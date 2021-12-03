Система Orphus

Timber export banned in Kazakhstan

02.12.2021, 16:13 7804
Kazakhstan introduces a temporary ban on the export of timber, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to Zakon.kz.
 
The Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed an order dated November 23, 2021 "On some issues of regulating the export of certain types of timber."
 

Introduce a ban on the export of certain types of timber from the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for a period of 6 months," the document says.

 
The code of the commodity nomenclature of the Foreign Economic Activity of the Eurasian Economic Union is 4401, 4403, 4404, 4406 and 4407.
 
The order comes into force on December 7, 2021.
 
