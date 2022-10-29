Система Orphus

Baikal Zen

28.10.2022, 14:39 1211
Images | telegram/GeoNews Planet
Baikal Zen – rare phenomenon makes rocks look like they are floating above water.
 
During the day, the stones are heated by the sun and melt the ice under the cob, and the windiness on the lake helps to create a thin leg under the stone, creating a real work of art.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Movement in Sport

27.10.2022, 13:24 3336
Images | 35photo.pro Copyright by Abdul Baqi
All materials used are taken from the 35PHOTO.pro website. All rights belong to the authors.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Fireworks show on Republic Day of Kazakhstan

26.10.2022, 11:56 5896
Images | Akimat of Almaty

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Largest Kazakh national flag was unfurled in the sky over Almaty

22.10.2022, 22:02 5751
Images | Izturgan Aldauev

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections

22.10.2022, 18:10 12501
Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections
The registration of the candidates for 2022 Presidential Elections closed today at 06:00 pm Astana time.
 
In accordance with the Central Election Commission’s calendar plan, the nomination of the candidates for the President of Kazakhstan began on September 23rd and ended October 11th.
 
The CEC has registered six candidates for now:

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Colors of autumn

17.10.2022, 15:17 20621

Images | 35photo.pro Copyright by Ilya Melikhov

All materials used are taken from the 35PHOTO.pro website. All rights belong to the authors.

Incredible 1400-year-old Ginkgo tree

27.09.2022, 18:48 49501

Images | telegram/Nation Geographic

Almaty celebrates City Day

18.09.2022, 22:18 65456

Ile-Alatau State National Park, Kazakhstan

18.08.2022, 13:46 130981

Most read