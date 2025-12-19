Tokayev Meets with Head of Rakuten Group Hiroshi Mikitani

Tell a friend

During his official visit to Japan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Hiroshi Mikitani, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Rakuten Group, akorda.kz reports.





The Head of State commended Rakuten’s achievements in building a global digital ecosystem recognized as one of the most advanced in the world.





President Tokayev emphasized that the company’s experience is of great interest to Kazakhstan, which has entered a new phase of technological development and digital transformation. He informed his interlocutor that Kazakhstan has adopted its first-ever law on artificial intelligence, launched its first national supercomputer, and continues to enhance the e-government system and the national digital ecosystem.





In this context, the Head of State welcomed Rakuten’s interest in expanding its presence in Kazakhstan and in establishing close cooperation with the ministry of artificial intelligence and digital development. In particular, Kazakhstan is interested in the company’s developments in the field of biotechnology aimed at the treatment of cancer.





For his part, Hiroshi Mikitani expressed gratitude to President Tokayev for his warm remarks and noted that it was a great honor for him to take part in the meeting. He highlighted the high level of development of digital initiatives in Kazakhstan and the scale of investments directed toward their implementation.





Rakuten Group is a Japanese technology conglomerate founded by Hiroshi Mikitani in 1997. The company develops a broad digital ecosystem encompassing e-commerce, mobile communications, financial technologies, digital content, media services, and other online platforms. Rakuten’s international cooperation spans more than 30 countries and regions.