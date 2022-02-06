Система Orphus

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony

04.02.2022, 22:16 3026

Images | olympic.kz

How Beijing looks like before the Olympics

28.01.2022, 21:23 3161

Images | gazeta.ru

ALMATY TRAGEDY | JANUARY 2022

12.01.2022, 22:40 56846

Images | facebook | Сергей Алексеенок

Fireworks in honor of Kazakhstan`s 30th anniversary of Independence Day in Almaty

16.12.2021, 23:52 137031

Images | Zakon.kz

India's Harnaaz Sandhu is crowned Miss Universe 2021

14.12.2021, 18:46 168702

Images | iz.ru

Zenit St Petersburg's stars brought out shelter dogs before a game as part of a new campaign

05.12.2021, 23:06 293388

Images | gazeta.ru

Zenit St Petersburg's stars put on an adorable display with puppies from local shelters in a heartwarming attempt to get them adopted, as they walk out for a game cuddling the pooches, DailyMail reports.

Zenit St Petersburg's players have pulled together for a paw-some idea in an adorable attempt to get puppies adopted from local shelters in Russia. 

Ahead of their Russian Premier League match against FC Rostov yesterday, the starting XI walked out on to the pitch carrying the dogs in their arms.

It is not the first time that football has partnered with foundations to find pups their forever home, but Zenit's adorable display warmed the hearts on a chilly evening.

The video showing the players cuddling up to the pooches has already gone viral.


Wind storm hit Zhambyl region

18.11.2021, 18:26 532716

Images | instagram / vtvs_taraz

Uganda: At least 3 killed, 33 injured as suicide blasts hit Kampala

18.11.2021, 13:46 537333

Images | кадр из видео

'Superheroes' dance show based on the Marvel Superheroes epic took place in Almaty

16.11.2021, 18:40 536055

