This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Turkestan region has become the leader in investment in the furniture industry
relevant news
Kaizen helps save raw materials and water in production
Last year, the plant underwent training on the implementation of the Kaizen lean production system," says Daniyar Kakimov, director of Ferrum Contract LLP. - We invited a trainer who taught employees the principles of Kaizen, introduced them to eight types of losses in production, and taught them how to find problem areas and quickly eliminate them. The training gave a positive result: employees learned to save raw materials, especially PET containers, glue and labels, and most importantly, water and electricity costs decreased. This saves money."
We plan to use part of the costs that QazIndustry reimbursed us for further improvement of production and technological processes, as well as for training workers and improving their competencies," shared D. Kakimov.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan supports the proposals of Kazakhstan designers for new approaches in the construction industry
These proposals are supported by the authorized body. Moreover, work on the first two proposals is already underway actively. We consider these proposals to be radical, timely, and well-founded" Timur Karagoyshin stated.
We support this initiative because, currently, these services not only duplicate each other but also dilute responsibility and act as a catalyst for the development of a corrupt environment" Timur Karagoyshin highlighted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Growth in Kazakhstan's manufacturing industry reached 4.1%, according to the Ministry of industry and construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
A mechanism for ensuring the supply of raw materials to the manufacturing industry enterprises has been developed. It prioritizes the saturation of the domestic market over the export of raw products to fully utilize the capacities of enterprises. Implementing this regulation will facilitate the launch of more than 10 new projects and increase aluminum processing by 2029 to 166 thousand tons (64% of the country's output), lead to 81 thousand tons (79%), and copper to 91 thousand tons (22%)," MIC RK reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Germany are strengthening their investment partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Volumes, logistics and optimal location of infrastructure. How to make waste management sector attractive for investment
Space monitoring of only 39 large settlements revealed 5,533 unauthorised dumps last year, which indicates a significant excess of the actual volume of waste over the accounted volume. The morphological composition of municipal waste consists of about 70% of useful fractions, namely 16% of plastic, 11% of waste paper, 9% of glass, 37% of organic waste, 27% of other waste. This indicator may differ by regions," the Minister said.
The project group under the Ministry held meetings with all akimats, as well as representatives of the industry business. When considering the projects, special attention was paid to analysing the current situation with municipal waste in the regions and the effectiveness of projects in terms of systemic solution of existing problems. As a result, 94 projects worth 232.2 billion tenge were selected. Implementation of projects will launch the production of finished products: paving stones, manholes, bins, glass containers, stretch film, bumpers for cars, and other consumer goods," Nysanbayev said.
Implementation of the projects will make it possible to increase the capacity of sorting lines from the current 1.7 to 4.7 million tonnes and cover cities and large settlements in all regions of the country. In Aktobe, Atyrau and Abay regions there are not commissioned sorting lines with a total capacity of more than 300 thousand tonnes per year. Akimats of these regions should take measures to put the facilities into operation," the head of the department emphasised.
Re-launched this year, the EcoKoldau programme will help provide existing and newly established plants with the necessary raw materials. Payments will be made to special enterprises, with 7.6bn tenge earmarked for this purpose this year. As noted above, an important chain in sustainable waste management is the provision of a sufficient number of containers and rubbish trucks. According to akimats, today there are 133 thousand containers available in the country, the additional need is about 60 thousand units," the head of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said.
I note that all projects have been agreed with local executive bodies and will soon be sent for consideration to the Industry Development Fund. Therefore, we ask to instruct akimats to accompany each project up to commissioning, and the Industrial Development Fund to shorten the terms of consideration of applications. As it was noted at the beginning of the report, organic waste accounts for about 37% of all generated municipal waste. In order to increase the investment attractiveness of projects to obtain alternative energy from organic waste, the Ministries of Energy and Ecology are invited to jointly review approaches to their implementation," the Minister of Ecology summarised.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Production in machine-building grows by 23% - Baibazarov
The volume of investments increased in construction by 2.7 times, education - by 56%, transport and warehousing - by 47%, information and communication - by 45%, manufacturing - by 37%, agriculture - by 12%. In the regional context, the best indicators are noted in Kyzylorda region, Turkestan region, Zhetisu region, as well as in Astana. At the same time, there is a decrease in investment in Akmola, Atyrau and Mangystau regions," Deputy Prime Minister said.
Over 2 million square metres of housing was commissioned in the republic in January-February this year, which is 3.4% less than the corresponding period of last year. A significant decrease in housing commissioning is noted in Ulytau region, Mangystau region, Atyrau region, as well as in Almaty. The highest indicators are observed in Zhetisu region and Astana," Deputy Prime Minister said.
On revenues, the plan was not fulfilled by 396 billion tenge. These are VAT on imports, CIT and ETP on crude oil. One of the main reasons is the continuing downward trend in world prices for major export commodities. Thus, in January-February this year, prices for metals fell by an average of 9.1 per cent. There is also a decrease in the volume of crude oil exports subject to ETP by 1 million tonnes due to Tengizchevroil LLP postponing the volume of oil exports from December 2022 to January 2023. In addition, the non-fulfilment of the plan was affected by the return of VAT on debts of 2023 in the amount of 252 billion tenge out of 594 billion tenge," the head of the Ministry of Finance explained.
This year, the regions are provided with targeted transfers totalling KZT1.8 trillion. As of 1 March, they were allocated 74 billion tenge. Of these, 91 per cent have been utilised. Not fulfilled - 7 billion tenge, including savings - 1 billion tenge, not utilised - 6 billion tenge. The greatest non-implementation was formed in Astana, Karaganda, Mangystau and Kyzylorda regions," Takiyev noted.
The Ministry will continue to work on improving the efficiency of management and use of budget funds, assets of the state and quasi-state sector entities, including by expanding the implemented digital tools," the head of the Ministry of Finance summarised his report.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s economy expands at 4.2% annual rate since Jan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Development of renewable energy sources is a demand of the times
A number of wind power stations have been manufactured and installed by us in villages with electricity issues. The advantage of our wind power stations is their automatically adjustable swept surface area, allowing them to work efficiently in the sharply continental climate's wind speeds ranging from 3 to 50 m/s, and with increased efficiency, power usage, and time," shared N.S. Bukhtukov, Director of the Branch of the RSE "National Center for Comprehensive Processing of Mineral Raw Materials of the Republic of Kazakhstan" of the Committee of Industry and MIC RK "D.A. Kunaev Institute of Mining", academician of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
20.03.2024, 21:06Elegant trains run in Kazakhstan on the eve of Nauryz 14.03.2024, 16:2441056Implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention Discussed in Almaty 14.03.2024, 13:03Olzhas Bektenov notes preservation of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum's historical appearance important38966Olzhas Bektenov notes preservation of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi Mausoleum's historical appearance important 13.03.2024, 17:1837566Kazakhstan set to hold Nauryz celebrations in new format 13.03.2024, 13:04Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan37366Olzhas Bektenov discusses trade and economic cooperation with Zhang Xiao, PRC Ambassador to Kazakhstan 14.03.2024, 19:0037081Kazakhstan to construct new railways worth $15bn 28.02.2024, 18:0393641Kazakhstan, Japan agree to resume direct flights 20.02.2024, 20:1092566Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with the President of Serbia 27.02.2024, 14:0891171Tech, tourism, education main attraction for Central Asian countries in India 27.02.2024, 16:0689331Kazakhstan confirms date for President Tokayev's visit to Azerbaijan 29.02.2024, 13:0189326Eight projects are planned to be launched in the manufacturing industry of the Kyzylorda region