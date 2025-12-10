Water deficit of up to 1 billion cubic meters is forecast in the south: the Government will revise the crop structure

Images | Depositphotos

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, the current water management situation was reviewed. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the risks of the upcoming growing season and the preventive measures to ensure water supply for farmers, primeminister.kz reports.





He presented the results of working trips to the Kyzylorda, Turkistan, and Zhambyl regions. Monitoring showed that a low-water cycle continues in all three regions.





A 43% decrease in water inflow into the Shardara reservoir has been recorded. The total volume of water in the major reservoirs of the Naryn-Syrdarya cascade is now 3.8 billion cubic meters less compared to last year. In the Zhambyl region, reservoir filling levels are at a critical 41%, and the risk of failing to reach the design water level remains.





According to the data presented, the forecasted inflow for the 2026 growing season is estimated at only 1-1.5 billion cubic meters. This creates a risk of an irrigation water deficit of up to 1 billion cubic meters.





To minimize the consequences, the Government is shifting to strict planning. The Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Ministry of Water Resources, has been instructed to determine clear water use limits within two weeks. If the situation worsens, the limits will be revised under a pessimistic scenario by February 1.





RSE ‘Kazvodkhoz’ will conclude contracts for the supply of irrigation water for water-intensive crops strictly within the approved limits. In addition, it has been instructed to develop, jointly with law enforcement agencies, a plan of specific measures to eliminate the ‘black market’ for water by February 1, 2026," Kanat Bozumbayev said.





Special attention is being paid to the introduction of new technologies. The budget for 2026-2028 allocates 228.1 billion tenge for sectoral support, of which 214.6 billion will be investment subsidies.





State support has been significantly strengthened. Positive dynamics in water conservation are maintained: the area using water-saving technologies has exceeded 543.5 thousand hectares, with an annual increase of about 150 thousand hectares. Regional akimats should conduct outreach among farmers before the start of the growing season on the need to reduce water-intensive crops and switch to less water-consuming ones," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.





In addition, in cooperation with scientific institutes, each region will designate plots of at least 100 hectares to test innovative moisture-retaining products.