Share of renewables to reach 6% in Kazakhstan by 2025

Kazakhstan is set to increase the share of renewable energy to 6% by 2025, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev told a government session on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.





Addressing the session, the Kazakh energy minister stressed that the year 2020 was a milestone in achieving the marker on renewable energy as part of the concept of Kazakhstan’s transition to a «green» economy. According to him, the goal of reaching a 3% share of renewable energy sources in its total energy generation was hit in 2020.





The minister listed the goals on the share of renewables in the country’s electricity generation, as follows: 6% by 2025, 10% by 2030, and at least 50% by 2050.





According to him, the installed capacity of renewable energy facilities have grown 10fold in the past six years from 178MW in 2014 to 1,635MW in 2020.





As of today, there are 116 facilities generating energy using renewable energy sources with the overall installed capacity of 1,685MW. Electricity generated from renewables stood at 381.1bn kWh in 2020. In 2021, there are plans to put into operation 23 renewable energy facilities with the total capacity of 381.1MW.





The energy minister added that the country will proceed with the development of the market of renewable energy sources so as to develop and diversify the energy sector on a sustainable basis.













