port in Kazakhstan, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development reports.
Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies would form a joint venture to invest, operate, and develop Sarzha terminal into a multipurpose terminal.
The Heads of Terms agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Zayed Al-Shamsi, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group, and Nurzhan Marabayev, General Director of Semurg in the presence of Marat Karabayev, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan, Almas Aidarov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Center.
As noted by Almas Aidarov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "The UAE is an important trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. As of the first quarter of 2023, direct foreign investments from the UAE to Kazakhstan amounted to $209.7 million (a growth of 2.5 times compared to the same period of 2022, which was $83.1 million). From 2005 to the first quarter of 2023, investments totaling $3.38 billion have been attracted. As of August 1, 2023, there are 250 companies with Arab capital operating in Kazakhstan".
Abdulaziz Zayed Al-Shamsi, Regional CEO, AD Ports Group, said "This project would be of significant strategic importance, particularly in the context of the Transcaspian International Transport Route (TITR). Forming a joint venture with Semurg would be a key milestone in our Middle Corridor strategy."
He added, "This strategic move would come at a critical juncture, emphasising our Group's commitment to expanding our presence in Central Asia."
Nurzhan Marabayev, General Director, SEMURG INVEST LLP, said "Caspian Sea ports have emerged as pivotal hubs within the fast-growing global logistics supply chain. The cooperation between our two companies would bring new impulse to the ports development in Kazakhstan considering AD Ports Group’s experience and expertise."
This Heads of Terms agreement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Industry & Infrastructural Development in January 2023 for strategic cooperation in the development of a marine fleet and coastal infrastructure in the Caspian and Black seas. The MoU was signed in the presence of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as one of the world’s premier facilitators of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.
Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometers of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.
Semurg Invest LLP is the owner and developer of Multifunctional Marine Terminal Sarzha in Kuryk port. The project is included in the Concept of the development of the transport and logistics potential of the Republic of Kazakhstan until 2030 and plays a significant role in the development of the Middle Corridor and diversification of export routes. The project includes several terminals such as Grain Terminal, Universal Cargo Terminal, Liquid Bulk Terminal, General Cargo Terminal, and Transport and Logistics Center. The total planned transshipment capacity of the project is 10 mln. tons per year.
15.08.2023, 15:17 12371
180.1 thousand units of motor vehicles were registered in June
Images | Depositphotos
In June2023, 180.1thousand units of motor vehicles were registered, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the indicator increased by 1.8 times, including passenger cars -1.7times,buses -2.3times and trucks 2.1 times, Bureau of National Statistics reports.
Thus, as of Jule1, 2023, the number of registered vehicles in Kazakhstan amounted to 4951.9thousand units, of which87.9% were passenger cars, 10% were trucks and 2,1% were buses.
By year of manufacture, the total number of registeredpassenger cars is dominated by vehicles with a year of manufacture over 20 years - 47.3%, from 10 to 20 years - 22.9% of the fleet, from 7 to 10 years - 13.8%, from 3 to 7 years - 9.8% and only 6.1% of vehicles have a year of manufacture less than 3 years.
At the same time, compared to the same period last year, the number of passenger cars produced over 20 years increased by 8%, from 1910.2 thousand units to 2056.1 thousand units.The largest number of passenger cars produced over 20 years in the Almaty region - 323.4 thousand units, Almaty city - 185.2 thousand units, Karaganda - 160.7 thousand units and Zhambyl - 157.1 thousand units regions. At the same time, the number of cars produced in less than 3 years decreased by 14%, from 310 thousand units to 265.7 thousand units. The main reduction in the number of passenger cars produced for less than 3 years has been observed in the cities: Astana - by 9.9 thousand units, Shymkent - by 8.4 thousand units, Almaty - by 6.4 thousand units and by 6 thousand units in the Turkestan region.
In June2023, 5411road accidents were registered, in which 7678 people were injured. In comparison with the corresponding period of 2022, the injured rate decreased by 15.3%.2)
As of July1, 2023, 55598 insurance payments in the amount of 30.8billion tenge were made by insurance organizations for compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners.3)
1) According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
2) According to the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Records of the General Prosecutor of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
3) According to the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
14.08.2023, 17:41 23051
Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU increased by 4.1%
In January-June2023 the mutual trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan with EAEU countries amounted to13843.1million US dollars, which in nominal terms is 4.1% more than in January-June2022, Bureau of National Statistics reports.
In January-June2023export of goods amounted to 5430.1million US dollars (increased on 36.8%), import - 8413million US dollars (decreased on 9.9%).
In general volume of external trade turnover of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU falls to the Russian Federation - 91.9%, then follows the Kyrgyz Republic - 4.6%, the Republic of Belarus - 3.3%, the Republic of Armenia - 0,2%.
Mutual trade of Kazakhstan with the countries of the EAEU**
(million US dollars)
The largest share in exports with the EAEU countriesis occupied bymachinery, equipment, vehicles, tools-28.1%, followed by products of the chemical and related industries -25.5%.
The structure of imports from the EAEU countries is dominated by products of animal and vegetable origin, prepared foodfills - 20%, metals and articles of them - 18.9%, as well as machinery, equipment, vehicles, tools - 18%.
14.08.2023, 14:33 23306
The state of retail trade in the Republic of Kazakhstan in January-July of 2023
Volume of retail trade in January-July of 2023 year amounted 9481 billion tenge or 8.8% more than in the corresponding period of 2022 year. Retail sales of goods by trading enterprises amounted 6779,2 billion tenge or 11,7% more than in the corresponding period of 2022 year, Bureau of National Statistics reports.
The share of food products in the total volume of retail trade is 29,9%, non-food products - 70.1%.
The largest increase in sales volume was recorded for non-food products, namely at enterprises selling motor fuel, cars, electric household appliances, pharmaceutical products, computers, peripheral equipment and software, food, drinks and tobacco products, shoes, knitwear and hosiery, beauty products and toiletries.
As of August 1, 2023, the volume of inventories of trading enterprises (according to the reported enterprises) in retail trade amounted to 1465,5 billion tenge, in days of trade - 59 days (August 1, 2022, the volume of inventories of trading enterprises-1093,4 billion tenge, in days of trade - 51 days).
Most of specific gravity in the volume of retail trade of Republic in January-July of 2023 year accounts to Almaty city (31.5%), Astana (12.6%), Karagandy (7.6%) and Shygys-Kazakhstan (6.3%) districts.
14.08.2023, 11:53 22926
The increase in food prices for the week remained at zero
Tell a friend
The MTI Trade Committee presented the results of the analysis of the contracts concluded by the SEC, during which they determined the average purchase prices and those who approached this work without due responsibility.
We analyzed 134 contracts and identified average purchase prices in the country: potatoes - 113 tenge, carrots - 108 tenge, onions - 107 tenge, cabbage - 97 tenge. At the same time, the prices are not final, since the SEC contracts include a clause on price changes depending on the market value", - Chairman of the Trade Committee Aidar Abildabekov informed.
Also, the analysis conducted by the main trade department of the country revealed that when concluding contracts for granting loans to entrepreneurs, SECS often allow poor-quality registration of input data, which makes it difficult to conduct in-depth analysis and pricing forecasting. In particular, the volume (in tons), prices for product items, purchase and retail prices, amount, interest rate, price stabilization period, loan repayment schedules and product deliveries, list of retail outlets, etc. are not specified. For example, JSC "SEC "KOKSHE" concluded a loan agreement on February 22, 2023 to stabilize prices for potatoes in the off-season in the amount of 200 million tenge without specifying the volume of products sold.
We also found that many contracts have a section on confidentiality and non-disclosure of information. These points contradict the legislation of the country and complicate obtaining contracts for analysis", - Aidar Abildabekov said.
Serik Zhumangarin addressed the participants of the meeting about the confidentiality of contracts with the SEC.
What kind of confidentiality can there be in SEC contracts? These are budget funds. I instruct the Ministry of Agriculture to take control and redo all contracts. If necessary, develop a single standard contract, where a firm price, product name and quantity will be indicated. By the end of the month, all regions must contract rice in the amount of 30% of the 3-month volume. I remind you once again that the stabilization of prices in the domestic market, on which food inflation depends, will only give the necessary amount of stocks", - the Deputy Prime Minister said.
Vice Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Taszhurekov informed about the progress of forward financing of the autumn vegetable harvest.
According to him, the regions are currently working on prolongation of contracts with sugar factories within the framework of the "revolving scheme". The volume of contracts for today is 44.9 thousand tons, with a recommended demand of 25.3 thousand tons. Recommended reserves have been formed in almost all regions of the country, with the exception of West Kazakhstan (12%), Karaganda (26%), East Kazakhstan (56%) and Almaty (86%) regions.
09.08.2023, 17:51 48326
Kazakh President states importance of moving to new economic model
Images | Akorda
The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is to state his vision on the economic policy of the country in the upcoming state-of-the-nation address to the people of Kazakhstan in September, Kazinform cites Akorda.
A serious impetus needs to be given to the economic development of Kazakhstan to move to a completely new stage. There comes a critical historical moment, and the Kazakh economy can no longer remain in its today’s state. It’s for certain. It’s my deep conviction. Firstly, the government’s task is to give corresponding proposals. Secondly, it is to provide a guarantee that plans to be prepared according to those proposals are to be implemented. I won’t deny that I personally ponder over the development and preparation of a new economic model," said Tokayev.
The Kazakh Head of State mentioned that he criticized the domestic economists. "I believe that they’re not doing enough, lack creativity, fail in understanding the tasks facing us and the state in general," he said.
According to him, people demand concrete solutions to the most pressing issues. "Ensuring the decent level of living of people is directly connected with our conceptual vision of the development of the country’s economy, which requires cardinal decisions," said Tokayev.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pavlodar region for a working visit. The President inspected the TPP in Ekibastuz and got familiarized with repairing works underway. The Kazakh Head of State instructed to timely restore the work of the TPP.
