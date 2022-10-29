This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Baikal Zen
28.10.2022, 14:39 1211
Baikal Zen – rare phenomenon makes rocks look like they are floating above water.
During the day, the stones are heated by the sun and melt the ice under the cob, and the windiness on the lake helps to create a thin leg under the stone, creating a real work of art.
relevant news
Movement in Sport
27.10.2022, 13:24 3336
Images | 35photo.pro Copyright by Abdul Baqi
All materials used are taken from the 35PHOTO.pro website. All rights belong to the authors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Fireworks show on Republic Day of Kazakhstan
26.10.2022, 11:56 5896
Images | Akimat of Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Largest Kazakh national flag was unfurled in the sky over Almaty
22.10.2022, 22:02 5751
Images | Izturgan Aldauev
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections
22.10.2022, 18:10 12501
The registration of the candidates for 2022 Presidential Elections closed today at 06:00 pm Astana time.
In accordance with the Central Election Commission’s calendar plan, the nomination of the candidates for the President of Kazakhstan began on September 23rd and ended October 11th.
The CEC has registered six candidates for now:
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Colors of autumn
17.10.2022, 15:17 20621
Images | 35photo.pro Copyright by Ilya Melikhov
All materials used are taken from the 35PHOTO.pro website. All rights belong to the authors.
Incredible 1400-year-old Ginkgo tree
27.09.2022, 18:48 49501
Images | telegram/Nation Geographic
Most read
28.10.2022, 11:37CIS Heads of Government Council begins its meeting in Astana 28.10.2022, 11:495636CIS nations seeking for new directions for cooperation, Kazakh PM 28.10.2022, 13:115566President holds meeting with CIS Heads of Government Council members 28.10.2022, 13:205566Bishkek to host next meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Governments 28.10.2022, 14:365426Kazakhstan keen on expanding cooperation within CIS – PM Smailov 22.10.2022, 15:4039431Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations 22.10.2022, 14:2039386Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad 22.10.2022, 20:3839201Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day 22.10.2022, 19:4839191Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk 22.10.2022, 12:2631296Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency 22.10.2022, 15:4039431Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations 22.10.2022, 14:2039386Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad 22.10.2022, 20:3839201Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day 22.10.2022, 19:4839191Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk 29.09.2022, 13:1839036Kazakh President receives FIDE President