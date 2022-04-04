Sufficiency threshold for withdrawing pension savings increased

The press service of the UAPF reported that from April 1, new thresholds for the minimum sufficiency for withdrawing pension savings began to operate. Currently the old data is displayed in the personal account, but the UAPF replied that the information would be updated during the day.
Recall that in early December 2022 it became known that the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund changed the sufficiency threshold for withdrawing pension savings in 2022.
For example, if now 20-year-old Kazakhstanis, after withdrawing part of their savings, should have at least 1.7 million tenge in their account, next year they should have twice as much - 3.1 million tenge.
Below is a table published on the UAPF website:
20 years old - 3,140,000 tenge
21 years old - 3,250,000 tenge
22 years old - 3,370,000 tenge
23 years old - 3,490,000 tenge
24 years old - 3,610,000 tenge
25 years old - 3,730,000 tenge
26 years old - 3,860,000 tenge
27 years old - 3,980,000 tenge
28 years old - 4,110,000 tenge
29 years old - 4,240,000 tenge
30 years old - 4,370,000 tenge
31 years old - 4 510 000 tenge
32 years old - 4,640,000 tenge
33 years old - 4,780,000 tenge
34 years old - 4,920,000 tenge
35 years old - 5,060,000 tenge
36 years old - 5,200,000 tenge
37 years old - 5,350,000 tenge
38 years old - 5 490 000 tenge
39 years old - 5,640,000 tenge
40 years old - 5,790,000 tenge
41 years old - 5,950,000 tenge
42 years old - 6,100,000 tenge
43 years old - 6,260,000 tenge
44 years old - 6,420,000 tenge
45 years old - 6,580,000 tenge
46 years old - 6,750,000 tenge
47 years old - 6,920,000 tenge
48 years old - 7,090,000 tenge
49 years old - 7,260,000 tenge
50 years old - 7,430,000 tenge
51 years old - 7,610,000 tenge
52 years old - 7,790,000 tenge
53 years old - 7,970,000 tenge
54 years old - 8,150,000 tenge
55 years old - 8 340 000 tenge
56 years old - 8,530,000 tenge
57 years old - 8,720,000 tenge
58 years old - 8,920,000 tenge
59–62 years old - 9,120,000 tenge.
The data is indicated on the UAPF website in the section for checking the available amount for partial withdrawal of pension savings.
Recall that starting from 2021, Kazakhstanis can use their pension savings to improve conditions, treatment and transfer to investment portfolio managers. Basically, people use this money to solve the housing issues.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.